Guides des outils tice et projets etwinning en français
Un guide pour connaître les outils tice éducatives pour faire des activités en ligne en français et des projets européens avec des collèges d´autres pays.

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License
Guides des outils tice et projets etwinning en français

  1. 1. Proyectos en Etwinning en Franc�s premiados LIRE EN FRAN�AIS ENSEMBLE, C�EST UN PLAISIR https://twinspace.etwinning.net/48/home MYST�RES ET ENQU�TES https://twinspace.etwinning.net/9937/home TWINLETTRES: REGARDS CRITIQUES SUR LE MONDE https://twinspace.etwinning.net/24460/pages/page/146266 Twinsketches: notre monde en sc�ne/s https://twinspace.etwinning.net/46074/pages/page/277657 LA CLASSE EN ACTION https://twinspace.etwinning.net/24499/home OUTILS TICE POUR FAIRE DES ACTIVIT�S EN LIGNE FRAN�AIS Plataformas para generar actividades m�ltiples https://es.educaplay.com/ https://www.genial.ly/ https://www.canva.com/
  2. 2. L�neas de tiempo http://timeline.knightlab.com/ https://line.do/es/las-corrientes-literarias/w7/vertical https://www.tiki-toki.com/ http://www.dipity.com/futurasciences/Histoire-de-laviation/ Puzles https://www.jigsawplanet.com/ https://edpuzzle.com/welcome Posters http://www.glogster.com/#love https://www.canva.com/fr_fr/creer/posters/ https://www.blockposters.com/ Itinerarios/ Mapas interactivos https://tourbuilder.withgoogle.com/ http://www.geopedia.de/ https://www.genial.ly/ Crear videos https://www.moovly.com/ https://www.powtoon.com/home/g/es/
  3. 3. https://h5p.org/content-types-and-applications Revistas digitales https://madmagz.com/fr https://es.calameo.com/ https://issuu.com/ Cuestionarios https://kahoot.it/#/ https://www.thinglink.com/ https://quizizz.com/ https://es.educaplay.com/ https://www.playfactile.com/ Avatares https://blabberize.com/view/id/10424 c�mics https://www.pixton.com/ https://www.powtoon.com/home/g/es/ Podcast https://clyp.it/ https://soundcloud.com/
  4. 4. https://de.ivoox.com/fr/ Proyectos https://www.emaze.com/education/ https://learningapps.org/createApp.php Encuestas digitales https://www.tricider.com/ EJEMPLOS Presentaci�n Padlet https://padlet.com/CC/guidedtour2015 Revistas https://twinspace.etwinning-training.net/10302/pages/page/41300 ACTIVIDAES PROPUESTAS POR ETWINNING PARA PROYECTOS http://etwinning.es/actividades-para-proyectos/radioactiva/?lang=es ENSEIGNANTS ET SITES O� SUIVRE L�ACTUALIT� DES APPS �DUCATIVES https://outilstice.com/#gs.3n0b9e https://wwwhatsnew.com/ http://www.educacontic.es/

