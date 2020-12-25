When Jesus Christ said it was done on the cross, it meant that he had completed the salvation work bestowed by the Father, and also that he had done what God had given him to do. But why people don’t take such important things to heart. Instead, we all study something that seems important but has nothing to do with salvation. On the surface, it means knowing God, but this is falling the snare of the method of the world. So, when we do God’s work is like going to the tree to find fish that can only be caught in the water. How sad it is!

