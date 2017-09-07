Tieke aamu areena_varteva_ 8_9_2017

#avoindata #6aika #databusinessfi
#avoindata #6aika #databusinessfi Vauhtia liiketoimintaan avoimella datalla ja rajapinnoilla 8.9.2017 Annukka Varteva Foru...
Pääkaupunkiseudun palvelukartta
Mitä on avoin data? • Julkista • Koneluettavaa • Maksutonta
Miten avointa dataa saa käyttää? • Creative Commons Nimeä 4.0 Kansainvälinen – Tietoaineistoja saa vapaasti • kopioida, ...
Rajapinta: helpotetaan datan käyttöä
Avoin rajapinta • Kaikki ominaisuudet julkisia • Saa käyttää ilman rajoittavia ehtoja • Käyttö maksutonta • Käyttöön ei yl...
Yhtenäisillä rajapinnoilla laajempi markkina
6Aika-rajapinnat
Rajapinnat kuutoskaupungeissa Helsinki Espoo Vantaa Tampere Turku Oulu Avoimen lähdekoodin toteutus Linked events -rajapin...
#avoindata #6aika #databusinessfi Kysy lisää! annukka.varteva@forumvirium.fi
