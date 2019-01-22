Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
errotica short stories : Van | Erotica Listen to Van and errotica short stories new releases on your iPhone, iPad, or Andr...
errotica short stories : Van | Erotica As one of the league's toughest enforcers, Van Turner is ruthless on the ice. He pl...
errotica short stories : Van | Erotica Written By: Sawyer Bennett. Narrated By: Cris Dukehart, Graham Halstead Publisher: ...
errotica short stories : Van | Erotica Download Full Version Van Audio OR Download now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

errotica short stories : Van | Erotica

3 views

Published on

Listen to Van and errotica short stories new releases on your iPhone... iPad... or Android. Get any errotica short stories FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Recruiting & HR
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

errotica short stories : Van | Erotica

  1. 1. errotica short stories : Van | Erotica Listen to Van and errotica short stories new releases on your iPhone, iPad, or Android. Get any errotica short stories FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. errotica short stories : Van | Erotica As one of the league's toughest enforcers, Van Turner is ruthless on the ice. He plays hard because it's the only way to channel the rage boiling inside, and a reputation as an A-hole is better than everyone knowing the truth. Van has spent his entire life running from a secret that's kept him from getting involved in relationships-or accepting lucrative deals with East Coast teams. Then the Carolina Cold Fury makes him an offer he can't refuse . . . and Van meets a woman he can't resist. Simone Fournier is the stubborn one in her family-and that's saying something, considering her brothers are two of the Cold Fury's biggest stars. Simone gets what she wants, and what she wants is Van. Still, there's a part of him Simone can't reach, no matter how hard she tries. In private, he's all fire and passion. In public, he freezes her out. Van may want to push her away, but Simone won't let him go that easily. Because this time, she's playing for keeps. Contains mature themes.
  3. 3. errotica short stories : Van | Erotica Written By: Sawyer Bennett. Narrated By: Cris Dukehart, Graham Halstead Publisher: Tantor Media Date: November 2017 Duration: 6 hours 49 minutes
  4. 4. errotica short stories : Van | Erotica Download Full Version Van Audio OR Download now

×