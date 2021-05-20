Fake authority has caused the spiritual life of Christians to stagnate. Because with fake authority, there is no need to study the Bible. As long as we rely on fake authority, we can live in pseudo peace, since fake authority comes from the world and is originally controlled by the devil. Because if they don’t obey the devil’s commands, then they are absolutely impossible to become an authority, because the servant must act in accordance with his master’s will, that is, to take people to the place where the devil is going. This webpage discusses how to break away from fake authority, first practice on yourself, and then how to let others break away from the fake authority’s control and live in God’s truth

