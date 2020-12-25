Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Disciple building sharing A32 Discussion of salvation, Salvation webpage, discussion outline, Destination after death, three obstacles
  2. 2. Preface • When Jesus Christ said it was done on the cross, it meant that he had completed the salvation work bestowed by the Father, and also that he had done what God had given him to do. But why people don’t take such important things to heart. Instead, we all study something that seems important but has nothing to do with salvation. On the surface, it means knowing God, but this is falling the snare of the method of the world. So, when we do God’s work is like going to the tree to find fish that can only be caught in the water. How sad it is!
  3. 3. Salvation webpage • 16 Salvation 3/3, Become a little child, Paul daily living, Stick to the end, Once save, always save? ppp • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/09/16-salvation-33-become- little-child.html • 16 Salvation, rebirth 2/3 What is rebirth? How does rebirth happen? What are the characteristics of a reborn person? Why should we be born again? ppp • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/09/16-salvation-rebirth-23-what- is-rebirth.html • 16 Salvation 1/3, lottery, God’s effort to provide salvation How to get our salvation ppp • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/09/16-salvation-13-lottery-gods- effort-to.html • 16 Salvation diagram, Support roadbed, The way to salvation, The process of salvation ppp • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/09/16-salvation-diagram- support-roadbed.html
  4. 4. Discussion Guideline • Don't say or take it casually • Said it but didn't tell you how to do it • I have said it and tell you how to do it, but I don’t give you a way to check it. • Do not mention the terrible hell • The first obstacle is myself, • The second obstacle is the authority of the world, • The third obstacle is misunderstanding the Bible, • Only in the true authority of the Bible can we go to the bright road
  5. 5. Don't say or take it casually • Matt. 23:13 “‘But woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you shut up the kingdom of heaven against men; for you neither go in yourselves, nor do you allow those who are entering to go in.” • From the above verse, we can know that this problem is not unique today. When Jesus came to the world, there were scribes and Pharisees doing the same thing. They did not enter the kingdom of heaven. For those who want to enter, They also closed the door on them.
  6. 6. Where a person goes after death • Matt. 25:34 “Then the King will say to those on His right hand, ‘Come, you blessed of My Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world:” • Matt. 25:41 “‘Then He will also say to those on the left hand, ‘Depart from Me, you cursed, into the everlasting fire prepared for the devil and his angels:” • If all members of the congregation can understand where a person goes after death, if they cannot enter the kingdom of heaven prepared by God, they must go to the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his messengers. If everyone is wary of this, then there is no one would neglect salvation
  7. 7. Terrible hell • Mark. 9:47 “And if your eye causes you to sin, pluck it out. It is better for you to enter the kingdom of God with one eye, rather than having two eyes, to be cast into hell fire--” • Mark. 9:48 “where "Their worm does not die And the fire is not quenched.' ” • Mark. 9:49 “"For everyone will be seasoned with fire, and every sacrifice will be seasoned with salt.” • Terrible hell, people would rather cut off one eye, have to go to heaven
  8. 8. Said it, but didn't tell you how to do it • 1John. 5:19 “We know that we are of God, and the whole world lies under the sway of the wicked one.” • Eph. 6:12 “For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.” • From the above scriptures, we can know who controls the world, so although we want to know how to have salvation, and continue to pursue it, then, we can know how to gain salvation.
  9. 9. I have said it and tell you how to do it, but I won’t give you a way to verify it • But if we just know how to do it, we can have salvation or we can’t loose our vigilance, because we have to continue to find ways to test, because only in this way we can clearly know whether we have done it. • ppp S Summary Guide for disciple training directory/usage • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/0 6/ppp-s-summary-guide-for-disciple.html
  10. 10. The first obstacle is myself • Rom. 8:6 “For to be carnally minded is death, but to be spiritually minded is life and peace.” • Phil. 3:19 “whose end is destruction, whose god is their belly, and whose glory is in their shame--who set their mind on earthly things.” • When we begin to seek God’s way so that we can have salvation, the first obstacle is ourselves. So God has prepared the following scriptures so that we can easily overcome this first obstacle • Luke. 9:23 “Then He said to them all, ‘If anyone desires to come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow Me.”
  11. 11. The second obstacle is the authority of the world, • Congratulations on overcome the first obstacle, but you will find that there is another bigger obstacle. Someone will stop you, or he will use traditional culture to change us. At that time, if you follow God’s words to practice. For example, eat your three meals a day GOD’s way, you will have God’s word as your shield to resist the rockets shot by the devil • Col. 2:8 “Beware lest anyone cheat you through philosophy and empty deceit, according to the tradition of men, according to the basic principles of the world, and not according to Christ.” • 19 129 God’s food, Overweight, Eat too much, Pesticide issue? Excretion problems, enjoy the taste of the Lord’s grace ppp • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/09/19-129-gods- food-overweight-eat-too.html
  12. 12. The second obstacle is the authority of the world, • Matt. 6:24 “‘No one can serve two masters; for either he will hate the one and love the other, or else he will be loyal to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and mammon.” • In the world, we often face many choices, but we have to be very clear who is our god. Are we unscrupulous and laborious to accumulate wealth, or do we regard God’s first as God’s promise, and obtain deserving finances under God’s promise to serve God
  13. 13. The third obstacle is misunderstanding the Bible, • John. 16:13 “However, when He, the Spirit of truth, has come, He will guide you into all truth; for He will not speak on His own authority, but whatever He hears He will speak; and He will tell you things to come. ” • A15 To enter into get real meaning Practice the great commandment, love the Lord your God 1-1, love and truth, walk the worldly way in the church ppp • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/10/a15-to-enter- into-get-real-meaning.html • A 22 Love, Definition, the love of Jesus Christ, the love of the world, Lovers' self-denial, unconditional love, disaster/punishment ppp • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/11/a-22-love- definition-love-of-jesus.html
  14. 14. The third obstacle is misunderstanding the Bible, • Gal. 3:3 “Are you so foolish? Having begun in the Spirit, are you now being made perfect by the flesh?” • 14 Faith, Faith and salvation, Faith creation/maintain ,Examine our faith ppp • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/09/14- faith-faith-and-salvation-faith.html • A 31 Know, Original language, know, graph vine, my sheep Evildoers, have, abiding GOD’s way ppp • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/12/a- 31-know-original-language-know-graph.html
  15. 15. Only in the true authority of the Bible can we go to the eternal road • John. 14:6 “Jesus said to him, "I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” • Matt. 7:13 “‘Enter by the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and there are many who go in by it.” • Matt. 7:14 “Because narrow is the gate and difficult is the way which leads to life, and there are few who find it.”
  16. 16. contact method • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/ • the above is the disciple training website , I have designed it according to what I know about the Bible, if there is any inconsistency with the Bible ,please do not hesitate to contact me if you want to start please start on the below webpage • ppp S Summary Guide for disciple training directory/usage • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/0 6/ppp-s-summary-guide-for-disciple.html • sdtsao2009@gmail.com

