Η πραγματική Ευτυχία... Μια διδακτική ιστορία
Η πραγματική Ευτυχία... • Σε μία τηλεοπτική συνέντευξη με έναν αρκετά πλούσιο επιχειρηματία. Ο παρουσιαστής το ρώτησε: ποι...
Η πραγματική Ευτυχία... • Η Πρώτη αγοράζοντας πράγματα που μου χρειαζόταν • Η Δεύτερη να αγοράζοντας ακριβά κ μοναδικά πρά...
Η πραγματική Ευτυχία... • Με ειλικρίνεια δεν βρήκα την πραγματική Ευτυχία, μέχρι που ήρθε η Τέταρτη, όταν μου ζήτησε ένας ...
Η πραγματική Ευτυχία... • Φεύγοντας ένα παιδί με αγκάλιασε από τα πόδια μου και δεν με άφηνε, κοιτάζοντας στο πρόσωπο και ...
Η πραγματική Ευτυχία... • Η απάντηση του ήταν αυτό που δέν περίμενα ποτέ να ακούσω στη Ζωή μου: • ΘΕΛΩ ΝΑ ΘΥΜΑΜΑΙ ΤΟ ΠΡΟΣΩ...
Ηθικό δίδαγμα • Η πραγματική ευτυχία βρίσκεται στο να δίνεις, να προσφέρεις στους άλλους, να τους διευκολύνεις κι όχι να π...
Μια διδακτική ιστορία

  1. 1. Η πραγματική Ευτυχία... Μια διδακτική ιστορία
  2. 2. Η πραγματική Ευτυχία... • Σε μία τηλεοπτική συνέντευξη με έναν αρκετά πλούσιο επιχειρηματία. Ο παρουσιαστής το ρώτησε: ποιο είναι αυτό που σε έκανε να νιώθεις την πραγματική ευτυχία. • Απάντησε: πέρασα τέσσερις φάσεις να νιώθω την πραγματική ευτυχία.
  3. 3. Η πραγματική Ευτυχία... • Η Πρώτη αγοράζοντας πράγματα που μου χρειαζόταν • Η Δεύτερη να αγοράζοντας ακριβά κ μοναδικά πράγματα • Η Τρίτη ιδρύοντας εταιρίες, αγοράζοντας ξενοδοχεία κ εμπορικούς πύργους.
  4. 4. Η πραγματική Ευτυχία... • Με ειλικρίνεια δεν βρήκα την πραγματική Ευτυχία, μέχρι που ήρθε η Τέταρτη, όταν μου ζήτησε ένας φίλος να κάνω μία Δωρεά ηλεκτρικών καρεκλών σε Σύλλογο Παιδιών με κινητικά προβλήματα, του έδωσα μια επιταγή να αγοράσει για όλα τα παιδιά του Συλλόγου, ο φίλος μου επέμεινε να πάω μαζί να προσφέρω την Δωρεά, μετά από δισταγμό τελικά πήγα. • Όταν είδα την χαρά τους και τα γέλια τους πηγαίνοντας πέρα δώθε σε όλες τις κατευθύνσεις νιώθοντας ότι ευρίσκονται στο Παράδεισο.
  5. 5. Η πραγματική Ευτυχία... • Φεύγοντας ένα παιδί με αγκάλιασε από τα πόδια μου και δεν με άφηνε, κοιτάζοντας στο πρόσωπο και στα μάτια μου με επιμονή, έσκυψα και τον ρώτησα: μήπως χρειάζεσαι κάτι άλλο παιδί μου;
  6. 6. Η πραγματική Ευτυχία... • Η απάντηση του ήταν αυτό που δέν περίμενα ποτέ να ακούσω στη Ζωή μου: • ΘΕΛΩ ΝΑ ΘΥΜΑΜΑΙ ΤΟ ΠΡΟΣΩΠΟ ΣΟΥ ΝΑ ΣΕ ΑΝΑΓΝΩΡΙΣΩ ΟΤΑΝ ΣΕ ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΩ ΣΤΟΝ ΟΥΡΑΝΟ ΝΑ ΣΕ ΕΥΧΑΡΙΣΤΗΣΩ ΑΚΟΜΑ ΜΙΑ ΦΟΡΑ ΠΑΡΟΥΣΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΘΕΟΥ.
  7. 7. Ηθικό δίδαγμα • Η πραγματική ευτυχία βρίσκεται στο να δίνεις, να προσφέρεις στους άλλους, να τους διευκολύνεις κι όχι να πασχίζεις μόνο να καλύπτεις τις προσωπικές σου ανάγκες.

