Bloque 1 La Península Ibérica desde los primeros humanos hasta la desaparición de la monarquía Visigoda (711)
0. La línea del tiempo
- Homo sapiens sapiens (40.000 años) 1. La Prehistoria de la península Ibérica - Homo antecessor (800.000 años) Yacimiento...
Homo heidelbergensis Homo neanderthalensis
1. Los primeros pobladores: el Paleolítico
Etapas del Paleolítico (1.200.000-5.000 A.C) Paleolítico inferior (1.200.000-100.000). En esta etapa aparecen los primeros...
Paleolítico superior (40.000-5.000 a.C.) En esta etapa hace su aparición el Homo sapiens, que llegó a la Península hace un...
Las primeras manifestaciones artísticas en la península ibérica tuvieron lugar en el Paleolítico superior (entre los años ...
Los rasgos de estas pinturas son: •En cuanto al tema predominan las figuras aisladas de animales, representadas con un acu...
Más tarde, entre el Mesolítico o Epipaleolítico y los inicios del Neolítico (entre los años 7.000-4.000 a. C.), en la vert...
Cueva del Cogull. Escena de danza y animales y mujer cogiendo miel. Lérida. 6.500-6.000 a.C. Abrigos de la Valltorta. Cova...
Las primeras sociedades neolíticas surgieron en la Península Ibérica hacia principios del quinto milenio A.C. Esta etapa s...
Los términos Epipaleolítico y Mesolítico corresponden a la fase intermedia entre el Paleolítico y el Neolítico (10.000-3.5...
En la Península, el Neolítico se suele dividir en dos etapas: A. Neolítico inicial (5.000.-3.500 a.C.). Los asentamientos ...
B. Neolítico pleno (3.500-2.500). Aquí surgieron verdaderos poblados situados en zonas más llanas y adecuadas para el cult...
El comienzo del trabajo con los metales marcó un importante hito tecnológico en las sociedades de aquel entonces. Esta eta...
La Edad del Bronce se inició en la Península hacia el 1.700 a. C. y declinó hacia el 1.000 a. C. Los poblados se hicieron ...
Cultura de los campos de urnas
Tipologías: menhires y alineamientos, dólmenes y cromlechs Menhir Alineamiento de Carnac. Bretaña. Francia. 4500 aC Alinea...
Talayots (1.000 - 500aC) Talayot de Son Fornés. Mallorca Talayot de Hospitalet Vell Talayot de Torenollet Vell Talayot: Pl...
Navetas y Taulas (1.000 – 500 aC) Naveta. Naveta de Tudons. Menorca. Taula: Reconstrucción y Taula de Talatí. Menorca Arqu...
2.3. La Prehistoria en La Rioja
Desde hace 1.700.000 años en La Rioja tenemos restos del Paleolítico Inferior en los numerosos yacimientos al aire libre d...
Dolmen Trevijano
3.1. Los pueblos indoeuropeos. Desde finales del siglo XI hasta el final del siglo VI a.C., grupos de pueblos indoeuropeos...
3.2. Fenicios, griegos y cartagineses. La razón esencial de la venida de estos pueblos fue el interés económico que les su...
3. La llegada de los pueblos colonizadores.
3.3. El mítico reino de Tartessos • Herederos de la cultura megalítica andaluza. La civilización tartesia tuvo su expansió...
Dama de Elche Los pueblos peninsulares: iberos y celtas Los celtas - Organizados en tribus - Lenguas indoeuropeas - Sin es...
4. Los pueblos prerromanos: iberos, celtas y celtiberos 4.1. Los pueblos celtas y celtíberos. Los pueblos celtas desarroll...
Torques celta - Museo Arqueológico Nacional (Madrid) Fíbula de Luzaga (Guadalajara) - Museo Arqueológico Nacional (Madrid)...
4. Los pueblos prerromanos: iberos, celtas y celtiberos Los pueblos celtiberos practicaron una economía basada en la agric...
PueblospreromanosenlaPenínsulaIbérica
Pueblos prerromanos en La Rioja 4. Los pueblos prerromanos: iberos, celtas y celtiberos Berones: celtas Pelendones: celtib...
Contrebia Leucade
Poblado íbero de San Antonio. Calaceite (Teruel) Yacimiento Els Vilars de Arbeca, Lérida Representación de una vivienda íb...
Representación de una vivienda íbera Moneda ibérica. Escritura íbera 4. Los pueblos prerromanos: iberos, celtas y celtiber...
Dama de Baza La Bicha de Balazote (Albacete) Dama de Elche Cerámica ibérica Arte ibérico Destaca sobre todo en las artes d...
4. Los pueblos prerromanos: iberos, celtas y celtiberos
4.1. La conquista 5. ¿Por qué los romanos desembarcaron en la península? Las razones de la presencia de Roma en la antigua...
Fases de la conquista 5. ¿Por qué los romanos desembarcaron en la península?
Roma y Cartago a comienzos de la 2ª Guerra Púnica Primera fase (218-197 a.C) En el año, 219 a.C. Aníbal, elegido jefe del ...
En la segunda fase (197- 133 a.C.) La conquista de la Meseta: una empresa muy costosa. Además de los accidentes geográfico...
Las guerras celtíberas abarcan desde 154 a. de C. hasta 133 a. de C. Esta guerra fue especialmente dura para los romanos, ...
Tercera fase (29-19 a. C). Se producen a comienzos del reinado de Augusto las últimas guerras que podemos llamar de conqui...
Hispania, provincia romana. La organización administrativa Los romanos impusieron en Hispania su organización política y a...
Existían dos tipos de provincias, las senatoriales, controladas directamente por el Senado, como la Baetica, y las imperia...
Red urbana y comunicaciones La ocupación romana comportó la creación de una extensa red de ciudades que ayudaron a cohesio...
Era una civilización esencialmente urbana. Las ciudades eran centros económicos y políticos. Unidos por una red viaria: la...
7.1. Las estructuras comerciales y económicas La ocupación romana provocó un gran desarrollo hasta el siglo III d.C. graci...
Reconstrucción del aspecto exterior de la villa romana de “La Calzadilla” (Almenara de Adaja-Puras). La Villa Romana La Ol...
7.2. Las principales actividades económicas de Hispania Mejora en la agricultura gracias a la introducción del regadío, el...
-La actividad pesquera. -Era frecuente en todo el litoral y comportó el desarrollo de sectores como la producción de sal y...
Economía de la Hispania romana
Actividad artesanal y comercial A pesar del gran desarrollo agrícola, la economía del imperio era esencialmente urbana. La...
- El imperio romano se basaba en una economía de intercambios comerciales, que tenía a las ciudades como centros del comer...
Actividades mineras - Hispania era muy rica en yacimientos mineros Plata y plomo (Cartagena), cobre (Andalucía y Asturias)...
Red comercial del Imperio romano DOC. 15
7.3.La romanización. El legado de Roma Las principales manifestaciones de la romanización: - El latín - El derecho romano ...
- Las creencias religiosas En el siglo III d.C. se difunde el cristianismo, y tras el edicto de Milán (313), se decreta la...
-El patrimonio artístico Fue otro de los grandes legados de Roma, que deja constancia del urbanismo que aplicaron a sus ci...
7.4. La crisis y caída del imperio A partir del siglo III d.C. se inició una grave crisis que señaló el inicio de la decad...
Causas externas Los pueblos bárbaros que están al otro lado de sus fronteras presionan sobre éstas, no encuentran resisten...
Consecuencias La primera consecuencia importante de las convulsiones del siglo III es el cambio de modo de producción, ant...
La inestabilidad política romana durante el siglo III se generaliza durante el periodo de la anarquía militar, al que sigu...
En Hispania, el fin de la presencia romana durante el siglo V viene precedido, a partir del año 409, por las invasiones de...
Las invasiones germánicas. El establecimiento de los visigodos en Hispania 8. El reino visigodo de Toledo En el año 409, d...
Como tropas federadas para expulsar a los bárbaros, los visigodos penetran en Hispania en el año 415. Consiguen arrinconar...
8. El reino visigodo de Toledo
Mapa del Imperio bizantino en 550 d. C. bajo el reinado de Justiniano.
El rey Leovigildo (Museo del Prado) 8. El reino visigodo de Toledo Unificación territorial Los monarcas visigodos se propu...
Conversión de Recaredo al Catolicismo El Rey Recaredo hablando a los Obispos en el Concilio III de Toledo, año 589. 8. El ...
Liber Iudiciorum 8. El reino visigodo de Toledo Unificación legislativa Como cada pueblo mantenía sus leyes, al proceso de...
Grabado de Arrio argumentando la supremacía de Dios Padre, y que el Hijo tuvo un comienzo, al haber tenido un verdadero na...
8.2. La organización política 8. El reino visigodo de Toledo La monarquía, forma de gobierno de la Hispania visigoda, era ...
IIIConciliodeToledo 8. El reino visigodo de Toledo El rey gobernaba con el auxilio de personas de su confianza, que formab...
La sociedad La estructura de la sociedad visigoda es una prolongación de la hispanorromana del Bajo Imperio. Sigue predomi...
La debilidad del Estado hará que sus funciones sean sustituidas por relaciones personales. Los reyes se apoyan en nobles f...
Invasiones germanas en la Península DOC. 23 Recursos
  1. 1. Bloque 1 La Península Ibérica desde los primeros humanos hasta la desaparición de la monarquía Visigoda (711)
  2. 2. 0. La línea del tiempo
  3. 3. - Homo sapiens sapiens (40.000 años) 1. La Prehistoria de la península Ibérica - Homo antecessor (800.000 años) Yacimiento de Atapuerca (Burgos) - Homo heidelbergensis (350.000 años) Yacimiento de Atapuerca (Burgos) - Neandertal (Homo sapiens neandertalensis) (230.000- 20.000 años) Cova Negra (Xàtiva), Bañolas (Gerona)… De Atapuerca al Homo Sapiens
  4. 4. Homo heidelbergensis Homo neanderthalensis
  5. 5. 1. Los primeros pobladores: el Paleolítico
  6. 6. 1. Los primeros pobladores: el Paleolítico
  7. 7. Etapas del Paleolítico (1.200.000-5.000 A.C) Paleolítico inferior (1.200.000-100.000). En esta etapa aparecen los primeros grupos del género Homo en la Península. Se han hallado en Atapuerca (Burgos) Homo antecesor (explorador). En este mismo yacimiento se ha encontrado restos del Homo heidelbergensis, con una antigüedad de 350.000 años. En esta etapa las herramientas eran muy toscas: lascas, choppers, bifaces, etc. Además de Atapuerca, otros yacimientos relevantes son los de Torralba y Ambrona (Soria), Puente Pino (Toledo). Paleolítico medio (100.000-40.000). El primer tipo humano de este periodo es el Homo neandertalensis, que habító la Península entre los años 200.000 y 35.000). Conocía el fuego y vivía en cuevas, y practicaba ritos funerarios. En la península hay yacimientos en Cova Negra (Valencia), Banyoles (Gerona), El Sidrón (Asturias), Sima de las Palomas (Murcia), Peña Miel (La Rioja)… En estos yacimientos se han encontrado útiles que demuestran un mayor dominio de la técnica en el trabajo de la piedra: puntas de flecha, raederas, cuchillos, etc. 1. Los primeros pobladores: el Paleolítico
  8. 8. Paleolítico superior (40.000-5.000 a.C.) En esta etapa hace su aparición el Homo sapiens, que llegó a la Península hace unos 40.000 años. Con esa especie se da un gran perfeccionamiento y especialización de las industrias líticas, con el uso de nuevos materiales como el hueso, y con la aparición del arte rupestre y mobiliar. De entre los yacimientos de este periodo destacan los de las Caldas y Tito Bustillo (Asturias), Parpalló (Valencia), Santimamiñe (Vizcaya) y Urtiaga (Guipúzcoa). Las sociedades paleolíticas vivían de la caza, pesca, el carroñeo y la recolección. Eran grupos nómadas que se desplazaban de forma estacional siguiendo el alimento. Se trataba de una economía depredadora. Los individuos se reunían en pequeños grupos, con una organización muy elemental, sin una clara división del trabajo y jerarquización social. Habitaban en cobijos provisionales y solo a partir del Paleolítico Medio, cuando dominaron el fuego, ocuparon cuevas de forma permanente. 1.2. Los grupos de cazadores-recolectores 1. Los primeros pobladores: el Paleolítico
  9. 9. Las primeras manifestaciones artísticas en la península ibérica tuvieron lugar en el Paleolítico superior (entre los años 40.000-10.000 a.C.) y se localizan en la zona de la cornisa cantábrica, por eso se conoce como arte rupestre cantábrico. Destacan especialmente las pinturas halladas en las cuevas de Altamira y El Castillo (Cantabria) y Tito Bustillo (Asturias). Estas pinturas, realizadas principalmente en cuevas profundas y oscuras, se han vinculado a motivaciones mágicas (favorecer la caza) o religiosas (cuevas-santuarios). 1.3. El arte rupestre Escuela Franco-Cantábrica. Extensión geográfica y principales yacimientos 1. Los primeros pobladores: el Paleolítico Cueva de Altamira. Santillana del mar. Cantabria. 15.000-10.000 a.C.
  10. 10. Los rasgos de estas pinturas son: •En cuanto al tema predominan las figuras aisladas de animales, representadas con un acusado naturalismo. Aunque, también, aparecen signos abstractos y estampaciones de manos. •En cuanto a la técnica, se utilizan combinaciones de colores, es decir, la policromía.
  11. 11. Más tarde, entre el Mesolítico o Epipaleolítico y los inicios del Neolítico (entre los años 7.000-4.000 a. C.), en la vertiente mediterránea se desarrolló el llamado arte rupestre levantino, con características propias y sin ninguna relación con el cantábrico. Destacan las pinturas de las cuevas de Valltorta (Castellón) y de El Cogul (Lérida). Estas pinturas, que se localizan en abrigos rocosos relativamente bien iluminados, presentan características muy diferentes a las de la zona cantábrica. El arte rupestre levantino Principales yacimientos del arte parietal levantino epipaleolítico Barranco de la Valltorta. Castellón Abrigos 1. Los primeros pobladores: el Paleolítico
  12. 12. Cueva del Cogull. Escena de danza y animales y mujer cogiendo miel. Lérida. 6.500-6.000 a.C. Abrigos de la Valltorta. Cova dels cavalls. Escenas de caza. En cuanto al tema, las figuras humanas asumen el protagonismo y se les representa formando escenas muy variadas: enfrentamientos armados, cacerías de diversos animales, recolección de miel, etc., con un claro sentido narrativo. En cuanto a la técnica, las figuras tienen formas muy estilizadas, casi esquemáticas, y son prácticamente monocromas o combinan pocos colores, apenas el ocre y el negro. 1. Los primeros pobladores: el Paleolítico
  13. 13. 1. Los primeros pobladores: el Paleolítico
  14. 14. Las primeras sociedades neolíticas surgieron en la Península Ibérica hacia principios del quinto milenio A.C. Esta etapa supuso un cambio transcendental en las formas de vida de los seres humanos, ya que comenzaron a producir su propio alimento mediante la agricultura y la ganadería. Estos cambios provocaron, a su vez, la aparición de actividades nuevas, como la elaboración de tejidos, la fabricación de cerámica, el pulimento de la piedra, el comercio, etc. La necesidad de vivir junto a los cultivos hizo que disminuyeran los desplazamientos, lo que impulsó el sedentarismo y la aparición de poblados estables. El origen de la revolución neolítica se encuentra en la llegada a las costas mediterráneas de pueblos de Oriente Próximo. Desde el litoral, estas innovaciones se extendieron al resto de la Península. Más tarde, también llegaron influencias a través del continente europeo. 2. Del Neolítico a la Edad de los Metales 2.1. Las etapas del Neolítico Las sociedades neolíticas (5.000-2.500)
  15. 15. Los términos Epipaleolítico y Mesolítico corresponden a la fase intermedia entre el Paleolítico y el Neolítico (10.000-3.500 antes del presente). Yacimientos Neolíticos en la Península Ibérica
  16. 16. En la Península, el Neolítico se suele dividir en dos etapas: A. Neolítico inicial (5.000.-3.500 a.C.). Los asentamientos se realizaron en cuevas localizadas fundamentalmente en la costa mediterránea: Cova de l´Or, Nerja…Se desarrolló la cultura de la cerámica cardial, que se caracteriza por su decoración impresa con conchas de berberecho (Cardium edule). 2. Del Neolítico a la Edad de los Metales
  17. 17. B. Neolítico pleno (3.500-2.500). Aquí surgieron verdaderos poblados situados en zonas más llanas y adecuadas para el cultivo. En el sureste peninsular se desarrolló la llamada cultura de Almería. Mientras que en Cataluña floreció la cultura de los sepulcros de fosa, caracterizada por la presencia de necrópolis. El desarrollo de ritos funerarios se manifestó en la aparición del megalitismo. Se trata de la difusión de diversos tipos de construcciones destinadas a enterramientos colectivos. En la Península predominan el dolmen y el sepulcro de corredor. Los Millares Dolmen 2. Del Neolítico a la Edad de los Metales
  18. 18. El comienzo del trabajo con los metales marcó un importante hito tecnológico en las sociedades de aquel entonces. Esta etapa se ha dividido en tres edades, en función del metal predominante en cada una de ellas. La Edad del Cobre o Calcolítico es la más antigua. En la Península comenzó en torno al 3.000 a. C. y finalizó hacia el 1.700 a. C. Proliferaron monumentos megalíticos y aparecieron poblados amurallados. Las culturas más importantes fueron las de Los Millares (Almería) y la cultura del vaso campaniforme. 2.2. La llegada de la metalurgia. El megalitismo Recreación de Los Millares en su momento de apogeo. Cultura del vaso campaniforme 2. Del Neolítico a la Edad de los Metales
  19. 19. La Edad del Bronce se inició en la Península hacia el 1.700 a. C. y declinó hacia el 1.000 a. C. Los poblados se hicieron más grandes. Destacan las culturas de El Algar (Almería), la de los campos de urnas (valle del Ebro, Cataluña, Valencia) y la megalítica de las islas Baleares, representada por talayots, navetas, taulas, etc. La Edad del Hierro comenzó en la Península en torno al año 1.000 a. C. En esta etapa se inició el período propiamente histórico de la mano de los celtas y de los primeros pueblos colonizadores. Cultura de los campos de urnas Cultura megalítica de las islas Baleares 2. Del Neolítico a la Edad de los Metales
  20. 20. Cultura de los campos de urnas
  21. 21. Tipologías: menhires y alineamientos, dólmenes y cromlechs Menhir Alineamiento de Carnac. Bretaña. Francia. 4500 aC Alineamiento. Carnac Dolmen. Arquitectura megalítica (4.000-1.500 a. C.) Cromlech de Stonehenge. Gran Bretaña. 3.100-2.500 a.C.
  22. 22. Talayots (1.000 - 500aC) Talayot de Son Fornés. Mallorca Talayot de Hospitalet Vell Talayot de Torenollet Vell Talayot: Planta, alzado y sección Arquitectura megalítica. Cultura Talayótica Balear
  23. 23. Navetas y Taulas (1.000 – 500 aC) Naveta. Naveta de Tudons. Menorca. Taula: Reconstrucción y Taula de Talatí. Menorca Arquitectura megalítica. Cultura Talayótica Balear
  24. 24. 2.3. La Prehistoria en La Rioja
  25. 25. Desde hace 1.700.000 años en La Rioja tenemos restos del Paleolítico Inferior en los numerosos yacimientos al aire libre del valle del río Cárdenas, considerados talleres de útiles líticos. Del Paleolítico Medio hay hallazgos en distintos asentamientos en Calahorra, Villar de Torre y Badarán y en el yacimiento de Peña Miel (Nieva de Cameros) se localiza la primera cueva con restos de vivienda. Del Paleolítico Superior existen restos en Logroño (Monte Cantabria), Santa Engracia de Jubera, Arnedo, Villarroya y Brieva de Cameros. La Revolución Neolítica, conocida en La Rioja a partir de 6.000 a.C, se ha documentado en el nivel inferior de Cueva Lóbrega en Torrecilla en Cameros, y sobre todo a través de los niveles más antiguos de los dólmenes cameranos de Viguera, Nalda, Torrecilla, Almarza, Montalvo y Trevijano, estableciendo el comienzo de la arquitectura megalítica que se prolonga a la primera época de los metales. Entre 2.500 y 1.500 a.C., durante el Calcolítico o Eneolítico. De esta etapa encontramos restos Agoncillo y Rincón de Soto, Cueva Lóbrega, Alto de Santo Domingo en Haro y Hoya Mala en Corera. En torno a 1.800 a.C. podemos fechar la primera metalurgia auténtica, la de bronce, que da nombre al periodo que perdura hasta el 750 a.C. En el siglo VIII a.C., superponiéndose al último periodo, comienza en La Rioja la Edad del Hierro. La Edad del Hierro es la cultura de una sociedad plenamente desarrollada que vive de la agricultura y la ganadería en poblados estables, y en La Rioja la conocemos bien por las excavaciones de los poblados en Partelapeña en El Redal, Cerro Sorbán en Calahorra, Eras de San Martín en Alfaro, El Raposal en Arnedo, y Santa Ana en Entrena. Vaso del Redal Dolmen la Cascaja Puntas de flecha (3000-2500 a.C.). Atalayuela, Agoncillo.Ata 2.3. La Prehistoria en La Rioja
  26. 26. Dolmen Trevijano
  27. 27. 3.1. Los pueblos indoeuropeos. Desde finales del siglo XI hasta el final del siglo VI a.C., grupos de pueblos indoeuropeos llegaron a la Península por los Pirineos procedentes de centroeuropa. Tenían un mismo sustrato lingüístico: el indoeuropeo. Se establecieron en Cataluña y la Meseta, y desde aquí se desplazaron hacia el norte y oeste . Conocían el hierro, tenían una economía basada en la agricultura y ganadería. Algunos practicaban la incineración del cadáver y el depósito de las cenizas en urnas enterradas (campos de urnas) 3. La llegada de los pueblos colonizadores.
  28. 28. 3.2. Fenicios, griegos y cartagineses. La razón esencial de la venida de estos pueblos fue el interés económico que les suscitaban ciertos productos abundantes en la Península, como las riquezas mineras (cobre, estaño, oro y plata), y otros recursos como las pesquerías y las salazones , la sal y la orfebrería. Los griegos (Focea, Asia Menor) En busca de metales, esparto, aceite de oliva y sal. Fundan: Emporion (Ampurias), Rhode (Rosas), Hemeroscopion (Denia) Los cartagineses Todos establecieron relaciones de tipo colonial con los pueblos peninsulares y dejaron un legado importante, aunque apenas pasó de la costa mediterránea y el valle del Guadalquivir. En el terreno económico se les ha atribuido la introducción de nuevos cultivos (lino, olivo y esparto), del torno de alfarero, el uso de la moneda, la utilización de esclavos como mano de obra… En el campo de la cultura, la aportación más decisiva fue el alfabeto (griego y fenicio). XI a.C. del Líbano fundan: Gadir, Malaka, Sexi. Los fenicios estaban muy interesados en las minas de plata de Riotinto y el hierro del sureste peninsular. Ellos generalizaron el uso del hierro en esta zona. VI a.C. Fundan: Ebyssos, Cartago Nova. VIII a.C. Los cartagineses Los fenicios Los cartagineses 3. La llegada de los pueblos colonizadores.
  29. 29. 3. La llegada de los pueblos colonizadores.
  30. 30. 3.3. El mítico reino de Tartessos • Herederos de la cultura megalítica andaluza. La civilización tartesia tuvo su expansión entre el año 1000 y el 500 a.C. Su ubicación geográfica es incierta: - Por Huelva, Sevilla y Cádiz. - Próximo a la desembocadura del río Tartessos, que los romanos llamaron Baetis (antes Oleum flumen: río de aceite) y los árabes Guadalquivir. • Los tartesios desarrollaron una lengua y escritura distinta a la de los pueblos vecinos. • Recibieron influencias culturales de egipcios y fenicios. • Su riqueza se basaba en la agricultura, ganadería, pesca, minería (Huelva) y control del estaño procedente de la ruta atlántica. • La sociedad debía estar dominada por una aristocracia que controlaba el territorio, el comercio y la riqueza. En la cúspide social, parece estar un caudillo o monarca. Tenemos referencias en los textos de un monarca legendario (Argantonio ) • Hacia el siglo VI a.C. Tartessos comenzó a debilitarse hasta desaparecer como consecuencia del dominio cartaginés, que intentó adueñarse del comercio de la zona e impidió los intercambios por el estrecho de Gibraltar. Orfebrería tartesia. Tesoro del Carambolo 3. La llegada de los pueblos colonizadores Pieza de bronce de Tartessos
  31. 31. Dama de Elche Los pueblos peninsulares: iberos y celtas Los celtas - Organizados en tribus - Lenguas indoeuropeas - Sin escritura - Aportaron la metalurgia - Se asentaban en castros - Se dedicaban a la ganadería Los celtíberos - Mezcla de ambas culturas - En zonas llanas, agricultura del cereal, y en las montañas, ganadería. - Avanzada tecnología armamentística. Los iberos - Conjunto de pueblos sin unidad política (siglos VII y II a.C.) - Sociedad tribal con jerarquía económica y militar - Se dedicaban a la agricultura, la ganadería y el comercio (monedas) Organización política La ciudad-Estado - Con predominio de la Monarquía - En algunos casos, con una oligarquía Desarrollo cultural destacable - Conocían la escritura - Una religión de gran eclecticismo (influencia griega y púnica…) - Arte figurativo con predominio de funcionalidad religiosa o funeraria 4. Los pueblos prerromanos: iberos, celtas y celtiberos
  32. 32. 4. Los pueblos prerromanos: iberos, celtas y celtiberos 4.1. Los pueblos celtas y celtíberos. Los pueblos celtas desarrollaron una economía agropecuaria. Una agricultura basada en la cebada, legumbres y hortalizas, y una ganadería con caballos, vacas, corderos, cabras y cerdos. Los celtas trabajaban la cerámica y fabricaban instrumentos y armas de hierro y bronce. Hablaban un idioma indoeuropeo y no conocían ni la moneda ni la escritura. Los grupos que se dedicaban a la agricultura eran sedentarios y vivían en poblados (castros), mientras que las comunidades ganaderas practicaban el nomadismo. Los castros se situaban en montículos, su trazado presentaba un escaso sentido urbanístico, y solían estar defendidos por fosos y sólidas murallas. Castro de Baroña, Porto do Son Castro de Viladonga (Lugo)
  33. 33. Torques celta - Museo Arqueológico Nacional (Madrid) Fíbula de Luzaga (Guadalajara) - Museo Arqueológico Nacional (Madrid) 4. Los pueblos prerromanos: iberos, celtas y celtiberos Las casas estaban construidas con muros de piedra y su planta era frecuentemente circular. Algunos de los castros mejor conservados son el de Santa Tecla (Pontevedra) y el de Mohías (Asturias). La actividad minera fue muy importante para los pueblos del norte. Las tierras gallegas eran ricas en estaño y en ellas también abundaba el oro. Esta riqueza minera favoreció el comercio con fenicios y cartagineses y con otros pueblos celtas de las costas atlánticas de Francia e Inglaterra. La sociedad celta se organizaba en clanes unidos por lazos familiares y varios clanes formaban una tribu. En las tribus había cierta jerarquización social, con un predominio de la casta guerrera.
  34. 34. 4. Los pueblos prerromanos: iberos, celtas y celtiberos Los pueblos celtiberos practicaron una economía basada en la agricultura cerealista y en la ganadería, aunque también era importante la producción de hierro. Bajo la influencia ibérica, los celtiberos desarrollaron el torno de alfarero, la rueda y la moneda; además, adoptaron su alfabeto. Los celtiberos habitaban poblados castreños, de influencia celta, y la sociedad estaba jerarquizada, con la existencia de una aristocracia guerrera.
  35. 35. PueblospreromanosenlaPenínsulaIbérica
  36. 36. Pueblos prerromanos en La Rioja 4. Los pueblos prerromanos: iberos, celtas y celtiberos Berones: celtas Pelendones: celtibéricos
  37. 37. Contrebia Leucade
  38. 38. Poblado íbero de San Antonio. Calaceite (Teruel) Yacimiento Els Vilars de Arbeca, Lérida Representación de una vivienda íbera 4. Los pueblos prerromanos: iberos, celtas y celtiberos 4.2. Los pueblos ibéricos. Los pueblos iberos habitaban en poblados amurallados que se situaban en zonas de fácil defensa, próximos a las rutas del comercio. Su distribución seguía un plan urbanístico regular; las viviendas eran de forma rectangular y sus muros, construidos con adobe y paja, se levantaban sobre un zócalo de piedra.
  39. 39. Representación de una vivienda íbera Moneda ibérica. Escritura íbera 4. Los pueblos prerromanos: iberos, celtas y celtiberos Su economía era básicamente agrícola, basada en los cereales, la vid y el olivo, pero también cultivaban plantas de uso textil como el lino y esparto. Los pueblos del sur peninsular explotaron de forma intensiva las minas y desarrollaron una importante metalurgia, en la que destacaban la fabricación de armas y orfebrería. Otras actividades artesanales eran la elaboración de cerámica y de tejidos. El comercio con los pueblos colonizadores era muy importante y propició la acuñación de moneda propia y el desarrollo del urbanismo y de la escritura. La organización social de los pueblos ibéricos se basaba en la tribu. Existía una cierta jerarquización en relación al poder económico y militar, que daba origen a una aristocracia guerrera al frente de la cual solían erigirse formas de poder unipersonal (caudillos). Sus creencias religiosas son muy poco conocidas, aunque se sabe de la existencia de un amplio panteón de dioses y de la práctica de complejos rituales, así como de un extendido rito funerario (eran incinerados). Falcata ibérica
  40. 40. Dama de Baza La Bicha de Balazote (Albacete) Dama de Elche Cerámica ibérica Arte ibérico Destaca sobre todo en las artes decorativas. En escultura utilizaron la piedra y el bronce, y sus representaciones más frecuentes son de tema religioso. Abundas unas pequeñas estatuillas de bronce, utilizadas como ofrendas o exvotos y estatuas de piedra de mayor tamaño con finalidad funeraria o religiosa. La cerámica es también una de las manifestaciones más conocidas del arte ibérico. Sus formas son muy variadas y utilizan colores oscuros. 4. Los pueblos prerromanos: iberos, celtas y celtiberos
  41. 41. 4. Los pueblos prerromanos: iberos, celtas y celtiberos
  42. 42. 4.1. La conquista 5. ¿Por qué los romanos desembarcaron en la península? Las razones de la presencia de Roma en la antigua Iberia, su conquista y romanización se pueden resumir en: 1. Factores económicos: el interés por los recursos de todo tipo que podía ofrecer Hispania (soldados, recursos mineros y agrícolas, etc.) hizo de este territorio una pieza clave en el sistema expansivo romano. 2. Factores internos y de desarrollo propio: las áreas de levante y sur de la península estaban muy desarrolladas económica y culturalmente, por lo que también sus grupos dirigentes supieron aceptar a Roma como potencia hegemónica de aquel tiempo. 3. Factores geopolíticos: la península Ibérica era un lugar de encuentro y choque entre las dos potencias mediterráneas del siglo II a.C.: Cartago y Roma. Este enfrentamiento determinó la conquista romana de Hispania.
  43. 43. Fases de la conquista 5. ¿Por qué los romanos desembarcaron en la península?
  44. 44. Roma y Cartago a comienzos de la 2ª Guerra Púnica Primera fase (218-197 a.C) En el año, 219 a.C. Aníbal, elegido jefe del ejército púnico, ideó la conquista de Roma desde la Península Ibérica atravesando los Pirineos y los Alpes. En su avance, atacó la ciudad de Sagunto, aliada de los romanos, cuyos habitantes fueron casi exterminados. Esto dio lugar al comienzo de la 2ª Guerra Púnica (218-201 a. de C.). Ese año se produjo el desembarco de los romanos en Ampurias. Publio Cornelio Escipión “el joven”: consiguió atraerse a los principales caudillos ibéricos, e inició una serie de campañas militares victoriosas, conquistado Cartago Nova (Cartagena) en 209 a. de C. En los años siguientes los romanos expulsaron a los cartaginenses de toda la costa mediterránea y el valle del Guadalquivir, terminando con su presencia en Hispania. Todos los pueblos prerromanos que vivían en este territorio tenían un alto grado de desarrollo por el contacto con los pueblos colonizadores y asimilaron rápidamente las formas de vida romanas. Además, en esta zona no hay obstáculos geográficos que dificulten la conquista.
  45. 45. En la segunda fase (197- 133 a.C.) La conquista de la Meseta: una empresa muy costosa. Además de los accidentes geográficos, el nivel de desarrollo de estos pueblos es escaso y veían con hostilidad el modelo de civilización romana. Las guerras fueron durísimas y se caracterizaron por la feroz oposición de los pueblos indígenas. Las guerras lusitanas abarcan de 154 a. de C. a 137 a. de C., frente a una serie de grupos dirigidos cada uno por su propio jefe. Viriato fue un caudillo lusitano que mantuvo en jaque a los romanos gracias a la utilización de la guerra de guerrillas. Su asesinato por sus propios compañeros inducidos por Roma, en el año 139 a.C. (“Roma no paga a traidores”), supuso el inicio de la decadencia de la resistencia y abrió a Roma el oeste peninsular.
  46. 46. Las guerras celtíberas abarcan desde 154 a. de C. hasta 133 a. de C. Esta guerra fue especialmente dura para los romanos, dada la existencia de ciudades fortificadas que tuvieron que someter tras largos asedios (el más célebre es el de Numancia, que tras un asedio de más de un año, en el 133 a.C., Numancia caía y pasaba a la historia por su defensa heroica. La mayor parte de la Hispania central pasó a manos romanas, a excepción del norte peninsular. Las Baleares fueron sometidas en 123 a.C. por Quinto Cecilio Metelo, para poner fin a la piratería que se refugiaba en la isla.
  47. 47. Tercera fase (29-19 a. C). Se producen a comienzos del reinado de Augusto las últimas guerras que podemos llamar de conquista, puesto que tuvieron como resultado el dominio de Roma sobre los últimos territorios que, dentro de la Península, quedaban todavía fuera del control político romano. Guerras Cántabro-Astures (29-19 a.C.). Para comprenderlas hay que tener en cuenta varios factores: la política general de Augusto en la parte occidental del Imperio en la primera época de su reinado (poner fin a la conquista de Hispania) y la situación concreta existente en las zonas septentrionales de la Península en aquellos momentos: intereses económicos (riquezas minerales) e intereses políticos: proteger a los pueblos de la Meseta de las rapiñas de los pueblos del Norte.
  48. 48. Hispania, provincia romana. La organización administrativa Los romanos impusieron en Hispania su organización política y administrativa con el objetivo de conseguir un gobierno eficaz y dar cohesión al territorio. 197 a.C. 14 a.C. 216 d.C. 297 d.C. 385 d.C. 6. La Hispania romana
  49. 49. Existían dos tipos de provincias, las senatoriales, controladas directamente por el Senado, como la Baetica, y las imperiales que dependían directamente del emperador, como la Tarraconensis o la Lusitania Cada provincia era gobernada por un pretor, un procónsul o un cónsul, dependiendo de su importancia estratégica, y por un consejo encargado de las cuestiones administrativas, jurídicas, militares o fiscales. Las provincias a su vez se dividían oficiosamente en conventus jurídicos, que reunían los pueblos que consultaban a la ciudad, cabecera del conventus. Reconstrucción de Valentia Segóbriga 6. La Hispania romana
  50. 50. Red urbana y comunicaciones La ocupación romana comportó la creación de una extensa red de ciudades que ayudaron a cohesionar el territorio y contribuyeron a romanizar sus habitantes. Se convirtieron en centro administrativo, jurídico, político y económico de la Hispania romana. Las urbes romanas surgieron, o bien de la revitalización de antiguos municipios (Tarragona, Ampurias o Cádiz), o bien como nuevas colonias, como Mérida, León y Zaragoza, fundadas por el ejército imperial o por la administración romana. Las ciudades eran gobernadas por un Consejo (Curia) elegido por los ciudadanos entre la oligarquía local. Tarraco Recreación de Caesaraugusta (Zaragoza) 6. La Hispania romana Reconstrucción de Valentia
  51. 51. Era una civilización esencialmente urbana. Las ciudades eran centros económicos y políticos. Unidos por una red viaria: las calzadas (la vía de la Plata, la vía Transversal y la vía Augusta). A estas vías principales hay que añadir multitud de vías secundarias y ramales que las unían, y que se encontraban en los sitios más insospechados e inverosímiles. Según el "Itinerarium Antonini", en el tiempo de los Severos (siglo III), había en Hispania 34 vías, con 6.953 millas romanas de recorrido (aproximadamente 11.000 Kms.). 6. La Hispania romana Calzadas y ciudades romanas en La Rioja
  52. 52. 7.1. Las estructuras comerciales y económicas La ocupación romana provocó un gran desarrollo hasta el siglo III d.C. gracias a la racionalización y a las mejoras técnicas en los sistemas de explotación agrícolas, ganaderos y mineros, y también como resultado de la inserción de la economía hispánica en los grandes circuitos comerciales del Imperio. 7. De la Pax romana a la crisis del imperio Roma impuso en Hispania sus estructuras económicas: formación de latifundios agrícolas, la propiedad privada de la tierra, la utilización de mano de obra esclava, la ciudad como centro de producción y de intercambio de mercancías, y el uso de la moneda. De manera general, podemos decir que la economía de la Hispania Romana era: •Colonial: Roma saca materias primas y vende productos manufacturados. •Esclavista: el motor de la producción era la mano de obra esclava.
  53. 53. Reconstrucción del aspecto exterior de la villa romana de “La Calzadilla” (Almenara de Adaja-Puras). La Villa Romana La Olmeda es uno de los yacimientos arqueológicos más importantes del mundo romano hispánico. Se trata de una gran mansión del Bajo Imperio (s. IV d.C.), situada en el termino municipal de Pedrosa de la Vega (Palencia) Las tierras conquistadas pertenecían al pueblo romano (ager publicus), cuya propiedad detentaba el Estado. Pero estas tierras eran repartidas: •Entre los antiguos propietarios. •Soldados licenciados. •Indígenas sin tierras. El resto quedaba en manos del Estado, que las concedía en arriendo, sobre todo a los más acaudalados y terminaron convirtiéndose en la práctica en propiedad privada. De esta manera, la clase seatorial se hizo con enormes extensiones de tierras, (latifundios) que se organizaron en villas, grandes explotaciones agropecuarias trabajadas por esclavos. 7. De la Pax romana a la crisis del imperio
  54. 54. 7.2. Las principales actividades económicas de Hispania Mejora en la agricultura gracias a la introducción del regadío, el barbecho y herramientas más perfectas, como el arado romano, lo cual da lugar a un aumento de la producción. La ganadería estaba marcada por la presencia de grandes rebaños de ovejas en la Meseta. El sector primario 7. De la Pax romana a la crisis del imperio La actividad agrícola y ganadera fue la base económica de los habitantes de Hispania. Los cultivos esenciales fueron, en secano, los cereales, la vid y el olivo; y en regadío, los frutales y las hortalizas. El vino y el aceite fueron los dos productos de exportación más importantes.
  55. 55. -La actividad pesquera. -Era frecuente en todo el litoral y comportó el desarrollo de sectores como la producción de sal y la salazón de pescado. Es de destacar sobre todo la producción de garum 7. De la Pax romana a la crisis del imperio
  56. 56. Economía de la Hispania romana
  57. 57. Actividad artesanal y comercial A pesar del gran desarrollo agrícola, la economía del imperio era esencialmente urbana. La artesanía conoció un gran impulso en las ciudades, y parte de su producción se exportaba a Roma. La ciudad acogía numerosos talleres en los que trabajaban esclavos y artesanos libres, que se agrupaban en corporaciones de oficios (collegia). 7. De la Pax romana a la crisis del imperio
  58. 58. - El imperio romano se basaba en una economía de intercambios comerciales, que tenía a las ciudades como centros del comercio local e internacional, especialmente las ciudades portuarias. El comercio se realizaba a través de una red de comunicaciones terrestres y marítimas - Ponía en contacto regiones y ciudades Con una moneda internacional: el denario romano Áureo romano Denario de plata de Adriano
  59. 59. Actividades mineras - Hispania era muy rica en yacimientos mineros Plata y plomo (Cartagena), cobre (Andalucía y Asturias), mercurio (Almadén), oro (Galicia y León), estaño (Galicia) Las Médulas es una antigua explotación minera de oro romana situada en la comarca de El Bierzo, provincia de León, 7. De la Pax romana a la crisis del imperio
  60. 60. Red comercial del Imperio romano DOC. 15
  61. 61. 7.3.La romanización. El legado de Roma Las principales manifestaciones de la romanización: - El latín - El derecho romano -Regulaba las relaciones privadas, y las instituciones políticas y su funcionamiento. Será la base del Derecho en occidente. - Lengua oficial para todo el Imperio, se difundió tanto como lengua de cultura como lengua hablada, y se impuso a la mayoría de las lenguas autóctonas. Será también la base sobre la que se formaron las posteriores lenguas romances peninsulares (castellano, gallego, catalán y portugués). - Cultura romana La integración hispana a la cultura romana se muestra en el hecho de que aquí naciesen intelectuales como Séneca, Quintiliano y Marcial, y emperadores como Trajano, Adriano y Teodosio. 7. De la Pax romana a la crisis del imperio Busto de Adriano Séneca La presencia romana introdujo en Hispania los elementos culturales (lengua, derecho, religión…) y la estructura social y económica de la civilización romana. Ello dio lugar a un proceso que se conoce como romanización, es decir, la adscripción del territorio hispano en el marco cultural romano.
  62. 62. - Las creencias religiosas En el siglo III d.C. se difunde el cristianismo, y tras el edicto de Milán (313), se decreta la libertad religiosa Con Teodosio I (380) el cristianismo pasó a convertirse la religión oficial del Estado - Se respetaban las creencias locales. - Era obligado el culto al emperador. El culto imperial se convirtió en un elemento fundamental para dar cohesión a las diferentes provincias romanas. - Se impuso el culto a la tríada capitolina (Minerva, Júpiter y Juno). Tríada capitolina: Minerva, Júpiter y Juno 7. De la Pax romana a la crisis del imperio
  63. 63. -El patrimonio artístico Fue otro de los grandes legados de Roma, que deja constancia del urbanismo que aplicaron a sus ciudades, edificios y obras de ingeniería. Un elemento fundamental de la romanización fue la construcción de enormes edificios públicos, que dejan constancia a lo largo del Hispania la fuerza y voluntad del poder romano. Cualquier indígena que viese las enormes obras públicas realizadas quedaría convencido de la superioridad de Roma: acueductos, puentes, anfiteatros, circos… Teatro y anfiteatro de Mérida Puente de Alcántara Acueducto de Mérida 7. De la Pax romana a la crisis del imperio
  64. 64. 7.4. La crisis y caída del imperio A partir del siglo III d.C. se inició una grave crisis que señaló el inicio de la decadencia del imperio romano. Causas: Causas internas -Encarecimiento de la mano de obra esclava (fin de guerras). - Disminución de la producción agrícola y sustitución de los esclavos por colonos (cambia el modo de producción). - Crisis del comercio por las incursiones de los pueblos bárbaros. - La peste. - Falta de metales preciosos: devaluación de la moneda (más cobre y menos plata y oro). - Disminución de los ingresos fiscales del Estado por la concesión de derecho de ciudadanía a los habitantes libres del imperio. - Inestabilidad del poder imperial, guerras civiles. El auge del Imperio romano se situó entre los siglos I y II, calificados como los de la paz romana. La Peste Antonina, 165-180 d.C, conocida también como la plaga de Galeno, porque fue este famoso médico quien la describió, fue una pandemia de viruela o sarampión que afecto al Imperio Romano. El total de muertes se han estimado en cinco millones. La enfermedad causó la muerte aproximadamente de un tercio de la población en algunas zonas y diezmó al ejército romano. 7. De la Pax romana a la crisis del imperio
  65. 65. Causas externas Los pueblos bárbaros que están al otro lado de sus fronteras presionan sobre éstas, no encuentran resistencia y van a ir penetrando lentamente. En el siglo V todo el Imperio Romano de Occidente está poblado por los pueblos germánicos. 7. De la Pax romana a la crisis del imperio
  66. 66. Consecuencias La primera consecuencia importante de las convulsiones del siglo III es el cambio de modo de producción, ante la escasez de esclavos, los ricos terratenientes van a sustituirlos por los pequeños campesinos libres, éstos les entregarán sus propiedades y trabajarán las tierras de los latifundistas a cambio de la protección armada tan preciada en un mundo tan revuelto. Otra consecuencia importante es la ruralización. Las ciudades por primera vez en siglos se amurallan, deben resistir los ataques y el pillaje de los pueblos bárbaros ante un ejército romano inoperante. De la misma manera, gran parte de la población va a huir de las ciudades y estas pierden más de la mitad de su superficie. La vida se traslada al campo donde se formarán pequeñas comunidades agrarias de carácter autárquico. 7. De la Pax romana a la crisis del imperio
  67. 67. La inestabilidad política romana durante el siglo III se generaliza durante el periodo de la anarquía militar, al que sigue la división del Imperio entre los hijos de Teodosio (395), y prosigue hasta la deposición del último emperador, Rómulo Augústulo, por el general bárbaro Odoacro (476), que pone fin al Imperio Romano de Occidente. 7. De la Pax romana a la crisis del imperio
  68. 68. En Hispania, el fin de la presencia romana durante el siglo V viene precedido, a partir del año 409, por las invasiones de los suevos (Galaecia), los alanos (Lusitania) y los vándalos (Bética), que son rechazadas en un primer momento gracias a la alianza entre los romanos y los visigodos. Las invasiones, saqueos y las revueltas capesinas hundieron la economía y la vida urbana, volviéndose a un régimen de autosuficiencia, a la práctica del trueque y a la casi desaparición de la economía monetaria. 7. De la Pax romana a la crisis del imperio
  69. 69. Las invasiones germánicas. El establecimiento de los visigodos en Hispania 8. El reino visigodo de Toledo En el año 409, después de saquear la Galia durante tres años, los suevos, los vándalos y los alanos, pueblos germánicos, cruzaron los Pirineos y tras someter a saqueo las tierras que atravesaban, terminaron por establecerse: los suevos en Gallaecia (Galicia), los alanos en la Lusitania y los vándalos en la Bética. Los visigodos, también de origen germánico, tras una larga migración, vivían en la región del mar Negro. Presionados por los Hunos, penetraron en el Imperio romano y se establecieron primero en Tracia (Balcanes) y luego, tras pasar por Roma, a la que saquearon en el 410, firmaron un pacto o foedus, por el que, a cambio de ayudar militarmente a Roma, ésta les permitía asentarse en el sur de la Galia. Con anterioridad, los visigodos se habían convertido al arrianismo, una de las primeras herejías dentro del cristianismo. 8.1. Del reino de Tolosa al reino de Toledo
  70. 70. Como tropas federadas para expulsar a los bárbaros, los visigodos penetran en Hispania en el año 415. Consiguen arrinconar a los suevos en Gallaecia, acabaron con los alanos y obligaron a los vándalos a trasladarse al norte de África. Posteriormente, tras la desaparición del Imperio romano de Occidente, en el año 476 en que fue depuesto el último emperador, Rómulo Augústulo, los visigodos fundaron un reino con capital en Tolosa (actual Toulouse), extendido desde el Loira hasta el nordeste de Hispania. Todo parecía ir bien cuando la expansión del pueblo franco por la Galia provocó el enfrentamiento con los visigodos, siendo derrotados por los francos en la batalla de Vouillè (507). Expulsados de la Galia, se establecieron en Hispania, conservando la provincia de Septimania, al norte de los Pirineos, con capital en Narbona. La capital del nuevo reino se situó en Toledo. 8. El reino visigodo de Toledo
  71. 71. 8. El reino visigodo de Toledo
  72. 72. Mapa del Imperio bizantino en 550 d. C. bajo el reinado de Justiniano.
  73. 73. El rey Leovigildo (Museo del Prado) 8. El reino visigodo de Toledo Unificación territorial Los monarcas visigodos se propusieron extender su soberanía sobre el territorio de la antigua Hispania romana. El monarca Leovigildo (568-586) dio un gran paso hacia la unificación territorial cuando en 585 puso fin al reino suevo de Gallaecia. No pudo, en cambio, acabar con las guarniciones bizantinas del litoral sur y sureste, instaladas a mediados del siglo VI por el emperador bizantino Justiniano, interesado en reconstruir el Imperio romano. Por fin, a comienzos del siglo VII, el rey Suintila logró expulsar a los bizantinos.
  74. 74. Conversión de Recaredo al Catolicismo El Rey Recaredo hablando a los Obispos en el Concilio III de Toledo, año 589. 8. El reino visigodo de Toledo Unificación religiosa También se había dado un gran avance hacia la unificación religiosa al convertirse el rey Recaredo, hijo y sucesor de Leovigildo, al catolicismo en el III Concilio de Toledo (589). A partir de la conversión de Recaredo, los Concilios de Toledo trataron, además de temas religiosos, asuntos relacionados con el gobierno del reino. Los judíos, al quedar fuera de la unidad religiosa, fueron perseguidos y ello explica a la larga el apoyo que prestaron a los musulmanes al iniciarse la conquista en el año 711.
  75. 75. Liber Iudiciorum 8. El reino visigodo de Toledo Unificación legislativa Como cada pueblo mantenía sus leyes, al proceso de unidad faltaba la legislativa que se obtendrá por Recesvinto cuando, en 654, promulga el Liber Iudiciorum, texto único legal para visigodos e hispanorromanos.
  76. 76. Grabado de Arrio argumentando la supremacía de Dios Padre, y que el Hijo tuvo un comienzo, al haber tenido un verdadero nacimiento. El arrianismo es una creencia cristiana no trinitaria. Afirma que Jesucristo fue creado por Dios Padre y está subordinado a él. Las enseñanzas arrianas fueron atribuidas a Arrio (c. 250- 335 d. C.), un presbítero de Alejandría, Egipto, y se oponen a las llamadas ortodoxas acerca de la naturaleza divina. La cristología arriana sostiene que el Hijo de Dios no existió siempre, sino que fue creado por Dios Padre. El Primer Concilio de Nicea del 325 consideró que las doctrinas arrianas eran heréticas y el Primer Sínodo de Tiro, en el 335, exoneró a Arrio. Tras su muerte, fue anatemizado de nuevo y fue declarado herético otra vez en el Primer Concilio de Constantinopla del 381.​
  77. 77. 8.2. La organización política 8. El reino visigodo de Toledo La monarquía, forma de gobierno de la Hispania visigoda, era muy débil; en primer lugar porque los reyes accedían al trono por elección. Los reyes estaban supeditados tanto al poder de la aristocracia como al de los obispos, siendo muy frecuentes los destronamientos de los monarcas. La lucha por el poder entre las grandes familias de la nobleza, convertidas en facciones rivales que pugnaban por instalar a su respectivo candidato a la muerte de cada rey, estaba socavando los cimientos de la monarquía visigoda. Enfrentamientos en los que también la jerarquía eclesiástica, tomaba parte en conjuras y conspiraciones. Los últimos reyes, Witiza y don Rodrigo, terminaron poniendo fin al reino. Muerto Witiza (710) éste quiso transmitir el reino a su hijo Ákila, pero la facción rival se impuso y colocó al frente del reino a don Rodrigo (710-711). Los witizanos, entonces, llamaron en su ayuda a los musulmanes que acababan de finalizar la conquista de todo el norte de África. En el año 711 desembarca Tarik junto a Gibraltar al frente de un ejército bereber; don Rodrigo acudió a frenarlos, pero en la batalla de Guadalete (711) era derrotado y perdió la vida. Era el fin de la dominación visigoda de la Península.
  78. 78. IIIConciliodeToledo 8. El reino visigodo de Toledo El rey gobernaba con el auxilio de personas de su confianza, que formaban el Oficio palatino (Officium Palatinum). En el mundo visigodo funcionaron dos instituciones de suma importancia: el Aula Regia y los concilios. •El Aula Regia estaba integrada por los principales colaboradores del rey, así como por la alta nobleza del reino. Sus funciones, no obstante, eran meramente consultivas. •Los concilios formados inicialmente solo por los obispos pero, presididos por el rey, incorporarán a la nobleza, y asumirán funciones no solo religiosas sino también políticas y legislativas. Así, por ejemplo, el IV Concilio de Toledo (633) dictaminó el sistema de monarquía electiva, en la que el sucesor a la corona sería elegido no sólo por los nobles, sino también por los obispos. •-Officium Palatinum: Pequeño grupo escogido del Aula Regia y que se encargaba de diferentes servicios y tareas a nivel político (tanto de la administración local como central). Formaban parte del Officium personajes de alto rango que, con el título de Comes, estaban al frente de diferentes servicios: Comes del Tesoro Regio, Comes de administración de las tierras de la Corona, Comes de recaudación de impuestos, Comes de los gastos del monarca y de su casa. •También participaban los grandes funcionarios territoriales y militares: Duces provinciales (delegados del rey), Comites civitates (jueces de las ciudades) y Gardingos (jefes militares)
  79. 79. La sociedad La estructura de la sociedad visigoda es una prolongación de la hispanorromana del Bajo Imperio. Sigue predominando la economía rural y se mantiene la decadencia de la vida urbana y del comercio. El grado más bajo en la escala social lo ocupaban los esclavos y libertos, obligados a continuar al servicio de su anterior amo. La nobleza englobaba a los herederos de la aristocracia senatorial hispanorromana y a los nobles visigodos, descendientes de los linajes más antiguos, que al asentarse en Hispania se adueñan de grandes dominios, donde los colonos, cada vez más estrechamente, dependían de la autoridad de los dueños de la tierra. La nobleza cada vez es más independiente de los monarcas, gobernaba sus tierras como auténticos señores sin someterse al rey, mientras que la Monarquía era cada vez más débil, incapaz de cobrar tributos y mantener su autoridad. Monedas visigodas 8. El reino visigodo de Toledo 8.3. Economía y sociedad
  80. 80. La debilidad del Estado hará que sus funciones sean sustituidas por relaciones personales. Los reyes se apoyan en nobles fieles, los gardingos, a los que suelen pagar con tierras los servicios prestados (administrar justicia, cobrar tributos, defender el territorio, etc.). En principio, se trata de una concesión en usufructo vitalicio pero con el tiempo se convertirán en hereditarias gobernando en ellas con una total autonomía. A su vez, estos nobles buscan a otras personas, los bucelarios y los saiones, a las que conceden protección y tierras a cambio de su apoyo militar, tras un compromiso de fidelidad y obediencia. Se estaba gestando el feudalismo. Por otro lado, la Iglesia había acumulado desde el Bajo Imperio un gran patrimonio territorial gracias a las donaciones de los fieles. Cuando Recaredo, en el III Concilio de Toledo del 589, se convierta al cristianismo, a su poder económico añadirá un gran poder de influencia política. Por tanto, nobleza e Iglesia acumulan un gran poder político y económico. Los reyes necesitan de su apoyo para alcanzar el trono y para mantenerse en él. Ambos grupos coinciden también en su interés por no permitir una monarquía fuerte que limite sus privilegios y su poder. 8. El reino visigodo de Toledo
  81. 81. Internet IR A ESTA WEBIR A ESTA WEBYacimiento de Atapuerca IR A ESTA WEBIR A ESTA WEBPrehistoria IR A ESTA WEBIR A ESTA WEBPrehistoria Recursos
  82. 82. Videos y animaciones La cueva de Altamira (Artehistoria) Internet Hispania romana (Artehistoria) Tarraco (Artehistoria) Emérita Augusta (Artehistoria) Celtas e iberos (Artehistoria) Invasiones bárbaras en Hispania (Artehistoria) Recursos
  83. 83. Recursos
  84. 84. Mapa del Imperio romano Recursos
  85. 85. Colonización de cartaginenses, griegos y fenicios DOC. 11 Recursos
  86. 86. Fases de la conquista de Hispania DOC. 13 Recursos
  87. 87. Red comercial del Imperio romano DOC. 15 Recursos
  88. 88. Red viaria y principales ciudades DOC. 19 Recursos
  89. 89. División del Imperio romano e invasiones de los pueblos germanos DOC. 22 Recursos
  90. 90. Invasiones germanas en la Península DOC. 23 Recursos

×