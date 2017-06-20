BigData, DataMining e NoSQL: A combinação perfeita!
O crescimento absurdo do armazenamento de dados nos últimos anos.
De onde vem tanto dado?
2005 2013
Em média, empresas usam apenas 10% de todo dado que possui.
BigData - Volume
BigData - Velocidade
BigData - Variedade
BigData - Veracidade
BigData - Dados Estruturados x Não Estruturados
Dado x Informação
Transformando Dado em Informação DataMining
Porque usar DataMining? Imagine uma praça...
Como funciona?
Caso Google
Caso Target
E na agricultura? É possível usar?
Caso real no Brasil
Caso real no Brasil Embrapa
E como ficam guardados e organizados esses dados?
SGBD’s Relacionais
NoSQL - Not Only SQL
NoSQL - Tipos de Armazenamento Colunas Documentos Grafos Chave-Valor
SGBDs Relacionais vs NoSQL
Em SGBDs Relacionais
Como ficam os dados no MongoDB
Pra acelerar as coisas! Acessar de forma rápida é mais importante que economizar espaço em disco!
SGBDs Relacionais vs NoSQL
E o desempenho ? SGBS Relacionais NoSQL
E o desempenho ? SGBs Relacionais NoSQL
E as consultas? Como ficam? SELECT SELECT * FROM produto db.produto.find({})
E as consultas? Como ficam? SELECT COM WHERE SELECT * FROM produto WHERE nome = ‘Feijão’ db.produto.find( {nome:“Feijao”})
E as consultas? Como ficam? INSERT INSERT INTO produto (nome, valor ) VALUES (“Arroz”,10.00) db.produto.insert( {nome:“Fei...
E as consultas? Como ficam? UPDATE UPDATE produto SET valor=15.00 WHERE nome=“Algodão” db.produto.update( {nome:“Feijao”},...
E as consultas? Como ficam? DELETE DELETE produto WHERE nome=“Macarrão” db.produto.remove( {nome:“Macarrão”})
E as consultas? Como ficam? COUNT SELECT count(*) FROM produto WHERE preco < 30.00 db.produto.count({ preco:{$lt:30.00}})
E as consultas? Como ficam? ORDER BY SELECT * produto ORDER BY preco DESC db.produto.find(). sorte({preco:-1})
Dúvidas?
BigData, Datamining e NoSql - A Combinação Perfeita

  1. 1. BigData, DataMining e NoSQL: A combinação perfeita!
  2. 2. Franklin Dias https://github.com/franklindias https://www.facebook.com/franklindias99 Programador Fullstack Web e Mobile CTO e Co-Fundador na OneDreams
  3. 3. O crescimento absurdo do armazenamento de dados nos últimos anos.
  4. 4. De onde vem tanto dado?
  5. 5. 2005 2013
  6. 6. Em média, empresas usam apenas 10% de todo dado que possui.
  7. 7. BigData - Volume
  8. 8. BigData - Velocidade
  9. 9. BigData - Variedade
  10. 10. BigData - Veracidade
  11. 11. BigData - Dados Estruturados x Não Estruturados
  12. 12. Dado x Informação
  13. 13. Transformando Dado em Informação DataMining
  14. 14. Porque usar DataMining? Imagine uma praça...
  15. 15. Como funciona?
  16. 16. Caso Google
  17. 17. Caso Target
  18. 18. E na agricultura? É possível usar?
  19. 19. Caso real no Brasil
  20. 20. Caso real no Brasil Embrapa
  21. 21. E como ficam guardados e organizados esses dados?
  22. 22. SGBD’s Relacionais
  23. 23. NoSQL - Not Only SQL
  24. 24. NoSQL - Tipos de Armazenamento Colunas Documentos Grafos Chave-Valor
  25. 25. SGBDs Relacionais vs NoSQL
  26. 26. Em SGBDs Relacionais
  27. 27. Como ficam os dados no MongoDB
  28. 28. Pra acelerar as coisas! Acessar de forma rápida é mais importante que economizar espaço em disco!
  29. 29. SGBDs Relacionais vs NoSQL
  30. 30. E o desempenho ? SGBS Relacionais NoSQL
  31. 31. E o desempenho ? SGBs Relacionais NoSQL
  32. 32. E as consultas? Como ficam? SELECT SELECT * FROM produto db.produto.find({})
  33. 33. E as consultas? Como ficam? SELECT COM WHERE SELECT * FROM produto WHERE nome = ‘Feijão’ db.produto.find( {nome:“Feijao”})
  34. 34. E as consultas? Como ficam? INSERT INSERT INTO produto (nome, valor ) VALUES (“Arroz”,10.00) db.produto.insert( {nome:“Feijao”, preco:10.00})
  35. 35. E as consultas? Como ficam? UPDATE UPDATE produto SET valor=15.00 WHERE nome=“Algodão” db.produto.update( {nome:“Feijao”}, {$set:{valor=15.00})
  36. 36. E as consultas? Como ficam? DELETE DELETE produto WHERE nome=“Macarrão” db.produto.remove( {nome:“Macarrão”})
  37. 37. E as consultas? Como ficam? COUNT SELECT count(*) FROM produto WHERE preco < 30.00 db.produto.count({ preco:{$lt:30.00}})
  38. 38. E as consultas? Como ficam? ORDER BY SELECT * produto ORDER BY preco DESC db.produto.find(). sorte({preco:-1})
  39. 39. Dúvidas?

×