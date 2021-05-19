Successfully reported this slideshow.
Disciple Building Sharing A47 Authority without power/true authority The size of authority, Eternity of authority
When I first took over the small group, I had a passion to talk about the Bible with others, but I often bumped into the wall. The reason was that you were not a pastor, so I often fell into disgrace. So today I’m going to talk about this issue of authority. Because of these authorities, many people have no way to get the word of God. Sometimes they can only follow the pastor to do things that God doesn’t like, and receive a lot of discipline because of rebellion with God. And the hand of God’s discipline is hoping to bring you back to his grace. How much he hopes that you can become his son and daughter, and following our beginning and finishing of Christ.

  1. 1. Disciple Building Sharing A47 Authority without power/true authority The size of authority, Eternity of authority
  2. 2. Preface • When I first took over the small group, I had a passion to talk about the Bible with others, but I often bumped into the wall. The reason was that you were not a pastor, so I often fell into disgrace. So today I’m going to talk about this issue of authority. Because of these authorities, many people have no way to get the word of God. Sometimes they can only follow the pastor to do things that God doesn’t like, and receive a lot of discipline because of rebellion with God. And the hand of God’s discipline is hoping to bring you back to his grace. How much he hopes that you can become his son and daughter, and following our beginning and finishing of Christ.
  3. 3. Authority • 0 Bible results for “"權威".” • 93 Bible results for “”authority".”
  4. 4. Authority without power • From the above discussion, we know that authority without power comes from the world, and whoever has authority is because of what she has done before. What the world values is his job title, just like if you are a PhD, you have authority in that area. However, his authority is established in the previous world to confirm him. Whether what is going to happen in the future be beneficial, is still a question mark?
  5. 5. Size of Authority without power • Laity • Sunday School Teacher/Theological Student • Pastor/Deacon • Bible professor • God/Bible • The greatest authority was God, but he was expelled
  6. 6. Size of Authority without power • Matt. 7:13 “‘Enter by the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and there are many who go in by it.” • Matt. 7:14 “Because narrow is the gate and difficult is the way which leads to life, and there are few who find it.” • Why is this so? Because most people are walking on the broad road of destruction, they will not follow GOD’s way that know God, and will not accept God’s truth. • 1John. 2:3 “Now by this we know that we know Him, if we keep His commandments.” • 1John. 2:4 “He who says, "I know Him," and does not keep His commandments, is a liar, and the truth is not in him.”
  7. 7. Size of Authority without power • Jer 17:9 The heart is a twisted thing, not to be searched out by man: who is able to have knowledge of it? • James. 4:6 “But He gives more grace. Therefore He says: "God resists the proud, But gives grace to the humble."” • 1John. 2:16 “For all that is in the world--the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life--is not of the Father but is of the world.”
  8. 8. Size of Authority without power • Authority without power is based on people and the world, but we know that people are often affected by the world, so what we say will be changed due to selfish desires. At this time, God will take action, and God will make you fall heavily to the ground. Even after spending a lot of money, there is no way to produce results, no one can boast before God • Phil. 2:3 “Let nothing be done through selfish ambition or conceit, but in lowliness of mind let each esteem others better than himself.” • James. 2:20 “But do you want to know, O foolish man, that faith without works is dead?”
  9. 9. True Authority • Psm 119:89 For ever, O Lord, your word is fixed in heaven. • Matt. 7:24 “‘Therefore whoever hears these sayings of Mine, and does them, I will liken him to a wise man who built his house on the rock:” • 1Co 3:9 For we are workers with God: you are God's planting, God's building. • John 6:63 “It is the Spirit who gives life; the flesh profits nothing. The words that I speak to you are spirit, and they are life. ”
  10. 10. Eternity of true authority • John. 14:6 “Jesus said to him, "I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” • Authority from God is forever unchanging. The person who uses authority must be in Christ and walks his way. He is naturally a person who regards God as his master all his life, because only in this way he can he be firm. Unshakably preach God’s message and do things for God
  11. 11. contact method • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/ • the above is the disciple training website , I have designed it according to what I know about the Bible, if there is any inconsistency with the Bible ,please do not hesitate to contact me if you want to start please start on the below webpage • ppp S Summary Guide for disciple training directory/usage • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/0 6/ppp-s-summary-guide-for-disciple.html • sdtsao2009@gmail.com

