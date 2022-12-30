Successfully reported this slideshow.
A263 褻瀆聖靈, 大衛的子孫麼, 總不得赦免 聖靈, 褻瀆, 干犯

Dec. 30, 2022
A263 褻瀆聖靈, 大衛的子孫麼, 總不得赦免 聖靈, 褻瀆, 干犯

Dec. 30, 2022
今天我沒有提到褻瀆聖靈，什麼是褻瀆，為什麼褻瀆聖靈會有這麼嚴重的後果，甚至比褻瀆耶穌基督會有更嚴重的後果，希望今天的討論能夠澄清這個觀念，也讓我們知道為什麼褻瀆聖靈的時候，不僅在這一生神不會原諒你，就是新天新地時神也不會放過你。

今天我沒有提到褻瀆聖靈，什麼是褻瀆，為什麼褻瀆聖靈會有這麼嚴重的後果，甚至比褻瀆耶穌基督會有更嚴重的後果，希望今天的討論能夠澄清這個觀念，也讓我們知道為什麼褻瀆聖靈的時候，不僅在這一生神不會原諒你，就是新天新地時神也不會放過你。

A263 褻瀆聖靈, 大衛的子孫麼, 總不得赦免 聖靈, 褻瀆, 干犯

  1. 1. 門徒建造分享 A263 褻瀆聖靈, 大衛的子孫麼, 總不得赦免 聖靈, 褻瀆, 干犯
  2. 2. 前言 • 今天我沒有提到褻瀆聖靈，什麼是褻瀆， 為什麼褻瀆聖靈會有這麼嚴重的後果，甚 至比褻瀆耶穌基督會有更嚴重的後果，希 望今天的討論能夠澄清這個觀念，也讓我 們知道為什麼褻瀆聖靈的時候，不僅在這 一生神不會原諒你，就是新天新地時神也 不會放過你。
  3. 3. 綱要 • A263 褻瀆聖靈 • 大衛的子孫麼 • 總不得赦免 • 聖靈 • 褻瀆 • 干犯
  4. 4. 褻瀆聖靈 • 【太十二31】「所以我告訴你們，人一切的 罪，和褻瀆的話，都可得赦免；惟獨褻瀆 聖靈，總不得赦免。」 • 【太十二32】「凡說話干犯人子的，還可得 赦免；惟獨說話干犯聖靈的，今世來世總 不得赦免。」
  5. 5. 大衛的子孫麼 • 【太十二22】「當下有人將一個被鬼附著、 又瞎又啞的人，帶到耶穌那裏；耶穌就醫 治他，甚至那啞吧又能說話、又能看見。」 • 【太十二23】「眾人都驚奇，說：『這不是 大衛的子孫麼？』」 • 【太十二25】「耶穌知道他們的意念，就對 他們說：『凡一國自相分爭，就成為荒場； 一城一家自相分爭，必站立不住。」
  6. 6. 總不得赦免 • 【太十二26】「若撒但趕逐撒但，就是自相 分爭，牠的國怎能站得住呢？」 • 【太十二27】「我若靠著別西卜趕鬼，你們 的子弟趕鬼，又靠著誰呢？這樣，他們就 要斷定你們的是非。」 • 【太十二31】「所以我告訴你們，人一切的 罪，和褻瀆的話，都可得赦免；惟獨褻瀆 聖靈，總不得赦免。」
  7. 7. 聖靈 • 【林後三6】「祂叫我們能承當這新約的執事， 不是憑著字句，乃是憑著精意；因為那字句是 叫人死，精意(或譯：聖靈)是叫人活。」 • 【約六63】「叫人活著的乃是靈，肉體是無益 的；我對你們所說的話，就是靈，就是生命。」 • 【提後三16】「聖經都是神所默示的(或譯： 凡神所默示的聖經)，於教訓、督責、使人歸 正、教導人學義都是有益的」： • 【提後三17】「叫屬神的人得以完全，預備行 各樣的善事。」
  8. 8. 聖靈 • 【羅十17】「可見信道是從聽道來的，聽道是 從基督的話來的。」 • 基督的話 =聖經 • 【約十六13】「只等真理的聖靈來了，祂要引 導你們明白(原文作進入)一切的真理。因為祂 不是憑自己說的，乃是把祂所聽見的都說出來； 並要把將來的事告訴你們。」 • A15 要進入才能得精意 行大誡命,愛主你的神 1-1,愛與真理,教會中行世界之道 ppp • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/0 8/a15-1-1-ppp.html
  9. 9. 褻瀆 • 【雅二5】「我親愛的弟兄們，請聽，神豈 不是揀選了世上的貧窮人，叫他們在信上 富足，並承受祂所應許給那些愛祂之人的 國嗎？」 • 【雅二6】「你們反倒羞辱貧窮人。那富足 人豈不是欺壓你們，拉你們到公堂去嗎？」 • 雅各書 2:7 • 他們不是褻瀆你們所敬奉的尊名嗎？
  10. 10. 褻瀆 • 【啟十六8】「第四位天使把碗倒在日頭上， 叫日頭能用火烤人。」 • 【啟十六9】「人被大熱所烤，就褻瀆那有權 掌管這些災的神之名，並不悔改將榮耀歸給 神。」 • 【啟十六10】「第五位天使把碗倒在獸的座位 上，獸的國就黑暗了。人因疼痛就咬自己的舌 頭；」 • 啟示錄 16:11 • 又因所受的疼痛和生的瘡，就褻瀆天上的神， 並不悔改所行的。
  11. 11. 干犯 • 歷代志下 26:16 • 烏西雅干罪生大痲瘋 • 他既強盛，就心高氣傲，以致行事邪僻， 干犯耶和華他的神，進耶和華的殿，要在 香壇上燒香。 • 以西結書 15:8 • 我必使地土荒涼，因為他們行事干犯我。 這是主耶和華說的。」
  12. 12. 干犯 • 以西結書 20:16 • 因為他們厭棄我的典章，不順從我的律例， 干犯我的安息日，他們的心隨從自己的偶 像。
  13. 13. 聯絡方法 • https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/ • 上面是我的門徒訓練的網站，我盡我所知的 依據聖經來設計，如果有不符合聖經的地方， 請你不吝指教， 如果要看 請從 • S 總覧開始 謝謝你的時間 • ppp S 成為門徒應用指南/宗旨 https://discussion4disciple.blogspot.com/2020/ 05/s-slide-presentation.html • sdtsao2009@gmail.com

