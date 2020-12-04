Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ΕΞΟΥΔΕΤΕΡΩΣΗ Αντίδραση Οξέος και Βάσης
Μια μικρή εισαγωγή στα άλατα Σύμφωνα με τον Arrhenius • τα οξέα είναι του τύπου H… (π.χ. HCl, HBr, HI, HNO3) • οι βάσεις ε...
Ας θυμηθούμε
Ας θυμηθούμε
Ομοίως …
Εξουδετέρωση (Γ΄Γυμνασίου- Α΄Λυκείου)
Εξουδετέρωση (Γ΄Γυμνασίου- Α΄Λυκείου)
Εξουδετέρωση (Γ΄Γυμνασίου- Α΄Λυκείου)
Εξουδετέρωση (Γ΄Γυμνασίου- Α΄Λυκείου)
Εξουδετέρωση (Γ΄Γυμνασίου- Α΄Λυκείου)
Εξουδετέρωση (Γ΄Γυμνασίου- Α΄Λυκείου)
Εξουδετέρωση (Γ΄Γυμνασίου- Α΄Λυκείου)
Εξουδετέρωση (Γ΄Γυμνασίου- Α΄Λυκείου)
Εξουδετέρωση (Γ΄Γυμνασίου- Α΄Λυκείου)
Εξουδετέρωση (Γ΄Γυμνασίου- Α΄Λυκείου)
Εξουδετέρωση (Γ΄Γυμνασίου- Α΄Λυκείου)
Εξουδετέρωση (Γ΄Γυμνασίου- Α΄Λυκείου)
Εξουδετέρωση (Γ΄Γυμνασίου- Α΄Λυκείου)
Εξουδετέρωση (Γ΄Γυμνασίου- Α΄Λυκείου)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Εξουδετέρωση (Γ΄Γυμνασίου- Α΄Λυκείου)

23 views

Published on

Μια εισαγωγή για την αντίδραση της εξουδετέρωσης στα πλαίσια του μαθήματος της Χημείας Γ Γυμνασίου ή ως επανάληψη για την Α΄Λυκείου

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Εξουδετέρωση (Γ΄Γυμνασίου- Α΄Λυκείου)

  1. 1. ΕΞΟΥΔΕΤΕΡΩΣΗ Αντίδραση Οξέος και Βάσης
  2. 2. Μια μικρή εισαγωγή στα άλατα Σύμφωνα με τον Arrhenius • τα οξέα είναι του τύπου H… (π.χ. HCl, HBr, HI, HNO3) • οι βάσεις είναι του τύπου …(ΟΗ) (π.χ. ΝaOH, KOH, Ca(OH)2) Στη Γ΄ Γυμνασίου μας αρκεί να αναγνωρίζουμε τα άλατα • ως ενώσεις που δεν έχουν ούτε H ούτε ΟΗ ή • ως ενώσεις ενός μετάλλου, με ένα αμέταλλο Π.χ. NaBr, ΚΙ, CaS, BaCl2, MgF2, AlBr3 Tip: Αμέταλλα είναι μόνο τα: H,P,S,O,N,I,C, F, Cl, Br
  3. 3. Ας θυμηθούμε
  4. 4. Ας θυμηθούμε
  5. 5. Ομοίως …

×