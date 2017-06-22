24 LEFT 24 giugno 2017 Qui si tratta di costruire una sinistra che ancora non c’è «Al Brancaccio una platea di soggetti di...
24 giugno 2017 LEFT 25 artedì mattina quando il conduttore di Agorà su Rai tre ha sentito parlare Anna Falcone di “converg...
26 LEFT 24 giugno 2017 l’ho detto alla fine del discorso. Il punto è proprio questo: ognuno ha una storia e una identità. ...
24 giugno 2017 LEFT 27 con la mutazione genetica impressa dalla segreteria Renzi. L’idea di società è completamente divers...
Costruire la Sinistra che ancora non c'è | Left n.25 del 2017

  1. 1. 24 LEFT 24 giugno 2017 Qui si tratta di costruire una sinistra che ancora non c’è «Al Brancaccio una platea di soggetti diversi, non truppe cammellate dei partiti. E tutti potevano dire le priorità del programma. Il problema è che ognuno deve fare un passo indietro», dice a Left Anna Falcone che con Tomaso Montanari ha lanciato l’appello per una lista unica di sinistra POLITICA di Donatella Coccoli ©SimonaGranati/CorbisviaGettyImages Sinistra.indd 24 21/06/17 00:11
  2. 2. 24 giugno 2017 LEFT 25 artedì mattina quando il conduttore di Agorà su Rai tre ha sentito parlare Anna Falcone di “convergenza” le ha chiesto se si riferiva alle convergenze parallele di Aldo Moro. «Ma io intendevo Ada Colau e la sua esperienza di Barcellona! Quando ci si renderà conto che siamo nel 2017?», dice ridendo a Left. Questo per descrivere l’attuale momento di passaggio in cui si trova «non una sinistra da unificare ma la sinistra che ancora non c’è», afferma l’avvocata che insieme a Tomaso Montanari ha lanciato l’appello per “un’al- leanza popolare per la democrazia e l’uguaglianza”. Domenica 18 giugno oltre 1500 persone hanno partecipato al primo incontro al Teatro Brancac- cio a Roma con 65mila collegamenti in streaming. Mondi diversi, diversissimi. Da Massimo D’Alema e Niki Vendola seduti in prima fila «che però non hanno parlato, così come la Lista Tsipras o Rivolu- zione civile», sottolinea Falcone, a esponenti di Mdp fino ad alcuni segretari di partiti (Nicola Fratoian- M ni per Si, Giuseppe Civati per Possibile e Maurizio Acerbo per Rc). Ma oltre ai nomi noti e alle sigle storiche della galassia di sinistra, al Brancaccio c’era un popolo sconosciuto sì, ma reale: comitati civici del Comitato per il No al referendum, centri sociali, associazioni di ambientalisti e dei precari, sindacati, comitati civici e anche freschi amministra- tori, come Marta Nalin prima eletta della Coalizione civica alle ultime amministrati- ve, la terza forza di Padova. Un mondo che dai media mainstream è stato dipinto come litigioso, settario, «con furore iconoclasta» (D’Alema al Manifesto), con giornalisti di lunga data come Paolo Mieli che svuota di senso l’incontro incappando anche in errori (ha scritto che era stato organizzato da Li- bertà e Giustizia). «Il pezzo di Mieli mi ha dato veramente tanta fiducia, perché se ci attacca in quel modo vuol dire che abbiamo fatto qualcosa che mette in difficoltà il po- tere», commenta Anna Falcone. Le reazioni a caldo sono significative. «A parte il fatto di comunicare che “non esisti”, hanno an- che scritto “quanta confusione al Brancac- cio”. Ecco, quella platea di soggetti diversi che non erano truppe cammellate di un partito, ci tengo a precisare, non l’avrem- mo convocata se fossimo stati uguali! Lì al Brancaccio non si trattava di parlare tra vari segretari di partito, di salire sul palco e fare una passerella ma tutti insieme dovevamo discutere di una piattaforma programmatica in cui i partiti - che senz’altro cercheranno di avere sempre più pro- tagonismo - di fatto si stanno mettendo a servizio di un progetto condiviso». L’avvocata, vicepresidente del Comitato per il No, spiega «l’assoluta novità» di quell’assemblea. «Per la prima volta viene distribuito una scheda dove chiunque può indicare liberamente le priorità di cui vorrebbe si occupasse questo pro- getto, senza barrare caselle già compilate dal capo». Si poteva e si può ancora online, scrivere di tutto. Le priorità del programma, ma nel campo libero le critiche sul passato fino alle competenze individuali da mettere in campo. «Non vogliamo elencare i pro- blemi, la sinistra lo ha fatto sempre, ma individuare le priorità e le soluzioni». Un’operazione non difficile ma «stradifficile», continua Anna Falcone, perché si tratta di costruire «una rete tra sensibilità diverse, ta- lenti, idee e esperienze». Ma, chiediamo, le critiche dipendono forse da un problema di separazione dal passato? «Ma certo, io Dopo il 18 giugno Archiviata l’assemblea del 18 giugno al teatro Brancac- cio di Roma, gli estensori dell’appello,Anna Falcone e Tomaso Montanari, si incontreranno con gli altri che hanno aderito. L’obiet- tivo è costruire in pochi punti un programma politico condiviso attraverso una partecipazione capillare nei prosismi mesi dei cittadini nei territori. Come ha detto Livio Pepino al Brancaccio, l’appuntamento è a settem- bre. Intanto il 1 luglio sempre a Roma si riunisce Campo Progressista di Giuliano Pisapia. Sinistra.indd 25 21/06/17 00:11
  3. 3. 26 LEFT 24 giugno 2017 l’ho detto alla fine del discorso. Il punto è proprio questo: ognuno ha una storia e una identità. La cosa funziona non se uno rinnega la propria storia, ma se fa un passo indietro rispetto alle esigenze di protago- nismo». E la litigiosità, come la mettiamo? I giornali e i me- dia si sono scatenati sull’intervento di Miguel Gotor interrotto da una ragazza del centro sociale ex Opg Je so pazzo di Napoli. «Non c’è litigiosità. Quella che è andata in scena su quel palco è la legittima rabbia del- le persone che nasce dal dramma delle diseguaglianze, il primo punto del nostro appello insieme alla de- mocrazia e al metodo della partecipazione. Leggono come conflittualità tra di noi quella che invece è una conflittualità sociale. L’insegnante precario, l’operaio licenziato, il medico che non può curare per i tagli alla sanità, che cosa vuoi che ti dica? La conflittualità non è tra quei mondi, ma è nella società in cui siamo costretti a vivere», risponde Anna Falcone accennan- do al fatto poi che il problema dello spazio per la re- altà napoletana - altri centri sociali hanno parlato - è stato dovuto al ritardo con cui hanno fatto sapere del loro intervento. In questa prima fase conta molto il punto da cui par- tire. Per gli estensori dell’appello, una avvocata che si è battuta contro la riforma Renzi Boschi e uno storico dell’arte che lotta contro lo scempio dei beni culturali e paesaggistici, questa base non poteva essere che la Costituzione. «Partiamo da un assunto che sembra proprio l’abc: possiamo applicare la Costituzione? Possiamo scrivere insieme un programma avanzato che abbia come orizzonte quello di immaginare una società diversa dove i diritti fondamentali sono garantiti insieme ai nuovi diritti?». Dai diritti sociali come il lavoro, l’istruzione, la salute, al diritto al tempo, per esempio. «Il diritto al tempo non è un’astrazione, è una funzione della democrazia, perché se tu non hai tempo per poter vivere la tua vita e po- ter leggere, studiare e partecipare alla politica, di fatto sei un pezzo di un ingranaggio, invece noi vogliamo che i cittadini siano persone». La Carta come «criterio unificante», anche per il problema dell’immigrazione. «Lo statuto giuridico dello straniero è riconosciuto in Costituzione che, ricordo, all’art.3 tutela i diritti fondamentali della persona umana non del cittadino italiano e quindi riguarda anche gli stranieri» conti- nua Falcone. Un’altra accusa che viene mossa è che quella del Bran- caccio è una sinistra che non si pone il problema del governo. «Non è vero, noi non stiamo lavorando per una sinistra minoritaria, ma per una sinistra civica e di governo. Inoltre, se ci si pone il problema di pen- sare un altro modello di sviluppo - e occorre farlo con urgenza - è una sinistra che ha l’ambizione del gover- no. Ma il governo, lo ha detto Montanari nella sua introduzione, non è un fine, è un mezzo. Noi dobbia- mo lavorare per quel 51% di elettori che non votano più, che non si riconoscono in nessun partito per farli tornare a rivendicare diritti pieni, non sviliti». Al Teatro Brancaccio, domenica 18 giugno, sfilava- no sia la sinistra dei partiti che quella della società «attiva», dice Falcone. E qui si apre il grande capi- tolo della crisi dei partiti di sinistra. Anna Falcone lo riconosce. «Se i partiti avessero saputo interpretare il passaggio, già in atto, tra la democrazia rappresentativa e la democrazia partecipati- va, non staremmo a questo punto». Il partito ormai da tempo ha perso sia il ruolo di guida che di strumento di trasmissione tra la linea politica dal basso e la sua rappresentanza in alto. «La crisi non è solo econo- mica ma anche istituzionale e democratica perché si è perso di vista anche la funzione dei partiti». Certo, non tutti i partiti sono uguali e non è neanche vero «che la società civile va santificata e i partiti crimina- lizzati. Così si scade nel populismo grillino». E il Pd? Montanari nella sua introduzione ha parlato di una sinistra «radicalmente alternativa al Pd», la cui poli- tica negli ultimi anni è stata simile a quella di destra. «Noi non vogliamo alleanze con il Pd così com’è, «Non è vero che non pensiamo al problema del governo. Non vogliamo essere minoritari» In apertura Anna Falcone e Tomaso Montanari e a destra la platea del Teatro Brancaccio a Roma il 18 giugno ©MarioEustachioDeBellis Sinistra.indd 26 21/06/17 00:11
  4. 4. 24 giugno 2017 LEFT 27 con la mutazione genetica impressa dalla segreteria Renzi. L’idea di società è completamente diversa: per loro per esempio il lavoro è una merce per noi è uno degli strumenti di realizzazione della persona uma- na», spiega Falcone. Cha alla fine, proprio rispetto al Pd, lancia una domanda al Mdp: «vi siete distaccati dal Pd perché non vi intendevate più sul modello renzista di società. Vi siete chiamati Articolo 1, noi facciamo riferimento anche all’articolo 2 e 3. Ma al- lora se l’orizzonte è questo della Costituzione, com’è possibile che non si trovino convergenze?». Intan- to i firmatari dell’appello si ritroveranno per fare il punto insieme con chi ha aderito. Poi partirà una campagna sul programma nei territori utilizzando anche modelli di partecipazione delle tante liste ci- viche, spiega Falcone. «Pochi punti, su cui costruire un’offerta politica credibile con soluzioni concrete». Dopo di che, le candidature «dei migliori, i più com- petenti, senza quote tra partito e società civile», pre- cisa. E come la mettiamo con Giuliano Pisapia, che il 1 luglio sarà a Roma con Campo Progressista? Sa- ranno due le sinistre fuori del Pd? «Chiediamo a tut- ta la galassia di soggettività che sta nascendo nell’a- rea della sinistra che risponda a una sola domanda. Volete l’unità? Perfetto, ce lo chiedono i cittadini e non solo gli elettori della sinistra. Ma l’unità, per es- sere seria, si costruisce sulla convergenza di obiettivi. E cioè su che tipo di società vogliamo, quali sono gli strumenti e le soluzioni concrete per realizzare questa società, per superare le diseguaglianze e far capire alle persone che c’è un modello economico alternativo che rispetta l’ambiente e che garantisca le risorse per i diritti sociali come istruzione, lavoro, sanità. E poi chiediamo che si facciano i conti con la storia. La terza via ha fallito». MaurizioAcerbo,segretario Prc: «Unità possibile ma che sia fondata sull’antiliberismo» «Più cose di sinistra anche scomode alla Chiesa» egretario di Rifondazione comunista da aprile, Mau- rizio Acerbo ha parlato dal palco del Teatro Brancac- cio sottolineando la necessità di unità. Quanta strada da compiere per l’unità? Ci sono tante forme di sinistra oggi in Italia, soprattutto so- ciale, che hanno una loro capacità di unirsi, come hanno dimostrato le campagne sull’acqua pubblica o sul referen- dum costituzionale. Poi c’è una sinistra politica che sta in Parlamento che per la maggior parte è rimasta separata da queste dinamiche e anzi, molto spesso ne è stato il nemico. Ti riferisci a Mdp, al Pd? A tutto quel mondo che è stato Pd. Se ci sono discriminanti chiare, come dimostra l’esperienza napoletana, in cui è stato possibile mettere insieme una coalizione con Rifondazione e poi anche Sinistra italiana insieme con i centri sociali, le as- sociazioni, i movimenti civici, questo è possibile farlo anche a livello nazionale. Però la sinistra che da anni fa politica in basso nella società, deve essere davvero protagonista. La sini- stra sociale non è disponibile a partecipare a un regolamento di conti tra Renzi ed ex Pd.. Quindi il problema riguarda i temi, non le sigle di ap- partenenza. È evidente che chi si è battuto contro le politiche neoliberi- ste non vuole fare la truppa per portare in un prossimo par- lamento un esecutivo Draghi, vuole avere un’altra politica, quindi se le forze della sinistra che vengono dal centrosini- stra, si vogliono mettere in gioco per costruire un processo del genere, non arriveremo a nulla. Invece posso dire che dai costituzionalisti fino ai centri sociali l’unità sull’antiliberi- smo e su una politica diversa, c’è. C’è molta delusione nel mondo della sinistra per le con- tinue divisioni. Le divisioni settarie vanno superate, perché non ci sono ra- gioni politiche di fondo per giustificare una divisione. Tutta- via ci sono altre separazioni e divisioni che sono state molto dolorose ma che erano nelle cose. Non ti sembra contraddittorio esaltare papa Bergoglio, quasi fosse il leader della sinistra, quando poi è lo stesso che conduce una politica oppressiva per la donna? Sono completamente d’accordo con te. La gente pensa che in Italia non ci sia la sinistra perché Bersani quando va in tv dice cose di destra, e quindi, quando sente papa Francesco il- lustrare la dottrina sociale della Chiesa, tira un sospiro. Ecco, io vorrei che al posto di Bersani ci fosse una sinistra che dice cose di sinistra e tra queste ci sono cose che alla Chiesa non piacciono. E così finalmente ci liberiamo dell’immagine di un Salvini applaudito dagli operai e di un papa Francesco scambiato per Carlo Marx perché la sinistra è stata egemo- nizzata da Repubblica e dal Pd. Noi dobbiamo costruire una sinistra che va al di là del Pd e di Repubblica. don.coc. S Sinistra.indd 27 21/06/17 00:11

