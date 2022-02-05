Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
新造的人. 是新造的人, 是世上的鹽, 是世上的光 在基督裡, 得以認識　神 敬畏耶和華
新造的人. 是新造的人, 是世上的鹽, 是世上的光 在基督裡, 得以認識　神 敬畏耶和華
Loading in …3
×
1 of 10

God's special light, Serious Conflict of Scripture Interpretation, Going Two Different Paths, Are there any other scriptures? Examples of Different Interpretations – Love, Does it matter?

Feb. 05, 2022
0 likes 81 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Spiritual

God's illumination is gradually given to an individual with the amount of service he or she has served. When I read that the Holy Spirit wants to guide people into all truth, I was deeply shocked. What does this sentence mean? After searching on the Internet for a long time, I don't know how to explain and apply it. But after a period of exploration, I finally understand how important this sentence is. It is a key to whether we can enter the kingdom of God or stay in the world. , which is the key for us to enter heaven and become children of God

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
How to Stay Human in a F*cked-Up World: Mindfulness Practices for Real Life Tim Desmond
(3/5)
Free
The Next Right Thing: A Simple, Soulful Practice for Making Life Decisions Emily P. Freeman
(4.5/5)
Free
Heaven and Hell: A History of the Afterlife Bart D. Ehrman
(3.5/5)
Free
How Yiddish Changed America and How America Changed Yiddish Restless Books, Inc.
(5/5)
Free
Marriage Triggers: Exchanging Spouses' Angry Reactions for Gentle Biblical Responses Amber Lia
(4.5/5)
Free
What Made Jesus Mad?: Rediscover the Blunt, Sarcastic, Passionate Savior of the Bible Dr. Tim Harlow
(4.5/5)
Free
Around the World on 50 Bucks: How I Left with Nothing and Returned a Rich Man Christopher Schacht
(4.5/5)
Free
That Can Be Arranged: A Muslim Love Story Huda Fahmy
(4.5/5)
Free
All Along You Were Blooming: Thoughts for Boundless Living Morgan Harper Nichols
(4/5)
Free
Success from the Inside Out: Power to Rise from the Past to a Fulfilling Future Nona Jones
(4.5/5)
Free
The Rational Bible: Exodus Dennis Prager
(4/5)
Free
The Baggage Handler David Rawlings
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Living: Peace and Freedom in the Here and Now Thich Nhat Hanh
(4.5/5)
Free
I'm Possible: Jumping into Fear and Discovering a Life of Purpose Jeremy Cowart
(4/5)
Free
Tears of the Silenced: An Amish True Crime Memoir of Childhood Sexual Abuse, Brutal Betrayal, and Ultimate Survival (Amish Book, Child Abuse True Story, Cults) Misty Griffin
(4.5/5)
Free
The Magnolia Story (with Bonus Content) Chip Gaines
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Barn at the End of the World: The Apprenticeship of a Quaker, Buddhist Shepherd Mary Rose O'Reilley
(4/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
Wholehearted Faith Rachel Held Evans
(5/5)
Free
Woman Evolve: Break Up with Your Fears and Revolutionize Your Life Sarah Jakes Roberts
(5/5)
Free
Dream Big: Know What You Want, Why You Want It, and What You’re Going to Do About It Bob Goff
(5/5)
Free
Living the Faery Life: A Guide to Connecting with the Magic, Power, and Joy of the Enchanted Realm Kac Young
(4.5/5)
Free
Forgiving What You Can't Forget: Discover How to Move On, Make Peace with Painful Memories, and Create a Life That’s Beautiful Again Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today Shannon Bream
(4.5/5)
Free
Searching for the Messiah: Unlocking the Psalms of Solomon and Humanity's Quest for a Savior Barrie Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You Tina Turner
(4.5/5)
Free
The Immoral Majority: Why Evangelicals Chose Political Power Over Christian Values Ben Howe
(4/5)
Free
Miracles and Other Reasonable Things: A Story of Unlearning and Relearning God Sarah Bessey
(4.5/5)
Free
Fierce, Free, and Full of Fire: The Guide to Being Glorious You Jen Hatmaker
(4.5/5)
Free
A Love Letter Life: Pursue Creatively, Date Intentionally, Love Faithfully Jeremy Roloff
(4.5/5)
Free
Live in Grace, Walk in Love: A 365-Day Devotional Bob Goff
(4.5/5)
Free
Holy Envy: Finding God in the Faith of Others Barbara Brown Taylor
(4/5)
Free

God's special light, Serious Conflict of Scripture Interpretation, Going Two Different Paths, Are there any other scriptures? Examples of Different Interpretations – Love, Does it matter?

  1. 1. Disciple Building Sharing A152 God's special light, Serious Conflict of Scripture Interpretation, Going Two Different Paths, Are there any other scriptures? Examples of Different Interpretations – Love, Does it matter?
  2. 2. Preface • God's illumination is gradually given to an individual with the amount of service he or she has served. When I read that the Holy Spirit wants to guide people into all truth, I was deeply shocked. What does this sentence mean? After searching on the Internet for a long time, I don't know how to explain and apply it. But after a period of exploration, I finally understand how important this sentence is. It is a key to whether we can enter the kingdom of God or stay in the world. , which is the key for us to enter heaven and become children of God
  3. 3. Outline • Serious Conflict of Scripture Interpretation • go two different paths • Are there any other scriptures? • Examples of Different Interpretations – Love • Does it matter?
  4. 4. Serious Conflict of Scripture Interpretation • John. 16:13 “However, when He, the Spirit of truth, has come, He will guide you into all truth; for He will not speak on His own authority, but whatever He hears He will speak; and He will tell you things to come. ” • Can not use understand - with what you know - from the world • Enter - in the Bible - from God • Mark. 12:30 “And you shall love the LORD your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength.' This is the first commandment. ”
  5. 5. Examples of Different Interpretations - Love / Understand • The best definition of love is probably the active, sincere treatment of a living being or object (which can be a person, animal, object, or god) that makes it happy as a whole. In short, love is the initiative to make the whole happy [2]. While cultural differences among the peoples of the world make a definition of universal love (hard to tell), it is not impossible (Shapia-Wolff hypothesis). Love can include love of soul or heart, love of law and organization, love of self, love of food, love of money, love of learning, love of power, love of reputation, love of others Love and so on, countless. Different people value the love they receive in different ways. Love is essentially an abstract concept that can be experienced but (difficult to express in words or words).
  6. 6. Examples of Different Interpretations - Love / Understand • John. 14:15 “"If you love Me, keep My commandments.” • John. 14:21 “He who has My commandments and keeps them, it is he who loves Me. And he who loves Me will be loved by My Father, and I will love him and manifest Myself to him." ” • John. 14:23 “Jesus answered and said to him, "If anyone loves Me, he will keep My word; and My Father will love him, and We will come to him and make Our home with him.” • John. 14:24 “He who does not love Me does not keep My words; and the word which you hear is not Mine but the Father's who sent Me.”
  7. 7. Are there any other scriptures? • 1Cor. 2:13 “These things we also speak, not in words which man's wisdom teaches but which the Holy Spirit teaches, comparing spiritual things with spiritual.” • Gal. 3:3 “Are you so foolish? Having begun in the Spirit, are you now being made perfect by the flesh?”
  8. 8. go two different paths • James. 4:4 “Adulterers and adulteresses! Do you not know that friendship with the world is enmity with God? Whoever therefore wants to be a friend of the world makes himself an enemy of God.” • friendship with the world is enmity with God • Rom. 8:13 “For if you live according to the flesh you will die; but if by the Spirit you put to death the deeds of the body, you will live.” • Rom. 8:6 “For to be carnally minded is death, but to be spiritually minded is life and peace.” • death, life, peace
  9. 9. Does it matter? • Matt. 7:21 “‘Not everyone who says to Me, ’Lord, Lord,' shall enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of My Father in heaven.” • Can not enter the kingdom of heaven • Rom. 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” • For those who do not love God, all things do not work together
  10. 10. contact method • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/ • the above is the disciple training website , I have designed it according to what I know about the Bible, if there is any inconsistency with the Bible ,please do not hesitate to contact me. if you want to start, please start on the below webpage • E-mail for chance to be on Zoom session • ppp S Summary Guide for disciple training directory/usage • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/06/ppp -s-summary-guide-for-disciple.html • sdtsao2009@gmail.com

×