TEMA 2 BACH. La crisis del Antiguo Régimen

TEMA 2 LA CRISIS DEL ANTIGUO RÉGIMEN
1. La Revolución americana: el nacimiento de Estados Unidos La rebelión de las trece colonias británicas de la costa este ...
LA REVOLUCIÓN AMERICANA se produce por LA IMPOSICIÓN DE IMPUESTOS ABUSIVOS SOBRE PUBLICACIÓN DE DOCUMENTOS, EL PAPEL, EL V...
1.1. Los antecedentes Las colonias británicas norteamericanas disfrutaban de una notable autonomía respecto al Gobierno de...
■ La rebelión de los colonos La rebelión de los colonos tuvo un origen fiscal y comercial. Gran Bretaña, agobiada por la d...
Las medidas represivas tomadas por las autoridades británicas desencadenaron el conflicto. Un Congreso CoLas medidas repre...
1.2. La guerra de Independencia La guerra de la Independencia americana tuvo dos fases: ■ Primera fase (1775-1777) Los mil...
■ Segunda fase (1778-1782) En estos años, la guerra se convirtió en un conflicto internacional con la entrada de Francia y...
1. La Revolución americana: el nacimiento de Estados Unidos
1.3. La Constitución de Estados Unidos En 1787, los representantes de las antiguas colonias, «los padres fundadores», se r...
La historia de Europa, y la del mundo, no volvió a ser igual después de 1789. Los acontecimientos extraordinarios ocurrido...
1. La reina María Antonieta era odiada por la población, pues pensaba que arruinaba al país con sus caprichos. 2. Francia ...
El Estado francés atravesaba una profunda crisis financiera. A los enormes gastos de la Corte se sumaban las deudas contra...
Los Estados Generales era una asamblea convocada por el Rey de manera excepcional para conocer la opinión de los represent...
La reunión de los Estados Generales fue exigida por la nobleza, ya que todo nuevo impuesto debía ser aprobado por esta ins...
En enero de 1789, la convocatoria de los Estados Generales coincidió con un período de grave crisis económica. Las malas c...
La negativa de los privilegiados a deliberar conjuntamente los tres estamentos y a votar por persona, y no por estamento, ...
2.2. La Asamblea Nacional (1789-1792) El 20 de junio de 1789, los delegados de la burguesía se reunieron en la sala del Ju...
2. La Revolución francesaLa actitud recelosa del rey y los movimientos de tropas despertaron el temor a una intervención d...
La movilización popular se extendió también a las zonas rurales. Durante la grande peur («el gran miedo»), verano de 1789,...
DECRETO DE ABOLICIÓN DE LOS DERECHOS FEUDALES. 4 DE AGOSTO DE 1789. 1. La Asamblea Nacional suprime enteramente el régimen...
Antes de terminar el mes de agosto, la Asamblea aprobó un texto muy importante, la Declaración de los Derechos del Hombre ...
Artículo 9 Puesto que todo hombre se presume inocente mientras no sea declarado culpable, si se juzga indispensable detene...
De este período podemos destacar también los siguientes aspectos: – Las medidas legislativas posteriores que decretaron la...
CONSTITUCIÓN CIVIL DEL CLERO. 12 DE JULIO DE 1790. • Supresión de las órdenes religiosas. • Los obispos y sacerdotes son e...
LA MARCHA DE LAS MUJERES SOBRE VERSALLES (octubre de 1789) El acontecimiento empezó entre las mujeres de los mercados de P...
Una vez en París, la familia real se instaló en el Palacio de las Tullerías, junto al río Sena, un palacio de la época de ...
La obra fundamental de la Asamblea Nacional fue la elaboración de la Constitución de 1791. Francia se convertía en una mon...
2. La Revolución francesaLa residencia del monarca se había trasladado de Versalles, símbolo del absolutismo, al palacio d...
En octubre de 1791, después de la disolución de la Asamblea Nacional y la convocatoria de elecciones generales, los nuevos...
FRANCIA ENTRA EN GUERRA CON AUSTRIA Y PRUSIA. ABRIL DE 1792 En abril de 1792, en medio de una situación muy conflictiva po...
EL ASALTO AL PALACIO DE LAS TULLERÍAS. AGOSTO DE 1792. Ante el temor de un golpe contrarrevolucionario, el 10 de agosto la...
La expresión “sans-culottes” significa literalmente «sin calzones». El término está relacionado con las modas y costumbres...
LOS EMBLEMAS DE LA REVOLUCIÓN LA ESCARAPELA TRICOLOR El azul y el rojo eran los colores de la villa de París desde el sigl...
2.3. La Convención (1792-1795) En septiembre, después de unas elecciones celebradas por sufragio universal masculino, se c...
Simultáneamente, tuvo lugar la batalla de Valmy en la que un ejército de ciudadanos franceses expulsó al ejército prusiano...
VERGNIAUD BRISSOTROLAND LA CONVENCIÓN GIRONDINA. 1792-1793. Al principio, la Convención estuvo controlada por los “girondi...
«leva en masa» (Levée en masse), el primer ejemplo de 2. La Revolución francesa El verdugo Sanson enseña la cabeza del Rey...
En enero de 1793, Luis XVI fue guillotinado. Su ejecución pública conmocionó a las cortes reales europeas y propició la cr...
LA EJECUCIÓN DE LUIS XVI. ENERO DE 1793. La guillotina, fue la máquina utilizada para aplicar la pena capital por decapita...
LA PRIMERA COALICIÓN CONTRA FRANCIA En 1793 se formó la Primera Coalición de potencias europeas contra la Francia revoluci...
2. La Revolución francesaEn la primavera de 1793, las levas y la carestía de las subsistencias provocaron protestas y revu...
LA CONVENCIÓN JACOBINA. 1793-1794. En julio de 1793 llegó al poder Robespierre. Los jacobinos, con el apoyo en las calles ...
2. La Revolución francesa Se proclamó una nueva Constitución en 1793 con un carácter mucho más democrático y social que la...
LA DERIVA DICTATORIAL DE LA REVOLUCIÓN. El movimiento revolucionario estaba amenazado por una coalición de naciones europe...
LA INSTAURACIÓN DEL TERROR. El asesinato de Marat por una girondina y el ataque británico a Toulon provocaron que se inici...
2. La Revolución francesa Comité de Seguridad General El Comité de Seguridad General es una institución encargada de dirig...
2. La Revolución francesa "LOS GIRONDINOS CAMINO DEL SUPLICIO" Robespierre, al frente del Comité de Salvación Pública (des...
María Antonieta llevada hacia el patíbulo.
2.4. El Directorio (1795-1799) El 27 de junio de 1794 (9 termidor del año II) se produjo lo que se conoce como reacción te...
Tumbado sobre una mesa, herido, en una sala del Comité de Salvación Pública, Robespierre es objeto de la curiosidad y de l...
Ejecución de Maximilien Robespierre el 10 de termidor del año II (28 de julio de 1794) 2. La Revolución francesa
Se clausuró el Club de los jacobinos, se derogaron las leyes jacobinas y se promovió el retorno de los exiliados a causa d...
Compagnies du Soleil que protagonizaron el Terror blanco contra los jacobinos (1795). François-Noël Babeuf, conocido como ...
LA SEGUNDA COALICIÓN En 1798 se forma la Segunda Coalición contra Francia, formada por Austria, Inglaterra, el Imperio rus...
GOLPE DE ESTADO DEL 18 DE BRUMARIO. 9 NOV. 1799. Durante el Directorio los Jacobinos y los antiguos Sans-culottes fueron o...
La dictadura militar impuesta en Francia por Napoleón Bonaparte terminó con el proceso revolucionario y dejó paso a la con...
En principio, el golpe de Estado de noviembre de 1799 instauró un Consulado. Napoleón tenía que compartir el poder ejecuti...
LA CORONACIÓN DE NAPOLEÓN (667 x 990). J. L. David, 1805. Napoleón transformó la República en un Imperio. Se reforzaron lo...
NAPOLEÓN EN SU TRONO Ingres, 1806. Todos los instrumentos del poder se pusieron al servicio de Napoleón: la enseñanza, la ...
En el interior, una vez establecido un estrecho control del orden público, comenzó una serie de reformas. Gracias al Conco...
EL CONCORDATO CON LA SANTA SEDE Napoleón estaba convencido de que un acuerdo con la Iglesia Católica sería crucial para la...
LA TERCERA COALICIÓN. 1805. En abril de 1805, el Reino Unido y Rusia firmaron un tratado para expulsar a los franceses de ...
EL IMPERIO NAPOLEÓNICO Napoleón sometió al rey de Austria, tras derrotarle en la batalla de Austerlitz (1805), y le obligó...
3. El imperio napoleónico3.2. La derrota napoleónica Pero el dominio imperial tenía sus límites. La derrota de la escuadra...
Las campañas militares napoleónicas favorecieron los intereses materiales de Francia por encima de los ideales revoluciona...
EL IMPERIO NAPOLEÓNICO Desde el mar del Norte hasta el Mediterráneo, casi todos los Estados europeos quedaban bajo la admi...
En la Península Ibérica, las tropas francesas sufrieron una derrota inicial en Bailén (1808) y una continua erosión debido...
En Rusia, la desastrosa invasión que Napoleón ordenó en 1812 acabó con una retirada en pleno invierno, que se convirtió en...
3. El imperio napoleónico Tras la desastrosa campaña en Rusia y las derrotas en la Guerra de la Independencia Española, la...
Los ejércitos aliados se adentraron en suelo francés y lograron llegar hasta las puertas de París, forzando la abdicación ...
Napoleón abandonando la isla de Elba el 26 de febrero de 1815 Napoleón reconquistando la lealtad de sus tropas tras regres...
Napoleón camino del destierro en la isla de Santa Elena, donde murió el 5 de mayo de 1821.
3.3. La huella de la Revolución Francesa En 1815, las potencias internacionales que habían derrotado a Napoleón intentaron...
Normalmente, se entiende por Neoclasicismo el estilo propio de la segunda mitad del siglo XVIII y comienzos del XIX, nacid...
EL JURAMENTO DE LOS HORACIOS, David, 1784. JASÓN Y EL VELLOCINO DE ORO Bertel Thorvaldsen, 1828 CAPITOLIO DE LOS ESTADOS U...
ARQUITECTURA Durante el Imperio napoleónico, la arquitectura neoclásica francesa se entregó a la propaganda de las glorias...
Alegorías de la Paz y la Victoria. Bajorrelieves con las victorias de napoleón de 1805. Soldados con el uniforme del Gran ...
Inspirado en la Maison Carrée de Nimes, el edificio fue dedicado originalmente por Napoleón como Templo a la gloria de la ...
La Columna Vendôme está forrada de una chapa colada con el bronce de los cañones arrebatados por los franceses al enemigo ...
ESCULTURA La influencia del mundo griego en el Neoclasicismo se pone de manifiesto en los retratos que el mejor escultor n...
Desnuda, como las Venus clásicas, lleva en la mano la manzana de la discordia. Belleza idealizada, expresión serena, perfe...
El mejor retratista neoclásico fue el francés Jean Antoine Houdon. La idea de que los bustos y estatuas podían servir como...
Robert Fulton. Houdon, 1803. Desarrolló el primer barco a vapor que se convirtió en un éxito comercial. Thomas Jefferson. ...
Con Napoleón, la escultura se volvió propaganda al servicio de la gloria imperial. Napoleón. Houdon, 1808. 4. El arte en e...
LA CORONACIÓN DE NAPOLEÓN (667 x 990). J. L. David, 1805. PINTURA Durante el Imperio napoleónica, la pintura neoclásica se...
NAPOLEÓN EN SU TRONO Ingres, 1806. Mano de la justicia de Carlomagno. Actitud maiestática, en un trono, coronado como los ...
  1. 1. TEMA 2 LA CRISIS DEL ANTIGUO RÉGIMEN
  2. 2. 1. La Revolución americana: el nacimiento de Estados Unidos La rebelión de las trece colonias británicas de la costa este de Norteamérica contra la metrópoli dio lugar a una guerra por su independencia y generó, al mismo tiempo, un proceso revolucionario. La lucha por la igualdad, por la libertad y por los derechos de los gobernados produjo un cambio político que desembocaría en el nacimiento de los Estados Unidos de América. La independencia de las colonias norteamericanas abrió el proceso de las revoluciones burguesas, que consiguieron derribar el Antiguo Régimen. George Washington en la batalla de Trenton (1776)
  3. 3. LA REVOLUCIÓN AMERICANA se produce por LA IMPOSICIÓN DE IMPUESTOS ABUSIVOS SOBRE PUBLICACIÓN DE DOCUMENTOS, EL PAPEL, EL VIDRIO, EL PLOMO, EL TÉ motivada por LOS GASTOS OCASIONADOS POR LA GUERRA DE LOS SIETE AÑOS CONTRA LOS FRANCESES LA FALTA DE REPRESENTACIÓN POLÍTICA EN EL PARLAMENTO BRITÁNICO condujo al BOSTON TEA PARTY es importante porque ES LA PRIMERA REVOLUCIÓN BURGUESA DE LA EDAD CONTEMPORÁNEA LA INFLUENCIA DE LOS ILUSTRADOS FRANCESES E INGLESES LOS EE.UU. SE LANZARON A UN PROCESO DE EXPANSIÓN TERRITORIAL Y ECONÓMICA QUE LOS LLEVÓ A CONVERTIRSE EN UNA GRAN POTENCIA POR PRIMERA VEZ UNA COLONIA SE INDEPENDIZA DE UNA POTENCIA EUROPEA, SIRVIENDO DE MODELO A FUTURAS REVOLUCIONES POR PRIMERA VEZ SE LLEVAN A LA PRÁCTICA LAS IDEAS DE LOS ILUSTRADOS: soberanía nacional, división de poderes, declaración de derechos del ciudadano, constitución, sufragio universal masculino. EL MONOPOLIO COMERCIAL BRITÁNICO 1. La Revolución americana: el nacimiento de Estados Unidos
  4. 4. 1.1. Los antecedentes Las colonias británicas norteamericanas disfrutaban de una notable autonomía respecto al Gobierno de Londres. Tenían asambleas representativas, impuestos reducidos y una amplia libertad de comercio. A pesar de las diferencias sociales y económicas entre el norte y el sur, no tenían los problemas derivados de la pervivencia de la sociedad estamental y el régimen señorial vigentes en el continente europeo. 1. La Revolución americana: el nacimiento de Estados Unidos
  5. 5. ■ La rebelión de los colonos La rebelión de los colonos tuvo un origen fiscal y comercial. Gran Bretaña, agobiada por la deuda contraída al término de la guerra de los Siete Años (1756-1763), que había enfrentado a británicos y franceses, aumentó la presión tributaria sobre las colonias y exigió el cumplimiento de las leyes sobre los monopolios comerciales y los impuestos aduaneros. Los colonos protestaron. Sostenían que, como no tenían participación política en el Parlamento británico, no estaban obligados a aceptar sus leyes fiscales: «Ningún impuesto sin representación». Los colonos se sentían discriminados porque aportaban impuestos y riqueza a la metrópoli y, sin embargo, estaban completamente marginados de las decisiones que les afectaban. Desde mediados del siglo XVIII, este malestar latente fue creando un clima de opinión, cada vez más extendido, contrario a la dependencia de Gran Bretaña. El detonante de la rebelión fue la concesión a la Compañía de las Indias Orientales del monopolio de la venta del té. En 1773, un grupo de jóvenes disfrazados de indios arrojaron al mar la carga de té de los barcos amarrados en el puerto de Boston. Este grave incidente se conoce como el motín del té (Boston Tea Party). 1. La Revolución americana: el nacimiento de Estados Unidos Colonos vestidos de indios arrojan el té al mar en señal de protesta. Los Bostonianos pagando al Recaudador de Impuestos.
  6. 6. Las medidas represivas tomadas por las autoridades británicas desencadenaron el conflicto. Un Congreso CoLas medidas represivas tomadas por las autoridades británicas desencadenaron el conflicto. Un Congreso Co Las medidas represivas tomadas por las autoridades británicas desencadenaron el conflicto. Un Congreso Continental en Filadelfia de delegados de las colonias redactó en octubre de 1774 una Declaración de Derechos y Agravios con sus reivindicaciones a Gran Bretaña. De este congreso surgió la Asociación Continental que acordó no importar ni exportar productos ingleses; con ello buscaban que las compañías inglesas que comerciaban con las colonias presionaran al Gobierno británico. También enviaron un escrito al rey británico exponiendo sus quejas. Este no contestó y en 1775 se reunió el Segundo Congreso Continental, que organizó un ejército; los colonos del norte consiguieron movilizar a las colonias del sur y, a lo largo de 1775, los choques armados aislados se generalizaron. Masacre de Boston - Motín del té de Boston... "La Declaración de la Independencia", en un óleo de John Trumbull, 1819. 1. La Revolución americana: el nacimiento de Estados Unidos Declaración independencia USA, 1776
  7. 7. 1.2. La guerra de Independencia La guerra de la Independencia americana tuvo dos fases: ■ Primera fase (1775-1777) Los milicianos, comandados por George Washington, a pesar de su inferioridad en hombres y en armas, consiguieron extender la insurrección y hostigar a las tropas británicas. El 12 de junio de 1776 se hizo pública la Declaración de Virginia (Virginia Bill), redactada por George Mason, de gran influencia posterior y considerada la primera declaración histórica sobre derechos humanos. El 4 de julio de 1776, los representantes de las colonias, reunidos en Filadelfia, firmaron la Declaración de Independencia, redactada por Thomas Jefferson de acuerdo con los principios del liberalismo político: «Todos los hombres son libres e iguales, y el pueblo, depositario de la soberanía nacional, tiene derecho a levantarse contra la tiranía y a elegir su forma de Gobierno». Los rebeldes se consideraban patriotas americanos, ciudadanos en armas. Su victoria en la batalla de Saratoga (1777) cambió el curso de los acontecimientos. 1. La Revolución americana: el nacimiento de Estados Unidos Milicianos durante la Guerra de Independencia USA Thomas Jefferson Betsy Griscom Ross, joven costurera presenta la bandera USA en junio de 1776, a la comisión de representantes del Congreso Continental encabezada por George Washington. Rendición del General inglés Burgoyne tras la batalla de Saratoga
  8. 8. ■ Segunda fase (1778-1782) En estos años, la guerra se convirtió en un conflicto internacional con la entrada de Francia y de España a favor de los insurrectos: – Francia tenía ánimo de revancha después de la derrota sufrida en la guerra de los Siete Años. – España, por su parte, veía la oportunidad de recuperar algunas posesiones perdidas, como Gibraltar. Después de la entrada de las potencias europeas, el balance de fuerzas se invirtió y el ejército británico comenzó a perder posiciones hasta su derrota definitiva en Yorktown, en el otoño de 1781. El reconocimiento británico de la independencia de Estados Unidos llegó con la firma de la Paz de Versalles en 1783. 1. La Revolución americana: el nacimiento de Estados Unidos Batalla de Yorktown Paz de Versalles de 1783 Gilbert du Motier, Marqués de Lafayette
  9. 9. 1. La Revolución americana: el nacimiento de Estados Unidos
  10. 10. 1.3. La Constitución de Estados Unidos En 1787, los representantes de las antiguas colonias, «los padres fundadores», se reunieron en Filadelfia como depositarios de la soberanía nacional para debatir el contenido de una Constitución común. El texto constitucional aprobado establece la república federal como forma de Estado. Salvo defensa, moneda y política exterior, que son competencias exclusivas del Gobierno Federal, los diferentes estados asumen todos los demás aspectos de la gestión pública. El sistema político se ordena de acuerdo con el principio ilustrado de la división de poderes: ■ Al frente del poder ejecutivo se sitúa la figura del presidente. Este es elegido por sufragio universal indirecto cada cuatro años, con capacidad para nombrar al Gobierno y dirigir el ejército. El primer presidente fue George Washington. ■ El poder legislativo descansa en un Congreso compuesto de dos cámaras, la Cámara de Representantes (elegidos en cada estado de acuerdo con su población) y el Senado (dos delegados de cada estado). ■ El poder judicial, independiente de las demás instituciones del Estado, está encabezado por un Tribunal Supremo (seis miembros designados por el presidente) encargado de interpretar la Constitución. La Constitución, que entró en vigor en 1787, fue la primera constitución liberal, un ejemplo exitoso que inspiró a los revolucionarios europeos y a las otras colonias americanas, sobre todo españolas. 1. La Revolución americana: el nacimiento de Estados Unidos Estados Unidos en 1776 George Washington Constitución de Estados Unidos
  11. 11. La historia de Europa, y la del mundo, no volvió a ser igual después de 1789. Los acontecimientos extraordinarios ocurridos en Francia fueron el principio del fin de un orden social, el del Antiguo Régimen, y el inicio de una nueva edad histórica. Las ideas, el lenguaje y los símbolos de la Revolución Francesa dominaron todo el siglo XIX una época de profundas transformaciones políticas, económicas y sociales. La extensión de la política parlamentaria y constitucional, la generalización de una sociedad de clases y la imposición del liberalismo económico fueron algunos de los cambios más importantes y constituyen las raíces de nuestras sociedades contemporáneas 2. La Revolución francesa
  12. 12. 1. La reina María Antonieta era odiada por la población, pues pensaba que arruinaba al país con sus caprichos. 2. Francia era un país injusto como consecuencia de la sociedad estamental: unos pocos (la nobleza y el clero) tenían todo tipo de privilegios, mientras que la mayor parte de la población carecía de derechos y libertades. 3. Las condiciones de vida de las clases bajas eran penosas, especialmente en épocas de crisis. Mucha gente vivía en la miseria por los impuestos injustos que pagaba (talla, gabela, diezmo, corvea…). 4. La burguesía, enriquecida por el crecimiento económico del siglo XVIII, tenía el poder económico y quería participar en el poder político. POLÍTICO – FILOSÓFICAS 1. Luis XVI era un rey débil, mal preparado para sacar a Francia de la crisis económica. Además, tenía dificultades para imponerse a los grupos privilegiados. 2. La burguesía francesa tomó ideas sobre la forma de gobierno de los EE.UU. de América. 3. Los ilustrados franceses proporcionaron las ideas necesarias para derribar el Antiguo Régimen: libertad, igualdad ante la ley, separación de poderes, soberanía nacional, derecho al sufragio, etc. ECONÓMICAS 1. Las malas cosechas de 1788 y 1789 provocaron hambre entre la población. 2. El estado francés atravesaba una crisis económica sin precedentes debido a los gastos de la corte y al apoyo a los colonos americanos en la guerra de independencia. Necesitaba los impuestos sobre la población, incluidos los nobles. 3. El intento de imponer un impuesto a las clases privilegiadas, provocó el descontento de éstas y la exigencia de convocatoria de los Estados Generales. 2.1. Las causas de la revolución Los orígenes de la revolución son una combinación de factores políticos, económicos y sociales que tenían que ver con la estructura del Antiguo Régimen y de problemas y conflictos relacionados con la coyuntura del último cuarto del siglo XVIII. 2. La Revolución francesa
  13. 13. El Estado francés atravesaba una profunda crisis financiera. A los enormes gastos de la Corte se sumaban las deudas contraídas por las continuas guerras, como la que se había sostenido contra Gran Bretaña en favor de la independencia de las colonias norteamericanas (1775-1782). La amenaza de la bancarrota era permanente. Para abordar esa crítica situación, algunos ministros de Hacienda de la monarquía propusieron una reforma fiscal que obligaba a los estamentos privilegiados a pagar impuestos. Turgot, Necker y Calonne fracasaron en ese intento. Ni la nobleza ni la Iglesia estaban dispuestas a contribuir a las arcas del Estado. En 1787, la Asamblea de Notables exigió al rey que, si quería plantear un nuevo impuesto, debía convocar a los Estados Generales, institución de origen medieval que no se había reunido desde 1614. 2. La Revolución francesa Anne Robert Jacques Turgot Jacques Necker Charles Alexandre de Calonne
  14. 14. Los Estados Generales era una asamblea convocada por el Rey de manera excepcional para conocer la opinión de los representantes de los principales poderes del país sobre una decisión real, particularmente en materia fiscal. A ella acudían representantes de cada estamento: el clero (primer estado), la nobleza (segundo estado) y los representantes de las ciudades (tercer estado). No se reunían desde 1614. CLERO (270 representantes) TERCER ESTADO (577 representantes) NOBLEZA (291 representantes) LUIS XVI Apertura de los Estados Generales el 5 de 2. La Revolución francesa
  15. 15. La reunión de los Estados Generales fue exigida por la nobleza, ya que todo nuevo impuesto debía ser aprobado por esta institución. Pero la nobleza no jugaba limpio… Cada estamento solía contar con el mismo número de representante en los Estados Generales. Los estamentos debatían por separado las cuestiones planteadas por el rey y, posteriormente, cada uno emitía un voto, con lo que el clero y la nobleza, tradicionalmente aliados, no dejaban opción al Tercer Estado para que se oyese su voz. En las primeras sesiones de los Estados Generales, abiertas por el rey Luis XVI, el 5 de mayo de 1789, en el palacio de Versalles, los delegados del Tercer Estado reclamaron que no se votara de forma separada por estamentos, como era tradición, sino que cada persona tuviera un voto. De esa manera, pretendían evitar el triunfo de las tesis de los privilegiados, que siempre sumaban dos votos (nobleza y clero) contra uno (burguesía). 2. La Revolución francesa NoblezaClero Tercer Estado
  16. 16. En enero de 1789, la convocatoria de los Estados Generales coincidió con un período de grave crisis económica. Las malas cosechas de los años anteriores (las inundaciones de 1787 y la acusada sequía de 1788) habían provocado una aguda crisis de subsistencia. El precio del trigo se duplicó y el del pan casi llegó a triplicarse. La carestía provocó también la reducción del consumo de productos artesanales, lo que acentuó aún más la crisis de las manufacturas derivada de la competencia de los productos ingleses. Muchos talleres y fábricas tuvieron que cerrar dejando a sus trabajadores en el paro. La escasez de alimentos básicos y la subida de los precios y el desempleo generaron un descontento creciente en las clases populares. El malestar de la población quedó reflejado en los más de 60.000 cuadernos de quejas (cahiers de doléances) que los representantes del Tercer Estado reunieron por todo el país para enviar sus peticiones al rey. Los campesinos protestaban contra el pago de los diezmos y los abusos de los derechos feudales, los trabajadores urbanos lo hacían contra la escasez, la carestía, la falta de trabajo y el abandono de las autoridades locales. Por otra parte, la burguesía urbana se quejaba de la presión fiscal que soportaba, de las trabas impuestas a la libertad de comercio e industria, de la injusticia de los privilegios nobiliarios y de la falta de representación política. Los burgueses pedían garantías de libertades civiles y políticas y una reforma profunda del Estado y de la administración. 2. La Revolución francesa Cuaderno de Quejas hecho en Arronville a veinticinco de febrero de mil setecientos ochenta y nueve. Redacción de un Cuaderno de Quejas En la piedra pone “Impuestos y Corveas “
  17. 17. La negativa de los privilegiados a deliberar conjuntamente los tres estamentos y a votar por persona, y no por estamento, animó al Tercer Estado a constituirse en Asamblea Nacional, es decir depositaria de la soberanía nacional. El rey cerró su sala de sesiones.
  18. 18. 2.2. La Asamblea Nacional (1789-1792) El 20 de junio de 1789, los delegados de la burguesía se reunieron en la sala del Juego de la Pelota (Jeu de Paume) ante el temor de que el rey, que les había impedido la entrada al salón de reuniones, tuviera la intención de disolver los Estados Generales. Los representantes del Tercer Estado juraron no separarse hasta haber aprobado una Constitución para toda la nación. Los conjurados, con el apoyo de una minoría del clero y de la nobleza, declararon la apertura de una Asamblea Nacional Constituyente. 2. La Revolución francesa
  19. 19. 2. La Revolución francesaLa actitud recelosa del rey y los movimientos de tropas despertaron el temor a una intervención del ejército. Las voces de protesta de los diputados de la Asamblea encontraron eco en las calles de París. Se repitieron los motines populares contra la carestía del pan y los excesos de las fuerzas encargadas del orden. Y el 14 de julio de 1789, una multitud asaltó los muros de la cárcel donde se confinaba a los presos políticos, un símbolo del absolutismo. La toma de la Bastilla se convirtió en la imagen más conocida de la revolución.
  20. 20. La movilización popular se extendió también a las zonas rurales. Durante la grande peur («el gran miedo»), verano de 1789, se multiplicaron las revueltas antiseñoriales, con asaltos a castillos y quemas de escrituras de propiedad. Las demandas de los campesinos estaban relacionadas con los trabajos de la Asamblea Nacional. En los primeros días de agosto se publicaron los decretos que terminaron con los diezmos, las prestaciones personales y los privilegios jurídicos estamentales. A partir de ese momento, todos los ciudadanos eran iguales a la hora de pagar impuestos. Era la abolición del sistema feudal. 2. La Revolución francesa
  21. 21. DECRETO DE ABOLICIÓN DE LOS DERECHOS FEUDALES. 4 DE AGOSTO DE 1789. 1. La Asamblea Nacional suprime enteramente el régimen feudal y decreta que los derechos y deberes, tanto feudales como censales, los que se refieren a la mano muerta real o personal y a la servidumbre personal y los que los representan, son abolidos sin indemnización, y todos los demás declarados redimibles, y que el precio y el modo de la redención serán fijados por la Asamblea Nacional 3. El derecho de caza y coto abierto queda de igual forma abolido... 4. Todas las justicias señoriales son suprimidas sin ninguna indemnización... 5. Los diezmos de cualquier tipo y los censos a que dieran lugar bajo cualquier denominación con que sean conocidos y percibidos serán abolidos. 7. La venalidad de los oficios de la judicatura y de la municipalidad quedan suprimidos desde este instante. La justicia será gratuita (...) 11. Todos los ciudadanos, sin distinción de nacimiento, podrán ser admitidos a todos los empleos y dignidades eclesiásticas, civiles y militares, y ninguna profesión útil reportará deshonra.....
  22. 22. Antes de terminar el mes de agosto, la Asamblea aprobó un texto muy importante, la Declaración de los Derechos del Hombre y del Ciudadano, inspirada en la declaración de derechos de Virginia de 1776. El texto consagraba los derechos naturales e imprescriptibles de todos los franceses: libertad de pensamiento y de creencias, igualdad ante la ley, seguridad, propiedad y resistencia a la opresión. También establecía que la soberanía nacional era la expresión de la voluntad general. 2. La Revolución francesa Artículo 1 Los hombres nacen y permanecen libres e iguales en derechos… Artículo 2 El fin de toda sociedad política es el mantenimiento de los derechos naturales e imprescriptibles del hombre. Estos derechos son la libertad, la prosperidad, la seguridad y la resistencia a la opresión. Artículo 3 El principio de toda soberanía reside esencialmente en la nación. Artículo 6 La ley es expresión de la voluntad de la comunidad. Todos los ciudadanos tienen derecho a colaborar en su formación, sea personalmente, sea por medio de sus representantes. Debe ser igual para todos, sea para proteger o para castigar. Siendo todos los ciudadanos iguales ante ella, todos son igualmente elegibles para todos los honores, colocaciones y empleos, conforme a sus distintas capacidades, sin ninguna otra distinción que la creada por sus virtudes y conocimientos.
  23. 23. Artículo 9 Puesto que todo hombre se presume inocente mientras no sea declarado culpable, si se juzga indispensable detenerlo, todo rigor que no sea necesario para apoderarse de su persona debe ser severamente reprimido por la ley. Artículo 10 Nadie debe ser incomodado por sus opiniones, inclusive religiosas, a condición de que su manifestación no perturbe el orden público establecido por la ley. Artículo 11 La libre comunicación de pensamientos y de opiniones es uno de los derechos más preciosos del hombre; en consecuencia, todo ciudadano puede hablar, escribir e imprimir libremente, a trueque de responder del abuso de esta libertad en los casos determinados por la ley. Artículo 13 Para el mantenimiento de la fuerza pública y para los gastos de administración, resulta indispensable una contribución común; ésta debe repartirse equitativamente entre los ciudadanos, proporcionalmente a su capacidad. 2. La Revolución francesa
  24. 24. De este período podemos destacar también los siguientes aspectos: – Las medidas legislativas posteriores que decretaron la libertad de comercio e industria. – La expropiación de los bienes eclesiásticos (noviembre de 1789) convertidos en bienes nacionales. – La disolución de las órdenes monásticas y la Constitución Civil del Clero (julio de 1790). A partir de ese momento, los clérigos que juraran fidelidad a la constitución pasaban a depender del Estado. El papa Pío VI condenó las medidas revolucionarias y suspendió a los clérigos que aceptasen la nueva ley. Esto produce la aparición del denominado clero refractario. Otras medidas fueron: – La emisión de papel moneda (los billetes llamados “asignados”). – La Ley Le Chapelier, que prohibía la creación de gremios o asociaciones. – Los decretos proteccionistas y de libertad de comercio del grano. – La organización territorial del país dividida en departamentos y comunas o ayuntamientos, etc. 2. La Revolución francesa Vitrina de una iglesia católica de la Vendée de 1863 que representa a un sacerdote refractario escondiéndose de los soldados Asignado de 10 Sous
  25. 25. CONSTITUCIÓN CIVIL DEL CLERO. 12 DE JULIO DE 1790. • Supresión de las órdenes religiosas. • Los obispos y sacerdotes son elegidos por los fieles. • El Estado se hace cargo de la remuneración del clero. • Los religiosos son ahora ciudadanos como los demás, sin privilegios ni regalías.
  26. 26. LA MARCHA DE LAS MUJERES SOBRE VERSALLES (octubre de 1789) El acontecimiento empezó entre las mujeres de los mercados de París que, en la mañana del 5 de octubre de 1789, protestaban contra el alto precio y la escasez del pan. Las manifestantes rápidamente se unieron a los revolucionarios que exigían reformas políticas liberales y una monarquía constitucional para Francia. Posteriormente, una multitud de miles de ciudadanos parisinos saquearon el arsenal de armas de la ciudad y marcharon hacia el palacio de Versalles, obligando al rey, a su familia y a los miembros de los Estados Generales de Francia a volver con ellos a París.
  27. 27. Una vez en París, la familia real se instaló en el Palacio de las Tullerías, junto al río Sena, un palacio de la época de Luis XIV en el que vivirían hasta 1792. Desde este palacio trató de huir Luis XVI en junio de 1791, y a él fue devuelto tras la fuga de Varennes. Hoy en día no existe el palacio pues fue devorado por un incendio en 1871. PALACIO DE LAS TULLERÍAS
  28. 28. La obra fundamental de la Asamblea Nacional fue la elaboración de la Constitución de 1791. Francia se convertía en una monarquía constitucional regida por los principios de la soberanía nacional y la división de poderes. ■ El Gobierno (poder ejecutivo) seguía en manos del rey, que podía ejercer su derecho de veto para bloquear las leyes nacidas de la Asamblea. ■ La Asamblea (poder legislativo) estaba formada por los representantes de la nación elegidos por sufragio censitario e indirecto. Tenían derecho de voto los ciudadanos «activos», es decir, los que demostraran un determinado nivel de renta, que representaban un 15 % de la población masculina. ■ Los tribunales de justicia (poder judicial) quedaban a cargo de jueces electos independientes. La Constitución, aprobada en septiembre de 1791, tenía un carácter bastante moderado. 2. La Revolución francesa Carnet de Ciudadano Activo
  29. 29. 2. La Revolución francesaLa residencia del monarca se había trasladado de Versalles, símbolo del absolutismo, al palacio de las Tullerías, en París. Y de allí huyó disfrazada la familia real el 20 de junio de 1791, siendo descubiertos al día siguiente en Varennes y conducidos de vuelta a París. Antes de partir, el rey había dejado un escrito en palacio revocando todas las medidas de la Asamblea a las que había dado su asentimiento. Al parecer, la huida estaba relacionada con una conspiración que buscaba la intervención de las potencias europeas absolutistas.
  30. 30. En octubre de 1791, después de la disolución de la Asamblea Nacional y la convocatoria de elecciones generales, los nuevos diputados electos crearon la Asamblea Legislativa, con una clara división entre los que pretendían detener la revolución y los que exigían cambios más radicales. Muchos diputados formaban parte de clubes y sociedades, los primeros partidos políticos, que representaban las distintas opiniones e intereses. El Club de los Feuillants agrupaba a los monárquicos más conservadores. Entre los revolucionarios, los más moderados eran los girondinos, y los más radicales, los jacobinos y los cordeliers, que reclamaban el sufragio universal y la desaparición de la monarquía. 2. La Revolución francesa El Club des Cordeliers Club GirondinoClub Jacobino
  31. 31. FRANCIA ENTRA EN GUERRA CON AUSTRIA Y PRUSIA. ABRIL DE 1792 En abril de 1792, en medio de una situación muy conflictiva por la escasez de alimentos y la amenaza contrarrevolucionaria, la Asamblea declaró la guerra a Austria. Y un poco más tarde, el ejército prusiano atravesó la frontera francesa.
  32. 32. EL ASALTO AL PALACIO DE LAS TULLERÍAS. AGOSTO DE 1792. Ante el temor de un golpe contrarrevolucionario, el 10 de agosto las masas populares, que acusaban al rey de complicidad con los invasores, asaltaron el palacio de las Tullerías. Entre la multitud destacaba el empuje radical de los sans- culottes, trabajadores urbanos que vestían pantalón largo en vez del culotte típico de los acomodados. Comenzó a hacerse popular La Marsellesa, canción que cantaban los voluntarios marselleses que habían llegado a París a defender la revolución.
  33. 33. La expresión “sans-culottes” significa literalmente «sin calzones». El término está relacionado con las modas y costumbres del siglo XVIII, ya que los sectores sociales más acomodados vestían con unas calzas cortas y ajustadas (los culottes), mientras que muchos miembros del Tercer Estado llevaban pantalones largos. Bajo este mote, usado al principio de forma despectiva y exhibido posteriormente por ellos mismos con orgullo, se incluía a un grupo heterogéneo de personas: trabajadores independientes, pequeños comerciantes y artesanos (carpinteros, sastres, etc.). Este grupo excluía a la burguesía acomodada dado que el término era sinónimo de “desarrapados” y se aplicaba a las clases sociales populares de la Francia de este período. De aspecto desaliñado, los sans- culottes se distinguían por su forma de vestir pantalones de paño a rayas y el gorro frigio símbolo de la libertad; también es un emblema la pica en la mano, que recuerda al Pueblo en armas. 2. La Revolución francesa
  34. 34. LOS EMBLEMAS DE LA REVOLUCIÓN LA ESCARAPELA TRICOLOR El azul y el rojo eran los colores de la villa de París desde el siglo XIV, y el blanco era en aquella época el color del reino de Francia, y por extensión de la monarquía borbónica. No fue sin embargo hasta el 20 de marzo de 1790 que la Asamblea Nacional mencionó en un decreto los tres colores como "colores de la nación: azul, rojo y blanco" EL GORRO FRIGIO En época romana, el gorro frigio (llamado pileus) era el distintivo de los libertos. Fue utilizado también simbólicamente por los asesinos de Julio César. Tal vez por esta razón, durante la Independencia de Estados Unidos y la Revolución francesa fue adoptado como símbolo de la libertad. EL HIMNO LA MARSELLESA El 14 de julio de 1795 fue declarado himno nacional de Francia; originalmente se llamaba Chant de guerre pour l'armée du Rhin (Canto de guerra para el ejército del Rin), pero los voluntarios del general François Mireur que salieron de Marsella entraron a París el 30 de julio de 1792 cantando dicho himno como canción de marcha. Los parisinos los acogieron con gran entusiasmo y bautizaron el cántico como La Marsellesa. EL LEMA «LIBERTÉ, ÉGALITÉ, FRATERNITÉ» («LIBERTAD, IGUALDAD, FRATERNIDAD») Procede del lema no oficial de la Revolución de 1789 «Liberté, égalité ou la mort» («Libertad, igualdad o la muerte»), fue adoptado oficialmente después de la Revolución de 1848 por la Segunda República Francesa.
  35. 35. 2.3. La Convención (1792-1795) En septiembre, después de unas elecciones celebradas por sufragio universal masculino, se creó un nuevo parlamento, la Convención, que abolió la monarquía y proclamó la República. Era una asamblea que concentró los poderes ejecutivo (hasta su delegación en el Comité de Salvación Pública) y legislativo en Francia, desde el 20 de septiembre de 1792 al 26 de octubre de 1795.
  36. 36. Simultáneamente, tuvo lugar la batalla de Valmy en la que un ejército de ciudadanos franceses expulsó al ejército prusiano del duque de Brunswick, que amenazaba París; en noviembre, una nueva victoria en Jemappes sobre los austriacos aseguró la continuidad de la revolución.
  37. 37. VERGNIAUD BRISSOTROLAND LA CONVENCIÓN GIRONDINA. 1792-1793. Al principio, la Convención estuvo controlada por los “girondinos”. Diputados moderados, partidarios de la monarquía constitucional y de las reformas moderadas, los girondinos representaban a la burguesía conservadora y a la nobleza ilustrada y reformista. Defendían el estado federal, descentralizado, y eran partidarios de la guerra con Austria. 2. La Revolución francesa
  38. 38. «leva en masa» (Levée en masse), el primer ejemplo de 2. La Revolución francesa El verdugo Sanson enseña la cabeza del Rey a la multitud Uno de los debates más encendidos que enfrentaron a los girondinos, más moderados, con los jacobinos, exaltados (dirigidos por Marat, Danton y Robespierre), fue el proceso abierto al rey. Al final, la presión de los jacobinos consiguió que el monarca fuera juzgado y condenado a muerte por colaboración con el enemigo.
  39. 39. En enero de 1793, Luis XVI fue guillotinado. Su ejecución pública conmocionó a las cortes reales europeas y propició la creación de una coalición internacional formada por Austria, Prusia, Gran Bretaña, Holanda y España. 2. La Revolución francesa
  40. 40. LA EJECUCIÓN DE LUIS XVI. ENERO DE 1793. La guillotina, fue la máquina utilizada para aplicar la pena capital por decapitación en Francia durante la Revolución. Su nombre proviene del cirujano francés Joseph Ignace Guillotin, diputado en la Asamblea Nacional, que la recomendó para su uso en las ejecuciones en sustitución de los métodos tradicionales. La Asamblea Nacional adoptó el uso de la guillotina a fin de que la pena de muerte fuera igual para todos, sin distinción de rangos ni clase social. En efecto, hasta entonces sólo los miembros de la aristocracia tenían el privilegio de ser ajusticiados sin agonía: eran decapitados con una espada o un hacha.
  41. 41. LA PRIMERA COALICIÓN CONTRA FRANCIA En 1793 se formó la Primera Coalición de potencias europeas contra la Francia revolucionaria, provocada por la ejecución de Luis XVI y el comienzo del Terror. La guerra llegó a las fronteras francesas. La Convención decretó la formación de un ejército nacional basado en el reclutamiento obligatorio. Los ejércitos franceses, formados por campesinos y artesanos llamados a las armas, salvaron la República revolucionaria frente a las tropas europeas que representaban al Antiguo Régimen.
  42. 42. 2. La Revolución francesaEn la primavera de 1793, las levas y la carestía de las subsistencias provocaron protestas y revueltas campesinas, como la sublevación contrarrevolucionaria que estalló en la región de la Vendée, donde se llegó a crear un ejército a favor de la monarquía. apoyado por la nobleza y el clero refractario. Mientras tanto, en un ambiente casi de guerra civil, las clases populares urbanas protestaban en París contra la escasez y la especulación, y pedían un Gobierno de carácter más social y democrático.
  43. 43. LA CONVENCIÓN JACOBINA. 1793-1794. En julio de 1793 llegó al poder Robespierre. Los jacobinos, con el apoyo en las calles de la multitud formada por los sans-culottes, habían conseguido desplazar del Gobierno a los dirigentes girondinos. Empezaba la época de la Convención jacobina o montañesa, el período más exaltado de la revolución. ROBESPIERRE DANTON MARAT 2. La Revolución francesa
  44. 44. 2. La Revolución francesa Se proclamó una nueva Constitución en 1793 con un carácter mucho más democrático y social que la anterior, basada en la soberanía popular y el sufragio universal. Los jacobinos establecieron un nuevo calendario republicano, promovieron la educación primaria gratuita, suprimieron el culto religioso y crearon fiestas laicas dedicadas a la Razón. Al mismo tiempo dictaron toda una serie de reformas sociales que afectaban a la propiedad de la tierra, los salarios mínimos y el precio de los artículos de primera necesidad. Recogían así algunas de las demandas de las clases populares más radicales.
  45. 45. LA DERIVA DICTATORIAL DE LA REVOLUCIÓN. El movimiento revolucionario estaba amenazado por una coalición de naciones europeas y por fuerzas contrarrevolucionarias en la propia Francia. Entonces se adoptaron medidas represivas contra los enemigos de la revolución. Se crearon el Comité de Seguridad General, órgano policial; los comités de vigilancia revolucionaria; un tribunal de excepción y el Comité de Salud (o Salvación) Pública, verdadero poder ejecutivo dirigido por Dantón.
  46. 46. LA INSTAURACIÓN DEL TERROR. El asesinato de Marat por una girondina y el ataque británico a Toulon provocaron que se iniciara el Terror en 1793. Se suspendió la Constitución y se aprobaron las leyes de sospechosos, por las que el Comité de Salud Pública podía juzgar y ejecutar a cualquiera sin necesidad de pruebas. Unas 50.000 personas fueron ejecutadas en la guillotina: la reina María Antonieta, líderes girondinos, pero también jacobinos, nobles, clérigos, etc. 2. La Revolución francesa
  47. 47. 2. La Revolución francesa Comité de Seguridad General El Comité de Seguridad General es una institución encargada de dirigir la policía y la justicia revolucionarias. Las funciones del Comité consistían en aplicar las medidas de la policía contra los sospechosos. Se convirtió en un verdadero "ministerio del Terror" tras la eliminación de los girondinos. El Comité investigaba a los sospechosos y enviaba a los inculpados al Tribunal Revolucionario. Aprobaba también las órdenes de arresto, que eran realizadas bajo la dirección de doce policías de París nombrados por la Comuna (Municipalidad).
  48. 48. 2. La Revolución francesa "LOS GIRONDINOS CAMINO DEL SUPLICIO" Robespierre, al frente del Comité de Salvación Pública (desde el mes de julio), decretó una serie de medidas excepcionales que pretendían eliminar a los enemigos de la revolución. Era el «despotismo de la libertad», una sangrienta política represiva que se conoce como el Terror. A las detenciones, procesamientos masivos y juicios sumarísimos les sucedieron miles de ejecuciones (unas 40-50. 000 personas) de todos aquellos considerados «enemigos del pueblo».
  49. 49. María Antonieta llevada hacia el patíbulo.
  50. 50. 2.4. El Directorio (1795-1799) El 27 de junio de 1794 (9 termidor del año II) se produjo lo que se conoce como reacción termidoriana. La burguesía moderada, con el apoyo del ejército, puso fin a la experiencia de la república igualitaria y jacobina. Robespierre y sus principales partidarios fueron detenidos y acabaron en la guillotina. 2. La Revolución francesa
  51. 51. Tumbado sobre una mesa, herido, en una sala del Comité de Salvación Pública, Robespierre es objeto de la curiosidad y de los insultos de sus guardianes, delante de sus amigos, deshechos. LA CAÍDA DE LOS JACOBINOS. EL NUEVE DE TERMIDOR (27 DE JULIO DE 1794) En junio de 1794 se había desatado el “gran terror”, el endurecimiento de las medidas contrarrevolucionarias. Los ataques a la política autoritaria de Robespierre fueron duramente respondidos. La ejecución de sus principales adversarios, incluso de importantes jacobinos, como Dantón, unió a los enemigos de Robespierre. El 9 de termidor del año II, Robespierre y sus amigos fueron detenidos y ejecutados sin juicio al día siguiente. Finalizaba de esta forma la etapa más radical de la revolución. El camino a la guillotina de Robespierre, San Just y los jacobinos (28 de julio de 1794) 2. La Revolución francesa
  52. 52. Ejecución de Maximilien Robespierre el 10 de termidor del año II (28 de julio de 1794) 2. La Revolución francesa
  53. 53. Se clausuró el Club de los jacobinos, se derogaron las leyes jacobinas y se promovió el retorno de los exiliados a causa del Terror. La Convención pasó a manos de dirigentes conservadores, que anularon la legislación democrática, y, en septiembre del año 1795, decretaron la Constitución del año III. Con sufragio censitario, dos cámaras legislativas (Consejo de Ancianos y Consejo de los Quinientos) y un poder ejecutivo encabezado por un Directorio de cinco miembros dotados de amplios poderes. Los motines populares provocados por la crisis económica y las protestas tanto de realistas como de radicales fueron reprimidos con dureza por el ejército.
  54. 54. Compagnies du Soleil que protagonizaron el Terror blanco contra los jacobinos (1795). François-Noël Babeuf, conocido como Gracchus Babeuf Portada de Le Tribun du peuple (1795) Los dirigentes del Directorio tuvieron que hacer frente a conspiraciones, como la dirigida por François Babeuf en 1796, la llamada «conjura de los iguales», que abogaba por una transformación radical postulando la colectivización de la tierra y el igualitarismo social. Babeuf fue ejecutado en 1797 y ha sido considerado un precursor del socialismo utópico.
  55. 55. LA SEGUNDA COALICIÓN En 1798 se forma la Segunda Coalición contra Francia, formada por Austria, Inglaterra, el Imperio ruso, Portugal y el Imperio otomano. La paz se firmaba en 1801, de nuevo con victoria francesa y de nuevo con un protagonista único: Napoleón. Los éxitos militares en el exterior hicieron que el ejército cobrara protagonismo político y se convirtiera en la principal garantía de la conservación del orden social. En medio de un clima de inestabilidad política, fue creciendo la idea de la necesidad de un «gobierno fuerte».
  56. 56. GOLPE DE ESTADO DEL 18 DE BRUMARIO. 9 NOV. 1799. Durante el Directorio los Jacobinos y los antiguos Sans-culottes fueron objetos de una ola de persecuciones y asesinatos sistemáticos por parte de grupos monárquicos vengativos. Los monárquicos a su vez alimentaban disturbios cada vez más violentos manteniendo presiones constantes sobre el gobierno y el Consejo de los Quinientos. Ante la situación permanente de inestabilidad a la que tuvo que hacer frente el Directorio, éste terminaría el 9 de noviembre de 1799 (18 de Brumario) con el golpe de estado protagonizado por Napoleón Bonaparte, quien se proclamó Cónsul y acabó con el Directorio.
  57. 57. La dictadura militar impuesta en Francia por Napoleón Bonaparte terminó con el proceso revolucionario y dejó paso a la construcción de un imperio que, durante una década, dominó Europa. La derrota final de Napoleón supuso el retorno temporal del absolutismo. Pero las cosas no volverían a ser como antes. Como demostrará la historia de las décadas siguientes, la huella de la revolución era profunda y duradera. 3.1. La construcción del imperio Napoleón había alcanzado el grado de general con apenas 25 años. Su rápido ascenso en el escalafón militar se debió a las oportunidades creadas por las guerras constantes de la época revolucionaria. En 1796, el Directorio le encomendó el mando del ejército de Italia. En pocos meses conquistó el norte del país y derrotó a Austria, a quien impuso en la Paz de Campoformio la cesión de Bélgica. Después de la campaña de Egipto (1798-1799), Napoleón regresó a París aclamado por las multitudes como un héroe nacional. 3. El imperio napoleónico Napoleón en la batalla Rívoli, (Italia), enero de 1797.La Batalla de las Pirámides tuvo lugar el 21 de julio de 1798 entre el ejército francés en Egipto bajo las órdenes de Napoleón Bonaparte y las fuerzas locales mamelucas. Pintura de Louis-François Lejeune. Napoleón Bonaparte, Primer Cónsul
  58. 58. En principio, el golpe de Estado de noviembre de 1799 instauró un Consulado. Napoleón tenía que compartir el poder ejecutivo con otros dos cónsules, Sieyès y Ducos (hasta diciembre, después Sieyés y Ducos fueron sustituidos por Cambacerés y Lebrun). Pero, poco después, en 1802, el joven y ambicioso general ya se había convertido en cónsul único y vitalicio. El Consulado era, en la práctica, una dictadura personal. El Gobierno concentraba cada vez más poder y tenía en sus manos la iniciativa legislativa. 3. El imperio napoleónico Los tres Cónsules: Cambacerés, Bonaparte y Lebrun Napoleón, Primer CónsulApoteosis de Bonaparte Primer Cónsul de la República
  59. 59. LA CORONACIÓN DE NAPOLEÓN (667 x 990). J. L. David, 1805. Napoleón transformó la República en un Imperio. Se reforzaron los poderes de Napoleón y se estableció en Francia un régimen dictatorial y militar, tan absoluto como el de Luis XVI. Napoleón tuvo que cambiar la Constitución de 1799 por una nueva, en 1804, que le daba plenos poderes. Y se coronó emperador ante el papa Pío VII.
  60. 60. NAPOLEÓN EN SU TRONO Ingres, 1806. Todos los instrumentos del poder se pusieron al servicio de Napoleón: la enseñanza, la policía secreta, la prensa y demás instituciones. La vieja nobleza recuperó parte de su poder. A ella se añadió una nueva formada por sus familiares y militares, a los que colocó al frente de los territorios europeos que conquistó. A pesar de ello, mantuvo ciertos principios liberales, como la igualdad legal, la supresión de los derechos señoriales, de los diezmos y de los privilegios nobiliarios. También consagró la libertad económica, el derecho de propiedad y la libertad religiosa. Y fueron estos principios los que extendió por Europa con sus conquistas. 3. El imperio napoleónico
  61. 61. En el interior, una vez establecido un estrecho control del orden público, comenzó una serie de reformas. Gracias al Concordato firmado con la Santa Sede (1801), el culto católico volvió a tener el reconocimiento y el apoyo del Estado. La promulgación del Código Civil (1804), el Código de Comercio (1807) y el Código Penal (1810) reconocían las principales reivindicaciones de la burguesía: las libertades individuales básicas; la igualdad ante la ley; la defensa del derecho de propiedad. Estas reformas legales, junto con las medidas que establecían la igualdad fiscal, la educación primaria universal y la centralización administrativa (departamentos dependientes de los ministerios de París), sentaron las bases de la organización del Estado francés contemporáneo. 3. El imperio napoleónico Napoleón restableció el liberalismo económico protegiendo la iniciativa privada y los intereses de la burguesía. Para impulsar la industria y el comercio creó el Banco de Francia y emitió billetes bancarios. Desaparición de las provincias del Antiguo Régimen (en color) a favor de los departamentos (límites en negro) Código Civil Napoleónico
  62. 62. EL CONCORDATO CON LA SANTA SEDE Napoleón estaba convencido de que un acuerdo con la Iglesia Católica sería crucial para la estabilidad de su régimen y la consolidación de los logros revolucionarios. El Concordato de 1801 incluyó, además de otras cosas, lo siguiente: • Una declaración de que "el Catolicismo era la religión de la gran mayoría de los franceses" pero no la religión oficial del Estado, extendiéndose así la tolerancia religiosa a los judíos y protestantes. • El Estado pagaría un salario clerical y el clero juraría lealtad al Estado. • La Iglesia renunciaría a reclamar las tierras que le fueron confiscadas durante la Revolución francesa. • El calendario republicano francés sería abolido y reemplazado por el tradicional Calendario Gregoriano.
  63. 63. LA TERCERA COALICIÓN. 1805. En abril de 1805, el Reino Unido y Rusia firmaron un tratado para expulsar a los franceses de Holanda y Suiza. Austria se unió a la alianza tras la anexión de Génova y la proclamación de Napoleón como Rey de Italia. Napoleón obtuvo importantes éxitos en tierra (batalla de Austerlitz), pero su flota fue derrotada en Trafalgar por los ingleses. Esta victoria británica les dio la primacía absoluta en los mares y obligó a Napoleón a renunciar a su idea de invasión de Inglaterra, sustituyéndola por la del bloqueo continental, por el cual ningún país podría comerciar con los ingleses. NAPOLEÓN EN LA BATALLA DE AUSTERLITZ. François Gérard.
  64. 64. EL IMPERIO NAPOLEÓNICO Napoleón sometió al rey de Austria, tras derrotarle en la batalla de Austerlitz (1805), y le obligó a renunciar a sus posesiones italianas y a las Provincias Ilirias, que pasaron a depender de Francia, así como Bélgica y Holanda. Sometió al rey de Prusia, tras derrotarle en la batalla de Jena (1806), y le obligó a convertirse en aliado frente a los ingleses. También derrotó al zar ruso en Friedland (1807) y lo convirtió en aliado. La invasión de Portugal, Roma y España completó su proyecto de gran imperio, que se mantuvo hasta 1812. EL DOS DE MAYO. Goya, 1814.
  65. 65. 3. El imperio napoleónico3.2. La derrota napoleónica Pero el dominio imperial tenía sus límites. La derrota de la escuadra naval franco-española en Trafalgar (1805) demostró la superioridad marítima de la Armada inglesa, que consiguió sortear el bloqueo continental decretado por Napoleón (1806). A partir del año 1812 llegaron los reveses militares en España y Rusia.
  66. 66. Las campañas militares napoleónicas favorecieron los intereses materiales de Francia por encima de los ideales revolucionarios.
  67. 67. EL IMPERIO NAPOLEÓNICO Desde el mar del Norte hasta el Mediterráneo, casi todos los Estados europeos quedaban bajo la administración directa imperial o permanecían vinculados en una red de Estados aliados y Estados vasallos, gobernados por familiares directos del emperador. Solo Reino Unido escapaba a esta construcción política a escala europea, al proyecto del «gran imperio» soñado por Napoleón, una realidad hasta 1812. 3. El imperio napoleónico
  68. 68. En la Península Ibérica, las tropas francesas sufrieron una derrota inicial en Bailén (1808) y una continua erosión debido a la resistencia de una parte del pueblo español en forma de guerrillas. En 1812, las victorias del ejército comandado por Wellington obligaron a los franceses a emprender un repliegue que culminó, un año más tarde, con su expulsión al otro lado de los Pirineos.
  69. 69. En Rusia, la desastrosa invasión que Napoleón ordenó en 1812 acabó con una retirada en pleno invierno, que se convirtió en una catástrofe. De los 600 000 soldados de la Grande Armée menos de 60.000 pudieron regresar ilesos. EL GENERAL NEY EN LA RETIRADA DE RUSIA. Adolphe Yvon
  70. 70. 3. El imperio napoleónico Tras la desastrosa campaña en Rusia y las derrotas en la Guerra de la Independencia Española, las fuerzas antifrancesas se habían reagrupado en la Sexta Coalición, que comprendía al Reino Unido, Rusia, España, Portugal, Prusia, Austria, Suecia y ciertos pequeños Estados alemanes. Con todos estos países, la Sexta Coalición podía poner en el campo de batalla más de medio millón de hombres En contraste, las fuerzas de Napoleón se limitaban a unos pocos cientos de miles. El enfrentamiento definitivo se dio en La batalla de Leipzig (16 al 19 de octubre de 1813), también llamada la «batalla de las Naciones», fue el mayor enfrentamiento armado de todas las Guerras Napoleónicas y la batalla más importante perdida por Napoleón Bonaparte
  71. 71. Los ejércitos aliados se adentraron en suelo francés y lograron llegar hasta las puertas de París, forzando la abdicación de Napoleón (1814), que se retiró a la isla de Elba. LOS ADIOSES DE FONTAINEBLEAU. 20 DE ABRIL DE 1814. Émile-Jean-Horace Vernet
  72. 72. Napoleón abandonando la isla de Elba el 26 de febrero de 1815 Napoleón reconquistando la lealtad de sus tropas tras regresar a Francia. IMPERIO DE LOS 100 DÍAS Su fugaz regreso al poder, en marzo de 1815, el llamado Imperio de los Cien Días, terminó con la derrota sufrida en Waterloo frente a un ejército internacional formado por tropas inglesas, prusianas, austriacas y rusas. Napoleón fue desterrado a la isla de Santa Elena donde murió en 1821. El trono de Francia volvió a manos de los Borbones en la figura de Luis XVIII, quien otorgó una constitución que favorecía a las clases propietarias conservadoras, aunque mantenía algunos principios de carácter liberal moderado. Arthur Wellesley (1769-1852), duque de Wellington La batalla de Waterloo (Bélgica), 18 de junio de 1815
  73. 73. Napoleón camino del destierro en la isla de Santa Elena, donde murió el 5 de mayo de 1821.
  74. 74. 3.3. La huella de la Revolución Francesa En 1815, las potencias internacionales que habían derrotado a Napoleón intentaron restaurar el viejo orden del Antiguo Régimen. Pero, con el paso de los años, ese propósito se reveló imposible. Los ejércitos napoleónicos, en su expansión por toda Europa, habían destruido las estructuras del feudalismo. Y el derrumbe de las monarquías absolutas permitió también la llegada de las ideas y de los principios revolucionarios. En muchos territorios se promulgaron constituciones que abolían la sociedad estamental y creaban monarquías limitadas por la separación de poderes y un cuerpo legislativo elegido por sufragio censitario. Lo que había pasado una vez podía volver a ocurrir.
  75. 75. Normalmente, se entiende por Neoclasicismo el estilo propio de la segunda mitad del siglo XVIII y comienzos del XIX, nacido en paralelo a las ideas de la Ilustración francesa y como reacción a los excesos decorativos y ornamentales del Barroco y, sobre todo, del Rococó. Como su nombre indica, es un estilo que vuelve al Clasicismo, es decir a los modelos artísticos de la Antigüedad grecorromana, pero también a los del Renacimiento italiano. El otro elemento característico del Neoclasicismo es su defensa del carácter didáctico del arte: las obras de arte debían tener un papel decisivo en la formación de los ciudadanos, en la configuración de los valores cívicos y sociales del siglo XVIII. 4. El arte en el siglo XVIII: el Neoclasicismo
  76. 76. EL JURAMENTO DE LOS HORACIOS, David, 1784. JASÓN Y EL VELLOCINO DE ORO Bertel Thorvaldsen, 1828 CAPITOLIO DE LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS. Benjamin Henry Latrobe, Charles Bulfinch, 1793-1800.
  77. 77. ARQUITECTURA Durante el Imperio napoleónico, la arquitectura neoclásica francesa se entregó a la propaganda de las glorias militares de Napoleón a través de arcos de triunfo, columnas conmemorativas, similares a las de los antiguos romanos, o grandiosas iglesias con aspecto de templos romanos. Napoleón Bonaparte mandó construir, por ejemplo, el Arco de Triunfo de París después de su victoria en la Batalla de Austerlitz (1805), tras prometer a sus hombres: «Volveréis a casa bajo arcos triunfales». ARCO DE TRIUNFO DE PARÍS. Jean Chalgrin, 1807-37. 4. El arte en el siglo XVIII: el Neoclasicismo
  78. 78. Alegorías de la Paz y la Victoria. Bajorrelieves con las victorias de napoleón de 1805. Soldados con el uniforme del Gran Ejército napoleónico. ARCO DE TRIUNFO DEL CARRUSEL. Percier y Fontaine, 1808.
  79. 79. Inspirado en la Maison Carrée de Nimes, el edificio fue dedicado originalmente por Napoleón como Templo a la gloria de la Grande Armée. Pierre Vignon combinó el peristilo del templo griego con el podio y la idea de fachada del templo romano. En 1842 volvió a ser iglesia católica, función que continúa desempeñando en la actualidad.
  80. 80. La Columna Vendôme está forrada de una chapa colada con el bronce de los cañones arrebatados por los franceses al enemigo en la Batalla de Austerlitz y decorada con bajorrelieves que representan escenas de guerra. Está coronada por la imagen de Napoleón Bonaparte, como general romano. Está inspirada en las columnas conmemorativas romanas, como la Columna Trajana o la de Marco Aurelio. COLUMNAVENDÔME,1810. COLUMNATRAJANA,S.II.
  81. 81. ESCULTURA La influencia del mundo griego en el Neoclasicismo se pone de manifiesto en los retratos que el mejor escultor neoclásico, Canova, realizó de figuras públicas. En vez de representarlos vestidos de manera contemporánea, o a la romana, con togas, Canova representó a los retratados desnudos, divinizados a la manera griega. Así, por ejemplo, Napoleón retratado como Marte Pacificador, o Paolina Borghese como Venus Victoriosa. RETRATO ALEGÓRICO DE NAPOLEÓN COMO MARTE PACIFICADOR . Canova, 1806. 4. El arte en el siglo XVIII: el Neoclasicismo
  82. 82. Desnuda, como las Venus clásicas, lleva en la mano la manzana de la discordia. Belleza idealizada, expresión serena, perfecto tratamiento anatómico, movimientos suaves., cuerpos desnudos: CLASICISMO. RETRATO ALEGÓRICO DE PAOLINA BORGHESE COMO VENUS VICTORIOSA. Canova, 1808. Extraordinario pulido final que refuerza la sensualidad y delicadeza. 4. El arte en el siglo XVIII: el Neoclasicismo
  83. 83. El mejor retratista neoclásico fue el francés Jean Antoine Houdon. La idea de que los bustos y estatuas podían servir como ejemplos morales y educativos ya estaba arraigada en la antigua Roma, pero después del Renacimiento, la estatuaria civil se había reservado a los gobernantes y militares. Con Houdon, los ilustrados franceses y los demócratas americanos fueron inmortalizados, proponiéndose como ejemplos de virtud. BUSTO DE VOLTAIRE. Houdon, 1778. 4. El arte en el siglo XVIII: el Neoclasicismo
  84. 84. Robert Fulton. Houdon, 1803. Desarrolló el primer barco a vapor que se convirtió en un éxito comercial. Thomas Jefferson. Houdon, 1789. Tercer presidente de los Estados Unidos. George Washington. Houdon, 1808. Primer presidente de los Estados Unidos. 4. El arte en el siglo XVIII: el Neoclasicismo
  85. 85. Con Napoleón, la escultura se volvió propaganda al servicio de la gloria imperial. Napoleón. Houdon, 1808. 4. El arte en el siglo XVIII: el Neoclasicismo
  86. 86. LA CORONACIÓN DE NAPOLEÓN (667 x 990). J. L. David, 1805. PINTURA Durante el Imperio napoleónica, la pintura neoclásica se puso al servicio de la imagen todopoderosa de Napoleón. La escena se desarrolla el 2 de diciembre de 1804, en la catedral de Nôtre Dame de París. El emperador es consagrado por la gracia de Dios, pero su coronación por mano propia simboliza su derecho a la corona por la voluntad del pueblo.
  87. 87. NAPOLEÓN EN SU TRONO Ingres, 1806. Mano de la justicia de Carlomagno. Actitud maiestática, en un trono, coronado como los emperadores romanos. Cetro imperial de Carlos V. Águila imperial romana. Manto de terciopelo rojo y armiño, símbolo del poder absoluto. 4. El arte en el siglo XVIII: el Neoclasicismo
  88. 88. NAPOLEÓN, David, 1812. La puerta de la derecha da paso a una gran biblioteca. Napoleón es un hombre culto. Sus instrumentos de trabajo (pluma y tintero) y las velas consumidas simbolizan el esfuerzo nocturno. Los mapas y libros significan que a sus pies yacen los más grande imperios. Las manecillas del reloj justifican el cansancio que se percibe en sus ojos por el duro trabajo nocturno. La espada reposa sobre el escritorio y entre papeles. Napoleón no es sólo un militar, sino también un gran legislador que busca la felicidad de los franceses. El retrato transmite serenidad y confianza. Los franceses están en buenas manos. 4. El arte en el siglo XVIII: el Neoclasicismo
  89. 89. https://www.xlsemanal.com/conocer/historia/ 20180527/auschwitz-campo-de- concentracion-exterminio-nazi.html#foto3 http://auschwitz.org/en/more/spanish/

×