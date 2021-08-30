How to Lose Weight Faster, But Safely

Lose 5 pounds in one week! It's a trope we see everywhere. And while it’s possible that someone can lose that much in that time period, it really depends on your metabolism and loads of other factors unique to you, including physical activity and body composition. Weight loss ultimately comes back to the concept of calories in, calories out: Eat less than you burn and you’ll lose weight. And while it’s possible to lose water weight quickly on a low-carb diet, I certainly wouldn’t advocate for it. The diet itself can trick you into thinking that this eating style is working — when really, you might gain back what you lost as soon as you eat carbs again. That can feel incredibly dispiriting if you want results that last longer than a week