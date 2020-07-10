Trabajo academico 01 costos y presupuestos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD "ALAS PERUANAS"- TACNA Facultad de Ingeniería Escuela Profesional de Ingeniería Civil TEMA : TRABAJO ENCARGADO
COSTOS Y PRESUPUESTOS 2 FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA Y ARQUITECTURA ESCUELA PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA CIVIL PRIMERA PRÁCTICA CAL...
COSTOS Y PRESUPUESTOS 3 evaluar de la manera más aproximada el costo y la duración de la obra. Parámetros evaluativos de n...
COSTOS Y PRESUPUESTOS 4 punto PTO Unidad UNIDAD Juego UNIDAD 3.- ¿Por qué es importante saber las Jornadas vigentes de Con...
COSTOS Y PRESUPUESTOS 5 4.- Halle la Cantidad de Cemento bolsa, La cantidad de Hormigón por m3 y La cantidad de agua por m...
COSTOS Y PRESUPUESTOS 6 Rendimiento de la mezcla (volúmenes absolutos) Cemento: 42.5 kg / 3150kg/rn3= 0.0135 m3 hormigón: ...
COSTOS Y PRESUPUESTOS 7 C) Para una Proporción de Volumen 1:9 con relación A/C es 0.80 Calculo previa de pesos secos. Ceme...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD “ALAS PERUANAS”- TACNA Facultad de Ingeniería Escuela Profesional de Ingeniería Civil TEMA : TRABAJO ENCARGADO NOMBRES : PLATERO FLORES, FRANK REYNALDO CÓDIGO : 2016207474 CURSO : COSTOS Y PRESUPUESTOS DOCENTE : MAG. ING. RONALD H. TOLEDO RIOS CICLO : VIII FILIAL : TACNA FECHA : TACNA 05 DE JUNIO DEL 2020
  2. 2. COSTOS Y PRESUPUESTOS 2 FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA Y ARQUITECTURA ESCUELA PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA CIVIL PRIMERA PRÁCTICA CALIFICADA – TRABAJO ACAD. SEMESTRE ACADEMICO – 2020 -I CURSO : COSTOS Y PRESUPUESTO FECHA : 03-06-2020 DOCENTE : Mag. Ing. Ronald H. Toledo Rios. 1.- Describa Usted que es un metrado y por qué es importante realizar un metrado como Futuro Ingeniero Justifique su respuesta. El metrado es un conjunto ordenado de datos obtenidos mediante la medición y la lectura de los planos de la construcción. Dicha lectura es una interpretación de las dimensiones del diseño realizado en los planos y se ejecuta con la ayuda de un escalímetro. La importancia del metrado radica en la formulación que nos hagamos con respecto a qué pasaría si no tenemos el metrado de una obra: ¿Seríamos capaces de saber la extensión del trabajo a realizar? ¿Cuánto trabajo hay que realizar? ¿Podríamos cuantificar el recurso a utilizar? ¿Cuál sería la duración de la obra? ¿Cuánto costaría hacer esta obra? Entonces Bien sabemos que todas estas preguntas son distintas y se pueden responder si una es respondida primero que es: ¿Cuál es la extensión del trabajo? Y esta la responderemos si metramos las actividades en una obra (toda obra esta disgregada en actividades). He ahí radica porque es importante un metrado y la capacidad de hacerlo bien porque nos permitirá
  3. 3. COSTOS Y PRESUPUESTOS 3 evaluar de la manera más aproximada el costo y la duración de la obra. Parámetros evaluativos de necesaria importancia para ganar o perder la buena pro de una obra 2.- Defina Usted que es una Partida, y cual son su orden de Jerarquización, de un ejemplo de aplicación (detalle su respuesta, justifique el Ejemplo). Una construcción se divide en distintas partes cada una distinta de la otra y todas confluyen a la posible existencia de la obra, esas partes identificables e individualizables entre si se denominan PARTIDAS y son consideradas partidas constructivas a diferencia de las partidas de un presupuesto PARTIDA Las partidas son agregados en rubros Las partidas son agregados en rubros genéricos concernientes a trabajos genéricos concernientes a trabajos homogéneos:  Movimiento de tierras.  Concreto Armado.  Muros y Tabiques.  Carpintería de madera.  Pintura, etc. Cada rubro, a su vez, se desagrega en Cada rubro, a su vez, se desagrega en partidas: Concreto armado: zapatas, columnas, vigas, techos, etc. Vigas, techos, etc. Muros y tabiques: muros de cabeza, muros de soga, etc. Algunas partidas son divididas en Algunas partidas son divididas en subpartidas: Concreto armado: encofrado, acero de refuerzo, concreto. Las unidades de medida serán Las unidades de medida serán expresadas con los siguientes símbolos expresadas con los siguientes símbolos y abreviaturas: y abreviaturas: Metro M Metro cuadrado M2 Metro cubico M3 Global GLB
  4. 4. COSTOS Y PRESUPUESTOS 4 punto PTO Unidad UNIDAD Juego UNIDAD 3.- ¿Por qué es importante saber las Jornadas vigentes de Construcción Civil a Nivel Nacional? Es importante saber las jornadas vigentes de construcción civil a nivel nacional porque gracias a esa información podemos saber cuántas horas tiene una jornada, cuanto se paga por cada hora según la categoría que tienen sea Un OI, OII, OIII. También influyen los costos de las horas extras, lugar de trabajo, clima, etc todo eso es cambiante ya que el régimen de construcción civil es cambiante y es importante saber las actualizaciones de las jornadas vigentes
  5. 5. COSTOS Y PRESUPUESTOS 5 4.- Halle la Cantidad de Cemento bolsa, La cantidad de Hormigón por m3 y La cantidad de agua por m3 (Cemento, Hormigón y agua) A) Para una Proporción de Volumen 1:7 con relación A/C es 0.80 Calculo previo de pesos secos. Cemento: 1 pie3=42.5 Kg. Hormigón: (7pie3 x 1800 Kg/m3)135.315 = 356.79 Kg Agua: 42.5 Kg x 0.80 = 34.0 Kg TOTAL = 433.29 kg Rendimiento de la mezcla (volúmenes absolutos) Cemento: 42.5 kg / 3150kg/m3 = 0.0135 m3 Hormigón: 356.79kg /2700kg/m3 = 0.1321 m3 Agua: 34.0kg /1000g/m3 = 0.0340 m3 TOTAL = 0.1796 m3 Aire incorporado (1.00 %) = 0.1796 x 0.01 = 0.0018 Volumen Total = 0.1814 m3 Cantidad de materiales. Cemento: 1 / 0.1814 = 5.51 bolsas = 5.50 bolsas Hormigón: (7 x 5.50) /35.315 = 1.09m3 agua: (42.5 x 5.513) x 0.80 = 187 Its. X 1000g/m3 = 0.19m3 B) Para una Proporción de Volumen 1:8 con relación A/C es 0.80 Calculo previo de pesos secos. Cemento: 1 pie3 =42.5 Kg Hormigón: (8pie3 x 1800 Kg/m3) /35.315 = 407.76 Kg. Agua: 42.5 Kg x 0.80 = 34.0 Kg. TOTAL = 484.26 kg
  6. 6. COSTOS Y PRESUPUESTOS 6 Rendimiento de la mezcla (volúmenes absolutos) Cemento: 42.5 kg / 3150kg/rn3= 0.0135 m3 hormigón: 407.76kg 2700kg/m3 = 0.1510 m3 agua: 34.0kg /1000g/m3 = 0.0340 m3 TOTAL = 0.1985 m3 Aire incorporado (1.00 %)= 0.1985 x 0.01 = 0.0020 Volumen Total =0.2005 rn3 Cantidad de materiales. Cemento: 1 / 0.2005 = 4.99 balsas 5 bolsas Hormigón: (8 x 5) /35.315 =1.13 m3 agua: (42.5 x. 5) x 0.80 = 170 Lts. x 1000g/m3 = 0.170m3
  7. 7. COSTOS Y PRESUPUESTOS 7 C) Para una Proporción de Volumen 1:9 con relación A/C es 0.80 Calculo previa de pesos secos. Cemento: 1 pie3 = 42.5 Kg. Hormigón: (9pie3 x 1800 Kg/m3) /35.315 = 458.73 Kg. Agua: 42.5 Kg x 0.80 = 34.0 Kg. TOTAL = 555.13 kg Rendimiento de la mezcla (volúmenes absolutos) Cemento: 42.5 kg/ 3150kg/m3 = 0.0135 m3 Hormigón: 45.73kg / 2700kg/m3 = 0.1699 m3 Agua: 34.0kg / 1000g/m3 = 0.0340 m3 TOTAL = 0.2174 m3 Aire incorporado (1.00 %) = 0.2174 x 0.01 = 0.0022 Volumen Total =0.2196 m3 Cantidad de materiales. cemento: 1 / 0.219 = 4.55 bolsas Hormig6n: (9 x 4.55) /35.315 = 1.16 m3 Agua: (42.5 x 4.55) x 0.80 = 154/ Lts x 1000g/m3 = 0.15 m3

