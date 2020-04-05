Manual openoffice usuario_v1.5

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INTRODUCCIÓN El Sistema Operativo GNU/Linux es hoy en día el resultado de la contribución de un gran número de compañías y...
OpenOffice.Org Writer (procesador de texto) es indispensable en la administración de cualquier empresa u organismo, brinda...
Índice de contenido INTRODUCCIÓN.............................................................................................
Barra de Estado.......................................................................................................51 Á...
Paso 6 – Editar documento.....................................................................................97 Paso 7 – ...
Filas, columnas y celdas.....................................................................................................
¿Qué es una presentación efectiva?............................................................................177 Caracter...
Tipo de Unidad Instruccional Manual de Capacitación Título La computadora y sus componentes Objetivo General Conocer la de...
Sección I La computadora La computadora es un sistema digital con tecnología microelectrónica capaz de procesar informació...
Componentes del computador a) Definición: Los dispositivos básicos que posee una computadora son el Hardware y Software. H...
(Pendrives, Flash Disks, etc), disco duro externo, memorias de pequeño tamaño Por otra parte, las computadoras están integ...
Memoria ROM (Random Only Memory - Memoria de sólo lectura): Es el área de la memoria donde el fabricante de la computadora...
Teclado: Es un tablero que contiene un conjunto de teclas estándar que permiten al usuario comunicarse con la computadora,...
Cámara de video: La cámara Web o Webcam es una cámara de tiempo real la cual puede acceder a mensajería usando la WWW o ap...
Usar correctamente el ratón conociendo sus funciones básicas Uso del ratón Ejercicio práctico Materiales necesarios Comput...
Cómo hacer click para seleccionar El click tiene un funcionamiento similar al de un apagador de luz, es decir, con éste pu...
Cómo hacer para “arrastrar objetos” El último paso a seguir es arrastrar los objetos que se encuentran en la pantalla, par...
Tipo de Unidad Instruccional Manual de Capacitación Título Filosofía del Software Libre Objetivo General Identificar las c...
SECCIÓN II ¿Qué es el software libre? El Software Libre es aquel que una vez obtenido, puede ser usado, copiado, estudiado...
Con estas 4 (cuatro) libertades el usuario es verdaderamente libre, al igual que el programa. Pero, ¿por qué estas cuatro ...
Son aceptables, sin embargo, ciertos tipos de reglas sobre la manera de distribuir software libre, mientras no entren en c...
Otras condiciones de licencia adicionales que podrían evitar posibles impedimentos a las tres libertades básicas anteriore...
Ejemplos de licencias de software libre que utilizan copyleft "fuerte" son la Licencia Pública General de GNU y La Licenci...
Ventajas del software libre  Bajo costo de adquisición y libre uso  Es robusto ya que funciona sobre distintas plataform...
Control de la Información: el acceso al código fuente, la libertad de inspeccionar el funcionamiento del software, la libe...
Decreto 3.390 El Decreto 3.390 fue publicado en Gaceta Oficial N°38.095 de fecha 28/12/2004, dicho decreto plantea lo sigu...
Tipo de Unidad Instruccional Manual de Capacitación Título Entorno GNU/LINUX Objetivo General Identificar el Entorno de Es...
SECCIÓN III Entrar y salir del sistema Una sesión es un espacio de tiempo en donde el usuario desarrollará diferentes tare...
Finalizar una Sesión Para finalizar la sesión se deben seguir los siguientes pasos:  Cerrar todas las aplicaciones que se...
El primer entorno moderno de escritorio que se comercializó fue desarrollado por XEROX en los años 1980. Actualmente exist...
Entre los principales elementos del escritorio GNOME están: Menú (Aplicaciones, Lugares, Escritorio), Paneles, Escritorios...
Los Escritorios Por lo general el usuario puede visualizar cuatro (4) escritorios, los cuales puede aumentar en número o d...
Se le llama menú contextual ya que cambia según su contexto. Si se hace clic sobre un espacio libre del escritorio se obse...
Para acceder al Navegador basta con hacer clic en la opción Aplicaciones --> Internet --> Navegador Web Iceweasel, automát...
La aplicación presenta por defecto una barra de herramientas, la cual está compuesta por las siguientes barras:  Barra de...
Cliente de correo electrónico “evolution” Este cliente de correo electrónico es una aplicación de trabajo en grupo y una h...
Entorno de correo electrónico Evolution El Gestor de Correo Evolution ofrece 5 posibilidades:  Correo, para manejar todo ...
 Contactos, que ofrece la posibilidad de guardar información sobre una persona aparte de su nombre y su dirección de corr...
Todas estas opciones están ubicadas en la parte inferior izquierda de la ventana principal de la aplicación. Para acceder ...
Aceptar y comenzará la descarga de los correos. Es importante señalar que si el usuario no desea escribir su contraseña ca...
Tipo de Unidad Instruccional Manual de Capacitación Título Openoffice.org Writer (procesador de texto) Objetivo General Br...
SECCIÓN IV Procesador de texto OpenOffice.org Writer es un procesador de textos que forma parte de las aplicaciones libres...
Al arrancar el procesador de texto aparece una pantalla inicial como la que sigue. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecn...
Dicha imagen representa la interfaz gráfica del usuario o GUI, que es el conjunto de elementos gráficos (ventanas, menús, ...
 Regla La regla permite controlar las dimensiones del documento y modificar rápidamente los márgenes, tabuladores, entre ...
 100%: escala de visualización del documento.  INSERT: muestra el modo de inserción actual (INSERT – insertar, SOBRE - s...
Guardar un documento Lo que se escribe en el documento se va almacenando en la memoria del computador, si se apaga el mism...
Observe que en el campo Nombre de Archivo se coloca el nombre del archivo, el campo Tipo de archivo permite que se cambie ...
A diferencia de la Guardar Como... la opción Guardar permite guardar los cambios que se hayan hecho al documento y listo. ...
Para cerrar el documento hay dos opciones: Hacer clic en la opción de menú Archivo --> Cerrar o hacer clic directamente so...
Para Cerrar la Aplicación se deben realizar las siguientes acciones: Hacer clic en la opción de menú Archivo --> Terminar ...
Editar un documento La edición de un documento comprende las opciones de desplazar, seleccionar, eliminar, copiar, cortar,...
 Desplazamiento con las teclas de dirección: las teclas IZQUIERDA/DERECHA desplazan el punto de inserción un espacio a la...
 Cuando se va a seleccionar una imagen o un objeto, basta sólo con hacer un clic encima del mismo.  Seleccionar con el t...
Deshacer En muchas ocasiones se cometen errores en la edición de un documento, por ejemplo: borrar un párrafo sin querer h...
que para Cortar las posibilidades son: hacer clic en la opción de menú Editar --> Cortar, presionar simultáneamente las te...
Como se puede observar, en la misma ventana se pueden realizar las acciones de Buscar y Reemplazar por; si lo que se desea...
Si luego de escribir la palabra se hace clic en el botón Reemplazar, la aplicación buscará la primera palabra que coincida...
Vista preliminar La Vista Preliminar le permite visualizar el aspecto que el documento tendrá al momento de su impresión. ...
En dicha ventana se puede visualizar el documento de distintas maneras es decir, página anterior y siguiente, comienzo o f...
Al seleccionar la opción de imprimir se desplegará una ventana que permite seleccionar la impresora, configurar algunas pr...
Otra forma de acceder a la herramienta es trabajar directamente con los iconos ubicados en la barra de herramientas, los c...
herramienta, o si se desea que los cambios se establezcan a todos los párrafos del documento, se debe seleccionar todo el ...
un doble espacio para diferenciar uno de otro, con esta configuración se puede establecer de manera automática. Interlinea...
De igual manera, se pueden establecer bordes y fondos, separación silábica, ajuste de huérfanas y viudas, entre otras opci...
Encabezado y pie de página La mayoría de los documentos tienen con frecuencia información que aparece en la parte superior...
Para activar un encabezado se debe hacer clic en la opción de menú Insertar --> Encabezamiento --> Predeterminado, automát...
El Pie de página funciona de manera similar al Encabezado, la diferencia radica en que la fila se inserta en la parte infe...
Si se desea desactivar la numeración o las viñetas se pueden volver a presionar los botones ubicados en la barra de herram...
En la ventana emergente se selecciona la opción Configuración de idioma --> Lingüística y en el cuadro de Opciones se pued...
A continuación, la funcionalidad de cada uno de los botones: 1. Ignorar una vez: permite que la aplicación ignore la corre...
Números de páginas El procesador de texto ofrece la posibilidad de insertar números de páginas a los documentos de manera ...
Si se desea que la primera página no tenga numeración se deben realizar las siguientes acciones: 1. Ubicarse en el Pie de ...
Insertar imágenes La inserción de imágenes en OpenOffice.org writer (procesador de texto) se puede hacer de dos maneras. L...
Para insertar imágenes almacenadas en el Disco Duro del computador se debe hacer clic en la opción de menú Insertar --> Im...
La imagen insertada en el documento se puede ajustar de manera tal que no desconfigure el texto, para esto sólo se debe se...
 Sin ajuste: la imagen se encuentra una línea apartada del texto.  Ajuste de página: el texto aparecerá a los cuatro lad...
Para crear una tabla en un documento se deben realizar cualquiera de los siguientes pasos: 1. Hacer clic sobre el icono Ta...
  1. 1. INTRODUCCIÓN El Sistema Operativo GNU/Linux es hoy en día el resultado de la contribución de un gran número de compañías y grupos de personas. De hecho, es un componente central, el cual se transforma en muchos productos diferentes: las llamadas distribuciones Linux. Es un sistema muy fuerte, estable y rápido, ideal para servidores y aplicaciones distribuidas. Adicionalmente es libre, lo que implica no sólo la gratuidad del software, sino también que es modificable y que tiene una gran cantidad de aplicaciones libres en Internet, todo ello acompañado por la inmensa documentación que puede encontrarse en Internet. Y lo más importante aún, ya no está restringido a personas con grandes conocimientos de informática ya que sus desarrolladores han hecho un gran esfuerzo por dotar al sistema de asistentes de configuración y ayuda, además de un sistema gráfico muy potente pero sencillo. Este manual tiene la finalidad de servir como guía para el usuario final del Entorno GNU/Linux. Utilizado como apoyo, permitirá el fácil manejo y descubrimiento del mismo a nivel de entorno de escritorio y las bondades que ofrece a través de su Navegador Web y su Cliente de Correo. El actual documento ofrecerá una visión generalizada al usuario de la aplicación OpenOffice.Org procesador de texto, hoja de cálculo y presentaciones multimedia en un entorno de Linux. Utilizado como apoyo, permitirá el fácil manejo y descubrimiento de las bondades de esta herramienta. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 2
  2. 2. OpenOffice.Org Writer (procesador de texto) es indispensable en la administración de cualquier empresa u organismo, brindando la posibilidad de generar documentos tales como cartas, memorandos, informes, entre otros, con el agregado de poder visualizar gráficos, imágenes, plantillas y tablas, además de poseer funcionalidades de apoyo como corrector ortográfico y combinación de correspondencia. Por su parte, OpenOffice.Org Calc (hoja de cálculo) en la administración de cualquier empresa u organismo, brindando la posibilidad de generar reportes en tiempos muy cortos y manejando grandes volúmenes de datos a través de hojas de cálculo, con el agregado de poder visualizar estos valores a través de diagramas de diversos tipos, también se desempeña como una muy buena gestora de datos. OpenOffice.org Impress (presentaciones multimedia) está concebida para diseñar presentaciones multimediales en diferentes formatos, donde podremos agregar distintos elementos como imágenes, audio, video y efectos especiales. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 3
  3. 3. Índice de contenido INTRODUCCIÓN...............................................................................................................2 SECCIÓN I “LA COMPUTADORA Y SUS PARTES”...............................................................11 Definición del computador................................................................................................12 Componentes del computador..........................................................................................13 Aplicar el proceso adecuado para encender la computadora............................................17 Usar correctamente el ratón conociendo sus funciones básicas.......................................18 Aplicar el proceso adecuado para cerrar sesión y apagar la computadora.....................20 SECCIÓN II “SOFTWARE LIBRE”...................................................................................22 ¿Qué es el Software Libre?................................................................................................23 Libertades del software libre.............................................................................................24 CopyLeft............................................................................................................................25 Métodos de aplicación del Copyleft.........................................................................25 Tipos de CopyLeft....................................................................................................26 Ventajas del software libre................................................................................................27 Beneficios del software libre.............................................................................................28 DECRETO 3.390.................................................................................................................28 SECCIÓN III “ENTORNO GNU/LINUX”...........................................................................30 Entrar y salir del sistema...................................................................................................32 Entorno de Escritorio.........................................................................................................33 Controlador del escritorio..................................................................................................34 Navegador Web Iceweasel...............................................................................................37 Cliente de correo Evolution...............................................................................................38 SECCIÓN IV “ OPENOFFICE WRITER (procesador de texto)”..................................41 Definición y Características de Openoffice.org Writer (procesador de texto)...................47 Comenzar a utilizar el procesador de texto......................................................................48 Barra de Título........................................................................................................48 Barra de Menú........................................................................................................50 Barra de Herramientas...........................................................................................50 Regla......................................................................................................................50 Barras de Desplazamiento......................................................................................50 Regla.......................................................................................................................51 Barras de Desplazamiento......................................................................................51 Botones de Navegación...........................................................................................51 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 4
  4. 4. Barra de Estado.......................................................................................................51 Área de Trabajo.......................................................................................................52 Escribir un documento.............................................................................................52 Guardar un documento.....................................................................................................53 Cerrar un documento / cerrar la aplicación.......................................................................55 Abrir un documento ..........................................................................................................57 Editar un documento.........................................................................................................58 Desplazar ...............................................................................................................58 Seleccionar..............................................................................................................59 Eliminar...................................................................................................................60 Deshacer ................................................................................................................61 Restaurar................................................................................................................61 Copiar, Cortar y Pegar.............................................................................................61 Buscar y Reemplazar..............................................................................................62 Exportar formato PDF........................................................................................................64 Vista preliminar.................................................................................................................65 Imprimir un documento ....................................................................................................66 Formato de texto ..............................................................................................................67 Formato de párrafo...........................................................................................................68 Configurar página..............................................................................................................71 Salto manual ....................................................................................................................71 Encabezado y pie de página..............................................................................................72 Numeración y viñetas........................................................................................................74 Revisión ortográfica..........................................................................................................75 Números de páginas.........................................................................................................78 Insertar imágenes.............................................................................................................80 Insertar tabla....................................................................................................................83 Insertar filas y columnas en la tabla.................................................................................85 Combinar correspondencia...............................................................................................86 Paso 1 – Seleccione el documento inicial................................................................88 Paso 2 – Seleccione el tipo de documento..............................................................89 Paso 3 – Insertar bloque de direcciones..................................................................90 Paso 4 – Crear Saludo.............................................................................................96 Paso 5 – Ajustardiseño............................................................................................97 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 5
  5. 5. Paso 6 – Editar documento.....................................................................................97 Paso 7 – Personalizar documento...........................................................................99 Paso 8 – Guardar, imprimir o enviar......................................................................100 Ejercicios........................................................................................................................101 N° 1.............................................................................................................................103 N° 2.............................................................................................................................104 SECCIÓN V “OPENOFFICE CALC (hoja de cálculo)”................................................107 Características de Hoja de cálculo..................................................................................108 Comenzar a utilizar Calc Hoja de cálculo........................................................................109 Barra de Título......................................................................................................110 Barra de Menú......................................................................................................111 Barra de Herramientas..........................................................................................111 Barras de Desplazamiento....................................................................................111 Pestaña de Hojas...................................................................................................112 Barra de Estado.....................................................................................................112 Área de Trabajo.....................................................................................................112 Escribir en una hoja de cálculo........................................................................................113 Guardar la hoja de cálculo...............................................................................................113 Cerrar una hoja de cálculo / cerrar la aplicación.............................................................116 Abrir una hoja de cálculo ................................................................................................118 Editar una hoja de cálculo...............................................................................................118 Seleccionar............................................................................................................119 Eliminar.................................................................................................................119 Deshacer...............................................................................................................120 Restaurar..............................................................................................................120 Copiar, Cortar y Pegar...........................................................................................120 Pegado Especial....................................................................................................121 Hojas de un libro de trabajo............................................................................................122 Insertar Hojas.......................................................................................................122 Eliminar Hojas......................................................................................................122 Mover/Copiar........................................................................................................123 Buscar y Reemplazar............................................................................................123 Dar formato a celdas......................................................................................................126 Aplicar autoformato........................................................................................................131 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 6
  6. 6. Filas, columnas y celdas..................................................................................................132 Insertar y eliminar.................................................................................................132 Modificar tamaño..................................................................................................134 Mostrar / Ocultar...................................................................................................135 Proteger Celdas....................................................................................................136 Fórmulas y funciones......................................................................................................136 Crear diagramas.............................................................................................................139 Insertar símbolos e imágenes.........................................................................................142 Insertar símbolos..................................................................................................142 Insertar imágenes................................................................................................143 Modificar imágenes..............................................................................................144 Ordenar Datos................................................................................................................145 Insertar Filtros................................................................................................................147 Dividir ventana...............................................................................................................148 Exportar en formato pdf.................................................................................................150 Vista preliminar..............................................................................................................150 Imprimir una hoja de cálculo .........................................................................................152 Ejercicios........................................................................................................................153 Ejercicio N° 1..............................................................................................................153 Ejercicio N° 2..............................................................................................................154 SECCIÓN VI “OPENOFFICE IMPRESS (presentaciones multimedia)”..................156 Iniciar impress presentaciones multimedia....................................................................157 Abriendo Impress presentaciones multimedia..............................................................157 Creando la primera presentación...................................................................................157 Barras de trabajo...........................................................................................................160 Creando la primera presentación...................................................................................166 Añadir, eliminar o editar campos de textos....................................................................167 Formatear párrafos (textos)............................................................................................168 Añadir marcos.................................................................................................................169 Añadir o eliminar diapositivas.........................................................................................171 Añadir imágenes a la diapositiva....................................................................................172 Guardar diapositivas.......................................................................................................173 El sistema de ayuda de openoffice.org Impress (presentaciones multimedia).............. 175 Realizar presentaciones efectivas con openoffice.orgImpress ......................................177 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 7
  7. 7. ¿Qué es una presentación efectiva?............................................................................177 Características de una presentación efectiva .............................................................177 EJERCICIO........................................................................................................................180 Ejercicio 1, Ejercicio 2..................................................................................................181 Ejercicio 3....................................................................................................................183 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 8
  8. 8. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 9
  9. 9. Tipo de Unidad Instruccional Manual de Capacitación Título La computadora y sus componentes Objetivo General Conocer la definición de computadora y sus distintos componentes. Objetivos Específicos .- Definir conceptualmente la computadora. .- Indicar los componentes principales de la computadora y su definición. . - Aplicar el proceso adecuado para encender la computadora .- Usar correctamente el ratón conociendo sus funciones básicas .- Aplicar el proceso adecuado para cerrar sesión y apagar la computadora Metodología Presencial interactiva y grupos de discusión basados en la experiencia. En la opción a distancia serán apoyados en foros de discusión, chat dirigidos y lectura de recursos digitales Régimen y Duración 2 horas distribuidas presencial o a distancia según la planificación 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 10
  10. 10. Sección I La computadora La computadora es un sistema digital con tecnología microelectrónica capaz de procesar información a partir de un grupo de instrucciones denominado programa. La estructura básica de una computadora incluye microprocesador (CPU), memoria y dispositivos de entrada/salida (E/S), junto a canales de información (buses) que permiten la comunicación entre ellos. La característica principal que la distingue de otros dispositivos similares, como una calculadora no programable, es que puede realizar tareas muy diversas cargando distintos programas en la memoria para que los ejecute el procesador. Una computadora normalmente utiliza un programa informático especial, denominado sistema operativo, que ha sido diseñado, construido y probado para gestionar los recursos de la computadora: la memoria, los dispositivos de E/S, los dispositivos de almacenamiento (discos duros, unidades de DVD y CD), entre otros. Tradicionalmente existen tres tipos de computadoras que cumplen con estos requisitos: las computadoras centrales, las minicomputadoras y las computadoras personales. Las minicomputadoras, como tales, ya no existen, siendo reemplazadas por computadoras personales con programas especiales para servicio de correo. Las computadoras centrales tienen características de la computadora personal, como el estar basadas en microprocesadores. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 11
  11. 11. Componentes del computador a) Definición: Los dispositivos básicos que posee una computadora son el Hardware y Software. Hardware Se denomina Hardware o soporte físico al conjunto de elementos materiales que componen un ordenador. En dicho conjunto se incluyen los dispositivos electrónicos y electromecánicos, circuitos, cables, tarjetas, armarios o cajas, periféricos de todo tipo y otros elementos físicos. El Hardware se refiere a todos los componentes físicos (que se pueden tocar) de la computadora: discos, unidades de disco, monitor, teclado, ratón (mouse), impresora, placas, chips y demás periféricos. En cambio, el Software, existe como programas, aplicaciones, paquetes, entre otros. Tipos de Hardware: Periféricos de entrada: Son los que permiten que el usuario aporte información exterior. Estos son: teclado, ratón, escáner, SAI (Sistema de Alimentación Ininterrumpida), micrófono, etc. Periféricos de salida: Son los que muestran al usuario el resultado de las operaciones realizadas por el computador. En este grupo se encuentran: monitor, impresora, entre otros. Periféricos de entrada/salida: Son los dispositivos que pueden aportar simultáneamente información exterior al computador y al usuario. Ejemplo: módem, disquete, ZIP, DVD-ROM, HD- DVD, Blu-Ray Disc, Memoria USB 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 12
  12. 12. (Pendrives, Flash Disks, etc), disco duro externo, memorias de pequeño tamaño Por otra parte, las computadoras están integradas por una serie de componentes electrónicos que son los responsables de su correcto funcionamiento. Entre ellos destacan: Componentes de la computadora IMAGEN DESCRIPCIÓN La carcasa o caja (case): Es el lugar donde van a estar ubicados los componentes principales para el buen funcionamiento del computador. En el mercado existen dos modelos de caja (case), el Minitower que tiene forma de torre y el Desktop, que se diferencia del anterior por ser de forma horizontal Tarjeta madre: Es una placa grande del tamaño de la caja (case) que contiene el procesador o CPU, la memoria RAM, los chips de apoyo al microprocesador y las ranuras de expansión. Estas son las que permiten insertar, por ejemplo, la tarjeta de sonido, el módem interno. CPU ( Unidad Central de Procesos): Es un chip que contiene millones de transistores encargados de procesar las instrucciones y los datos con los que trabaja el computador. Toma las decisiones involucradas, siguiendo las instrucciones del programa en ejecución, en general, es la parte que controla el funcionamiento de cada uno de los componentes del sistema atendiendo a su configuración interna y a las instrucciones que recibe del Sistema operativo. No obstante, por sí sola no sirve para nada porque debe estar conectada a la tarjeta madre, quien la provee de corriente eléctrica para que pueda comunicarse con el resto de los dispositivos. Memoria RAM ( Memoria de acceso aleatorio): Es un dispositivo de almacenamiento de información dinámico en el cual la computadora lee y escribe datos. El usuario puede modificar la información que allí se almacena, examinar, leer o incluso volver a escribir su contenido. Este tipo de memoria también se denomina Memoria de lectura y escritura. Por esto, la mayoría de los programas asumen parte de la RAM como espacio temporal para guardar datos, lo que permite reescribir. La cantidad de memoria RAM influye en la velocidad de un PC (Personal Computer o Computador Personal). Entre más memoria RAM tenga, más rápido trabaja y más programas pueden estar abiertos al mismo tiempo. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 13
  13. 13. Memoria ROM (Random Only Memory - Memoria de sólo lectura): Es el área de la memoria donde el fabricante de la computadora graba todos los datos e instrucciones necesarias para el funcionamiento del computador. El usuario tiene acceso a esta memoria para leerla, pero no puede grabar ni cambiar absolutamente nada en ella. El contenido de esta memoria es permanente y con la ausencia del flujo eléctrico no desaparece. Disco duro: Es el dispositivo de almacenamiento secundario que usa varios discos rígidos cubiertos de un material magnéticamente sensible en el que se pueden almacenar miles de instrucciones y/o información. Es un medio de almacenamiento magnético fijo con capacidad equivalente a miles de disquetes. Mientras más capacidad tenga un disco duro, mayor información y programas se pueden almacenar en el PC. La capacidad del disco duro se mide en gigabytes (GB). Un GB equivale a 1.024 megabytes (MB) aproximadamente. Unidad de Discos Flexibles (Floppy 3 1/2): Dispositivo electrónico con el cual se puede leer y almacenar información en los disquetes, existen unidades para disquetes de 3½ pulgadas. Discos Flexibles (Disquetes): También conocidos como disquetes, son medios magnéticos en los que se puede escribir y borrar la información muchas veces. Estos discos sirven para guardar y leer información, pero a diferencia del disco duro, que está fijo dentro del PC, se pueden introducir y sacar de la unidad, por lo que permiten transportar datos de un lado a otro. Los disquetes tienen una capacidad de almacenamiento de datos muy baja: 1.4 megabytes (MB). Unidad de CD: Esta unidad sirve para leer los discos compactos, sean éstos, programas, música o material multimedia (sonidos, imágenes, textos), como las enciclopedias y los juegos electrónicos. La velocidad de esta unidad depende de dos factores: la tasa de transferencia de datos y el tiempo de acceso. CD: Es un medio que nos permite almacenar información. Hoy en día no sólo se puede leer sino también escribir en ellos, siempre y cuando se posea la unidad de CD para copiar la información. Además, permite guardar grandes cantidades de información, alrededor de 650Mb en un solo disco. Monitor: Es una pantalla muy parecida a un televisor, que permite al usuario visualizar la información en la computadora. Existen varios tipos de monitores según la resolución y el tamaño. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 14
  14. 14. Teclado: Es un tablero que contiene un conjunto de teclas estándar que permiten al usuario comunicarse con la computadora, generalmente el teclado de un computador consta de 102 teclas. Las teclas se clasifican en varios grupos: las de función, usadas por los programas para la ejecución de comandos específicos (ubicadas en el lado superior del teclado, representadas por las teclas F1, F2… F12), teclas alfanuméricas, que tienen la configuración normal que se conoce de la máquina de escribir (ubicadas en el centro del teclado), signos de puntuación, una barra espaciadora (ubicada en el lado inferior del teclado, la cual se reconoce por ser una tecla larga), un teclado numérico para dar facilidad al transcribir datos numéricos (ubicado en el lado derecho), teclas direccionales (representadas por unas flechas: arriba, derecha, abajo e izquierda) y las teclas de ubicación (las cuales se utilizan para ir al inicio o final de un documento, y para dirigirse a la página siguiente o anterior de éste). Ratón: El ratón es un dispositivo señalizador que controla la ubicación del cursor en la pantalla de video. Permite seleccionar, marcar y mover los objetos que están en el monitor, mediante un movimiento sincronizado con un puntero. Este puntero adopta muchas formas, entre las cuales se destaca la flecha. El botón izquierdo permite hacer clic, arrastrar y seleccionar, y el botón derecho permite ver las propiedades del objeto que se esté seleccionando. Regulador de voltaje: Dispositivo de seguridad cuya función es controlar el nivel de entrada y salida de energía eléctrica del PC. Tarjeta Módem: Es un acrónimo del termino MOdulador-DEModulador; es decir, que es un dispositivo que transforma las señales digitales del ordenador en señal telefónica analógica y viceversa, con lo que permite a la computadora transmitir y recibir información por la línea telefónica. Impresora: Las impresoras son unidades de salida de datos soportados en papel. Permiten la obtención de listados o resultados de procesos de forma legible para las personas. Según la tecnología que empleen se puede hacer una primera clasificación. Los más comunes son los siguientes: Matricial, de inyección de tinta y láser. Escáner: Dispositivo que permite pasar la información que contiene un documento en papel a un computador, para de esta manera poder modificarlo. Opera traduciendo imágenes a código digital, las cuales la computadora sí puede procesar. Los tipos comunes de escáneres son: escáneres de páginas, de mano, de código de barras y escáneres deslizados. Cornetas: Dispositivos que permiten amplificar el sonido producido por la tarjeta de sonido del computador. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 15
  15. 15. Cámara de video: La cámara Web o Webcam es una cámara de tiempo real la cual puede acceder a mensajería usando la WWW o aplicaciones de video llamadas desde un PC. Generalmente, una cámara digital entrega imágenes a un servidor de la Web, continuamente o en intervalos regulares. Pendrive: Es una unidad de disco extraíble que permite almacenar gran cantidad de información en un dispositivo muy pequeño y que se puede trasladar fácilmente como accesorio personal. Quemadora: Dispositivo que permite copiar información en una unidad de almacenamiento de CD-ROM. Aplicar el proceso adecuado para encender el computador Encendido del computador Paso 1: Encienda el regulador (se recomienda que la toma de corriente tenga una buena conexión a tierra. Ésta es la que protege a largo plazo a la computadora de los problemas eléctricos) Paso 2: Presione el botón de encendido o power del cajón, computadora portátil o laptop Paso 3: Presione el botón que se encuentra en la parte frontal del monitor (en algunos casos el monitor tiene dicho botón en la parte inferior o lateral) o espere que carguen los programas en la computadora portátil 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 16
  16. 16. Usar correctamente el ratón conociendo sus funciones básicas Uso del ratón Ejercicio práctico Materiales necesarios Computadora Ratón Programa abierto, ejemplo: Procesador de Palabras Práctica Forma de tomar adecuadamente el ratón Coloca la mano sobre el ratón. Procura que el dedo índice quede sobre el botón izquierdo. El dedo medio sobre el botón derecho. El pulgar al igual que los otros dedos sirve para sostenerlo y moverlo Cómo mover el ratón Una vez que tome el ratón, proceda a moverlo suavemente para que en la pantalla a del monitor observe como se mueve el puntero o flecha Por ejemplo: lleve el puntero (ratón) hasta donde dice Archivo o File en la parte superior de la pantalla Igualmente, lo puede mover hasta donde dice Inicio en la parte inferior izquierda de la pantalla Por último lleve el puntero hasta donde está la hora en la parte inferior derecha de la pantalla 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 17
  17. 17. Cómo hacer click para seleccionar El click tiene un funcionamiento similar al de un apagador de luz, es decir, con éste puede seleccionar –un documento, un archivo, entre otros– o marcar (para ubicarse en cualquier punto de la pantalla) sólo presione una vez el botón izquierdo del ratón –No deje el dedo presionado– siga los pasos que se encuentran a continuación para ejercitar: ● Mueva el ratón hasta donde esta el menú principal en Archivo o File, presione el botón izquierdo y automáticamente abrirá una serie de opciones, si presiona otra vez cierra las opciones ● Practique haciendo un click en Aplicaciones, verá que también lo activa, recuerde hacer click otra vez para cerrarlo ● Ahora haga click en la barra de desplazamiento (la barra se encuentra al lado derecho de la pantalla, ésta tiene dos botones con figura de triángulo o flecha pequeña, una es para subir y otra es para bajar). ● Puede presionar en el botón de la parte superior y la ventana se sube, si presiona en el botón inferior baja la ventana Cómo hacer doble click para activar ● Practique el doble click, éste tiene como fin activar los programas, para el o debe seguir los pasos anteriores. ● Luego con el botón izquierdo presione dos veces y automáticamente se abre una ventana. Para cerrar esta ventana debe hacer un click en la “X”que aparece en la esquina superior derecha de la ventana. ● Ejercite haciendo doble click en la hora –el Reloj del computador– que se encuentra en la esquina inferior derecha, aparecerá un reloj y el calendario, luego cierre la ventana. ● Ahora haga doble click en el volumen o altavoz que aparece en la esquina inferior derecha, donde se encuentra el reloj,aparecerán una serie de controles para el sonido. Cierre la ventana 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 18
  18. 18. Cómo hacer para “arrastrar objetos” El último paso a seguir es arrastrar los objetos que se encuentran en la pantalla, para ello, debe tener sólo el escritorio o tener minimizados los programas. Para mover el ratón y seleccionar lo que quiere arrastrar, lleve el ratón hasta donde está Mi PC, luego seleccione con el botón izquierdo (con el dedo índice) la imagen que aparece en la parte superior de Mi PC sin soltarlo, lo coloca en el centro de la pantalla, luego suelta el click, y verá como se mueve la imagen junto con el ratón y se queda en el centro de la pantalla. Aplicar el proceso adecuado para cerrar sesión y apagar el computador Cierre de la sesión y apagado del computador Ejercicio práctico Haga click con el ratón en la palabra “acciones” del panel superior de Gnome. Verá que se despliega un menú en el cual aparecen varias opciones. Seleccione la opción “terminar sesión”. Aparecerá una ventana con tres opciones: ● Si selecciona “terminar la sesión”, el computador volverá a la pantalla inicial donde se solicita el nombre de usuario y la contraseña. Ideal si desea terminar con su trabajo pero desea dejar la computadora prendida para que otra persona la utilice con su propio nombre de usuario. ● Si selecciona “apagar”, Linux cerrará todos sus servicios y el computador se apagará. Recuerde que debe apagar la computadora utilizando esta opción. Si usted apaga la computadora oprimiendo el interruptor Encendido/Apagado (On/Of ) sin hacer que Linux se cierre, se pueden perder datos importantes en los documentos con los que usted esté trabajando. ● “Reiniciar el computador” cierra Linux y reinicia el sistema. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 19
  19. 19. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 20
  20. 20. Tipo de Unidad Instruccional Manual de Capacitación Título Filosofía del Software Libre Objetivo General Identificar las condiciones fundamentales de la Filosofía del Software Libre. Objetivos Específicos .- Definir conceptualmente el Software Libre. .- Definir las Libertades esenciales que brinda el Software Libre. .- Indicar las ventajas y desventajas que proporciona el Software Libre. .- informar acerca de tipos y métodos de aplicación del Copileft .- Identificar los beneficios que brinda el Software Libre. .- Reconocer el Decreto 3.390 como Marco Regulatorio Metodología Presencial interactiva y grupos de discusión basados en la experiencia. En la opción a distancia serán apoyados en foros de discusión, chat dirigidos y lectura de recursos digitales Régimen y Duración 4 horas distribuidas presencial o a distancia según la planificación 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 21
  21. 21. SECCIÓN II ¿Qué es el software libre? El Software Libre es aquel que una vez obtenido, puede ser usado, copiado, estudiado, modificado y redistribuido libremente. Suele estar disponible gratuitamente, pero no hay que asociar software libre a software gratuito, puede ser vendido comercialmente. Análogamente, el software gratis o gratuito (denominado usualmente freeware) incluye en algunas ocasiones el código fuente; sin embargo, este tipo de software no es libre en el mismo sentido que el software libre, a menos que se garanticen los derechos de modificación y redistribución de dichas versiones modificadas del programa. El Software Libre detecta la libertad del usuario, es el resultado de una decisión de despertar la libertad del usuario, de fomentar la cooperación en lugar de prohibirla. Pero ¿qué libertades? Es muy fácil decir Soy Libre, pero para eso es necesario especificar de que libertad se trata. En este sentido, vale la pena pensar ¿Qué libertades extras entran para el usuario en una computadora? Libertades del software libre Hay 4 (cuatro) libertades esenciales para el usuario de software:  Libertad Cero: es la libertad de hacer funcionar el programa, de usarlo.  Libertad Uno: es la libertad de ayudarse, la libertad de estudiar el código fuente del programa y cambiarlo para hacer lo que uno quiera.  Libertad Dos: es la libertad de ayudar, de dar copias a los demás.  Libertad Tres: es la libertad de ayudar a la comunidad, públicamente, entregando las codificaciones hechas para que los otros puedan adquirir los beneficios de su trabajo. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 22
  22. 22. Con estas 4 (cuatro) libertades el usuario es verdaderamente libre, al igual que el programa. Pero, ¿por qué estas cuatro libertades? ¿por qué son esenciales? La Libertad Cero se necesita para que el usuario del software tenga el control sobre su computadora, porque si hay límites de cuánto o cuándo, o se cuestiona para qué es que se usa un programa determinado, obviamente no se es libre en el uso del computador. Pero pedirle a un tercero no basta, porque toda esa libertad de hacer lo que el desarrollador ha decidido, es suya. La Libertad Uno también se necesita porque permite estudiar el código fuente, la libertad de ver qué hace de verdad el programa y la libertad de cambiarlo según los deseos del usuario. Así es el usuario quién tiene el control de ver qué pasa con el computador y no el desarrollador del programa. Sin la Libertad Uno, no se puede saber que está haciendo el programa cuando se usa, pudiendo tener funciones maliciosas, impuestas no para servirle al usuario sino para controlarle, restringirle o dañarle. La Libertad Dos se necesita para poder vivir una vida ética, para ser un buen vecino con los demás, puesto que si se utiliza un programa que no le dé libertad de distribuir confianza, no se puede ayudar a los demás, esta libertad permite distribuir copias que deben incluir tanto los ejecutables del programa como su código fuente, sean versiones modificadas o sin modificar. Para cumplir con la Libertad Tres es necesario acceder al código fuente para poder hacer modificaciones y publicar las versiones mejoradas, de manera tal que otros se puedan beneficiar de los cambios realizados al software. Para que estas libertades sean reales, deben ser irrevocables mientras no se haga nada incorrecto; si el desarrollador del software tiene el poder de revocar la licencia aunque no se le haya dado motivos, el software no es libre. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 23
  23. 23. Son aceptables, sin embargo, ciertos tipos de reglas sobre la manera de distribuir software libre, mientras no entren en conflicto con las cuatro libertades centrales. Por ejemplo, copyleft es la regla que implica que, cuando se redistribuya el programa, no se pueden agregar restricciones para denegar a otras personas las cuatro libertades centrales. Esta regla no va en contra de las libertades centrales, sino que más bien las protege. Por lo tanto, si se ha pagado para obtener copias de software GNU, o tal vez se haya obtenido sin ningún costo, siempre se debe tener la libertad de copiar y modificar el mismo e incluso de vender copias. ¿Que es el Copy Left? El copyleft es un método para convertir un programa en software libre y exigir que todas las versiones del mismo, modificadas o ampliadas, también lo sean. La forma más sencilla de hacer que un programa sea libre es ponerlo en el dominio público, sin derechos reservados. Esto permite a la gente compartir el programa y sus mejoras, si así lo desean. Métodos de aplicación de Copy Left La práctica habitual para conseguir este objetivo de explotación sin trabas, copia y distribución de una creación o de un trabajo (y sus derivados) es la de ofrecerlo junto con una licencia o contrato. Esta debería estipular que cada propietario de una copia del trabajo pudiera: 1. Usarla sin ninguna limitación. 2. Redisistribuir cuantas copias desee, y 3. Modificarla de la manera que crea conveniente. Estas tres libertades básicas, sin embargo, no son suficientes aún para asegurar que una obra derivada sea distribuida bajo las mismas condiciones no restrictivas: con este fin, la licencia debe asegurar que el propietario del trabajo derivado lo distribuirá bajo el mismo tipo de licencia. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 24
  24. 24. Otras condiciones de licencia adicionales que podrían evitar posibles impedimentos a las tres libertades básicas anteriores son: • Las condiciones de la licencia copyleft no pueden ser revocadas; • El trabajo y sus derivados son siempre puestos a disposición de manera que se facilite su modificación. Por ejemplo, en el software, esta facilidad suele asociarse a la disponibilidad del código fuente, donde incluso la compilación de dicho código debería permitirse sin ninguna clase de impedimento. • Idear un sistema más o menos obligatorio para documentar adecuadamente la creación y sus modificaciones, por medio de manuales de usuario, descripciones, etc. Tipos de Copy Left Fuerte y débil El copyleft que rige un trabajo se considera "más fuerte" cuanto mayor es la eficiencia con la que hace cumplir las condiciones de la licencia a todos los tipos de trabajos derivados. El "copyleft débil" hace referencia a las licencias que no se heredan a todos los trabajos derivados, dependiendo a menudo de la manera en que éstos se hayan derivado. Este último tipo de licencias es el que se utiliza generalmente para la creación de bibliotecas de software, con el fin de permitir que otros programas puedan enlazar con ellas y ser redistribuidos, sin el requerimiento legal de tener que hacerlo bajo la nueva licencia copyleft. Solamente se requiere distribuir los cambios sobre el software con "copyleft débil", no los cambios sobre el software que enlaza con él. Esto permite a programas con cualquier licencia ser compilados y enlazados con bibliotecas con copyleft tales como “glibc” (una biblioteca estándar requerida por muchos programas) y ser redistribuidos después sin necesidad de cambiar la licencia. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 25
  25. 25. Ejemplos de licencias de software libre que utilizan copyleft "fuerte" son la Licencia Pública General de GNU y La Licencia Pública Q. Por otra parte, entre las licencias de software libre que usan copyleft tenemos la Licencia Pública General Reducida de GNU y la Licencia Pública de Mozilla. Ejemplos de licencias de software libre que no son copyleft son la Licencia X11y las Licencias BSD. Completo y parcial El copyleft "completo" y "parcial" tiene que ver con otra cuestión: El copyleft completo es aquel que permite que todas las partes de un trabajo (excepto la licencia) sean modificadas por sus sucesivos autores. El copyleft parcial implica que algunas partes de la propia creación no están expuestas a su modificación ilimitada, o visto de otro modo, que no están completamente sujetas a todos los principios del copyleft, p.e., en la creación artística el copyleft completo es en ocasiones imposible o indeseable. Compartir-Igual Muchas licencias del tipo compartir-por-igual son licencias copyleft parciales (o no completas). El concepto de compartir-igual implica, sin embargo, que cualquier libertad otorgada sobre el trabajo original (o sus copias) se mantiene intacta en cualquier trabajo derivado: esto implica además que cualquier licencia copyleft completa es automáticamente una licencia de tipo compartir-por-igual (¡pero no al contrario!). En lugar de usar la consigna "todos los derechos reservados" propia del copyright, o la de "todos los derechos invertidos", del copyleft completo, las licencias compartir-igual suelen usar el lema de "algunos derechos reservados". 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 26
  26. 26. Ventajas del software libre  Bajo costo de adquisición y libre uso  Es robusto ya que funciona sobre distintas plataformas  Independencia entre el software y el fabricante, esto permite que los mismos usuarios del sistema realicen el mantenimiento o subcontraten a un tercero  Información de dominio público  Permite realizar una auditoría del código del programa, ya que se cuenta con el código fuente  La posibilidad de corregir los programas y distribuir dichas correcciones permite que los programas evolucionen de una forma más abierta  Software más seguro  Fomento de la libre competencia, ya que se basa en servicios y no en licencias  Sistema en expansión  Los requisitos de hardware son menores Beneficios del software libre Razones Económicas: ahorros importantes al liberarse del pago de licencias y especialmente por la replicación casi gratuita de aplicaciones comunes a toda la administración pública. El muy bajo costo del software permitirá la ejecución de programas y proyectos cuyos costos actuales los hacen prohibitivos. Independencia Tecnológica: el Estado deja de depender de terceros (a menudo transnacionales) para el diseño, desarrollo y mantenimiento de sus sistemas de información, retomando el control total de sus procesos, en particular de los procesos críticos y de alta importancia estratégica para el país. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 27
  27. 27. Control de la Información: el acceso al código fuente, la libertad de inspeccionar el funcionamiento del software, la libertad de decidir la manera en que almacenan los datos y la posibilidad de modificar cualquiera de estos aspectos queda en manos del Estado, lo cual le permite el control total de la información y por consiguiente el ejercicio de la Soberanía Nacional. Confiabilidad y Estabilidad: el software libre realizado por comunidades está sometido a la inspección de un importante número de personas, este número de verificadores es mucho mayor que el del software propietario. Estas personas identifican los problemas, los resuelven, y comparten las soluciones con los demás. Por tal razón los programas libres de las comunidades gozan de gran confiabilidad y estabilidad. Seguridad: la información que el Estado maneja generalmente es importante y/o confidencial, puede ser muy peligroso que esta información caiga en manos incorrectas. Por esta razón, es imprescindible que el Estado pueda verificar que su software no tenga puertas de entrada traseras, voluntarias o accidentales, y que pueda cerrarlas en caso de encontrarlas; tal control sólo es posible con el software libre. Desarrollo País: se genera Transferencia Tecnológica hacia los actores nacionales productores de software, acelerando el Desarrollo Endógeno y reforzando la Soberanía Nacional. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 28
  28. 28. Decreto 3.390 El Decreto 3.390 fue publicado en Gaceta Oficial N°38.095 de fecha 28/12/2004, dicho decreto plantea lo siguiente: El Presidente de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela Hugo Rafael Chavez Frías, considerando que es es prioridad del Estado incentivar y fomentar la producción de bienes y servicios para satisfacer las necesidades de la población, que el uso del Software Libre desarrollado con Estándares Abiertos fortalecerá la industria del software nacional, aumentando y fortaleciendo sus capacidades, que la reducción de la brecha social y tecnológica en el menor tiempo y costo posibles, con calidad de servicio, se facilita con el uso de Software Libre desarrollado con Estándares Abiertos, que la adopción del Software Libre desarrollado con Estándares Abiertos en la Administración Pública y en los servicios públicos facilitará la interoperabilidad de los sistemas de información del Estado, contribuyendo a dar respuestas rápidas y oportunas a los ciudadanos, mejorando la gobernabilidad, que el Software Libre desarrollado con Estándares Abiertos, permite mayor participación de los usuarios en el mantenimiento de los niveles de seguridad e interoperatividad. Decreta: La Administración Pública Nacional empleará prioritariamente Software Libre desarrollado con Estándares Abiertos, en sus sistemas, proyectos y servicios informáticos. A tales fines, todos los órganos y entes de la Administración Pública Nacional iniciarán los procesos de migración gradual y progresiva de éstos hacia el Software Libre desarrollado con Estándares Abiertos. En los casos que no se puedan desarrollar o adquirir aplicaciones en Software Libre bajo Estándares Abiertos, los órganos y entes de la Administración Pública Nacional deberán solicitar ante el Ministerio de Ciencia y Tecnología autorización para adoptar otro tipo de soluciones bajo los normas y criterios establecidos por ese Ministerio.Decreto 3.390: www.gobiernoenlinea.ve/docMgr/sharedfiles/Decreto3390.pdf 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 29
  29. 29. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 30
  30. 30. Tipo de Unidad Instruccional Manual de Capacitación Título Entorno GNU/LINUX Objetivo General Identificar el Entorno de Escritorio GNOME, el Navegador Web Iceweasel y el Cliente de Correo electrónico ( Evolution) Objetivos Específicos .- Describir el entorno de escritorio GNOME .- Describir los componentes del entorno de escritorio GNOME .- Identificar los componentes y funciones del Navegador en Internet Iceweasel .- Identificar los componentes y funciones del Cliente de Correo electrónico Evolution Metodología Presencial interactiva y grupos de discusión basados en la experiencia. En la opción a distancia serán apoyados en foros de discusión, chat dirigidos y lectura de recursos digitales Régimen y Duración 4 horas distribuidas presencial o a distancia según la planificación 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 31
  31. 31. SECCIÓN III Entrar y salir del sistema Una sesión es un espacio de tiempo en donde el usuario desarrollará diferentes tareas utilizando los programas instalados. Iniciar una Sesión Una sesión se inicia cuando el usuario accede al sistema ingresando un nombre de usuario y una contraseña, una vez realizada dichas acciones el sistema mostrará en pantalla lo que se conoce con el nombre de Entorno de Escritorio o simplemente Escritorio. A continuación se muestra la imagen del Escritorio GNOME cuando el usuario inicia una sesión: 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 32
  32. 32. Finalizar una Sesión Para finalizar la sesión se deben seguir los siguientes pasos:  Cerrar todas las aplicaciones que se estén utilizando.  Hacer clic en la opción de menú Escritorio ubicada en el panel. Se desplegará un menú contextual donde se debe seleccionar la opción Salir para cerrar la sesión y tener la posibilidad de iniciar otra sesión con un usuario diferente. Es importante destacar que en dicho menú contextual aparece la opción Apagar, dicha opción cierra la sesión activa pero adicionalmente apaga el computador automáticamente. ENTORNO DE ESCRITORIO Un entorno de escritorio es un conjunto de aplicaciones que ofrece al usuario de un computador un ambiente amigable y cómodo. La aplicación es una solución completa de interfaz gráfica de usuario (GUI) que ofrece iconos, barras de herramientas, programas e integración entre aplicaciones con habilidades como, arrastrar y soltar. En general cada entorno de escritorio se distingue por su aspecto y comportamiento particular, aunque algunos tienden a imitar características de escritorios ya existentes. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 33
  33. 33. El primer entorno moderno de escritorio que se comercializó fue desarrollado por XEROX en los años 1980. Actualmente existen muchos escritorio conocidos, tal como el escritorio de código abierto como GNOME, KDE, entre otros. Cuando el usuario inicia una sesión gráfica en Linux Debian, verá el escritorio GNOME. El escritorio Gnome cuenta con iconos para acceder rápidamente a aplicaciones y, con menús que le permiten iniciar programas. También permite usar varios espacios de trabajo, cada uno como un escritorio independiente de los demás; aunque es fácil pasar aplicaciones de un espacio de trabajo a otro, pues basta arrastrarlas con el ratón. El escritorio GNOME le brinda a los usuarios la posibilidad de configurar menús, iconos, tipos de letras, fondos, protector de pantalla, tema, administrador de ventanas, sonidos, interacción con las ventanas, entre muchas otras. Entre los menús de GNOME el usuario encontrará diversas herramientas, tales como: calculadora, editor de textos, calendario, procesador de palabras, hoja de cálculo, graficadores, reproductor de vídeo y sonido, entre muchas otras. Elementos principales del escritorio gnome 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 34
  34. 34. Entre los principales elementos del escritorio GNOME están: Menú (Aplicaciones, Lugares, Escritorio), Paneles, Escritorios e Iconos de acceso directo. Es importante resaltar que los paneles se pueden colocar al gusto del usuario es decir, arriba, abajo o de los lados, para esto solo se debe arrastrar el panel al sitio deseado. Menú Aplicaciones Esta opción de Menú le permite al usuario examinar y ejecutar las aplicaciones instaladas, las aplicaciones están categorizadas por secciones como Accesorios, Debian, Gráficos, Herramientas del Sistema, Internet, Juegos, Oficina, Programación, Sonidos y Vídeos. Menú Lugares y Menú Escritorio En el menú Lugares el usuario puede tener acceso a documentos, carpetas y sitios de red, mientras que en el menú Escritorio tiene la posibilidad de cambiar la apariencia y comportamiento del escritorio, obtener ayuda, cerrar la sesión y apagar el equipo. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 35
  35. 35. Los Escritorios Por lo general el usuario puede visualizar cuatro (4) escritorios, los cuales puede aumentar en número o disminuirlos. De esta forma en un escritorio se puede navegar en Internet, en el otro escribir un documento, en otro editar algún gráfico, entre otras actividades. Una peculiaridad del entorno gráfico de Linux, es que se puede organizar mejor el trabajo, con varios escritorios. Utilizar varios escritorios ayuda al usuario a mantener el orden en la computadora y a no llenarse de ventanas en una sola pantalla. Controlador del escritorio El Controlador del Escritorio es un componente activo de la interfaz de usuario, con el que el usuario puede colocar objetos en el escritorio para tener rápido acceso a los archivos, carpetas y programas que se usan frecuentemente. Para tener acceso a las opciones del controlador del escritorio, se debe hacer clic con el botón derecho del ratón sobre cualquier espacio libre o sobre algún objeto que se encuentre en el escritorio, de esta manera se desplegará un menú contextual mostrando las posibles tareas que se pueden ejecutar. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 36
  36. 36. Se le llama menú contextual ya que cambia según su contexto. Si se hace clic sobre un espacio libre del escritorio se observará que las opciones que aparecen son más generales mientras que si el clic se hace sobre una carpeta aparecerán en el menú las opciones pertinentes a la manipulación de la carpeta, lo mismo ocurre al hacer clic sobre un documento o un programa en particular ubicado en el escritorio. Navegador web iceweasel Iceweasel es un navegador web que le permite acceder a páginas en Internet de forma rápida, fácil y segura. El navegador web (Iceweasel) ofrece al usuario una variedad de beneficios para que su navegación por Internet sea productiva, con el se puede abrir y visitar múltiples sitios web en una sola ventana, provocando un aumento en su capacidad de navegación. Adicionalmente, dispone de un sistema que bloquea por defecto las ventanas emergentes y controla las contraseñas del usuario en la red. En Iceweasel se permite comprobar ortografía y traducir palabras al momento en el que se está navegando. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 37
  37. 37. Para acceder al Navegador basta con hacer clic en la opción Aplicaciones --> Internet --> Navegador Web Iceweasel, automáticamente se despliega la aplicación para que el usuario comience a utilizarla. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 38
  38. 38. La aplicación presenta por defecto una barra de herramientas, la cual está compuesta por las siguientes barras:  Barra de Navegación: está compuesta por los iconos que se usan para navegar en los sitios web; esta barra permite retroceder, avanzar o recargar una página, detener la carga de una página determinada o volver a la página de inicio. De igual manera está compuesta por la barra de direcciones donde el usuario coloca la dirección de la página web o URL que desea visitar y la barra de búsqueda que permite buscar información de interés de manera rápida e instantánea.  Barra de Menú: está compuesta por los menús de Archivo, Editar, Ver, Historial, Marcadores, Herramientas y Ayuda. Estas opciones le facilitan al usuario su navegación por internet, entre las opciones ofrecidas se encuentran guardar una página web, añadir páginas a marcadores, ver un listado de páginas que fueron visitadas en un tiempo determinado, solicitar ayuda, entre otras opciones.  Barra de Marcadores: compuesta por los marcadores de la carpeta marcada ( Bookmarks Toolbar Folders). En esta barra se puede guardar un atajo a una página web de interés del usuario para acceder fácilmente a ella. La palabra marcador se utiliza como una analogía al marcador de libros, así se puede acceder directamente a la página en donde ésta esté ubicada. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 39
  39. 39. Cliente de correo electrónico “evolution” Este cliente de correo electrónico es una aplicación de trabajo en grupo y una herramienta de administración personal, integra correo electrónico, calendario, gestión de contactos y listados de tareas en una aplicación fácil de usar. Permite chequear cuentas con acceso POP3 o IMAP y viene por defecto con el escritorio GNOME. Para acceder a la aplicación se debe hacer clic en Aplicaciones --> Internet --> Cliente de correo Evolution, automáticamente se desplegará una ventana con la aplicación. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 40
  40. 40. Entorno de correo electrónico Evolution El Gestor de Correo Evolution ofrece 5 posibilidades:  Correo, para manejar todo lo relacionado con los mensajes de correo, desde crear un nuevo mensaje hasta imprimirlo si se desea. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 41
  41. 41.  Contactos, que ofrece la posibilidad de guardar información sobre una persona aparte de su nombre y su dirección de correo.  Calendarios, Notas y Tareas, que permiten anotar citas, planificar reuniones y añadir tareas. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 42
  42. 42. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 43
  43. 43. Todas estas opciones están ubicadas en la parte inferior izquierda de la ventana principal de la aplicación. Para acceder a dichas opciones solo se debe hacer clic sobre la opción deseada, de esa manera se desplegará una ventana acorde con la selección, como se observó en los gráficos anteriores. Al iniciar Evolution, se carga predeterminadamente la ventana con la opción de Correo, allí se puede hacer clic en Enviar / Recibir y automáticamente se desplegará una ventana solicitando la contraseña del usuario, al tipearla se hace clic en el botón 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 44
  44. 44. Aceptar y comenzará la descarga de los correos. Es importante señalar que si el usuario no desea escribir su contraseña cada vez que abra la aplicación, solo debe tildar la opción Recuerda esta contraseña, así la aplicación la recordará automáticamente. Adicionalmente esta opción permite ordenar los mensajes en carpetas, algunas ya están configuradas por la aplicación, otras pueden ser creadas por los usuarios. También puede reenviar un mensaje recibido, responderlo directamente, imprimirlo, entre otras opciones. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 45
  45. 45. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 46
  46. 46. Tipo de Unidad Instruccional Manual de Capacitación Título Openoffice.org Writer (procesador de texto) Objetivo General Brindar una visión general de procesador de texto OpenOffice.org Writer Objetivos Específicos .- Identificar los componentes y funciones de OpenOffice.org Writer (procesador de texto) .- Utilizar adecuadamente las funciones que brinda OpenOffice.org Writer (procesador de texto) Metodología Presencial interactiva y grupos de discusión basados en la experiencia. En la opción a distancia serán apoyados en foros de discusión, chat dirigidos y lectura de recursos digitales Régimen y Duración 4 horas distribuidas presencial o a distancia según la planificación 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 47
  47. 47. SECCIÓN IV Procesador de texto OpenOffice.org Writer es un procesador de textos que forma parte de las aplicaciones libres que permite diseñar y producir documentos de textos que contienen imágenes, tablas o diagramas. Características del procesador de texto  Soporta el formato .doc de Microsoft Word en casi su totalidad.  Puede exportar a archivos PDF desde el mismo programa sin usar programas intermedios.  Es también un potente editor HTML, tan fácil de usar como un documento de texto.  Se puede modificar cualquier opción de página, botones, barras de herramientas y otras opciones de lenguaje, autocorrección, ortografía, entre otros.  Permite proteger documentos con contraseña, guardar versiones del mismo documento, insertar imágenes, objetos OLE, admite firmas digitales, símbolos, fórmulas, tablas de cálculo, gráficos, hiperenlaces, marcadores, formularios, entre otros.  Contiene funciones útiles como un revisor ortográfico, un diccionario de sinónimos, un corrector automático y un separador silábico. Comenzar a utilizar Openoffice.org writer (procesador de texto) Lo primero es iniciar la aplicación el procesador de texto. Para esto, sólo se debe hacer clic en la opción Aplicaciones, ubicado en el Panel Superior. Al desplegarse el menú se mostrará una lista con todas la aplicaciones instaladas en el computador. Al posicionarse en la opción Oficina se despliega un nuevo menú con el paquete de oficina OpenOffice.org, allí debe hacer clic en OpenOffice.org writer y listo... comienza la apertura del programa. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 48
  48. 48. Al arrancar el procesador de texto aparece una pantalla inicial como la que sigue. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 49
  49. 49. Dicha imagen representa la interfaz gráfica del usuario o GUI, que es el conjunto de elementos gráficos (ventanas, menús, botones, entre otros) que permiten la interacción entre el usuario y la aplicación. A continuación, se explica cada uno de los elementos principales de la interfaz gráfica de la aplicación OpenOffice.org Writer (procesador de texto).  Barra de Título Esta barra muestra el título de la ventana, en realidad muestra el nombre del archivo y el nombre de la aplicación. Además contiene los botones de manejo de la ventana, botones como maximizar/minimizar, restaurar y cerrar. En la figura, el archivo se llama OpenOffice.doc y la aplicación es OpenOffice.org writer.  Barra de Menú Permite acceder a todos los menús de la aplicación, contiene adicionalmente el botón de cierre del documento, siempre y cuando haya un sólo documento abierto.  Barra de Herramientas La Barra de Herramientas contiene barras, tales como: Barra Estándar, Barra de Formato, Barra de Imagen, Barra de Dibujos, Barra de fórmulas, entre otras. Cada una las barras tiene opciones bien específicas para el manejo de los objetos en la aplicación. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 50
  50. 50.  Regla La regla permite controlar las dimensiones del documento y modificar rápidamente los márgenes, tabuladores, entre otros.  Barras de Desplazamiento Estas barras permiten desplazar un documento de manera horizontal o vertical cuando el documento no cabe en la ventana.  Botones de Navegación Permiten desplazarse rápidamente entre páginas, objetos, resultados de búsquedas, entre otros.  Barra de Estado Muestra información sobre el documento, la imagen mostrada se interpreta de la siguiente manera:  Página 1/1: el cursor se halla ubicado en la página 1 de un total de una página.  Predeterminado: nombre del estilo de página de la página actual. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 51
  51. 51.  100%: escala de visualización del documento.  INSERT: muestra el modo de inserción actual (INSERT – insertar, SOBRE - sobreescribir).  STD: muestra el modo de selección actual: (STD – estándar, EXT – ampliar, AGR - agregar)  HYP: modo de los hiperenlaces: (HYP – activar, SEL – seleccionar)  Área de Trabajo Es el área donde se puede comenzar a editar un texto. Escribir un documento Una vez iniciada la aplicación, se abre un documento en blanco y la misma aplicación le asigna el nombre Sin nombre1. A partir de ese momento se puede comenzar a escribir el texto deseado. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 52
  52. 52. Guardar un documento Lo que se escribe en el documento se va almacenando en la memoria del computador, si se apaga el mismo toda la información se perderá y no se podrá recuperar. Con la opción Guardar, el archivo quedará guardado en el disco duro del computador. Para acceder a Guardar se puede realizar de tres maneras: 1. Hacer clic en la opción de menú Archivo --> Guardar. 2. Presionar simultáneamente las teclas Ctrl + G. 3. Hacer clic sobre el icono Guardar ubicado en la barra de herramientas. Guardar como... Para acceder a Guardar como... se hace clic en la opción de menú Archivo --> Guardar como... Automáticamente se desplegará una ventana de diálogo que permite cambiar el nombre del archivo, el tipo y la carpeta que lo contiene. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 53
  53. 53. Observe que en el campo Nombre de Archivo se coloca el nombre del archivo, el campo Tipo de archivo permite que se cambie el tipo de archivo es decir, se puede guardar el archivo como tipo Open Document (.odt) que es el formato de los documentos en OpenOffice.org Writer o como un archivo (.rtf o .txt) para que sea leído en otras aplicaciones de procesador de texto. De igual manera se puede cambiar la carpeta o directorio en el cual estará ubicado el documento. En la imagen de ejemplo el documento estará ubicado en la dirección /home/usuario/desktop, el documento se llama OpenOffice y es del tipo .rtf. Es importante resaltar que al momento de utilizar la opción Guardar como... y darle el nombre al archivo, la aplicación verifica si ese nombre de archivo existe, de ser así se despliega una ventana de diálogo (ver la siguiente imagen) indicando que el archivo ya existe y que si se desea sobreescribirlo, si se desea sobreescribir dicho archivo se hace clic en Sí, en el caso contrario se hace clic en No y se debe colocar un nombre de archivo distinto. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 54
  54. 54. A diferencia de la Guardar Como... la opción Guardar permite guardar los cambios que se hayan hecho al documento y listo. Sin embargo, si se usa dicha opción para guardar el documento por primera vez, se desplegará la misma ventana de diálogo de la opción Guardar como... ofreciendo las mismas posibilidades explicadas anteriormente. Cerrar un documento / cerrar la aplicación Después de guardar un documento, este continúa en la pantalla del computador y se puede seguir trabajando con el, luego de finalizar el trabajo en el procesador de texto se debe cerrar el documento... cerrar no significa que se borrará del computador, ¡Ya está grabado!, sólo significa que se liberará espacio en la memoria del mismo. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 55
  55. 55. Para cerrar el documento hay dos opciones: Hacer clic en la opción de menú Archivo --> Cerrar o hacer clic directamente sobre el icono Cerrar el documento ubicado en la barra de menú. Es importante destacar que si se ha hecho algún cambio desde la última vez que se guardó el documento, al cerrar el mismo, la aplicación mostrará un mensaje preguntando si se desean guardar las modificaciones antes de cerrar el documento, ante esta pregunta se debe responder Guardar, si se desea conservar los cambios o Rechazar si es lo contrario. La opción Cerrar el Documento no cierra la aplicación, Cerrar el Documento le permite mantener abierta la aplicación para crear o abrir un nuevo documento, mientras que Cerrar la Aplicación permite cerrar la aplicación y el documento al mismo tiempo, dando la posibilidad de Guardar el mismo si aún no se ha realizado. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 56
  56. 56. Para Cerrar la Aplicación se deben realizar las siguientes acciones: Hacer clic en la opción de menú Archivo --> Terminar o hacer clic sobre el icono Cerrar la ventana ubicado en la parte derecha de la barra de título. Abrir un documento Para utilizar un documento que se tiene guardado, primero se debe abrir. Para esto, se debe hacer clic en la opción de menú Archivo --> Abrir o hacer clic directamente sobre el icono Abrir ubicado en la barra de herramientas. Al ejecutar cualquiera de las opciones, se desplegará una ventana emergente donde se pueden visualizar todos los archivos, la idea es hacer doble clic directamente sobre el archivo que se desea abrir o seleccionar el archivo que se desea abrir y luego hacer clic sobre el botón que dice Abrir. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 57
  57. 57. Editar un documento La edición de un documento comprende las opciones de desplazar, seleccionar, eliminar, copiar, cortar, pegar, deshacer y restaurar. Adicionalmente comprende cómo buscar y reemplazar palabras. Desplazar Para desplazarse en un documento lo primero que se debe hacer es colocarse en el lugar de interés dentro del mismo. Para esto existen varias formas, sin embargo es importante recordar que el elemento que define la posición dentro de un documento es el punto de inserción, el punto de inserción es la línea vertical parpadeante que indica a partir de donde se comenzará a escribir.  Desplazamiento con el ratón: se desplaza el cursor del ratón hasta el lugar deseado dentro del documento y se hace clic para colocar el punto de inserción en dicho lugar. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 58
  58. 58.  Desplazamiento con las teclas de dirección: las teclas IZQUIERDA/DERECHA desplazan el punto de inserción un espacio a la Izquierda o a la Derecha respectivamente, de igual manera sucede con las teclas de ARRIBA/ABAJO, las cuales desplazan el punto de inserción una línea Arriba o Abajo respectivamente. La tecla de INICIO lleva el punto de inserción al comienzo de la línea mientras que la de FIN lo coloca al final de la línea.  Desplazamiento combinando teclas:  Ctrl + flecha izquierda --> desplaza el punto de inserción una palabra a la izquierda.  Ctrl + flecha derecha --> desplaza el punto de inserción una palabra a la derecha.  Ctrl + INICIO --> desplaza el punto de inserción al inicio del documento.  Ctrl + FIN --> desplaza el punto de inserción al final del documento.  Ctrl + flecha arriba --> mueve el párrafo donde está ubicado el punto de inserción una posición arriba.  Ctrl + flecha abajo --> mueve el párrafo donde está ubicado el punto de inserción una posición abajo. Seleccionar Muchas de la operaciones que se realizan en el procesador de texto, tales como eliminar, copiar, pegar, entre otras, requieren que se indique cual es el texto, imagen u objeto al cual se le va a realizar la determinada operación, a esto se le conoce con el nombre de seleccionar.  Seleccionar con el ratón: para seleccionar con el ratón existen dos formas:  Arrastrando: se coloca el punto de inserción al principio de la selección, se presiona el botón izquierdo y sin soltar dicho botón se mueve el ratón hasta el final de la selección y se suelta el botón.  Haciendo doble clic: colocar el punto de inserción en una palabra y hacer doble clic, de esta manera la palabra completa quedará seleccionada. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 59
  59. 59.  Cuando se va a seleccionar una imagen o un objeto, basta sólo con hacer un clic encima del mismo.  Seleccionar con el teclado:  Mayús. + flecha derecha --> selecciona un carácter a la derecha.  Mayús. + flecha izquierda --> selecciona un carácter a la izquierda.  Mayús. + flecha arriba --> selecciona una línea arriba.  Mayús. + flecha abajo --> selecciona una línea abajo.  Ctrl + Mayús. + flecha izquierda --> selecciona una palabra a la izquierda.  Ctrl + Mayús. + flecha derecha --> selecciona una palabra a la derecha.  Mayús. + INICIO --> selecciona desde donde está ubicado el punto de inserción hasta el inicio de la línea.  Mayús. + FIN --> selecciona desde donde está ubicado el punto de inserción hasta el fin de la línea.  Ctrl + Mayús. + INICIO --> selecciona desde donde está ubicado el punto de inserción hasta el inicio del documento.  Ctrl + Mayús. + FIN --> selecciona desde donde está ubicado el punto de inserción hasta el final del documento. Eliminar Para eliminar o borrar, lo primero que se debe hacer es seleccionar, luego se presiona la tecla SUPR. Otra forma de eliminar es utilizando el teclado, por ejemplo:  Tecla de Retroceso (BackSpace) --> elimina un carácter a la izquierda.  Ctrl + Retroceso --> elimina una palabra a la izquierda.  Tecla SUPR --> elimina un carácter a la derecha.  Ctrl + SUPR --> elimina una palabra a la derecha. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 60
  60. 60. Deshacer En muchas ocasiones se cometen errores en la edición de un documento, por ejemplo: borrar un párrafo sin querer hacerlo... para estos casos existe una solución “Deshacer” que permite deshacer la última acción realizada. En el caso del ejemplo sería deshacer el borrado del párrafo. ¿Cómo hacerlo? Hay tres formas:  Presionando simultáneamente las teclas Ctrl + Z.  Hacer clic sobre la opción de menú Editar --> Deshacer.  Hacer clic sobre el icono Deshacer ubicado en la barra de herramientas. Restaurar Es una opción muy útil dentro de la aplicación OpenOffice.org writer (procesador de texto) ya que permite rehacer las acciones que se acaben de deshacer. Para acceder a “Restaurar” se puede hacer clic en la opción de menú Editar --> Restaurar, presionar simultáneamente las teclas Ctrl + Y o hacer clic directamente sobre el icono Restaurar ubicado en la barra de herramientas Copiar, Cortar y Pegar Al hablar de Copiar se hace referencia a colocar una copia de una imagen, un texto o un objeto en otro lugar del documento, mientras que Cortar implica mover la imagen, texto u objeto a otro lugar del documento. Para realizar cualquiera de las acciones anteriores lo primero que se debe hacer es seleccionar la imagen, texto u objeto. Luego, para Copiar se pueden realizar los siguientes pasos: 1) Hacer clic en la opción de menú Editar --> Copiar, 2) Presionar simultáneamente las teclas Ctrl + C o 3) Hacer clic sobre el icono Copiar mientras 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 61
  61. 61. que para Cortar las posibilidades son: hacer clic en la opción de menú Editar --> Cortar, presionar simultáneamente las teclas Ctrl + X o hacer clic sobre el icono Cortar Al realizar cualquiera de las acciones anteriormente descritas (Copiar o Cortar), seguidamente se debe realizar la acción de Pegar. Para esto, basta con hacer clic en la opción de menú Editar --> Pegar, presionar simultáneamente las teclas Ctrl + V o hacer clic sobre el icono Pegar Buscar y Reemplazar La opción Buscar permite buscar una palabra o frase en un documento mientras que la opción Reemplazar permite buscar una palabra o frase dentro del documento y reemplazarla por otra que se le indique a la aplicación. Para acceder a estas opciones se tienen 3 vías: 1. Hacer clic en la opción de menú Editar --> Buscar y reemplazar 2. Presionar simultáneamente las teclas Ctrl + B 3. Hacer clic directamente sobre el icono Buscar y reemplazar Para cualquiera de las acciones se despliega una ventana como la que sigue: 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 62
  62. 62. Como se puede observar, en la misma ventana se pueden realizar las acciones de Buscar y Reemplazar por; si lo que se desea es Buscar se debe colocar la palabra o frase en el campo Buscar y hacer clic sobre el botón Buscar o Buscar todo. En la imagen siguiente, la frase a buscar es “presionar simultáneamente”. Si luego de escribir la frase se hace clic en el botón Buscar, la aplicación buscará dicha frase y mostrará de manera sombreada la primera frase que coincida con la buscada es decir, la primera ocurrencia. Si presiona nuevamente el botón Buscar encontrará la segunda ocurrencia y así sucesivamente. Si lo que se necesita es ver todas las ocurrencias, se debe hacer clic en el botón Buscar todo. Ahora, si lo que se desea es Reemplazar se debe colocar la palabra o frase a reemplazar en el campo de Buscar y colocar la palabra o frase por la que se desea reemplazar en el campo de Reemplazar por, luego se debe hacer clic sobre el botón Reemplazar o Reemplazar todo. En la imagen siguiente, se muestra un ejemplo: se quiere buscar la palabra “botón” y reemplazarla por la palabra “icono”. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 63
  63. 63. Si luego de escribir la palabra se hace clic en el botón Reemplazar, la aplicación buscará la primera palabra que coincida con la buscada es decir, la primera ocurrencia y la reemplazará, si presiona nuevamente el botón Reemplazar encontrará la segunda ocurrencia y así sucesivamente. Si se necesita reemplazar todas las ocurrencias que se encuentran en el documento, se debe hacer clic en el botón Reemplazar todo. Exportar en formato pdf Mediante esta opción, se puede guardar el documento en formato PDF. Un archivo en formato PDF se puede ver e imprimir en cualquier plataforma es decir, puede ser presentado por los principales sistemas operativos del mercado (GNU/Linux, Windows, Mac) sin que se modifiquen ni el aspecto ni la estructura del documento original. Para exportar un documento desde este procesador de texto sólo se deben realizar una de las siguientes acciones: Hacer clic en el icono Exportar directamente como PDF ubicado en la barra de herramientas o hacer clic en la opción de Menú Archivo --> Exportar en Formato PDF 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 64
  64. 64. Vista preliminar La Vista Preliminar le permite visualizar el aspecto que el documento tendrá al momento de su impresión. Es importante realizar una Vista Preliminar antes de imprimir ya que esto permite reducir el tiempo y la cantidad de tinta que se insumirá para obtener una buena impresión. Para acceder a esta opción se pueden realizar cualquiera de las siguientes acciones: Hacer clic en el icono Vista preliminar ubicado en la barra de herramientas o hacer clic en la opción de menú Archivo --> Vista preliminar. Automáticamente se desplegará una ventana con la vista preliminar. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 65
  65. 65. En dicha ventana se puede visualizar el documento de distintas maneras es decir, página anterior y siguiente, comienzo o fin del documento, vista preliminar en dos páginas o varias páginas. Para desactivar la Vista preliminar sólo se debe hacer clic en la opción Cerrar la vista preliminar ubicado en la barra de herramientas o presionar nuevamente el icono Vista preliminar . Imprimir un documento Para imprimir un documento se puede realizar cualquiera de las tres opciones: 1. Hacer clic en el icono Imprimir archivo directamente ubicado en la barra de herramientas. 2. Presionar simultáneamente las teclas Control+P 3. Hacer clic en la opción de menú Archivo --> Imprimir. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 66
  66. 66. Al seleccionar la opción de imprimir se desplegará una ventana que permite seleccionar la impresora, configurar algunas propiedades de la misma, establecer el área de impresión, definir el número de copias a imprimir, así como configurar algunas opciones de contenido, páginas, entre otras. Formato de texto El formato de texto es una herramienta que permite cambiar la apariencia del texto del documento que se ha creado. Para acceder a la herramienta se debe hacer clic en la opción de menú Formato --> Carácter..., automáticamente se desplegará una ventana emergente que permite cambiar ciertas características de la fuente utilizada, características tales como: Tipo de fuente, Estilo, Tamaño, Color, Efectos, Posición, Fondo, entre otros. Es importante resaltar que para poder realizar efectivamente cualquiera de los cambios, en primer lugar se debe seleccionar el texto que se desea modificar y luego acceder a la herramienta. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 67
  67. 67. Otra forma de acceder a la herramienta es trabajar directamente con los iconos ubicados en la barra de herramientas, los cuales permiten cambiar la fuente, el tamaño y el estilo. Formato de párrafo Al igual que un texto, los párrafos también se pueden modificar dependiendo las consideraciones y necesidades de cada usuario. Para acceder a la herramienta se debe hacer clic en la opción de menú Formato --> Párrafo..., se desplegará una ventana emergente que muestra una serie de opciones que permitirán realizar las modificaciones necesarias en los párrafos. Es de importancia resaltar que para poder establecer algunas de las modificaciones o todas ellas a un párrafo determinado, éste se debe seleccionar antes de acceder a la 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 68
  68. 68. herramienta, o si se desea que los cambios se establezcan a todos los párrafos del documento, se debe seleccionar todo el documento antes de acceder a la herramienta. La ventana emergente muestra algunas pestañas con funciones bien definidas para modificar los párrafos. Estas pestañas son:  Pestaña - Sangrías y espacios Sangría: es la distancia que se establece entre el texto del párrafo y los márgenes. En la ventana emergente se pueden establecer tres tipos de sangrías; la sangría antes y después del texto, así como la sangría de la primera línea del párrafo, la cual se puede tildar como automática para que cada vez que se comience un párrafo se establezca dicha sangría. Espacio: es el espacio que se puede predeterminar encima o debajo del párrafo. Normalmente, los usuarios cuando van a comenzar un nuevo párrafo establecen 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 69
  69. 69. un doble espacio para diferenciar uno de otro, con esta configuración se puede establecer de manera automática. Interlineado: espacio que se establece entre las líneas de un párrafo. Dependiendo las necesidades del documento este espacio puede ser sencillo, doble, 1.5 líneas, entre otros.  Pestaña - Alineación La alineación determina la posición de un párrafo en relación con los bordes del texto. La posición del párrafo puede ser a la izquierda, a la derecha, centrada o justificada. Esta opción también puede ser ubicada a través de 4 iconos ubicados en la barra de herramientas. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 70
  70. 70. De igual manera, se pueden establecer bordes y fondos, separación silábica, ajuste de huérfanas y viudas, entre otras opciones. Configurar página Esta opción permite configurar el diseño y orientación de la página, formato del papel, márgenes, entre otras. Para acceder a la Configuración de Página se debe hacer clic en la opción de menú Formato --> Página, automáticamente se despliega una ventana para realizar dichas modificaciones. Salto manual Este procesador de texto brinda la opción de realizar saltos manuales de línea, de columna y de página. Cualquiera sea la acción a realizar, lo primero que se debe hacer es colocar el punto de inserción a partir de donde se desea realizar el salto. El salto manual más usado es el salto de página, que permite insertar un una nueva página en una ubicación específica o si se desea mover texto al inicio de una nueva página. Para acceder a esta función se debe hacer clic en la opción de menú Insertar --> Salto manual... se desplegará una ventana emergente en la cual se debe seleccionar el tipo salto de página y hacer clic en el botón Aceptar. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 71
  71. 71. Encabezado y pie de página La mayoría de los documentos tienen con frecuencia información que aparece en la parte superior o inferior de todas las páginas o en páginas alternadas, información tal como: numeración de la página, títulos de capítulos, nombre de autor, logos, entre otros. Este tipo de información se coloca en lo que se llama Encabezado y Pie de Página. El Encabezado es el área de la parte superior de la página que se halla reservada para este tipo de información mientras que el Pie de Página es el área reservada en la parte inferior de la misma. En algunos procesadores de palabras estos permanecen escondidos hasta que se imprimen, en otros son visibles pero no con el color que serán impresos (se ven en un tono gris), mientras que en otros permanecen visibles todo el tiempo como es el caso de del procesador de texto. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 72
  72. 72. Para activar un encabezado se debe hacer clic en la opción de menú Insertar --> Encabezamiento --> Predeterminado, automáticamente se inserta una fila en la parte superior del documento especialmente para que se incluya el encabezado. En la siguiente figura se puede observar el Encabezado, es importante destacar que si se desea desactivar el mismo sólo se deben repetir los pasos que permiten activarlo, Insertar --> Encabezamiento --> Predeterminado, de esta manera se desactivará el Encabezado. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 73
  73. 73. El Pie de página funciona de manera similar al Encabezado, la diferencia radica en que la fila se inserta en la parte inferior. Se activa de la siguiente manera: Insertar --> Pie de página --> Predeterminado, para desactivarlo se seleccionan las mismas opciones que permiten activarlo. Numeración y viñetas Las numeraciones y las viñetas por lo general se aplican a documentos que contienen listas enumeradas de diversos tipos. Proporcionan una mejor presentación visual a los documentos al igual que permiten enfatizar cada uno de los elementos de la lista y marcar una separación clara entre ellos, o bien, utilizarlos en el caso de que el orden de los elementos sea importante. Por ejemplo: los puntos a tratar en una reunión se enumeran o marcan con un símbolo especial llamado viñeta. AGENDA DE LA REUNIÓN 1. Palabras de Bienvenida. 2. Presentación del Equipo de Trabajo. 3. Presentación del Producto a Comercializar. 4. .... 5. Almuerzo. Para activar esta opción se puede hacer clic directamente en los iconos Activar/desactivar numeración y viñetas (respectivamente) ubicados en la barra de herramientas, el primero activa la numeración y el segundo las viñetas, también se puede acceder a ellos por medio de la opción Formato --> Numeración y viñetas, automáticamente se despliega una ventana emergente que permite escoger entre si utilizar numeraciones o viñetas, así como seleccionar los distintos tipos que existen de ambas. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 74
  74. 74. Si se desea desactivar la numeración o las viñetas se pueden volver a presionar los botones ubicados en la barra de herramientas o acceder nuevamente a Formato --> Numeración y viñetas y en la ventana emergente presionar el botón Eliminar. Revisión ortográfica Los usuarios de los Editores de Texto están conscientes de que el uso de los correctores ortográficos es muy controvertido. Sin embargo es una herramienta que reporta más beneficios que desventajas, pero también es importante que cada persona decida su uso o no de acuerdo con lo que crea conveniente. Para la utilización correcta de las herramientas de revisión ortográfica es conveniente configurarlas adecuadamente y conocer todas las opciones que se pueden utilizar. En OpenOffice.org writer (procesador de texto) existe la opción de Revisión ortográfica, pero antes de explicar como se utiliza es necesario conocer la configuración de dicha opción. Para esto, se debe hacer clic en la opción de menú Herramientas --> Opciones y se desplegará una ventana emergente como se muestra a continuación: 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 75
  75. 75. En la ventana emergente se selecciona la opción Configuración de idioma --> Lingüística y en el cuadro de Opciones se pueden activar o desactivar opciones tales como: revisar ortografía mientras se escribe, revisar palabras en mayúsculas, revisar palabras con números, revisar mayúsculas, entre otras; opciones estas que se consideran necesarias para la revisión ortográfica. Después de esto, si se puede hacer uso consciente de la Revisión ortográfica de la aplicación. La ortografía en el procesador de texto se puede reconocer porque las palabras que están mal escritas o que no son reconocidas por el diccionario predeterminado en la aplicación se subrayan automáticamente en color rojo. Para acceder a dicha herramienta se puede presionar la tecla de función F7 o hacer clic en la opción de menú Herramientas --> Revisión ortográfica y se desplegará una ventana emergente donde aparece la palabra que se considera errónea en color rojo, en la parte inferior se ofrecen una serie de sugerencias, a partir de ese momento se debe tomar una decisión pulsando uno de los seis botones que aparecen a la derecha de la ventana. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 76
  76. 76. A continuación, la funcionalidad de cada uno de los botones: 1. Ignorar una vez: permite que la aplicación ignore la corrección de la palabra la primera vez que la encuentra. Esta opción es de importancia cuando la palabra no está mal escrita sino que no es reconocida por el diccionario. 2. Ignorar todo: al igual que la opción anterior permite ignorar la corrección de una palabra, la diferencia radica en que ignorará todas las instancias de aparición de dicha palabra en el documento completo. 3. Agregar: se usa cuando una palabra está bien escrita pero no es reconocida por el diccionario, en dicho caso la palabra puede ser agregada al diccionario lo que permitirá que para una próxima vez que se escriba la misma, ya la aplicación no la considere un error de ortografía. 4. Cambiar: permite corregir la palabra, ya sea por alguna de las sugerencias ofrecidas por la aplicación o porque el cambio se realizó de manera manual, este cambio lo realizará a la primera instancia de la palabra errónea. 5. Cambiar todo: funciona igual al Cambiar, la diferencia radica en que cambiará todas las instancias de aparición de dicha palabra en el documento completo. 6. Autocorrección: permite la corrección de la palabra por la sugerencia que la aplicación considere correcta. De igual manera se puede acceder a la herramienta por medio de los iconos ubicados en la barra de herramientas, el primer icono es la Revisión automática y al presionarlo muestra la ventana emergente explicada anteriormente, y el segundo es la Revisión automática que hace una corrección general con lo que la aplicación considere correcto. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 77
  77. 77. Números de páginas El procesador de texto ofrece la posibilidad de insertar números de páginas a los documentos de manera muy sencilla, para esto se deben seguir los siguientes pasos: 1. Activar un Pie de página. 2. Ubicarse en el Pie de página. 3. Hacer clic en la opción de menú Insertar --> Campos --> Número de página Automáticamente se enumeran todas las páginas del documento a partir de la primera página. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 78
  78. 78. Si se desea que la primera página no tenga numeración se deben realizar las siguientes acciones: 1. Ubicarse en el Pie de página de la primera página. 2. Hacer clic con el botón derecho del ratón y seleccionar la opción Campos. 3. Se despliega una ventana emergente, en la opción corrección aparece el número 0, este número se debe borrar y colocarse -1. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 79
  79. 79. Insertar imágenes La inserción de imágenes en OpenOffice.org writer (procesador de texto) se puede hacer de dos maneras. La aplicación cuenta con una Galería de Imágenes llamada Gallery que permite insertar imágenes prediseñadas de la aplicación, sin embargo también se pueden insertar imágenes particulares que estén guardadas en el Disco Duro del computador. Para insertar imágenes prediseñadas de la Galería se pueden realizar las siguientes acciones: hacer clic sobre el icono Gallery ubicado en la barra de herramientas o hacer clic en la opción de menú Herramientas --> Gallery. De manera automática se despliega una barra de herramienta donde aparecen las imágenes clasificadas por temas. Solo se debe seleccionar la imagen deseada y arrastrarla hasta el documento, para cerrar la Galería se presiona nuevamente el icono Gallery. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 80
  80. 80. Para insertar imágenes almacenadas en el Disco Duro del computador se debe hacer clic en la opción de menú Insertar --> Imagen --> A partir de archivo... se desplegará una ventana emergente que permitirá ubicar la imagen y seleccionarla, luego se debe presionar el botón abrir o hacer doble clic sobre la imagen deseada, automáticamente la misma se insertará en el documento. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 81
  81. 81. La imagen insertada en el documento se puede ajustar de manera tal que no desconfigure el texto, para esto sólo se debe seleccionar la imagen y hacer clic con el botón derecho del ratón sobre la misma y se desplegará un menú contextual, en dicho menú contextual se debe seleccionar la opción Ajuste, la cual muestra lo siguiente: 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 82
  82. 82.  Sin ajuste: la imagen se encuentra una línea apartada del texto.  Ajuste de página: el texto aparecerá a los cuatro lados de la imagen.  Ajuste de página dinámico: se ajusta el texto a un lado de la imagen, puede ser al lado izquierdo, derecho o por los cuatro lados.  Continuo: la imagen se colocará delante del texto.  En el fondo: la imagen se coloca automáticamente detrás del texto. Insertar tabla Este procesador de texto ofrece entre sus posibilidades, insertar tablas a los documentos, se pueden crear tablas de diversas formas y diseños pero no la realización de operaciones complejas dentro de ellas, ya que las operaciones son más completas si se realizan en OpenOffice.org Calc(hoja de cálculo). Si el caso es realizar tablas con operaciones complejas, lo más usual es hacerlas en hoja de cálculo y luego insertarlas en procesador de texto. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 83
  83. 83. Para crear una tabla en un documento se deben realizar cualquiera de los siguientes pasos: 1. Hacer clic sobre el icono Tabla ubicado en la barra de herramientas. 2. Presionar simultáneamente las teclas Control + F12 3. Hacer clic en la opción de menú Insertar --> Tabla 4. Hacer clic en la opción de menú Tabla --> Insertar --> Tabla Sea cual sea la opción elegida se desplegará una ventana emergente que solicitará información básica para la construcción de la tabla. 2008 CNTI Gerencia de Capacitación Tecnológica 84

×