God's illumination is gradually given to an individual with the amount of service he or she has served. When I read that the Holy Spirit wants to guide people into all truth, I was deeply shocked. What does this sentence mean? After searching on the Internet for a long time, I don't know how to explain and apply it. But after a period of exploration, I finally understand how important this sentence is. It is a key to whether we can enter the kingdom of God or stay in the world. , which is the key for us to enter heaven and become children of God