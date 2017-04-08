

Control the legions and determine history.Magnus Gallant, a young officer recently graduated from the military academy, witnesses the plight of the lower class, who are oppressed by the Empire and treated as expendable livestock. Magnus decides to raise the flag of revolution against the oppressive kingdom of Palatinus, hoping to rid the land of the Holy Lodis Empire and regain freedom for all people. To get the most out of their units, players must micromanage the characters, assign and use items, equip weapons, and more! There are 60 different classes–from soldiers to cerberi–that are sure to keep you on your feet! The Empire doesn t stand a chance with Ogre Battle 64: Person of Lordly Caliber–Prima s Official Strategy Guide in your hands because you ll have:• Strategies for creating effective battle teams from the many main characters and soldiers• Detailed maps of all Palantinus s scenarios• Statistics on all classes, spells, alignments, weapons, armor, and accessories• All hidden characters and items revealed• A complete walkthrough describing variations determined by character choices

