Grassroots energy aug2020

Grassroots energy aug2020

Grassroots energy aug2020

  1. 1. Ending energy poverty and enabling soil re-generation in emerging economies Clean Fuel and Healthy Food – A distributed model
  2. 2. $ Need for access & affordable clean fuel Need for local jobs Need regenerative farming solutions Need for mitigating solutions 21 % of global carbon emissions Global Challenges
  3. 3. Clean Fuel and Healthy Food: Our approach Breakthrough Modular Enrichment & Storage Technology* Proprietary Nutrient Recovery Technology *Patents pending Process Innovations Business Innovations Farmer Producer Organisations
  4. 4. BioCNG Technology Schematic *Patent pending Modular 2X less OPEX 3X energy efficient
  5. 5. Adsorbed Storage: Superior alternative to status quo 3X reduction in pressure Less CAPEX and OPEX Less regulation
  6. 6. BioCNG Applications Cooking Remote Power Mobility
  7. 7. Stay Connected Mateen@grassrootsenergy.co +91-99162-98362 www.GrassrootsEnergy.co Clean Fuel and Healthy Food – A distributed model

