1 O PROPÓSITO DE DEUS PARA O HOMEM ANTES DA QUEDA?

O Propósito de Deus para o Homem antes da Queda Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Professor: Wanserson Santos
“Quando Adão saiu das mãos do Criador, trazia ele em sua natureza física, intelectual e espiritual, a semelhança de seu Cr...
Justiça Imputada e Comunicada 1888 Justiça Imputada: Justiça de Cristo Justiça Comunicada: Santificação pela Fé Professor:...
“É imputada a justiça pela qual somos justificados; aquela pela qual somos santificados, é comunicada. A primeira é nosso ...
“Nos seus dias Judá será salvo, e Israel habitará seguro; e este será o seu nome, com o qual Deus o chamará: O SENHOR JUST...
“Mas vós sois dele, em Jesus Cristo, o qual para nós foi feito por Deus sabedoria, e justiça, e santificação, e redenção.....
“Porque vos digo que, se a vossa justiça não exceder a dos escribas e fariseus, de modo nenhum entrareis no reino dos céus...
“Sua natureza estava em harmonia com a vontade de Deus. A mente era capaz de compreender as coisas divinas. As afeições er...
“Eis aqui, o que tão-somente achei: que Deus fez ao homem reto, porém eles buscaram muitas astúcias.” Eclesiastes 7:29 Con...
“E disse Deus: Façamos o homem à nossa imagem, conforme a nossa semelhança; e domine sobre os peixes do mar, e sobre as av...
“Eu te louvarei, porque de um modo assombroso, e tão maravilhoso fui feito; maravilhosas são as tuas obras, e a minha alma...
“ Que é o homem mortal para que te lembres dele? e o filho do homem, para que o visites? Pois pouco menor o fizeste do que...
“E ambos estavam nus, o homem e a sua mulher; e não se envergonhavam.” Gênesis 2:25 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Professor:...
“Esse casal, que não tinha pecados, não fazia uso de vestes artificiais. Estavam revestidos de uma cobertura de luz e glór...
“BENDIZE, ó minha alma, ao SENHOR! SENHOR Deus meu, tu és magnificentíssimo; estás vestido de glória e de majestade. Ele s...
“Porque todos pecaram e destituídos estão da glória de Deus...” Romanos 3:23 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Professor: Wanser...
“A todos os que são chamados pelo meu nome e os que criei para a minha glória, os formei, e também os fiz.” Isaías 43:7 Co...
“Nisto é glorificado meu Pai, que deis muito fruto; e assim sereis meus discípulos.” João 15:8 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé...
“Mas o fruto do Espírito é: amor, gozo, paz, longanimidade, benignidade, bondade, fé, mansidão, temperança.” Gálatas 5:22 ...
“Assim resplandeça a vossa luz diante dos homens, para que vejam as vossas boas obras e glorifiquem a vosso Pai, que está ...
“Pela palavra do SENHOR foram feitos os céus, e todo o exército deles pelo espírito da sua boca.” Salmos 33:6 Conversão e ...
“Raça de víboras, como podeis vós dizer boas coisas, sendo maus? Pois do que há em abundância no coração, disso fala a boc...
“E, ouvindo eles isto, enfureciam-se em seus corações, e rangiam os dentes contra ele.” Atos 7: 54 Conversão e Justiça pel...
“…os pensamentos e os sentimentos, combinados, constituem o caráter moral.” Ellen. G. White, Mensagens aos Jovens pág 92 C...
“Quando Adão saiu das mãos do Criador, trazia ele em sua natureza física, intelectual e espiritual, a semelhança de seu Cr...
“Era possível a Adão, antes da queda, formar um caráter justo pela obediência à lei de Deus.” Ellen. G. White, Caminho a C...
“Ao sair Adão das mãos do Criador, era de nobre estatura e perfeita simetria. Tinha mais de duas vezes o tamanho dos homen...
“Adão era um ser nobre, de mente poderosa, vontade em harmonia com a vontade de Deus, as afeições centralizadas no Céu. Po...
“Nossos primeiros pais, se bem que criados inocentes e santos, não foram colocados fora da possibilidade de praticar o mal...
“Adão e Eva no Éden eram nobres em estatura e perfeitos em simetria e beleza. Estavam sem pecado e em perfeita saúde.” Ell...
“Se Adão,ao ser criado,não houvesse sido dotado de vinte vezes maior vitalidade do que os homens possuem agora, a humanida...
O Feliz trabalho de Adão e Eva era amoldar em belos caramanchéis os ramos das videiras,formando moradias de beleza natural...
“Sua natureza estava em harmonia com a vontade de Deus. A mente era capaz de compreender as coisas divinas. As afeições er...
“Esse casal, que não tinha pecados, não fazia uso de vestes artificiais. Estavam revestidos de uma cobertura de luz e glór...
Professor: Wanserson Santos
1 O PROPÓSITO DE DEUS PARA O HOMEM ANTES DA QUEDA?
1 O PROPÓSITO DE DEUS PARA O HOMEM ANTES DA QUEDA?

  1. 1. O Propósito de Deus para o Homem antes da Queda Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Professor: Wanserson Santos
  2. 2. “Quando Adão saiu das mãos do Criador, trazia ele em sua natureza física, intelectual e espiritual, a semelhança de seu Criador. ‘E criou Deus o homem à Sua imagem’ (Gên. 1:27), e era Seu intento que quanto mais o homem vivesse tanto mais plenamente revelasse esta imagem, refletindo mais completamente a glória do Criador. Todas as suas faculdades eram passíveis de desenvolvimento; sua capacidade e vigor deveriam aumentar continuamente.” Ellen. G. White, Educação pág 15 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Professor: Wanserson Santos
  3. 3. Justiça Imputada e Comunicada 1888 Justiça Imputada: Justiça de Cristo Justiça Comunicada: Santificação pela Fé Professor: Wanserson Santos
  4. 4. “É imputada a justiça pela qual somos justificados; aquela pela qual somos santificados, é comunicada. A primeira é nosso título para o Céu; a segunda, nossa adaptação para ele.” Ellen G. White, Mensagens aos Jovens pág 35 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Professor: Wanserson Santos
  5. 5. “Nos seus dias Judá será salvo, e Israel habitará seguro; e este será o seu nome, com o qual Deus o chamará: O SENHOR JUSTIÇA NOSSA.” Jeremias 23:6 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Justiça Imputada Professor: Wanserson Santos
  6. 6. “Mas vós sois dele, em Jesus Cristo, o qual para nós foi feito por Deus sabedoria, e justiça, e santificação, e redenção...” 1 Coríntios 1:30 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Justiça Imputada Professor: Wanserson Santos
  7. 7. “Porque vos digo que, se a vossa justiça não exceder a dos escribas e fariseus, de modo nenhum entrareis no reino dos céus.” Mateus 5:20 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Justiça comunicada Professor: Wanserson Santos
  8. 8. “Sua natureza estava em harmonia com a vontade de Deus. A mente era capaz de compreender as coisas divinas. As afeições eram puras; os apetites e paixões estavam sob o domínio da razão. Ele era santo e feliz, tendo a imagem de Deus, e estando em perfeita obediência à Sua vontade.” Ellen. G. White, Patriarcas e Profetas pág 45 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Professor: Wanserson Santos
  9. 9. “Eis aqui, o que tão-somente achei: que Deus fez ao homem reto, porém eles buscaram muitas astúcias.” Eclesiastes 7:29 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Professor: Wanserson Santos
  10. 10. “E disse Deus: Façamos o homem à nossa imagem, conforme a nossa semelhança; e domine sobre os peixes do mar, e sobre as aves dos céus, e sobre o gado, e sobre toda a terra, e sobre todo o réptil que se move sobre a terra. 27 E criou Deus o homem à sua imagem; à imagem de Deus o criou; homem e mulher os criou.” Gênesis 1:26-27 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Professor: Wanserson Santos
  11. 11. “Eu te louvarei, porque de um modo assombroso, e tão maravilhoso fui feito; maravilhosas são as tuas obras, e a minha alma o sabe muito bem.” Salmos 139:14 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Professor: Wanserson Santos
  12. 12. “ Que é o homem mortal para que te lembres dele? e o filho do homem, para que o visites? Pois pouco menor o fizeste do que os anjos, e de glória e de honra o coroaste. Fazes com que ele tenha domínio sobre as obras das tuas mãos; tudo puseste debaixo de seus pés...” Salmos 8:4-6 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Professor: Wanserson Santos
  13. 13. “E ambos estavam nus, o homem e a sua mulher; e não se envergonhavam.” Gênesis 2:25 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Professor: Wanserson Santos
  14. 14. “Esse casal, que não tinha pecados, não fazia uso de vestes artificiais. Estavam revestidos de uma cobertura de luz e glória,tal como a usam os anjos.” Ellen. G. White,História da Redenção pág 21 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Professor: Wanserson Santos
  15. 15. “BENDIZE, ó minha alma, ao SENHOR! SENHOR Deus meu, tu és magnificentíssimo; estás vestido de glória e de majestade. Ele se cobre de luz como de um vestido, estende os céus como uma cortina.” Salmos 104:1-2 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Professor: Wanserson Santos
  16. 16. “Porque todos pecaram e destituídos estão da glória de Deus...” Romanos 3:23 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Professor: Wanserson Santos
  17. 17. “A todos os que são chamados pelo meu nome e os que criei para a minha glória, os formei, e também os fiz.” Isaías 43:7 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Professor: Wanserson Santos
  18. 18. “Nisto é glorificado meu Pai, que deis muito fruto; e assim sereis meus discípulos.” João 15:8 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Professor: Wanserson Santos
  19. 19. “Mas o fruto do Espírito é: amor, gozo, paz, longanimidade, benignidade, bondade, fé, mansidão, temperança.” Gálatas 5:22 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Professor: Wanserson Santos
  20. 20. “Assim resplandeça a vossa luz diante dos homens, para que vejam as vossas boas obras e glorifiquem a vosso Pai, que está nos céus.” Mateus 5:16 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Professor: Wanserson Santos
  21. 21. “Pela palavra do SENHOR foram feitos os céus, e todo o exército deles pelo espírito da sua boca.” Salmos 33:6 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Professor: Wanserson Santos
  22. 22. “Raça de víboras, como podeis vós dizer boas coisas, sendo maus? Pois do que há em abundância no coração, disso fala a boca.” Mateus 12:34 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Professor: Wanserson Santos
  23. 23. “E, ouvindo eles isto, enfureciam-se em seus corações, e rangiam os dentes contra ele.” Atos 7: 54 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Professor: Wanserson Santos
  24. 24. “…os pensamentos e os sentimentos, combinados, constituem o caráter moral.” Ellen. G. White, Mensagens aos Jovens pág 92 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Professor: Wanserson Santos
  25. 25. “Quando Adão saiu das mãos do Criador, trazia ele em sua natureza física, intelectual e espiritual, a semelhança de seu Criador. ‘E criou Deus o homem à Sua imagem’ (Gên. 1:27), e era Seu intento que quanto mais o homem vivesse tanto mais plenamente revelasse esta imagem, refletindo mais completamente a glória do Criador. Todas as suas faculdades eram passíveis de desenvolvimento; sua capacidade e vigor deveriam aumentar continuamente.” Ellen. G. White, Educação pág 15 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Professor: Wanserson Santos
  26. 26. “Era possível a Adão, antes da queda, formar um caráter justo pela obediência à lei de Deus.” Ellen. G. White, Caminho a Cristo pág 62 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Professor: Wanserson Santos
  27. 27. “Ao sair Adão das mãos do Criador, era de nobre estatura e perfeita simetria. Tinha mais de duas vezes o tamanho dos homens que hoje vivem sobre a Terra, e era bem proporcionado.” Ellen. G. White, História da Redenção pág 21 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Professor: Wanserson Santos
  28. 28. “Adão era um ser nobre, de mente poderosa, vontade em harmonia com a vontade de Deus, as afeições centralizadas no Céu. Possuía um corpo livre de herança de doenças, alma portadora do cunho da Divindade.” Ellen. G. White, Temperança pág 11 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Professor: Wanserson Santos
  29. 29. “Nossos primeiros pais, se bem que criados inocentes e santos, não foram colocados fora da possibilidade de praticar o mal. Deus os fez como entidades morais livres, capazes de apreciar a sabedoria e benignidade de Seu caráter, e a justiça de Suas ordens, e com ampla liberdade de prestar obediência ou recusá-la.” Ellen. G. White, Patriarcas e Profetas pág 48 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Professor: Wanserson Santos
  30. 30. “Adão e Eva no Éden eram nobres em estatura e perfeitos em simetria e beleza. Estavam sem pecado e em perfeita saúde.” Ellen. G. White, M.M. Jesus Meu Modelo pág 303 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Professor: Wanserson Santos
  31. 31. “Se Adão,ao ser criado,não houvesse sido dotado de vinte vezes maior vitalidade do que os homens possuem agora, a humanidade, com seus atuais métodos de vida que constituem uma violação das lei natural, já estaria extinta. Ellen. G. White, Testemunhos para a Igreja Vol. 3 pág 138 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Professor: Wanserson Santos
  32. 32. O Feliz trabalho de Adão e Eva era amoldar em belos caramanchéis os ramos das videiras,formando moradias de beleza natural, árvores vivas e folhagens, carregadas de fragantes frutos. Ellen. G. White, História da Redenção pág 21 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Professor: Wanserson Santos
  33. 33. “Sua natureza estava em harmonia com a vontade de Deus. A mente era capaz de compreender as coisas divinas. As afeições eram puras; os apetites e paixões estavam sob o domínio da razão. Ele era santo e feliz, tendo a imagem de Deus, e estando em perfeita obediência à Sua vontade.” Ellen. G. White, Patriarcas e Profetas pág 45 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Professor: Wanserson Santos
  34. 34. “Esse casal, que não tinha pecados, não fazia uso de vestes artificiais. Estavam revestidos de uma cobertura de luz e glória, tal como a usam os anjos. Enquanto viveram em obediência a Deus, esta veste de luz continuou a envolvê-los.” Ellen. G. White, História da Redenção pág 21 Conversão e Justiça pela Fé Professor: Wanserson Santos
  35. 35. Professor: Wanserson Santos

