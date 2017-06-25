T4 FISIOLOGIA

SUEÑO Definición. Tipos: sueño fisiológico. Sueño psicológico. Vinculación de ambos. Trastornos del sueño. Efectos en el i...
EL SUEÑO Es un fenómeno elemental de la vida y una etapa indispensable de la existencia humana. Estado de reposo familia...
Función biológica del sueño  Durante el estado de sueño, el sistema glinfático (equivalente al sistema linfático del rest...
.  El sueño de ondas lentas o No-rEM está constituido por las fases N1 (an-  teriormente denominado “estadio 1-NrEM”), N...
 En la fase de sueño rEM se observan movimientos rápidos de los ojos  y de los pequeños músculos faciales. También es ca...
En los primeros (tres) meses de vida se distinguen tres tipos de sueño: sueño activo, equivalente al sueño rEM del niño ma...
 Hobson (2000) describe de la siguiente forma lo que es un sueño: “La actividad mental que ocurre en el sueño se caracter...
15
El sueño es por lo tanto un estado dinámico, en el que se activan e inhiben distintas zonas del encéfalo, con las repercus...
FUNCIONES PSICOLÓGICAS DEL SUEÑO. La principal función del sueño es reparar el organismo para poder seguir la vida en cond...
20
ANTECEDENTES E INVESTIGACION DEL SUEÑO En 1929 el psiquiatra Hans Berger desarrolla el electroencefalograma (EEG), lo que ...
  1. 1. SUEÑO Definición. Tipos: sueño fisiológico. Sueño psicológico. Vinculación de ambos. Trastornos del sueño. Efectos en el individuo. Tratamientos. Universidad Yacambú Facultad de Humanidades Escuela de Psicología Docente :Xiomara Rodriguez Carrera Psicologia Francis Torres C.I: 12797932 Seccion:THF-0333 ED01D0V 10/06/2017
  2. 2. EL SUEÑO Es un fenómeno elemental de la vida y una etapa indispensable de la existencia humana. Estado de reposo familiar aun inexplicable en el que esta suspendida la conciencia
  3. 3. Función biológica del sueño  Durante el estado de sueño, el sistema glinfático (equivalente al sistema linfático del resto del cuerpo), se activa 10 veces más en comparación al estado de vigilia, permitiendo que los residuos de las células cerebrales se eliminen con mayor eficacia. Durante el sueño se produciría una contracción de las células cerebrales, creándose así más espacio entre ellas y con ello permitiendo que el líquido cefalorraquídeo circule más fácilmente a través del tejido cerebral; limpiándose así más libremente los residuos, tales como la proteína beta-amiloide responsable de la enfermedad de Alzheimer.3
  4. 4. .  El sueño de ondas lentas o No-rEM está constituido por las fases N1 (an-  teriormente denominado “estadio 1-NrEM”), N2 (antes “estadio 2-NrEM”)  y N3 (anteriormente denominada fase 3 y 4 del sueño NrEM o sueño profun-  do). En este estado del sueño se observa ausencia de movimientos oculares rá-  pidos, quiescencia muscular y regularidad y lentitud del pulso y la respiración,  con reducción de la presión sanguínea y menor umbral de alertamiento que  el del sueño rEM. En el sueño NrEM también existen ensoñaciones, que se  describen en forma de “sensaciones agradables o desagradables”. Existen dos tipos de sueño bien diferenciados: el sueño de movimien- tos oculares rápidos, conocido como sueño rEM (rapid Eye Movement) o sueño paradójico y el sueño de ondas lentas, también conocido como sueño No-rEM (Non rapid Eye Movement), por contraposición al sueño rEM
  5. 5.  En la fase de sueño rEM se observan movimientos rápidos de los ojos  y de los pequeños músculos faciales. También es característico el incremento  e irregularidad en pulso, respiración y presión sanguínea. En el varón las  erecciones peneanas tienen relación con los episodios de sueño rEM. Este  estado se ha denominado “paradójico” porque en él se observa la máxima  relajación muscular y el máximo umbral de alertamiento con un sueño lige-  ro según criterios EEG (con una actividad cerebral similar a la vigilia acti-  va). Es en este período de sueño en el que aparecen las ensoñaciones más  “cinematográficas”, aunque a veces no es posible recordar su contenido.
  6. 6. En los primeros (tres) meses de vida se distinguen tres tipos de sueño: sueño activo, equivalente al sueño rEM del niño mayor o adulto, Sueño tranquilo, equivalente al sueño NrEM del niño mayor o adulto y un tercer tipo de sueño llamado sueño indeterminado que no cumple con las carac- terísticas EEG del sueño activo ni del sueño tranquilo. En los neonatos, el sueño activo ocupa hasta un 60% del sueño y precede el sueño tranquilo.
  7. 7.  Hobson (2000) describe de la siguiente forma lo que es un sueño: “La actividad mental que ocurre en el sueño se caracteriza por una imaginación sensomotora vivida que se experimenta como si fuera la realidad despierta, a pesar de características cognitivas como la imposibilidad del tiempo, del lugar, de las personas y de las acciones; emociones, especialmente el miedo, el regocijo, y la ira, predominan sobre la tristeza, la vergüenza y la culpabilidad y a veces alcanzan una fuerza suficiente para despertar al durmiente; la memoria, incluso de los muy vívidos, es tenue y tiende a desvanecerse rápidamente después de despertarse a no ser que se tomen medidas especiales para retenerlo”.
  8. 8. 15
  9. 9. El sueño es por lo tanto un estado dinámico, en el que se activan e inhiben distintas zonas del encéfalo, con las repercusiones funcionales que se han indicado. Obedece a un ritmo biológico, circadiano (cada 24 horas), relacionado con el ritmo día-noche, nictemeral, al que se ajusta el proceso. De por sí, el ritmo sueño-vigilia es cada 25-29 horas, según se ha estudiado experimentalmente en voluntarios encerrados en una habitación a la que no llegan las influencias exteriores. Pero la presión del sueño aumenta en torno a las dos de la tarde, lo que explica que sea fisiológico sentir sueño después de comer. La voluntad puede evitar el dormir después de comer. Existen unos relojes biológicos en el sistema nervioso central. Uno de ellos, situado en el hipotálamo (núcleo supraquiasmático), establece el ritmo sobre los otros relojes biológicos, situados caudalmente, y hace que el sueño NREM y el sueño REM duren un tiempo fijado. Intervienen en su regulación no sólo, y de modo fundamental, los impulsos retinianos, sino también otras influencias, como es el pH de la sangre o la glucemia. El núcleo supraquiasmático no es responsable en sí mismo del ritmo vigilia - sueño, pero sí forma parte de las redes neurales implicadas en el proceso, redes neurales sobre las que deben de actuar diversos sistemas para hacer que el proceso quede anulado por un tiempo, y al fin y al cabo retrasado. Las conexiones eferentes del núcleo supraquiasmático son muy profusas, e incluso bilaterales: hacia el hipotálamo posterior, región pre óptica, núcleos del septo, núcleo paratenial, núcleo para ventricular del tálamo, núcleo ventral lateral del tálamo y glándula pineal. RELOJES BIOLÓGICOS
  10. 10. FUNCIONES PSICOLÓGICAS DEL SUEÑO. La principal función del sueño es reparar el organismo para poder seguir la vida en condiciones óptimas. Es una función fisiológica, pero en el sueño aparecen materiales cognitivos de difícil interpretación y con un alto contenido emocional, a los que se muchas veces se les da muy diversas interpretaciones. La función psicológica que más consenso ha despertado ha sido que el sueño REM consolida nuestra memoria y que la recuperación de nuestros recuerdos es más efectiva después de un buen sueño. Sin embargo, ni siquiera esta función es aceptada de forma universal. Resumiendo nuestra postura podemos afirmar que el sueño actúa sobre nuestra memoria emocional activando los circuitos cerebrales asociados a la emoción, como la amígdala, el sistema límbico, desactivando el control consciente de la corteza frontal y la entrada - salida de estímulos desactivando partes del tronco cerebral. Planteamos la hipótesis de que lo que consolida el sueño es la actitud, entendida como preparación a actuar en la que se inhibe la acción, y al inhibirse la acción aparece el componente emocional, en el mismo sentido a las emociones como preparaciones a actuar.
  11. 11. 20
  12. 12. ANTECEDENTES E INVESTIGACION DEL SUEÑO En 1929 el psiquiatra Hans Berger desarrolla el electroencefalograma (EEG), lo que permitió registrar la actividad eléctri- ca cerebral sobre el cuero cabelludo y sus diversas variaciones. La actividad eléctrica cerebral se manifiesta en el trazado EEG, en el que se identifican 4 tipos de ritmos biológicos, caracterizados por su frecuencia, topografía y reactividad: ritmo alfa (8-13 Hz, localizado en regiones posteriores, durante la vigiliatranquila y con los ojos cerrados), ritmo beta (másde 13 Hz, aparece en áreas frontales y en vigilia activa), ondas theta (4-7,5 Hz) y ondas delta (≤ 3,5 Hz). En 1937 Loomis y cols. observaron cambios típicos en la actividad eléctrica cerebral durante el sueño y el incremento de la proporción de ondas lentas a medida que el sueño se profundiza, lo que permitió establecer la primera clasificación de las fases del sueño (estadios A, B, C, D y E) En 1968, rechtschaffen y Kales establecieron los criterios que facilitan el estudio de los cambios de actividad eléctrica cerebral duranteel sueño y que, desde entonces, se han empleado en todos los laboratorios de sueño del mundo hasta hace unos años. Mediante el registro de las señales biológicas fundamentales (EEG, EMG y EoG) se pueden identificar las fases de sueño y los episodios de vigilia. Recientemente estos criterios han sido revisados por comités de expertos de la AASM, estableciendo unas recomendaciones que han sido publicadas en 2007

×