Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Muestreo y Tamaño de la Muestra (Unidad II) Introducción Muestreo Estadística Inferencial o Inductiva Llamada también infe...
Conceptos Básicos Población (N) Es el conjunto total de individuos susceptibles de poseer la información buscada. No se re...
Estratificado: se divide la población total en clases homogéneas, llamadas estratos; por ejemplo, por grupos de edades, po...
Ejemplos Shift (Punto) .Shift (Punto) . Shift (Punto) . Shift (Punto) . Shift (Punto) . Shift (Punto) .
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Muetsreo 2020

32 views

Published on

Muetsreo 2020

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Muetsreo 2020

  1. 1. Muestreo y Tamaño de la Muestra (Unidad II) Introducción Muestreo Estadística Inferencial o Inductiva Llamada también inferencia estadística, la cual consiste en llegar a obtener conclusiones o generalizaciones que sobrepasan los límites de los conocimientos aportados por un conjunto de datos. Busca obtener información sobre la población basándose en el estudio de los datos de una muestra tomada a partir de ella, así por ejemplo: Supóngase ahora que el docente de Matemática utiliza el promedio de calificaciones obtenidas por uno de sus cursos para estimar la calificación promedio de los 5 cursos a su cargo. Como se está realizando una generalización acerca los diferentes cursos, en este caso el maestro usa la Estadística Inferencial. Estadística Inferencial o Inductiva El principal objetivo de la Estadística consiste en poder decir algo con respecto a un gran conjunto de personas, mediciones u otros entes (población) con base en las observaciones hechas sobre sólo una parte (muestra) de dicho gran conjunto. La capacidad para "decir algo" sobre poblaciones con base en muestras está basada en supuestos con respecto a algún modelo de probabilidad que permite explicar las características del fenómeno bajo observación. Al conjunto de procedimientos estadísticos en los que interviene la aplicación de modelos de probabilidad y mediante los cuales se realiza alguna afirmación sobre poblaciones con base en la información producida por muestras se le llama Inferencia Estadística o Estadística Inferencial. La Estadística inferencial se ocupa de extender o extrapolar a toda una población , informaciones obtenidas de una muestra , así como de la toma de decisiones
  2. 2. Conceptos Básicos Población (N) Es el conjunto total de individuos susceptibles de poseer la información buscada. No se refiere exclusivamente a personas, la población puede estar formada por todos los árboles de un bosque. Muestra (n) Es la parte de la población en la que se miden las características estudiadas. El número de individuos de la muestra se llama tamaño de la muestra. Muestreo Es el proceso seguido para la extracción de una muestra Encuesta Es el proceso de obtener la información buscada entre los elementos de la muestra. Tipos de muestreo No aleatorios - Se eligen los elementos, en función de que sean representativos, según la opinión del investigador. Aleatorios - Todos los miembros de la muestra han sido elegidos al azar, de forma que cada miembro de la población tuvo igual oportunidad de salir en la muestra. • Simple: elegido el tamaño n de la muestra, los elementos que la compongan se han de elegir aleatoriamente entre los N de la población. Con calculadora: se utilizan los números aleatorios. • Sistemático: se ordenan previamente los individuos de la población; después se elige uno de ellos al azar, a continuación, a intervalos constantes, se eligen todos los demás hasta completar la muestra. Se elige un individuo al azar y a partir de él, a intervalos constantes, se eligen los demás hasta completar la muestra. Por ejemplo si tenemos una población formada por 100 elementos y queremos extraer una muestra de 25 elementos, en primer lugar debemos establecer el intervalo de selección que será igual a 100/25 = 4. A continuación elegimos el elemento de arranque, tomando aleatoriamente un número entre el 1 y el 4, y a partir de él obtenemos los restantes elementos de la muestra. 2, 6, 10, 14,..., 98
  3. 3. Estratificado: se divide la población total en clases homogéneas, llamadas estratos; por ejemplo, por grupos de edades, por sexo. Hecho esto la muestra se escoge aleatoriamente en número proporcional al de los componentes de cada clase o estrato. Ejemplo: En una fábrica que consta de 600 trabajadores queremos tomar una muestra de 20. Sabemos que hay 200 trabajadores en la sección A, 150 en la B, 150 en la C y 100 en la D. 600 20 200 X Sección A : 200*20/600 = 6.67 = 7 Trabajadores 600 150 200 X Sección B y C: 150*20/200= 5 Trabajadores 600 100 200 X Sección D: 200*100/600 = 3.3 = 3 Trabajadores Sumando todas las secciones: 7+5+5+3= 20 Trabajadores Un muestreo puede hacerse con o sin reposición, y la población de partida puede ser infinita o finita. En todo nuestro estudio vamos a limitarnos a una población de partida infinita o a muestreo con reposición. Si consideremos todas las posibles muestras de tamaño n en una población, para cada muestra podemos calcular un estadístico (media, desviación típica, proporción, ...) que variará de una a otra. Así obtenemos una distribución del estadístico que se llama distribución muestral
  4. 4. Ejemplos Shift (Punto) .Shift (Punto) . Shift (Punto) . Shift (Punto) . Shift (Punto) . Shift (Punto) .

×