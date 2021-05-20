Successfully reported this slideshow.
contact method • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/ • the above is the disciple training website , I have designed ...
  1. 1. Disciple Building Sharing A48 Break through fake authority/into love Why do we apply fake authority? Fake authority is an extension of his own god, rooted downward, how to break away from fake authority, and how to make progress after breaking away from fake authority
  2. 2. Preface • Fake authority has caused the spiritual life of Christians to stagnate. Because with fake authority, there is no need to study the Bible. As long as we rely on fake authority, we can live in pseudo peace, since fake authority comes from the world and is originally controlled by the devil. Because if they don’t obey the devil’s commands, then they are absolutely impossible to become an authority, because the servant must act in accordance with his master’s will, that is, to take people to the place where the devil is going. This webpage discusses how to break away from fake authority, first practice on yourself, and then how to let others break away from the fake authority’s control and live in God’s truth
  3. 3. Why use fake authority • Why do others say what the authority says, why can't they say anything directly, and why the authority name be mentioned? It’s because if he believes, there is no need to add authority? Maybe, he thinks if someone raise questions, he can take out authority. The other party is like punching the air, lose his target. So the person mentioned authority that is not responsible that makes the whole discussion useless
  4. 4. Fake authority is an extension of his own god • There is also another reason use other name as authority. In fact, he is disguised himself a god, and authority is an extension of his god. But he dare not say it himself, so hiding behind authority as a god, but no one can attack him. • Phil. 3:19 “whose end is destruction, whose god is their belly, and whose glory is in their shame-- who set their mind on earthly things.”
  5. 5. Root down • Spiritual gains cannot stay at the stage of knowledge. You must think about how to apply them in life, so that these spiritual gains can truly take root in the body. • James. 2:26 “For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also.”
  6. 6. How to break away from authority • Three steps to achieve: • 1) What does it mean — the will of God • 2) How can it be done — find God’s way • 3) Confirmation check—whether it is confirmed by God’s word • 1John. 2:3 “Now by this we know that we know Him, if we keep His commandments.”
  7. 7. How to break away from authority • Saving faith • 1) What is saving faith • 2) How can we have this saving faith • 3) How to prove that I have gained this saving faith • 1) John 3:16 and Second Corinthians 13:5 • 2) John 14:23, 14:21 • 3) 2 Corinthians 5:17, Philippians 3:7-8,
  8. 8. Progress after breaking away from fake authority • 1, 1, 1.1, 1.2, 1 This is progress with one's own strength • 1, 2, 4, 8, 16 or 1, 10, 100 depending on God’s progress • P4 Biggest Obstacle for doing GOD’s will, GOD’s truth, Example of follow GOD’s will , Response ppp • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/0 9/p4-biggest-obstacle-for-doing-gods-will.html
  9. 9. How to get people out of authority • Now we have discussed a lot about authority and how to get rid of authority. Now we have to discuss this matter with others, please equip yourself first, refer to the following webpage • 9 Edify others Mental preparation, Who am I in GOD view, Self checking, Remove the leaven of the world ppp • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/ 09/9-edify-others-mental-preparation-who.html
  10. 10. How to get people out of authority • Step 1: establish that God is the greatest authority • Step 2: The Bible is the Word of God • Step 3: Unity in the truth • Step 4: Speak the truth in love • 1John. 4:8 “He who does not love does not know God, for God is love.” • Eph. 4:13 “till we all come to the unity of the faith and of the knowledge of the Son of God, to a perfect man, to the measure of the stature of the fullness of Christ; ” • Eph. 4:15 “but, speaking the truth in love, may grow up in all things into Him who is the head--Christ--”
  11. 11. How to get people out of authority • 3 Truth What is truth/premise of know the truth/abide in GOD word, Know the truth ppp • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/09/3- truth-what-is-truthpremise-of-know.html • 2 Bible inspiration of God Scriptures will be fulfilled Our attitude ppp • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/09/2- bible-inspiration-of-god-scriptures.html • 1 GOD LORD/dominion/ By Him/GOD and man GOD’s attribute/Our attitude ppp • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/09/1- god-lorddominion-by-himgod-and-man.html
  12. 12. contact method • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/ • the above is the disciple training website , I have designed it according to what I know about the Bible, if there is any inconsistency with the Bible ,please do not hesitate to contact me if you want to start please start on the below webpage • ppp S Summary Guide for disciple training directory/usage • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/0 6/ppp-s-summary-guide-for-disciple.html • sdtsao2009@gmail.com

