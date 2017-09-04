Un fab lab nella nostra scuola

Un FabLab nella nostra scuola Francesco Zoino – Animatore Digitale ITIS Alessandro Volta - Napoli
Cos’è un FabLab Descrizione
Un FabLab è un laboratorio aperto al pubblico equipaggiato con macchine per la fabbricazione digitale. È un luogo dove ind...
Si può pensare ad un FabLab come ad una biblioteca, dunque un elemento fondamentale per la condivisione della conoscenza, ...
Un FabLab è un luogo di incontro tra persone con formazioni eterogenee, che risultano straordinariamente complementari per...
Le 4 condizioni per poter essere un FabLab
1. L'accesso al laboratorio deve essere pubblico, almeno in una parte della settimana. Ci possono essere differenti modell...
2. Il laboratorio deve sottoscrivere e mostrare la Fab Charter, il manifesto dei FabLab, all'interno del proprio spazio
3. Il laboratorio deve avere un insieme di strumenti e processi condivisi con tutta la rete dei FabLab. C'è una lista che ...
4. Il laboratorio deve essere attivo e partecipe della rete globale dei FabLab, non può isolarsi.
FabLab a scuola: dotazioni tipiche
Laboratorio di elettronica, solitamente fornito di schede per la prototipazione rapida come Arduino o sistemi economici a ...
Stampanti 3D, macchine a controllo numerico per la realizzazione di prototipi di oggetti solidi e meccanismi.
Macchine da taglio CNC, con varie tecnologie in grado di tagliare o incidere diversi tipi di materiali quali legno, balsa,...
Macchine CNC per la fresatura, per realizzare stampi, timbri, targhe, oggetti solidi, ingranaggi e qualunque oggetto otten...
Postazioni di lavoro PC dotate di software CAD per il disegno e la modellazione sia bidimensionale che tridimensionale.
Perché a scuola
I primi posti dove inserire i FabLab sono le scuole. Migliaia di ragazzi infatti dimostrano una straordinaria confidenza c...
L’innovazione nasce non solo dalle nuove tecnologie, ma soprattutto dalla possibilità di condividere esperienze, macchinar...
Come reperire i fondi
Oltre ai finanziamenti tradizionali, una proposta interessante è quella del crowdfunding. In questo modo gli allievi diven...
Un fab lab nella nostra scuola

