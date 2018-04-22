Rice_Tsivelekidis

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ρφηι Η Ιςτορία του ρυηιοφ
Η καταγωγι • ΢φμφωνα με μια ομάδα Αμερικανϊν γενετιςτϊν το καλλιεργοφμενο ρφηι ζλκει τθν καταγωγι του από τθν Κίνα όπου άρ...
Σο ρφηι ςτα Όνειρα ! • Αν δείτε ςτον φπνο ςασ ρφηι είναι καλόσ οιωνόσ που προμθνφει επιτυχία και ευθμερία. Για τουσ αγρότε...
Οι Μφκοι για το ρφηι • Το ρφηι είναι αναπόςπαςτο μζροσ αρκετϊν πολιτιςμϊν. • Στθ Μιανμάρ, οι κάτοικοι ζφταςαν ςτο κζντρο τ...
Η Καλλιζργεια • Η καλλιζργεια του ρυηιοφ είναι μία από τισ παλαιότερεσ και από τισ πιο ςθμαντικζσ καλλιζργειεσ ςτον κόςμο....
Μια από τισ παλαιότερεσ καλλιζργειεσ τροφισ ςτον κόςμο. • Το ρφηι ζκρεψε και ςυνεχίηει να κρζφει εκατομμφρια ανκρϊπουσ ςε ...
Αςία • Από τθν Κίνα ζρχονται οι πρϊτεσ ενδείξεισ για τθν καλλιζργεια του ρυηιοφ που φςτερα το ςυναντοφμε ςτθν Ταϊλάνδθ, ςτ...
Η ανατομία • Τα φφλλα του ρυηιοφ είναι επιμικθ και γραμμοειδι και καλφπτουν το ςτζλεχοσ με μια κικθ που ονομάηεται κολεόσ....
Ο κόκκοσ του ρυηιοφ αποτελείται από 4 μζρθ. Φλοιόσ (Palea) • Ένα μικρό κάλυμμα που περικλείει το ςιτάρι και κρατά ανζπαφο ...
Διατροφικι αξία΢φνκετουσ υδατάνκρακεσ Πρωτεΐνεσ Βιταμίνεσ του ςυμπλζγματοσ Β και βιταμίνθ Ε Βιταμίνθ Β1 Βιταμίνθ Β2 Βιταμί...
Οι ποικιλίεσ Κοντόκοκκο ι μακρφκοκκο ρφηι: • Όςο πιο κοντόκοκκο είναι το ρφηι τόςο οι ςπόροι του ζχουν τθν τάςθ να κολλάνε...
Parboiled ι άγριο ρφηι: • Στo parboiled ρφηι, το άμυλο του ζχει μετατραπεί ςε ηελατίνθ και ζτςι βράηει πιο γριγορα, δεν κο...
Είδθ ρυηιοφ ωσ ζτοιμο προϊόν • Ρφηι Γλαςςζ • Ρφηι Καρολίνα • Ρφηι Νυχάκι • Ρφηι ParboiledΡφηι καςτανό • Ρφηι Μπαςμάτι • Ρφ...
Ρυηόγαλο Σι χρειαηόμαςτε: • 4 κουταλιζσ ςοφπασ ρφηι γλαςζ • 1 κοφπα τςαγιοφ νερό • 4 κοφπεσ γάλα πλιρεσ • ½ κοφπα ηάχαρθ •...
ΣΕΛΟ΢ Νίκοσ Σςιβελεκίδθσ Γτροφ.2
Μια εργασία για το ρύζι του μαθητή Τσιβελεκίδη Νικολάου.

  1. 1. Ρφηι Η Ιςτορία του ρυηιοφ
  2. 2. Η καταγωγι • ΢φμφωνα με μια ομάδα Αμερικανϊν γενετιςτϊν το καλλιεργοφμενο ρφηι ζλκει τθν καταγωγι του από τθν Κίνα όπου άρχιςε να καλλιεργείται πικανότατα ςτθν κοιλάδα του ποταμοφ Γιανγκτςζ, του μεγαλφτερου ποταμοφ τθσ Κίνασ. ΢ε αναςκαφζσ που ζγιναν ςτθν περιοχι βρζκθκαν ςπόροι ρυηιοφ με νεολικικά εργαλεία, κοντά ςτισ εκβολζσ του ποταμοφ και ανικουν ςε ζνα νεολικικό πολιτιςμό που άκμαςε πριν από 8.000 - 9.000 χρόνια. Σο αςιατικό ρφηι (Oryza sativa) είναι μια από τισ αρχαιότερεσ καλλιζργειεσ ςτον κόςμο. Από τθν Κίνα μεταφζρκθκε ςτθν Ινδία, ςτθν Ιαπωνία, ςτθν Αφρικι, ςτθν Αρχαία Ελλάδα και ςε όλο τον κόςμο. Η Ευρϊπθ ανακάλυψε τθν φπαρξθ του ρυηιοφ από τουσ φυςιοδίφεσ και ιςτορικοφσ που ςυνόδευαν το Μζγα Αλζξανδρο ςτθν Ινδία.
  3. 3. Σο ρφηι ςτα Όνειρα ! • Αν δείτε ςτον φπνο ςασ ρφηι είναι καλόσ οιωνόσ που προμθνφει επιτυχία και ευθμερία. Για τουσ αγρότεσ, ςθμαίνει άφκονθ ςυγκομιδι ςιτθρϊν. Αν δείτε ότι τρϊγατε ρφηι, ςθμαίνει ευτυχία και οικογενειακι γαλινθ. Για μια νζα γυναίκα, το να ονειρευτεί ρφηι, ςθμαίνει ότι κα μάκει κάτι ευχάριςτο ι ότι κα δϊςει ςε κάποιουσ μεγάλθ χαρά.
  4. 4. Οι Μφκοι για το ρφηι • Το ρφηι είναι αναπόςπαςτο μζροσ αρκετϊν πολιτιςμϊν. • Στθ Μιανμάρ, οι κάτοικοι ζφταςαν ςτο κζντρο τθσ Γθσ με ςπόρουσ ρυηιοφ και κατευκφνκθκαν ςε μια χϊρα όπου θ ηωι κα ιταν τζλεια και το ρφηι κα αυξάνονταν ςυνεχϊσ. • Στο Μπαλί, θ κεότθτα Vishnu κλικθκε από τθ Γθ για να γεννιςει το ρφηι και ζπειτα μαηί με τον Θεό Κντρα δίδαξαν τουσ ανκρϊπουσ πϊσ να αυξιςουν το ρφηι για να ηιςουν καλφτερα. • Και ςτθν Κίνα, το ρφηι είναι δϊρο των κεϊν. Ο μφκοσ λζει ότι μετά από μια καταςτροφικι πλθμμφρα όλα τα φυτά είχαν καταςτραφεί και δεν υπιρχε πουκενά τροφι. Μια μζρα ζνα ςκυλί ζτρεξε μζςα από τουσ αγροφσ προσ τουσ ανκρϊπουσ με ςπόρουσ ρυηιοφ να κρζμονται από τθν ουρά του. Οι άνκρωποι πιραν τουσ ςπόρουσ, τουσ ζςπειραν, το ρφηι αυξικθκε και θ πείνα εξαφανίςτθκε. • Όλεσ αυτζσ οι ιςτορίεσ και πολλεσ άλλεσ βαςίηονται ςτο ρφηι. Παρόμοια περίπτωςθ είναι όςα αναφζρονται για το ρφηι ςε όλουσ τουσ ονειροκρίτεσ.
  5. 5. Η Καλλιζργεια • Η καλλιζργεια του ρυηιοφ είναι μία από τισ παλαιότερεσ και από τισ πιο ςθμαντικζσ καλλιζργειεσ ςτον κόςμο. Σιμερα, το ρφηι καλλιεργείται ς` όλεσ ςχεδόν τισ τροπικζσ και υποτροπικζσ χϊρεσ και ςε πολλζσ χϊρεσ τθσ εφκρατθσ ηϊνθσ. Η καλλιζργειά του εκτείνεται μζχρι τον 48ο παράλλθλο ςτο βόρειο θμιςφαίριο και μζχρι τον 35ο παράλλθλο ςτο νότιο θμιςφαίριο ενϊ ςχεδόν 3 διςεκατομμφρια άνκρωποι ζχουν ωσ βαςικι πθγι διατροφισ τουσ το ρφηι.
  6. 6. Μια από τισ παλαιότερεσ καλλιζργειεσ τροφισ ςτον κόςμο. • Το ρφηι ζκρεψε και ςυνεχίηει να κρζφει εκατομμφρια ανκρϊπουσ ςε όλο τον κόςμο. Το ρφηι ταξίδεψε από τθν Κίνα και τθν Ινδία, ςτθν Περςία, ςτθν Αίγυπτο ϊςπου ζφταςε και ςτθν Ελλάδα, ςτθν Ευρϊπθ για να περάςει πολφ αργότερα ςτθν Αμερικι. • Η καλλιζργεια του ρυηιοφ ςτθν Ευρϊπθ πραγματοποιείται αποκλειςτικά ςε ςυγκεκριμζνεσ περιοχζσ χωρϊν τθσ Μεςογείου και κυρίωσ τθσ Ιςπανίασ και τθσ Ιταλίασ. Οι περιοχζσ βρίςκονται κοντά ςε υγρότοπουσ, ςτα δζλτα των ποταμϊν, ςε παράκτιεσ περιοχζσ και ςε περιοχζσ κοντά ςε λίμνεσ γιατί οι ορυηϊνεσ ζχουν τεράςτιεσ απαιτιςεισ ςε νερό. Η καλλιζργειά του ρυηιοφ είναι θ μεγαλφτερθ απ' οποιοδιποτε άλλο γεωργικό προϊόν αν αναλογιςτοφμε ότι είναι θ βαςικι τροφι για τα 3/5 του πλθκυςμοφ του πλανιτθ. Το ρφηι καλλιεργείται και καταναλϊνεται κυρίωσ ςτισ χϊρεσ που το παράγουν, όπωσ είναι θ Κίνα, θ Ινδία, θ Ταχλάνδθ και οι ΗΠΑ. Οι ΗΠΑ, θ Ιςπανία και θ Ιταλία είναι μεταξφ των μεγαλφτερων εξαγωγζων ρυηιοφ. Σιμερα υπάρχουν εκατοντάδεσ διαφορετικζσ ποικιλίεσ ρυηιοφ αλλά οι πιο ςθμαντικζσ καλλιζργειεσ εντοπίηονται ςτθν Αςία (Κίνα, Ινδία, Ταχλάνδθ, Ιαπωνία), ςτισ ΗΠΑ και ςτθ Μεςόγειο.
  7. 7. Αςία • Από τθν Κίνα ζρχονται οι πρϊτεσ ενδείξεισ για τθν καλλιζργεια του ρυηιοφ που φςτερα το ςυναντοφμε ςτθν Ταϊλάνδθ, ςτθν Ινδονθςία και κοντά ςτα 2400 π.Χ. ςτθν Ινδία. Εδϊ ςυναντοφμε ακόμθ τθν καλλιζργεια του ευγενοφσ μπαςμάτι. Κάπου εδϊ Κινζηοι αγρότεσ μεταναςτεφουν ςτθν Ιαπωνία και φζρνουν μαηί τουσ το ρφηι. Αμερικι • Η καλλιζργεια του ρυηιοφ ςτθ Βόρεια Aμερικι ξεκίνθςε από τθν προςάραξθ ενόσ πλοίου ςτο Σςάρλεςτον τθσ Νότιασ Καρολίνασ και από το δϊρο που ζκανε ο καπετάνιοσ ςτουσ διαςϊςτεσ του. Οι «ςπόροι ρυηιοφ» ζπιαςαν αμζςωσ ςτο εφφορο ζδαφοσ τθσ Καρολίνασ και τθσ Γεωργίασ και ςφντομα το λιμάνι του Σςάρλεςτον εξιγαγε χιλιάδεσ τόνουσ ρυηιοφ. Αλλά ζπρεπε να φκάςει το 1884, κατά τθ διάρκεια τθσ Βιομθχανικισ Εποχισ, για να επεκτακεί θ διαδικαςία ςυγκομιδισ ρυηιοφ και να δθμιουργθκοφν οι ςθμερινζσ μεγάλεσ νότιεσ πολιτείεσ παραγωγισ ρυηιοφ – Αρκάνςασ, Μιςιςιπί, Μιηοφρι, Σζξασ κλπ. Από τθν Αςία ιρκαν οι κόκκοι ρυηιοφ ςτθν Αραβία και ςτθν Περςία και από εκεί ςτθν Ελλάδα και ςτθν υπόλοιπθ Ευρϊπθ. Μεςόγειοσ
  8. 8. Η ανατομία • Τα φφλλα του ρυηιοφ είναι επιμικθ και γραμμοειδι και καλφπτουν το ςτζλεχοσ με μια κικθ που ονομάηεται κολεόσ. Τα ςτελζχθ είναι όρκια, και κοίλα ςτο εςωτερικό τουσ. Οι ρίηεσ ζχουν μορφι κφςανου και αναπτφςςονται ςε μικρό βάκοσ (μζχρι 10 εκ.). Τα άνκθ είναι πολφ μικρά και ενϊνονται (ανά τρία), ςχθματίηοντασ μικρά ςτάχυα. Ο καρπόσ καλφπτεται από τον φλοιό, που δεν ξεκολλά με τον αλωνιςμό, αλλά με ειδικζσ αποφλοιωτικζσ μθχανζσ. Ο κεριςμόσ γίνεται με δρεπάνια και ο αλωνιςμόσ με παραδοςιακοφσ χειρωνακτικοφσ τρόπουσ. Ακολουκεί το ςτζγνωμα και με τθν αποφλοίωςθ αφαιροφνται ο φλοιόσ του καρποφ και ζπειτα θ φφτρα, για να μείνει τελικά ο πυρινασ, το γνωςτό λευκό ρφηι που αποτελείται από 80% άμυλο.
  9. 9. Ο κόκκοσ του ρυηιοφ αποτελείται από 4 μζρθ. Φλοιόσ (Palea) • Ένα μικρό κάλυμμα που περικλείει το ςιτάρι και κρατά ανζπαφο τον πυρινα, προςτατεφοντασ τον καρπό, τθ φφτρα και το ενδοςπζρμιο που περιζχουν όλα τα κρεπτικά ςυςτατικά. Φφτρα (Bran) • Φορτωμζνο με βιταμίνεσ του ςυμπλζγματοσ Β, με αντιοξειδωτικζσ και φυτικζσ ίνεσ, μζταλλα και ζλαια, θ φφτρα είναι το προςτατευτικό εξωτερικό κζλυφοσ που δίνει ςτο καςτανό ρφηι ζνα ελαφρφ χρϊμα μαυρίςματοσ, πιο ςκλθρι γεφςθ και άγρια υφι. Οι ίνεσ ςυμβάλλουν ςτθ διατιρθςθ τθσ υγείασ του εντζρου. Ζμβρυο Το ζμβρυο είναι κρεπτικό, περιζχει υψθλά επίπεδα των βιταμινϊν Β, μζταλλα, πρωτεΐνεσ και υγιεινά ζλαια. Μαηί με τθ φφτρα, δίνει ςτο καςτανό ρφηι το χρϊμα του, τα οφζλθ για τθν υγεία που μπορεί να μειϊςουν τον κίνδυνο ανάπτυξθσ καρδιακισ νόςου και οριςμζνων μορφϊν καρκίνου, και βοικεια ςτθν διατιρθςθ του. Ενδοςπζρμιο Αυτό είναι το πραγματικό εςωτερικό του κόκκου ρυηιοφ. Σκλθρό και λευκό, είναι θ - πλοφςια ςε υδατάνκρακεσ - πθγι ενζργειασ του ςιταριοφ. Περιζχει κυρίωσ άμυλο, πρωτεΐνεσ, βιταμίνεσ και μζταλλα. Το ενδοςπζρμιο βρίςκεται κάτω από τα ςτρϊματα τθσ φφτρασ.
  10. 10. Διατροφικι αξία΢φνκετουσ υδατάνκρακεσ Πρωτεΐνεσ Βιταμίνεσ του ςυμπλζγματοσ Β και βιταμίνθ Ε Βιταμίνθ Β1 Βιταμίνθ Β2 Βιταμίνθ Β3 Βιταμίνθ Β5 Βιταμίνθ Βιταμίνθ Β9 (φυλλικό οξφ) Σο ρφηι είναι πλοφςιο ςε: Το ρύζι είναι επίζης πλούζιο ζε ανόργανα ζηοιτεία: Κάλιο Μαγνήζιο Φώζθορο Σίδηρο Φσηικές ίνες
  11. 11. Οι ποικιλίεσ Κοντόκοκκο ι μακρφκοκκο ρφηι: • Όςο πιο κοντόκοκκο είναι το ρφηι τόςο οι ςπόροι του ζχουν τθν τάςθ να κολλάνε κατά το βραςμό. Έτςι, το μακρφκοκκο ρφηι όπωσ το αμερικάνικο, το μπαςμάτι ι το ταϊλανδζηικο (thai) γίνονται ςπυρωτά. Αυτι θ ποικιλια χρθςιμοποιείται πολφ ςτισ ςαλάτεσ και ωσ ςυνοδευτικό. Το ρφηι με πλατείσ, ςχεδόν ςτρογγυλοφσ κόκκουσ, όπωσ π.χ. θ ποικιλία αρμπόριο ι το ρφηι γλαςζ ταιριάηει ςε ριηότο, ςε ςοφπεσ ι ωσ επιδόρπιο. Λευκό ι καςτανό ρφηι: • Με τθν κοινι ονομαςία άςπρο ρφηι, ςτο αλεςμζνο ρφηι ζχουν αφαιρεκεί ο φλοιόσ και θ φφτρα από τον καρπό. Το καςτανό ρφηι είναι πλιρεσ, κρατά τθ φλοφδα του, ζχει άρωμα φουντουκιοφ και κρατά περιςςότερο τισ βιταμίνεσ και τισ ίνεσ του από ότι το λευκό ρφηι. Υγιεινό, κρεπτικό αναποφλοίωτο ρφηι που διατθρεί τα τρία μζρθ του κόκκου του ρυηιοφ: το φλοιό, τθ φφτρα και το ενδοςπζρμιο. Το ανοιχτό καςτανό χρϊμα του ρυηιοφ προζρχεται από τα ςτρϊματα του φλοιοφ τα οποία είναι πλοφςια ςε μζταλλα και βιταμίνεσ. Το μαγειρεμζνο καςτανό ρφηι ζχει μια ιπια γεφςθ καρυδιοφ και μαςτιχϊδθ υφι
  12. 12. Parboiled ι άγριο ρφηι: • Στo parboiled ρφηι, το άμυλο του ζχει μετατραπεί ςε ηελατίνθ και ζτςι βράηει πιο γριγορα, δεν κολλάει και ζχει εντυπωςιακό λευκό χρϊμα. Το άγριο ρφηι ζχει ςκοφρο χρϊμα και είναι πολφ μακρφ. Το άγριο ρφηι είναι ζνα είδοσ χόρτου που φφεται ςε ζνα μακρφ μίςχο και ευδοκιμεί ςε βακιά νερά. Παραδοςιακά καλλιεργείται ςτισ λίμνεσ των βόρειων Ηνωμζνων Πολιτειϊν και του Καναδά, ζνω ζχει παραχκεί ακόμα ςτθ Μινεςότα και άλλεσ βόρειεσ περιοχζσ. Στθν Ευρϊπθ, παράγεται ςτισ χϊρεσ τθσ ανατολικισ Ευρϊπθσ. Το άγριο ρφηι πωλείται με το φλοιό (όπωσ το καςτανό ρφηι), δίνοντασ μια εντυπωςιακι εμφάνιςθ ςτο πιάτο. Ρφηι μπαςμάτι ι ταϊλανδζηικο ρφηι (thai): • Το ρφηι μπαςμάτι προζρχεται από τθν Ινδία. Είναι αρωματιςμζνο και ενδείκνυται για μαγείρεμα με μπαχαρικά για αςιατικά ι και ευρωπαϊκά πιάτα. Το ταϊλανδζηικο ρφηι (thai) προζρχεται από τθν Αςία και ταιριάηει ςε κινζηικεσ, βιετναμζηικεσ και ταϊλανδζηικεσ ςπεςιαλιτζ.
  13. 13. Είδθ ρυηιοφ ωσ ζτοιμο προϊόν • Ρφηι Γλαςςζ • Ρφηι Καρολίνα • Ρφηι Νυχάκι • Ρφηι ParboiledΡφηι καςτανό • Ρφηι Μπαςμάτι • Ρφηι Jasmine • Ρφηια Αρμπόριο & Carnaroli • Ρφηι Άγριο
  14. 14. Ρυηόγαλο Σι χρειαηόμαςτε: • 4 κουταλιζσ ςοφπασ ρφηι γλαςζ • 1 κοφπα τςαγιοφ νερό • 4 κοφπεσ γάλα πλιρεσ • ½ κοφπα ηάχαρθ • 2 κ.ς. κορν φλάουρ • Βανίλια • Κανζλα Πώσ το κάνουμε: • Πλζνουμε το ρφηι και το βράηουμε με το νερό για 10 λεπτά. • Ρίχνουμε τισ 3½ κοφπεσ γάλα ςτο ρφηι και το αφινουμε να ςιγοβράςει για 15 λεπτά ανακατεφοντασ ςυχνά. • Ρίχνουμε τθ ηάχαρθ ςτο ρφηι. • Διαλφουμε το κορν φλάουρ με το υπόλοιπο γάλα και το ρίχνουμε ςτθν κατςαρόλα. • Βράηουμε το ρυηόγαλο για ακόμθ 10-15 λεπτά ανακατεφοντασ ςυνζχεια μζχρι να πιξει. • Σραβάμε τθν κατςαρόλα από τθ φωτιά ρίχνουμε τθ βανίλια και ανακατεφουμε για λίγο. • ΢ερβίρουμε ςε 5-6 μπολ και το παςπαλίηουμε με κανζλα.
  15. 15. ΣΕΛΟ΢ Νίκοσ Σςιβελεκίδθσ Γτροφ.2

