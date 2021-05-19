When I first took over the small group, I had a passion to talk about the Bible with others, but I often bumped into the wall. The reason was that you were not a pastor, so I often fell into disgrace. So today I’m going to talk about this issue of authority. Because of these authorities, many people have no way to get the word of God. Sometimes they can only follow the pastor to do things that God doesn’t like, and receive a lot of discipline because of rebellion with God. And the hand of God’s discipline is hoping to bring you back to his grace. How much he hopes that you can become his son and daughter, and following our beginning and finishing of Christ.

