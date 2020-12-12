Special dishes

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. GASTRONOMY AND CHRISTMAS SWEETS
  2. 2. FIRST DISHES Cappelletti Lasagne
  3. 3. CAPPELLETTI Cappelletti were born in the 1600s The recipe, made as still as in the past, involves the preparation of the classic pasta with flour, eggs (how much it absorbs the flour), possibly a little water. Once the dough is rolled out, cut with a toothed wheel several 4-6 cm wide squares. At this point on each square, a spoonful of batter is placed and then with a quick and skillful hand, it closes according to tradition
  4. 4. Lasagne Lasagne is from Bologna, Emilia Romagna It’s made of layers of thin pasta dough made with flour, egg and spinach; between each layer are ragù sauce and béchamel. The top layer is lightly sprinkled with Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese; the preparation is then baked
  5. 5. Desserts Panettone Pandoro Torrone
  6. 6. TORRONE Torrone is a nougat made of honey, sugar and white eggs with toasted almonds. It’s the most popular Italian candy and has a controversial history
  7. 7. Pandoro Pandoro is a soft bread, born in the 1800s among the rich Venetians with the shape of an eight-pointed star
  8. 8. Panettone Panettone was born in Milan, made with a domed shape, has candied fruit inside.

