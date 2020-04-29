Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Fountain Tech is a Leading Provider of High-Quality and Energy-Efficient Floating Pond Fountains
Water features like ponds and fountains tend to multiply the beauty and charm of the spaces where installed. Not surprisin...
The spokesperson added, “There is no two way about the fact that the best of water features can appear dull and boring in ...
Company Name: Fountain Tech, 2351 Thompson Waytt Santa Maria, CA 93455 Telephone Number: 1-(888)-492-1823 Fax: 1-(805)-928...
Fountain tech is a leading provider of high quality and energy-efficient floating pond fountains
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fountain tech is a leading provider of high quality and energy-efficient floating pond fountains

28 views

Published on

Fountain Tech is a Leading Provider of High-Quality and Energy-Efficient Floating Pond Fountains

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fountain tech is a leading provider of high quality and energy-efficient floating pond fountains

  1. 1. Fountain Tech is a Leading Provider of High-Quality and Energy-Efficient Floating Pond Fountains
  2. 2. Water features like ponds and fountains tend to multiply the beauty and charm of the spaces where installed. Not surprisingly, many people choose to install these in their homes and commercial properties. Just like any other installation in homes, offices, hotels, etc., ponds and fountains also demand regular care and maintenance. They require high-quality parts and products to continue working properly for a long time. Dedicated to catering to all those who know the importance of buying high-quality pond and fountain products, Fountain Tech is a reputed and well-established seller based in Santa Maria. Answering a query, Fountain Tech’s spokesperson during an interview commented, “We roll out a wide range of products, such as floating pond fountains, lights, fountain and pond pumps, and accessories. For providing our customers with the best purchase experience, we ensure that every product we shortlist for our inventory is a class apart. All the fountains, pumps, lights, and accessories that we offer tell tales of quality, energy efficiency, durability, cost-efficacy, style, and aesthetic appeal. The product variety is so versatile that customers are certain to find at least something that exactly matches their taste, requirements, and budget. In other words, our products end up providing value for money to customers.” Fountain Tech indeed is a reliable choice for those who wish to order pond fountains conveniently and at a great price. Floating pond fountain model FF-3500 offered by the company comes with a 1- year warranty. It is easy to assemble and popular more because of its low price. The floating pond kit comes with 100′ of cable-to-pump standard, steel filter basket, 100′ mooring rope, durable 27″ float, and 3500-gallon per hour pump. With four amazing displays, this floating pond fountain model is low on energy use also.
  3. 3. The spokesperson added, “There is no two way about the fact that the best of water features can appear dull and boring in the absence of adequate light at night. Therefore, we offer a wide range of pond and fountain lights capable of giving a magical and mesmerizing appearance to ponds and fountains in the dark. The soothing illumination of these lights makes water gardens the highlight of properties that they are installed in. However, we also understand the monetary concern of buyers. Therefore, we roll out lights that have energy-efficient LED light technology. People can enjoy lighting them up every evening without worrying about soaring energy costs.” Fountain Tech cares about complete customer satisfaction and also keeping them well informed about the correct usage and maintenance of ponds and fountains. This is the reason why company executives go overboard to assist buyers in making the right product purchase decisions. Informative blogs are regularly updated on the company’s website, which intends to make people aware of how they can make the most of the water features installed in their homes or commercial properties. About Fountain Tech: Fountain Tech is a provider of high-quality, durable, energy-efficient, and cost-effective pond and fountain products. As the company carries a comprehensive range of indoor and outdoor water pumps, Fountain Tech has emerged as a leading choice for those who want to purchase outdoor water fountain pump.
  4. 4. Company Name: Fountain Tech, 2351 Thompson Waytt Santa Maria, CA 93455 Telephone Number: 1-(888)-492-1823 Fax: 1-(805)-928-4191 Email: info@ fountaintechpumps.com Website: https://www.fountaintechpumps.com/ Source Url :https://www.briefingwire.com/pr/fountain-tech-is-a- leading-provider-of-high-quality-and-energy-efficient-floating- pond-fountains Contact Details

×