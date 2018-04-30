Successfully reported this slideshow.
DECÁLOGO DEL USO DE TWITTER EN EDUCACIÓN ESTUDIANTE: Franklin Mamarandi https://youtu.be/LKrpjr47Hlo
Red social de microblogging. Red abierta de seguidores y seguidos. Los mensajes no pueden sobrepasar los 140 caracteres. S...
Comunidad Síntesis Colaboración Motivación Activo Aprendizaje informal Aprendizaje activo Inmediatez Acceso a cualquier pe...
No inundar el timeline de tus seguidores, poner más de 5 tweets en un minuto logrará que dejen de leerte, o seguirte. Cont...
No pidas follows, la gente que realmente te sigue, es porque le interesa leer las cosas que publicas. No pidas que te den ...
RESUMIR • La esencia de Twitter es comunicarse con un máximo de 140 caracteres, por tanto, qué mejor manera de aprender a ...
CONTACTAR • Seguir, contactar y conversar con una persona en Twitter es sencillo, puedes trasladar la conversación pública...
Decálogo para el usoresponsabledetweetere Twitter Usala opciónde configuración de privacidadsi deseas acceso restringidoa ...
  1. 1. DECÁLOGO DEL USO DE TWITTER EN EDUCACIÓN ESTUDIANTE: Franklin Mamarandi https://youtu.be/LKrpjr47Hlo
  2. 2. Red social de microblogging. Red abierta de seguidores y seguidos. Los mensajes no pueden sobrepasar los 140 caracteres. Se aprovecha el espacio al máximo. Relación entre los miembros asimétrica. Para estar conectado a través de mensajes rápidos y frecuentes. El valor de Twitter dependerá de a quién sigas.
  3. 3. Comunidad Síntesis Colaboración Motivación Activo Aprendizaje informal Aprendizaje activo Inmediatez Acceso a cualquier persona Familiarizados
  4. 4. No inundar el timeline de tus seguidores, poner más de 5 tweets en un minuto logrará que dejen de leerte, o seguirte. Contar tu vida, la mayoría de las personas utilizan twitter cuando están en el tráfico o aburridos, pero contar todo lo que haces durante el día puede llegar a ser muy molesto. Twitter no es un diario. No abuses del uso de hashtag, los excesos no son recomendables. No robes tuits, para eso está la opción de retweet o la mención. No uses twitter como si fuera un chat, puedes utilizar mensajes directos, o existen otras aplicaciones que son exclusivas para enviar mensajes. Las 10 cosas que NO debes hacer en Twitter 1 2 3 4 5
  5. 5. No pidas follows, la gente que realmente te sigue, es porque le interesa leer las cosas que publicas. No pidas que te den retweet, sólo que sea algo muy importante, como prevenir a tus seguidores del tráfico, accidentes etcétera. No verificar los enlaces que compartes, en algunas ocasiones las ligas pueden estar rotas y no llevar a ningún lado, o simplemente la liga no coincide con el mensaje que quieres compartir. Usar los mensajes directos con fines publicitarios. No utilices lenguaje ofensivo, las groserías nunca se ven bien. Las 10 cosas que NO debes hacer en Twitter 6 7 8 9 10
  6. 6. RESUMIR • La esencia de Twitter es comunicarse con un máximo de 140 caracteres, por tanto, qué mejor manera de aprender a resumir que utilizando la plataforma. DESCUBRIR • opiniones, expertos, voces autorizadas, referencias en el mundo laboral, formas de pensar, etc. Twitter se convierte en un sitio de referencia para descubrir intereses, especialmente entre los estudiantes universitarios en Twitter. INFORMAR • La última hora es dominio de Twitter., cuando sucede algo es el primer lugar que se consulta, porque “adelanto a mis alumnos algunos temas que irán en los exámenes” CONVERSAR • Jamás las conversaciones habían sido tan enriquecedoras, especialmente por la posibilidad de intercambiar puntos de vista y comentar con otros profesionales e incluso instaurar un diálogo con los alumnos y futuros profesionales. APRENDER • Puedes aprender lo que quieras, cuándo y cuánto quieras, sólo basta con seguir las cuentas que se ajusten a lo que buscas, como las de tus profesores o de profesionales del sector. DECALOGO DE TWITTER EN LA EDUCACIÓN
  7. 7. CONTACTAR • Seguir, contactar y conversar con una persona en Twitter es sencillo, puedes trasladar la conversación pública al ámbito privado con aquellos usuarios que te interesan, como “profesionales, académicos que están en otros lugares del mundo” INVESTIGAR • Twitter se convierte en una herramienta muy útil en la búsqueda de datos y contenido. Puedes seguir conversaciones relacionadas con los temas que te interesan siguiendo un hashtag específico, como por ejemplo #trigonometría, #matemáticas. EVALUAR • Los profesores pueden evaluar el nivel de interacción con la plataforma, la asignatura, o incluso una determinada temática, en definitiva, Twitter es un lugar donde escuchar, observar, valorar y evaluar qué hacen los estudiantes, sus inquietudes ANALIZAR • comportamientos, maneras de pensar, tratamientos de las informaciones, otros campos o áreas de interés, que en sus últimos tuits ahonda en la #ArtificalIntelligence y el #BigData. DAR VISIBILIDAD • a los contenidos educativos, a los estudiantes, a los profesores, a las instituciones, las actividades, las opiniones y, por tanto, ejerciendo de vaso comunicante con toda la comunidad educativa. DECALOGO DE TWITTER EN LA EDUCACIÓN
  8. 8. Decálogo para el usoresponsabledetweetere Twitter Usala opciónde configuración de privacidadsi deseas acceso restringidoa lo que escribes 1 Tenencuentaquesi un tweetespúblicopuede servistotambiénpor quienesnote siguen 2 RecuerdaqueTwitter es unaredabiertayun comentariopuedellegar a personasqueni te imaginasniteconviene 3 Piénsatelobienantes detwittear. Si lanzas un tweetyte arrepientes,aunquelo borres, alguien lopuedehabervisto, capturadooreproducido 4 Noolvides queeres siempreresponsablede lo queescribesaunque note identifiquesentu perfil 5 Reflexionasi loque escribes afectaa la privacidaddelas demás personasycómoles puedeinfluir 6 Tencuidadoconlos tweetsquepueden afectarnegativamenteu ofenderaalguien 7 Séinteligenteyevita disputas desagradables. Compartiry debatires positivoperohay personas ymomentosqueno merecenla pena 8 Elige unacontraseña robustaconal menos 8 caracteres,letrasy números.Cámbialade vez encuandoynola compartas 9 Pideayudasi temolestan y bloqueaosilenciaa quien lohace 10
