always in me, world interpretation, biblical interpretation In-depth study of the scriptures, the most appropriate interpretation

Jan. 16, 2022
When we interpret the scriptures, if we use the method of the world, we can let people have a preliminary understanding, but we can't stop here, we must continue to study the following, so that everyone can truly understand the meaning of the scriptures. At the same time, we can understand the mystery and greatness of God. Because when we go deeper, we can let everyone know what to do to gain this sentence. At the same time, we can also test whether we have met the requirements of the Bible. Come to make up for the lost sheep, we come empty, but to go out full

  1. 1. Disciple Building Sharing A146 always in me, world interpretation, biblical interpretation In-depth study of the scriptures, the most appropriate interpretation
  2. 2. Preface • When we interpret the scriptures, if we use the method of the world, we can let people have a preliminary understanding, but we can't stop here, we must continue to study the following, so that everyone can truly understand the meaning of the scriptures. At the same time, we can understand the mystery and greatness of God. Because when we go deeper, we can let everyone know what to do to gain this sentence. At the same time, we can also test whether we have met the requirements of the Bible. Come to make up for the lost sheep, we come empty, but to go out full
  3. 3. Outline • always in me • interpretation of the world • biblical interpretation • Delve into the scriptures • most appropriate explanation
  4. 4. World Explained - Grafting Examples
  5. 5. interpretation of the world • It can be explained that it is always in me, the disadvantage is that • 1) But the two grafted branches are distinct from start to finish, and will never be the same • 2) The grafted trees have their own advantages, which means that we are similar to God, and we have characteristics that God does not have • 3) These two grafted branches, they can never become one, we can clearly see where the connection is
  6. 6. better explanation • John. 15:5 “"I am the vine, you are the branches. He who abides in Me, and I in him, bears much fruit; for without Me you can do nothing. ” • John. 4:24 “God is Spirit, and those who worship Him must worship in spirit and truth."”
  7. 7. Bible Interpretation 1 • John 6:54 “Whoever eats My flesh and drinks My blood has eternal life, and I will raise him up at the last day.” • John 6:55 “For My flesh is food indeed, and My blood is drink indeed.” • John 6:56 “He who eats My flesh and drinks My blood abides in Me, and I in him. ” • The disadvantage is that we don't know how to do it
  8. 8. Delve into the scriptures • John. 15:7 “If you abide in Me, and My words abide in you, you will ask what you desire, and it shall be done for you. ” • John. 15:8 “By this My Father is glorified, that you bear much fruit; so you will be My disciples. ” • John. 15:9 “"As the Father loved Me, I also have loved you; abide in My love. ” • John. 15:10 “If you keep My commandments, you will abide in My love, just as I have kept My Father's commandments and abide in His love. ”
  9. 9. Delve into the scriptures • 1) abide in me + 2) my words abide in you => 3) bear fruit • 1John. 4:8 “He who does not love does not know God, for God is love.” • abide in me => abide in love => obey my commands
  10. 10. most appropriate explanation – always in me • John. 14:23 “Jesus answered and said to him, "If anyone loves Me, he will keep My word; and My Father will love him, and We will come to him and make Our home with him.” • How to do it - keep my word • There is also a result test - live with him • 1John. 2:5 “But whoever keeps His word, truly the love of God is perfected in him. By this we know that we are in Him.” • 5 Jesus in-dwelling Bigger promise, Journey of abide in word, Spiritual blessing, Faith/Chosen/ Eternal life ppp • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/09/5- jesus-in-dwelling-bigger-promise.html
  11. 11. contact method • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/ • the above is the disciple training website , I have designed it according to what I know about the Bible, if there is any inconsistency with the Bible ,please do not hesitate to contact me. if you want to start, please start on the below webpage • E-mail for chance to be on Zoom session • ppp S Summary Guide for disciple training directory/usage • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/06/ppp -s-summary-guide-for-disciple.html • sdtsao2009@gmail.com

