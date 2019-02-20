Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
free romance : The Gamble | Romance Listen to The Gamble and free romance new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get...
free romance : The Gamble | Romance Welcome to New York Times and USA Today bestselling author Kristen Ashley's Colorado M...
free romance : The Gamble | Romance Written By: Kristen Ashley. Narrated By: Emma Taylor Publisher: Hachette Book Group US...
free romance : The Gamble | Romance Download Full Version The Gamble Audio OR Download Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

free romance : The Gamble | Romance

5 views

Published on

Listen to The Gamble and free romance new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any free romance FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

free romance : The Gamble | Romance

  1. 1. free romance : The Gamble | Romance Listen to The Gamble and free romance new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any free romance FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. free romance : The Gamble | Romance Welcome to New York Times and USA Today bestselling author Kristen Ashley's Colorado Mountain Series, where friends become family and everyone deserves a second chance. ​ Life isn't meant to be perfect. It's meant to be lived . . . ​ Nina Sheridan thought she'd found the perfect man who would become the perfect husband. She was wrong. When Nina realizes the man she planned to grow old with doesn't know her at all, it's time to rethink her idea of perfect. And what better place to get her life in order than a remote Colorado mountain town halfway around the world? ​ Gnaw Bone, Colorado, may not be flashy or cosmopolitan, but it's got a brand of hospitality all its own. Nina isn't entirely sure she's ready to trade the life she thought she wanted in England for cozy evenings in her mountain retreat, and she definitely isn't sure she's ready to handle the connection she feels to the owner of her rental house, Max Holden . . . ​ Nina didn't come to Colorado to find love, but even the best-laid plans can go awry. Now, if Nina can let go of her past, Max-and a future in Gnaw Bone-might just be the perfect second chance she's been waiting for.
  3. 3. free romance : The Gamble | Romance Written By: Kristen Ashley. Narrated By: Emma Taylor Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA Date: May 2014 Duration: 25 hours 0 minutes
  4. 4. free romance : The Gamble | Romance Download Full Version The Gamble Audio OR Download Now

×