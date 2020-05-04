Successfully reported this slideshow.
Para saber más Recurso: 5 Técnicas para aprender a decir NO en el trabajo con elegancia. Enlace. Recurso: Bajarse una para...
LAS 10 COSAS QUE DEBERÍAS SABER PARA es una colección viva en la que tú puedes participar. Puedes proponernos algún tema q...
Las 10 cosas que debes saber para manejar el estrés como las personas exitosas

Las 10 cosas que debes saber para manejar el estrés como las personas exitosas

Las 10 cosas que debes saber para manejar el estrés como las personas exitosas

  1. 1. ¿Cómo manejan el estrés las PERSONAS EXITOSAS?….incluso en tiempos del Coronavirus JORDI TORREGROSA TRIVES 30 de abril de 2020 LAS 10 COSAS QUE DEBERÍAS SABER PARA Etiquetas: #emociones #liderazgo #resiliencia
  2. 2. 1. Saber decir que no. Aprender a negarse sin sentir culpabilidad es algo complicado. Las personas exitosas saben distinguir aquellas situaciones en las que deben decir que no para poder centrarse en sus demás compromisos y necesidades.
  3. 3. 2. Valorar lo que tienes. Ser consciente de lo afortunado que eres por todo aquello que te rodea mejora el estado de ánimo y ayuda a tener más ánimos, energías y una actitud más positiva con tu entorno.
  4. 4. 3. No cuestionarse. Torturarse preguntando constantemente por las decisiones que has tomado y los insidiosos “¿y si…? no conduce a ninguna parte y sólo consiguen que pierdas el tiempo y aumenten tus niveles de estrés. Cree en ti mismo.
  5. 5. 4. Desconectar. Separa tu vida profesional de tus hobbies y reserva un tiempo del día para dedicártelo a ti y a los tuyos. Si eres capaz de disfrutar de tus momentos libres mejorarás tu productividad en las situaciones laborales y te sentirás más motivado y menos nervioso.
  6. 6. 5. No beber mucho café. La cafeína impide concentrarse y pensar relajadamente y suele aumentar los niveles de estrés y ansiedad de manera alarmante.
  7. 7. 6. Descansar adecuadamente. Tu mente necesita desconectar y relajarse para poder afrontar todos los retos, dificultades y metas diarias que te planteas. Tu cuerpo está conectado y debe tener una cantidad adecuada de horas de descanso todos los días.
  8. 8. 7. Hacer ejercicio. El deporte ayuda a liberar endorfinas que mejoran tu estado de ánimo y hacen que tu cuerpo y tu mente estén en mejor sintonía y más optimistas para lograr todo lo que te propongas.
  9. 9. 8. No ser rencoroso. Las emociones negativas sólo generan pensamientos dañinos para ti mismo. El rencor puede afectar, incluso, a tu bienestar y a tu estado de salud porque es una situación en la que se genera gran cantidad de estrés emocional.
  10. 10. 9. Luchar hasta el final. Para llegar al éxito es imprescindible tener claro que cada día es una oportunidad de conseguir aquello que te propongas, incluso en los momentos más complicados. Debes ir ganando, una a una, todas tus batallas para poder superarte a ti mismo.
  11. 11. 10. Tener autoconfianza. No seas el culpable de tu propia caída, elimina los pensamientos negativos y confía en ti mismo y en la fuerza interior que te ha llevado hasta donde estás. Tienes la capacidad de llegar hasta el final, no lo dudes. 10
  12. 12. Para saber más Recurso: 5 Técnicas para aprender a decir NO en el trabajo con elegancia. Enlace. Recurso: Bajarse una parada antes, charlar con el frutero y otras cosas placenteras que volverán. Enlace. Recurso: ¿Te machacas y te culpas por todo? Necesitas el «efecto del lago Wobegon». Enlace. Recurso: Consejos y pautas para disminuir la ansiedad durante el aislamiento. Enlace. Recurso: El ejercicio físico tiene efectos similares a los del café (con cafeína) sobre el cerebro. Enlace. Recurso: Cómo aprender a relajarse rápidamente. Enlace. Recurso: Cómo liberar endorfinas. Enlace. Recurso: Cómo mantener la calma. Enlace. Recurso: Cómo desarrollarla resiliencia en tiempos del COVID-19. Enlace. Recurso: Aprender a aprender. El círculo virtuoso de la confianza. Enlace. Recurso: Cómo manejan el estrés las personas exitosas….incluso en tiempos de Coronavirus. Enlace.
  LAS 10 COSAS QUE DEBERÍAS SABER PARA es una colección viva en la que tú puedes participar. Puedes proponernos algún tema que te preocupe y trataremos de explicarlo en próximas publicaciones

