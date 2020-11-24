Successfully reported this slideshow.
Catherine Cronin 19 November 2020
• Students’ responses when asked what their institution could do to improve their experience of digital T&L: o Access to r...
Irish National Digital Experience Survey overview

License: CC Attribution License
  2. 2. INDEx Survey • National survey of digital experiences in higher education o 25,484 students o 4,485 staff who teach o 32 institutions • Survey conducted: Oct-Dec 2019 • Initial report published: May 2020 www.teachingandlearning.ie/index #NFdigital
  11. 11. • Students’ responses when asked what their institution could do to improve their experience of digital T&L: o Access to reliable wifi o Consistent use of the VLE o Availability of lecture recordings • 25% of students said they had access to recorded lectures; 29% of staff who teach said they had access to lecture capture Theme Two: Digital Infrastructure
