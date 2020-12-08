Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Republica bolivariana de Venezuela Vicerrectorado Académico Universidad Fermín Toro Barquisimeto- Estado-Lara Integrante: Francelis Castillo Cedula: 25.772.787 Liberalismo.
  2. 2. Liberalismo Es una filosofía política y jurídica que defiende la libertad individual, la igualdad ante la ley, y una reducción del poder del Estado. Representa una corriente muy heterogénea y hay muchas formas y tipos de liberalismo, pero en general defiende los derechos individuales como el derecho de propiedad, la libertad de asociación, la libertad de religión o la libertad de expresión; el libre mercado o capitalismo; la igualdad ante la ley de todo individuo sin distinción de sexo, raza, origen o condición social; y el Estado de derecho o imperio de la ley al que deben someterse los gobernantes. Definición El Agreement of the People fue un manifiesto por un cambio político,propuesto por los Niveladores durante la Revolución inglesa. Se llamó a la libertad de culto, celebración frecuente del parlamento y la igualdad ante la ley. Si bien su definición continúa siendo discutida en el ámbito académico, se entiende como "Liberalismo" a una filosofía política que tiende a la reducción del estado hasta su mínimo posible. Se lo identifica como una doctrina que propone la libertad y la tolerancia en las relaciones humanas. Promueve las libertades civiles y económicas, oponiéndose al absolutismo y al conservadurismo. Constituye la corriente en la que se fundamentan tanto el Estado de derecho como la democracia representativa y la división de poderes.
  3. 3. Aspectos Jurídicos del liberalismo respecto a la filosofía Para desarrollar el liberalismo necesitamos tres principios básicos que conformen ese marco jurídico: el principio de libertad “in dubio pro libertate”, el principio de propiedad privada y el principio de autonomía de los contratos: «Pactum sum servanda» (los contratos están para ser cumplidos). En el liberalismo no existen esclavos, ni siquiera por contratos. Las partes que conforman la sociedad han de actuar en un plano de igualdad a la hora de establecer las cláusulas libres y privadas entre ellos, sin que otro interfiera de forma coactiva En el liberalismo se promulga la libertad de los individuos sobre todas las cosas. Los proyectos vitales de los individuos no deben estar subordinados a los de otros. Han de realizarse en el conjunto de la sociedad, mediante contratos y respetando la propiedad privada Las minorías en el liberalismo no tienen potestad para herir las libertades individuales de las mayorías, y al revés tampoco. Ninguna minoría puede imponer sus ideas sobre otros en función de motivos religiosos, políticos o económicos. Por tanto el respeto por los planes vitales de los demás es esencial. El liberalismo promueve la paz.
  4. 4. El liberalismo político puede parecer, a primera vista, una teoría paradójica. John Rawls su defensor más destacado, sostuvo en un influyente articulo que su teoría, justicia como imparcialidad, "permanece deliberadamente en la superficie, filosóficamente hablando" . El liberalismo político toma como uno de sus puntos de partida básicos el reconocimiento de la imposibilidad de superar los profundos desacuerdos religiosos, morales y, también, filosóficos que caracterizan la cultura de las democracias contemporáneas. Aspectos juridicos del liberalismo respecto a la política El liberalismo político intenta evitar tomar posición acerca de las cuestiones filosóficas fundamentales, eludir las controversias, buscar puntos de acuerdo que todos los ciudadanos, con las orientaciones morales, religiosas, o filosóficas más heterogéneas puedan suscribir. Sin embargo, bajo otra descripción, igualmente apropiada, uno de los rasgos definitorios de esta posición consiste en que adopta una actitud revisionista respecto de uno de los supuestos comunes a los más diversos representantes de la "tradición dominante" dentro de la filosofía política occidental.
  5. 5. En la concepción de Kant, Hegel, Fichte y Schelling el desarrollo de la historia aparece como un proceso necesario, sujeto a leyes. El desarrollo de la historia es concebido como algo absoluto, independiente de la actividad práctica de los hombres y, en consecuencia, se niega al hombre la posibilidad o libertad de influir en ella. Es una visión fatalista y mística de la historia. El idealismo Alemán El idealismo objetivo sostiene que las ideas existen por sí mismas y que sólo podemos «aprenderlas» o descubrirlas Evolución del pensamiento político El idealismo alemán se encuentra enlazado con la teoría francesa de revolución. Surge a raíz de teorizar los cambios producidos por la revolución francesa. La revolución como movimiento político y el pensamiento alemán, al teorizar los cambios producidos, contribuirán a la creación del socialismo.
  6. 6. Alemania no existe en el siglo XVIII como única entidad política. En vez de un Estado, existía el Sacro Imperio Romano, a cuya cabeza estaba un emperador de poder ficticio y formal. Este imperio estaba formado por más de trescientas entidades políticas, con algunos modelos cercanos al despotismo ilustrado. En este Sacro Imperio existía la competencia de Austria y Prusia por el liderazgo, y los pequeños Estados basculaban en torno a uno u otro. El historicismo es una tendencia filosófica, inspirada en las ideas de Benedetto Croce y Leopold von Ranke, que considera toda la realidad como el producto de un devenir histórico. Concibe al ser esencialmente como un devenir, un proceso temporal, que no puede ser captado por la razón. Concibe el devenir como historia y utiliza más la ciencia del espíritu. Según el historicismo, la filosofía es un complemento de la historia. Su tarea consiste en llevar a cabo una teoría de la historia. Esta se propone efectuar una exploración sistemática de los hechos históricos. Wilhelm Dilthey (1833-1911), el pensador más importante del historicismo alemán, lo expresaba afirmando: “Lo que el hombre es, lo experimenta solo a través de su historia”. El historicismo alemán
  7. 7. Heinrich Rickert. El conocimiento histórico, halla su fundamento en la relación con lo valores. Por ello el objeto del conocimiento histórico se define como Kultur (cultura) y los valores de dichos conocimientos se refiera son los Kulturwerte (valores culturales). Estos son los valores que el hombre lleva a la practica en el devenir histórico. Luego Rickert interpreta los valores como algo necesario y absoluto, los afirma en un plano de subsistencia trascendente y les atribuye una realidad metafísica. Georg Simmel Su pensamiento no sólo influyó sobre autores con los que mantuvo proximidad, como Max Weber o Edmund Husserl, sino en pensadores más jóvenes como Ernest Bloch, Karl Jaspers, Georg Lukacs, Martin Heidegger, Karl Mannheim, así como en la mayoría de los adscritos a la Escuela de Francfort, especialmente en Adorno, Benjamin y Horkheimer. Simmel desarrolla una filosofía pragmática y utilitarista del conocimiento.
