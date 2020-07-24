Successfully reported this slideshow.
門徒建造分享 15 大使命/造就門徒 1) 誰可以去做大使命，2) 如何做大 使命，3) 大使命的目的是什麼
前言 • 每次提到大使命，所聽到的都是某個傳教 士，跋山涉水，到一些荒郊野嶺去和那些 一點都不認識字的人去傳福音，所看到的 照片都是一群人的活動，只要有人決志信 主，他們就會大大的慶祝一番，可是大使 命是這樣嗎？ • 下面一個圖片，可以知道全部...
大使命 • 【太廿八16】「十一個門徒往加利利去，到了耶穌 約定的山 • 【太廿八17】「他們見了耶穌就拜祂；然而還有人 疑惑。」 • 【太廿八18】「耶穌進前來，對他們說：『天上、 地下所有的權柄，都賜給我了。」 • 【太廿八19】「所以你們...
1) 誰可以去做大使命 • 【太廿八16】「十一個門徒往加利利去， 到了耶穌約定的山 • 很明顯的，必須是門徒才能去做大使命， 但是現在是只要願意去，就可以去，而且 一般的教會又似乎缺少有效地門徒的訓練， 我所知現有的訓練，缺少明確的目標，時 ...
如何造就門徒 • 接下來又重覆的説如何造就門徒：凡我所吩咐 你們的，都教訓他們遵守 • 我們又從聖經其他地方看看什麼是門徒 • 【約八31】「耶穌對信祂的猶太人說：『你們 若常常遵守我的道，就真是我的門徒。」 • 而且門徒才能從遵守我的道, 曉...
2) 如何做大使命， • 【太廿八19】「所以你們要去，使萬民作 我的門徒，奉父子聖靈的名，給他們施洗 (或作給他們施洗歸於父子聖靈的名)。」 • 【太廿八20】「凡我所吩咐你們的，都教 訓他們遵守；我就常與你們同在，直到世 界的末了。』 • ...
2) 如何做大使命 - 去, 萬民 • 去，這是產生最大問題的地方，並沒有說要到 很遠的地方，可能只是你的鄰居，還有並不一 定是實體的距離，有可能是自己心裡的障礙， 所以去是個很重要的關鍵 • 什麼是萬民，我們眼中浮現出來的可能是很遠 的地方的...
2) 如何做大使命 - 教訓他們遵守 • 教訓他們 • 遵守 • 現今大部分教會的努力都是不斷的教導，所以 一般人開始到教會時都會有永不停止的學習， 從不知道什麼時候才能畢業，而且也沒有教人 家如何去遵守神的命令，倘若有教也只是泛泛 的說要去做...
3) 大使命的目的是什麼 • 使萬民作我的門徒: 萬民最首要的是自己 • 我的門徒 • 做我的門徒，就是做神的門徒，可是若不是真 正的門徒，就是對於路9:23 ，還有路14:26 ， 不能有相當的進入，路9:23基本功是讓參與學 習的人能夠放下...
知道神/建造門徒 • 但是我們不是要認識神嗎？神為什麼要提門徒的事， 因為 • 【羅一19】「神的事情，人所能知道的，原顯明在 人心裏，因為神已經給他們顯明。」 • 【羅一20】「自從造天地以來，神的永能和神性是 明明可知的，雖是眼不能見，但藉...
誤入歧途 • 下面是誤入歧途的警告 • 【羅一28】「他們既然故意不認識神，神就任 憑他們存邪僻的心，行那些不合理的事；」 • 有的人就把吃喝及世界當做神 • 【腓三19】「他們的結局就是沉淪，他們的神 就是自己的肚腹，他們以自己的羞辱為榮耀，...
被定罪 • 但是人因為想繼續做壞事，所以被定罪 • 【約三19】「光來到世間，世人因自己的行為 是惡的，不愛光倒愛黑暗，定他們的罪就是在 此。」 • 但是神還是告訴我們應該如何做 • 【太七13】「你們要進窄門。因為引到滅亡， 那門是寬的，路是...
叫人分爭 • 但是一旦成為門徒，就會有下面的現象發 生 • 【路十二51】「你們以為我來，是叫地上 太平麼？我告訴你們，不是，乃是叫人分 爭。」 • 【路十二53】「父親和兒子相爭，兒子和 父親相爭；母親和女兒相爭，女兒和母親 相爭；婆婆和媳婦...
裝備好的門徒 • 但是門徒已經被裝備，如下面的行道，但是若 看了（14 信心）就會知道一切都會是神的恩 典，所以我們必須藉由問問題，而知道對方的 情況，而不是自己想要帶人信神 • 【弗四29】「污穢的言語，一句不可出口，只 要隨事說造就人的好話...
問問題/進行神國的事工 • 所以藉由問問題方法，來進行神國的事工 • 1 尼哥底母型：對方已經是心悅誠服，所以可以單 刀直入 • 【約三2】「這人夜裏來見耶穌，說：『拉比，我 們知道你是由神那裏來作師傅的；因為你所行的神 蹟，若沒有神同在，無人...
例子 • 例子：問 如何在基督裏 • 1: 你們必須在基督裏，這是關乎生死的事 • 2: 我們來討論如何能在基督裹 • 3:你能幫忙我 做到如何能在基督裏
聯絡方法 • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/ • 上面是我的門徒訓練的網站，我盡我所知 的 依據聖經來設計，如果有不符合聖經的 地方，請你不吝指教， 如果要看 請從 • S 總覧開始 謝謝你的...
  1. 1. 門徒建造分享 15 大使命/造就門徒 1) 誰可以去做大使命，2) 如何做大 使命，3) 大使命的目的是什麼
  2. 2. 前言 • 每次提到大使命，所聽到的都是某個傳教 士，跋山涉水，到一些荒郊野嶺去和那些 一點都不認識字的人去傳福音，所看到的 照片都是一群人的活動，只要有人決志信 主，他們就會大大的慶祝一番，可是大使 命是這樣嗎？ • 下面一個圖片，可以知道全部的大使命， 告訴我們 1) 誰可以去做大使命，2) 如何做 大使命，3) 大使命的目的是什麼
  3. 3. 大使命 • 【太廿八16】「十一個門徒往加利利去，到了耶穌 約定的山 • 【太廿八17】「他們見了耶穌就拜祂；然而還有人 疑惑。」 • 【太廿八18】「耶穌進前來，對他們說：『天上、 地下所有的權柄，都賜給我了。」 • 【太廿八19】「所以你們要去，使萬民作我的門徒， 奉父子聖靈的名，給他們施洗(或作給他們施洗歸於 父子聖靈的名)。」 • 【太廿八20】「凡我所吩咐你們的，都教訓他們遵 守；我就常與你們同在，直到世界的末了。』
  4. 4. 1) 誰可以去做大使命 • 【太廿八16】「十一個門徒往加利利去， 到了耶穌約定的山 • 很明顯的，必須是門徒才能去做大使命， 但是現在是只要願意去，就可以去，而且 一般的教會又似乎缺少有效地門徒的訓練， 我所知現有的訓練，缺少明確的目標，時 間，以及有效的程序, 希望這個網站可以補 足這方面的欠缺
  5. 5. 如何造就門徒 • 接下來又重覆的説如何造就門徒：凡我所吩咐 你們的，都教訓他們遵守 • 我們又從聖經其他地方看看什麼是門徒 • 【約八31】「耶穌對信祂的猶太人說：『你們 若常常遵守我的道，就真是我的門徒。」 • 而且門徒才能從遵守我的道, 曉得真理，得到 真自由 • 【約八32】「你們必曉得真理，真理必叫你們 得以自由。』」
  6. 6. 2) 如何做大使命， • 【太廿八19】「所以你們要去，使萬民作 我的門徒，奉父子聖靈的名，給他們施洗 (或作給他們施洗歸於父子聖靈的名)。」 • 【太廿八20】「凡我所吩咐你們的，都教 訓他們遵守；我就常與你們同在，直到世 界的末了。』 • 去,萬民 • 奉父子聖靈的名，給他們施洗 • 凡我所吩咐你們的，都教訓他們遵守
  7. 7. 2) 如何做大使命 - 去, 萬民 • 去，這是產生最大問題的地方，並沒有說要到 很遠的地方，可能只是你的鄰居，還有並不一 定是實體的距離，有可能是自己心裡的障礙， 所以去是個很重要的關鍵 • 什麼是萬民，我們眼中浮現出來的可能是很遠 的地方的人民，可能是很廣大的群眾，但是從 大誡命的角度來看，最重要的人是自己，因為 就算你成為不折不扣的門徒，還要不斷地充實 自己，因為神的道是長闊高深的，而且若沒有 積極的行道，這會因信心萎縮而無法成長
  8. 8. 2) 如何做大使命 - 教訓他們遵守 • 教訓他們 • 遵守 • 現今大部分教會的努力都是不斷的教導，所以 一般人開始到教會時都會有永不停止的學習， 從不知道什麼時候才能畢業，而且也沒有教人 家如何去遵守神的命令，倘若有教也只是泛泛 的說要去做，可是神的命令有深有淺，如果不 能從跟生活有關的命令開始，他們說不能享受 到神的豐富，他們如何能繼續實行大而困難的 命令
  9. 9. 3) 大使命的目的是什麼 • 使萬民作我的門徒: 萬民最首要的是自己 • 我的門徒 • 做我的門徒，就是做神的門徒，可是若不是真 正的門徒，就是對於路9:23 ，還有路14:26 ， 不能有相當的進入，路9:23基本功是讓參與學 習的人能夠放下自己的老我，而讓神的豐富充 滿自己，路14:26則是把神當作神，而不會自 己變成神，倘若自己變成神，那麼帶進來的人 會變成你的門徒，變成結黨營私，造成後來很 大的問題
  10. 10. 知道神/建造門徒 • 但是我們不是要認識神嗎？神為什麼要提門徒的事， 因為 • 【羅一19】「神的事情，人所能知道的，原顯明在 人心裏，因為神已經給他們顯明。」 • 【羅一20】「自從造天地以來，神的永能和神性是 明明可知的，雖是眼不能見，但藉著所造之物就可 以曉得，叫人無可推諉。」 • 【羅一21】「因為，他們雖然知道神，卻不當作神 榮耀祂，也不感謝祂。他們的思念變為虛妄，無知 的心就昏暗了。」 • 所以從上面的經文，可以知道，神已經譲人知道他， 只是我們不知道是那一位，這就是門徒的工作
  11. 11. 誤入歧途 • 下面是誤入歧途的警告 • 【羅一28】「他們既然故意不認識神，神就任 憑他們存邪僻的心，行那些不合理的事；」 • 有的人就把吃喝及世界當做神 • 【腓三19】「他們的結局就是沉淪，他們的神 就是自己的肚腹，他們以自己的羞辱為榮耀， 專以地上的事為念。」 • 神來世界的目標 • 【約十二46】「我到世上來，乃是光，叫凡信 我的，不住在黑暗裏。」
  12. 12. 被定罪 • 但是人因為想繼續做壞事，所以被定罪 • 【約三19】「光來到世間，世人因自己的行為 是惡的，不愛光倒愛黑暗，定他們的罪就是在 此。」 • 但是神還是告訴我們應該如何做 • 【太七13】「你們要進窄門。因為引到滅亡， 那門是寬的，路是大的，進去的人也多；」 • 【太七14】「引到永生，那門是窄的，路是小 的，找著的人也少。」 • 」
  13. 13. 叫人分爭 • 但是一旦成為門徒，就會有下面的現象發 生 • 【路十二51】「你們以為我來，是叫地上 太平麼？我告訴你們，不是，乃是叫人分 爭。」 • 【路十二53】「父親和兒子相爭，兒子和 父親相爭；母親和女兒相爭，女兒和母親 相爭；婆婆和媳婦相爭，媳婦和婆婆相 爭。』
  14. 14. 裝備好的門徒 • 但是門徒已經被裝備，如下面的行道，但是若 看了（14 信心）就會知道一切都會是神的恩 典，所以我們必須藉由問問題，而知道對方的 情況，而不是自己想要帶人信神 • 【弗四29】「污穢的言語，一句不可出口，只 要隨事說造就人的好話，叫聽見的人得益處。」 • 但是【林前三6】「我栽種了，亞波羅澆灌了， 惟有神叫他生長。」
  15. 15. 問問題/進行神國的事工 • 所以藉由問問題方法，來進行神國的事工 • 1 尼哥底母型：對方已經是心悅誠服，所以可以單 刀直入 • 【約三2】「這人夜裏來見耶穌，說：『拉比，我 們知道你是由神那裏來作師傅的；因為你所行的神 蹟，若沒有神同在，無人能行。』」 • 耶稣說：你必須重生 • 2 耶穌問彼得型：讓對方思考 • 你說 我是誰 • 3 井邊撒馬立亞婦人型：小心謹慎，步步為營 • 請給我一杯水
  16. 16. 例子 • 例子：問 如何在基督裏 • 1: 你們必須在基督裏，這是關乎生死的事 • 2: 我們來討論如何能在基督裹 • 3:你能幫忙我 做到如何能在基督裏
  17. 17. 聯絡方法 • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/ • 上面是我的門徒訓練的網站，我盡我所知 的 依據聖經來設計，如果有不符合聖經的 地方，請你不吝指教， 如果要看 請從 • S 總覧開始 謝謝你的時間 • sdtsao2009@gmail.com

