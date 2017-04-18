1 Departamento de Desenvolvimento Profissional ELABORAÇÃO DAS DEMONSTRAÇÕES CONTÁBEIS Adriana Valente e-mail: adrianatvale...
2 O presente material foi desenvolvido para aplicação de aula, única e exclusivamente, no Conselho Regional de Contabilida...
3 CONTEÚDO PROGRAMÁTICO 1 Estrutura Conceitual para Elaboração e Divulgação do Relatório Contábil 2 Apresentação das Demon...
4 1 ESTRUTURA CONCEITUAL PARA ELABORAÇÃO DO RELATÓRIO CONTÁBIL FINANCEIRO OBJETIVO DO PRONUNCIAMENTO Servir como fonte dos...
5 Características Qualitativas de Melhoria Comparabilidade Compreensibilidade Tempestividade Verificabilidade As expectati...
6 Entretanto, relatórios contábil-financeiros de propósito geral não atendem e não podem atender a todas as informações de...
7 Patrimônio Líquido É o interesse residual dos ativos da entidade depois de deduzidos todos os seus passivos. Receitas Sã...
8 Conceito de Capital Quando o relevante é a manutenção do capital financeiro (monetário), lucro é o que excede o capital ...
9 2 APRESENTAÇÃO DAS DEMONSTRAÇÕES CONTÁBEIS Principais pontos do Pronunciamento Técnico CPC 26 (R1) Apresentação das Demo...
10 As demonstrações contábeis devem ser apresentadas pelo menos anualmente e devem apresentar apropriadamente a posição pa...
11 A participação dos não-controladores deve ser apresentada como parte do patrimônio líquido no balanço consolidado, após...
12 Todos os itens de receitas e despesas reconhecidos no período devem ser incluídos no resultado do exercício a menos que...
13 A entidade deve divulgar, no resumo das políticas contábeis significativas ou outras notas, os julgamentos exercidos na...
14 3 BALANÇO PATRIMONIAL MODELO SIMPLIFICADO DE BALANÇO PATRIMONIAL Em 31-12-X1 (Em R$) ATIVO PASSIVO 1. ATIVO CIRCULANTE ...
15 4 DEMONSTRAÇÃO DO RESULTADO DO EXERCÍCIO ESTUTURA SIMPLIFICADA DA DRE Em 31-12-X1 (Em R$) 1. RECEITA BRUTA DE VENDAS E ...
16 Exercícios de Balanço Patrimonial e Demonstração do Resultado do Exercício 1. A contabilidade é um sistema de informaçã...
17 2) A evidenciação é um compromisso inalienável da contabilidade com seus usuários e com os próprios objetivos. As forma...
18 3) Estruturar o Balanço Patrimonial, conforme informações abaixo: Contas 2016 2015 Capital Social 2.600.000 1.800.000 E...
19 ATIVO 2016 2015 PASSIVO 2016 2015
20 4. Atribua a letra V para as assertivas verdadeiras e F para as falsas. Conforme art. 178 da Lei 6.404/76, as contas se...
21 ( ) Divulgar as informações exigidas pelas práticas contábeis adotadas no Brasil que não estejam apresentadas em nenhum...
22 9. Julgue os itens abaixo em certos ou errados em conformidade com o CPC 00 – Estrutura Conceitual Básica para Elaboraç...
23 11. O comprometimento de investir uma certa quantia na empresa, assumido pelos sócios ou acionistas, é conhecido, conta...
24 13. A empresa Comercial de Elementos S/A apresentou as seguintes contas em 31 de dezembro de 2015, antes de contabiliza...
25 ATIVO PASSIVO Circulante Circulante Caixa Fornecedores Contas a Receber Contas a Pagar Mercadorias NÃO CIRCULANTE NÃO C...
26 14. A partir dos saldos abaixo, oriundos do balancete da empresa Coimbra S/A, calcule o valor do Patrimônio Líquido (Em...
27 15. A Cia. Comercial Campo Grande S.A. apresentou, em 31.12.X5, o seguinte balanço patrimonial: Caixa 50,00 Fornecedore...
28 16. Da leitura atenta dos balanços gerais da Cia. Emile, levantados em 31.12.16 para publicação, e dos relatórios que o...
29 17) Quando da constituição da sociedade anônima, um dos acionistas subscreveu 1.150.000 ações, com valor nominal de R$ ...
30 (A) registrar, como Capital, o valor de face das novas ações vezes a quantidade de ações negociadas. (B) registrar, com...
31 CAPITAL SUBSCRITO (-) A Integralizar (=) Capital Integralizado Reservas de Capital Ágio na Emissão de Ações Bônus de Su...
32 20) As contas abaixo representam um grupo de receitas e despesas e, embora distribuídas aqui aleatoriamente, compõem a ...
33 Memória de Cálculo: Impostos Despesas Vendas Despesas Administrativas Receitas Financeiras Despesas Financeiras Outras ...
34 Demonstração do Resultado do Exercício X1
35 21) Os dados abaixo se referem às operações de uma empresa. • Aquisições de mercadorias, no montante de R$ 800,00, suje...
36 DRE Valores Receita Bruta (-) Vendas Canceladas (-) ICMS sobre vendas (=) Receita Liquida (-) CMV (=) Lucro Bruto (-) D...
37 (A) 115.800,00 (B) 176.400,00 (C) 190.800,00 (D) 196.800,00 (E) 206.800,00 24. Considere os saldos abaixo: Estoque Fina...
38 Considerando esses dados, um balancete de verificação que apresentasse apenas o resultado do exercício contábil teria u...
39 que o lucro da empresa, referente ao exercício de 2016, seja reduzido no valor de: a) R$ 7.500,00. b) R$ 9.000,00. c) R...
40 Os lançamentos a débito e a crédito seriam: A) D: Apuração do Resultado do Exercício C: Diversos C: Prov. p/ IR C: Part...
41 E) D: Apuração do Resultado do Exercício C: Lucros Acumulados D: Lucros Acumulados C: Diversos C: Prov. p/ IR C: Partic...
42 MEMÓRIA DE CÁLCULO Base de Cálculo (-) Compensação Prejuízo (=) Base de Cálculo Debenturistas – 10% Base de Cálculo Emp...
43 DRE ($) Lucro Operacional Provisão para Imposto de Renda Lucro Antes das Participações Empregados Administradores Parte...
44 33. Considere apenas as informações a seguir, da empresa Correta S/A, fornecidas em 31 de dezembro de 2015. Capital Soc...
45 34. O prejuízo do exercício será absorvido: (A) Conforme deliberado pela Assembleia Geral Ordinária; (B) Lucros Acumula...
46 • não houve reversão de nenhuma reserva anteriormente constituída; • não houve distribuição de dividendos fixos. O valo...
47 5 DESTINAÇÃO DO RESULTADO E DISTRIBUIÇÃO DE DIVIDENDOS PATRIMÔNIO LÍQUIDO Capital Social Capital Subscrito Autorizado A...
48 Reservas e Dividendos Reserva Legal Art. 193. Do lucro líquido do exercício, 5% (cinco por cento) serão aplicados, ante...
49 Reserva Estatutária Art. 194. O estatuto poderá criar reservas desde que, para cada uma: I - indique, de modo preciso e...
50 Tem por objetivo a equalização dos dividendos em virtude da probabilidade de em períodos futuros a empresa reduzir sua ...
51 § 2o O orçamento poderá ser aprovado pela assembleia geral ordinária que deliberar sobre o balanço do exercício e revis...
52 realizar de cada exercício que forem os primeiros a serem realizados em dinheiro. Tem como finalidade evitar que a comp...
53 V - pagamento de dividendo a ações preferenciais, quando essa vantagem lhes for assegurada (artigo 17, § 5º). Parágrafo...
54 Art. 202. Os acionistas têm direito de receber como dividendo obrigatório, em cada exercício, a parcela dos lucros esta...
55 § 2o Quando o estatuto for omisso e a assembleia geral deliberar alterá-lo para introduzir norma sobre a matéria, o div...
56 Art. 203. O disposto nos artigos 194 a 197, e 202, não prejudicará o direito dos acionistas preferenciais de receber os...
57 Prazo para pagamento dos Dividendos § 3º O dividendo deverá ser pago, salvo deliberação em contrário da assembleia gera...
58 admitidas à negociação no mercado de valores mobiliários se a elas for atribuída pelo menos uma das seguintes preferênc...
59 remanescentes e a ação com dividendo mínimo participa dos lucros distribuídos em igualdade de condições com as ordinári...
60 Exercícios de Destinação do Resultado e Distribuição de Dividendos 1) Ao registrar a proposta de destinação dos resulta...
61 3. Quando o total das reservas de lucros, de acordo com o determinado pela Lei no 6.404/76, com nova redação dada pela ...
62 5. A Cia. Comercial SST terminou o exercício social com lucro líquido de R$ 120.000,00, devendo constituir a reserva le...
63 7. A Companhia Irmãos Flores S/A apresentou as seguintes informações relativas ao exercício social encerrado em 31.12.2...
64 64 9. A constituição da Reserva de Lucros a Realizar é facultativa e tem como objetivo evidenciar a parcela de lucros n...
65 65 11. A Cia. Moderna apresentou o seguinte resultado, em reais, no final do ano de 2015: LUCRO OPERACIONAL 5.000,00 (+...
66 66 Nessa situação, a empresa deve destinar, obrigatoriamente, 5% do resultado do período para a reserva legal. (V) ou (...
67 67 18. Em relação ao Patrimônio Líquido, pode-se afirmar que: (A) é composto pelo capital social, reservas, provisões t...
68 68 6 DEMONSTRAÇÃO DOS LUCROS OU PREJUÍZOS ACUMULADOS E DEMONSTRAÇÃO DA MUTAÇÃO DO PATRIMÔNIO LÍQUIDO Conforme Art. 186,...
69 69 Diferença entre a DMPL e DLPA DMPL Evidencia toda movimentação ocorrida no patrimônio líquido DLPA Evidencia apenas ...
70 70 1) Com base nas informações abaixo, elabore a DMPL e DLPA. Saldo em 31 de dezembro de 2014 R$ Capital Social Realiza...
71 71 DEMONSTRAÇÃO DA MUTAÇÃO DO PATRIMONIO LIQUIDO DATA CAPITAL SOCIAL RESERVAS DE CAPITAL AAP RESERVAS DE LUCROS L/P ACU...
72 72 Demonstração dos Lucros ou Prejuízos Acumulados Saldo da Conta L/P Acumulados Valores
73 73 2. A Cia. Sigma, em fase de elaboração de sua Demonstração de Mutações do Patrimônio Líquido correspondente ao exerc...
74 74 3. Informação parcial da Demonstração das Mutações do Patrimônio Líquido da Cia. Gama S/A, referente aos saldos fina...
75 75 4) Ao registrar a proposta de destinação dos resultados do exercício, o setor de Contabilidade da empresa deverá con...
76 76 7 DEMONSTRAÇÃO DO FLUXO DE CAIXA Art. 176 da Lei 6.404/1976 determina que ao fim de cada exercício social, a diretor...
77 77 tampouco de financiamento. Atividades de investimento são as referentes à aquisição e à venda de ativos de longo pra...
78 78 característica desses arranjos oferecidos pelos bancos é que frequentemente os saldos flutuam de devedor para credor...
79 79 comissões e outras receitas;  pagamentos de caixa a fornecedores de mercadorias e serviços;  pagamentos de caixa a...
80 80 aqueles relacionados aos custos de desenvolvimento ativados e aos ativos imobilizados de construção própria; (b) rec...
81 81 Atividades de financiamento A divulgação separada dos fluxos de caixa advindos das atividades de financiamento é imp...
82 82 Juros, Dividendos e Juros Sobre Capital Próprio Classificação Os juros pagos e recebidos Dividendos e os juros sobre...
83 83 Exercício Sobre Fluxo de Caixa 1. A nova redação da Lei Societária extinguiu a Demonstração de Origens e Aplicações ...
Demonstrações contábeis

  1. 1. 1 Departamento de Desenvolvimento Profissional ELABORAÇÃO DAS DEMONSTRAÇÕES CONTÁBEIS Adriana Valente e-mail: adrianatvalente@hotmail.com 1º semestre de 2017. 13/03/2017 ______________________________________________________________________________________________ Rua 1º de Março, 33 – Centro – Rio de Janeiro/RJ – Cep: 20.010-000 Telefone: (21) 2216-9544 e 2216-9545 cursos@crcrj.org.br – www.crc.org.br
  2. 2. 2 O presente material foi desenvolvido para aplicação de aula, única e exclusivamente, no Conselho Regional de Contabilidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro - CRCRJ. Os textos foram extraídos dos Pronunciamentos emitidos pelo CPC – Comitê de Pronunciamentos Contábeis, da legislação societária, Lei 6.404/1976 e de bibliografias consagradas sobre os temas abordados. Os exercícios propostos foram extraídos de provas de concursos públicos e bibliografias, com adaptações ou não. Bom Estudo!!
  3. 3. 3 CONTEÚDO PROGRAMÁTICO 1 Estrutura Conceitual para Elaboração e Divulgação do Relatório Contábil 2 Apresentação das Demonstrações Contábeis 3 Balanço Patrimonial 4 Demonstração do Resultado do Exercício 5 Destinação do Resultado e Distribuição de Dividendos 6 Demonstração dos Lucros e Prejuízos Acumulados e Demonstração da Mutação do Patrimônio Líquido 7 Demonstração do Fluxo de Caixa 8 Demonstração do Valor Adicionado 9 Notas Explicativas 10 Relatório da Administração 11 Princípios Contábeis
  4. 4. 4 1 ESTRUTURA CONCEITUAL PARA ELABORAÇÃO DO RELATÓRIO CONTÁBIL FINANCEIRO OBJETIVO DO PRONUNCIAMENTO Servir como fonte dos conceitos básicos e fundamentais a serem utilizados na elaboração e na interpretação dos Pronunciamentos Técnicos, na preparação e utilização das demonstrações contábeis das entidades comerciais, industriais e outras de negócios e também para a elaboração de outros relatórios. Características Qualitativas Fundamentais Relevância Apresentação Fidedigna A influência de uma informação contábil na tomada de decisões. Faz diferença nas decisões econômicas dos usuários. A Relevância depende da natureza e também da materialidade (tamanho) do item em discussão. Três atributos: completa, neutra e livre de erro. Precisa conter o necessário para que o usuário compreenda o fenômeno sendo retratado Precisa estar desprovida de viés na seleção ou na apresentação, não podendo ser distorcida para mais ou para menos. Livre de erro não significa total exatidão, mas sim que o processo para obtenção da informação tenha sido selecionado e aplicado livre de erros.
  5. 5. 5 Características Qualitativas de Melhoria Comparabilidade Compreensibilidade Tempestividade Verificabilidade As expectativas de investidores, credores por empréstimos e outros credores em termos de retorno dependem da avaliação destes quanto ao montante, à tempestividade e às incertezas associados aos fluxos de caixa futuros de entrada para a entidade. E... o quão eficiente e efetivamente a administração tem cumprido com suas responsabilidades no uso dos recursos da entidade. Permite a identificação e compreensão de similaridades e diferenças entre os itens. Diferente da consistência que significa aplicação dos mesmos métodos para os mesmos itens. Comparabilidade implica também em fazer com que coisas diferentes não pareçam iguais ou coisas iguais não pareçam diferentes. A informação disponível a tempo de influenciar o usuário em sua decisão. Diferentes observadores poderem chegar a um consenso sobre o retrato de uma realidade econômica. Compreensibilidade significa que a classificação, a caracterização e a apresentação da informação são feitas com clareza e concisão, tornando-a compreensível. Presunção de que o usuário tem conhecimento razoável de negócios e que age diligentemente. Primariamente aos Seguintes Usuários Externos:  Investidores  Financiadores  Outros credores  Sem hierarquia
  6. 6. 6 Entretanto, relatórios contábil-financeiros de propósito geral não atendem e não podem atender a todas as informações de que necessitam os usuários, que precisam considerar informação pertinente de outras fontes. Relatórios contábil-financeiros auxiliam a estimar, mas não são elaborados para mostrar o valor econômico da entidade. E também não são elaborados para atender primariamente a órgãos reguladores e outros usuários que não sejam investidores, credores por empréstimo e outros credores. Os relatórios contábil-financeiros são em larga escala baseados em estimativas, julgamentos e modelos, e não em descrições ou retratos exatos. A Estrutura Conceitual estabelece os conceitos que devem amparar tais estimativas, julgamentos e modelos. Assim como a maioria dos objetivos, a visão contida na Estrutura Conceitual do que sejam a elaboração e a divulgação do relatório contábil-financeiro ideal é improvável de ser atingida em sua totalidade, pelo menos no curto prazo, visto que se requer tempo para a compreensão, aceitação e implementação de novas formas de analisar transações e outros eventos. Recursos econômicos, reivindicações e suas mudanças. Ativo É um recurso controlado pela entidade como resultado de eventos passados e do qual se espera que fluam futuros benefícios econômicos para a entidade. Passivo É uma obrigação presente da entidade, derivada de eventos passados, cuja liquidação se espera que resulte na saída de recursos da entidade capazes de gerar benefícios econômicos. Deve ser reconhecido quando for provável que benefícios econômicos futuros dele provenientes fluirão para a entidade e seu custo ou valor puder ser mensurado com confiabilidade. Deve ser reconhecido quando for provável que uma saída de recursos detentores de benefícios econômicos seja exigida em liquidação de obrigação presente e o valor pelo qual essa liquidação se dará puder ser mensurado com confiabilidade.
  7. 7. 7 Patrimônio Líquido É o interesse residual dos ativos da entidade depois de deduzidos todos os seus passivos. Receitas São aumentos nos benefícios econômicos durante o período contábil sob a forma da entrada de recursos ou do aumento de ativos ou diminuição de passivos, que resultam em aumentos do patrimônio líquido e que não estejam relacionados com a contribuição dos detentores dos instrumentos patrimoniais (proprietários da entidade). Despesas São decréscimos nos benefícios econômicos durante o período contábil sob a forma da saída de recursos ou da redução de ativos ou assunção de passivos, que resultam em decréscimo do patrimônio líquido e que não sejam relacionados com distribuições aos detentores dos instrumentos patrimoniais (distribuição de resultado ou devolução de capital aos proprietários da entidade). A receita deve ser reconhecida quando resultar em aumento nos benefícios econômicos futuros relacionado com aumento de ativo ou com diminuição de passivo, e puder ser mensurada com confiabilidade. A despesa deve ser reconhecida quando resultar em decréscimo nos benefícios econômicos futuros relacionado com o decréscimo de um ativo ou o aumento de um passivo, e puder ser mensurada com confiabilidade. Reconhecimento dos Elementos Patrimoniais Custo Histórico Custo Corrente Valor realizável ou valor presente dos futuros Benefícios econômicos.
  8. 8. 8 Conceito de Capital Quando o relevante é a manutenção do capital financeiro (monetário), lucro é o que excede o capital financeiro aportado pelos proprietários. Esse conceito leva, normalmente, à adoção do custo histórico para os elementos patrimoniais (principalmente os não monetários) e à inclusão, no resultado, das variações de preços de determinados elementos. Quando o relevante é a manutenção do capital físico, lucro é o que excede à manutenção da capacidade física ou operacional inicial do período. Nesse caso, as variações de preços dos ativos, por exemplo, são consideradas ajustes ao capital, e não lucros, como é o caso das reavaliações de ativos destinados ao uso.
  9. 9. 9 2 APRESENTAÇÃO DAS DEMONSTRAÇÕES CONTÁBEIS Principais pontos do Pronunciamento Técnico CPC 26 (R1) Apresentação das Demonstrações Contábeis. OBJETIVO É definir a base para a apresentação de demonstrações contábeis, inclusive as separadas e consolidadas, para assegurar a comparabilidade. Um conjunto completo de demonstrações contábeis inclui, como regra: balanço patrimonial; demonstração do resultado; demonstração do resultado abrangente; demonstração das mutações do patrimônio líquido; demonstração das mutações do patrimônio líquido; demonstração dos fluxos de caixa; demonstração do valor adicionado quando exigida legalmente; notas explicativas, compreendendo um resumo das políticas contábeis significativas e outras informações explanatórias.
  10. 10. 10 As demonstrações contábeis devem ser apresentadas pelo menos anualmente e devem apresentar apropriadamente a posição patrimonial e financeira, o desempenho financeiro e os fluxos de caixa da entidade. Em praticamente todas as circunstâncias, a representação adequada é conseguida pela conformidade com as práticas contábeis brasileiras ensejadas pelos Pronunciamentos, Interpretações e Orientações do CPC. Na ocasião da elaboração de demonstrações contábeis, a Administração deve exercer julgamento acerca da capacidade da entidade continuar em operação no futuro previsível. As demonstrações contábeis devem ser elaboradas no pressuposto dessa continuidade, a menos que a Administração pretenda liquidar a entidade ou cessar seus negócios, ou não tenha alternativa realista senão fazer isso. O regime de competência, o respeito à relevância e à materialidade das informações, a não compensação de valores que não possam legal ou contratualmente ser compensados, a adoção consistente dos mesmos critérios ao longo do tempo e o seguimento a todos os demais preceitos estabelecidos na Estrutura Conceitual para Elaboração e Divulgação de Relatório Contábil-Financeiro devem sempre estar presentes nas demonstrações que devem ser apresentadas pelo menos anualmente.
  11. 11. 11 A participação dos não-controladores deve ser apresentada como parte do patrimônio líquido no balanço consolidado, após o subtotal do patrimônio líquido dos proprietários da entidade controladora. O resultado do período e o resultado abrangente do período devem evidenciar a parcela dos proprietários da entidade controladora e a parcela dos não controladores. A entidade deve apresentar os ativos e os passivos segregados em circulantes e não circulantes exceto quando uma apresentação baseada na liquidez proporcionar informação confiável e mais relevante, como é o caso de certas instituições financeiras. Os tributos diferidos ativos e passivos não devem ser classificados entre os valores circulantes. Quando a entidade não cumprir um compromisso segundo acordo de empréstimo de longo prazo até a data do balanço, com o efeito de o passivo se tornar vencido e pagável à ordem do credor, o passivo é classificado como circulante mesmo que o credor tenha concordado, após a data do balanço e antes da data da autorização para emissão das demonstrações contábeis, em não exigir pagamento antecipado como consequência do descumprimento do compromisso. O passivo deve ser classificado como circulante porque, à data do balanço, a entidade não tem direito incondicional de diferir a sua liquidação durante pelo menos doze meses após essa data.
  12. 12. 12 Todos os itens de receitas e despesas reconhecidos no período devem ser incluídos no resultado do exercício a menos que um Pronunciamento, uma Interpretação ou uma Orientação o exija de outro modo, como no caso das circunstâncias específicas em que ocorre o ajuste de avaliação patrimonial diretamente no patrimônio líquido. A demonstração do resultado abrangente deve, no mínimo, incluir as seguintes rubricas: o resultado líquido do período, cada item dos outros resultados abrangentes classificados conforme sua natureza, a parcela dos outros resultados abrangentes de empresas investidas reconhecida por meio do método de equivalência patrimonial; e o resultado abrangente. Em suma, essa demonstração abrange todas as mutações do patrimônio líquido que não sejam representadas pelas operações entre os proprietários agindo nessa condição de proprietários e a entidade. A demonstração do resultado abrangente deve ser apresentada separadamente da demonstração do resultado, em função da lei brasileira. A entidade não deve apresentar rubricas ou itens de receitas ou despesas como itens extraordinários ou não operacionais, quer na demonstração do resultado abrangente, quer na demonstração do resultado do período, quer nas notas explicativas.
  13. 13. 13 A entidade deve divulgar, no resumo das políticas contábeis significativas ou outras notas, os julgamentos exercidos na elaboração das demonstrações contábeis, os principais pressupostos relativos ao futuro, as principais fontes da incerteza das estimativas à data do balanço patrimonial que ensejem risco significativo de provocar modificação material no próximo exercício nos valores consignados nas demonstrações contábeis. As notas explicativas devem apresentar as informações requeridas pelos Pronunciamentos Técnicos, Orientações e Interpretações aplicados que não tenham sido apresentadas nas demonstrações contábeis, prover informação adicional que CPC_26_R1 seja relevante para sua compreensão, passivos contingentes e compromissos contratuais não reconhecidos, divulgações não financeiras, por exemplo, os objetivos e políticas de gestão do risco financeiro da entidade, as bases de mensuração utilizadas (por exemplo, custo histórico, custo corrente, valor realizável líquido, valor justo ou valor recuperável) o domicílio e a forma jurídica da entidade, descrição da natureza das operações da entidade e das suas principais atividades; nome da entidade controladora e a entidade controladora do grupo em última instância e todas as demais notas exigidas legalmente e normativamente. A essência econômica deve prevalecer sobre a forma jurídica quando esta não representar aquela e isso colocar em risco o objetivo das demonstrações contábeis estabelecido no Pronunciamento Conceitual Básico Estrutura Conceitual para Elaboração e Divulgação de Relatório Contábil-Financeiro.
  14. 14. 14 3 BALANÇO PATRIMONIAL MODELO SIMPLIFICADO DE BALANÇO PATRIMONIAL Em 31-12-X1 (Em R$) ATIVO PASSIVO 1. ATIVO CIRCULANTE 1. PASSIVO CIRCULANTE 1.1 DISPONÍVEL Caixa e Equivalentes de Caixa 1.2 CRÉDITOS Cliente (-) Perdas Estimadas Adiantamentos a Empregados Tributos a Recuperar 1.3 ESTOQUES 1.4 DESPESAS ANTECIPADAS Prêmios de Seguros a Vencer Encargos Financeiros a Vencer Fornecedores Obrigações Trabalhistas Obrigações Fiscais e Sociais a Recolher Adiantamento de Clientes Empréstimos e Financiamentos Arrendamento Mercantil Aluguéis Lucros e Dividendos Debêntures Provisões Trabalhistas 2. ATIVO NÃO CIRCULANTE 2.1 REALIZÁVEL A LONGO PRAZO Clientes (-) Perdas Estimadas Títulos a Receber Créditos de Sócios e Diretores Créditos de Coligadas e Controladas Adiantamentos a Terceiros Participações Societárias 2.2 INVESTIMENTOS Participações Societárias Obras de Arte Imóvel Não de Uso (-) Provisões para Perdas 2.3 IMOBILIZADO Terrenos – Construções – Instalações - Veículos Máquinas e Equipamentos - Móveis e Utensílios (-) Depreciações Acumuladas Benfeitorias em Imóveis de Terceiros (-) Amortizações Acumuladas Construções em Andamento 2.4 INTANGÍVEL Marcas e Patentes 2. PASSIVO NÃO CIRCULANTE 2.1 EXIGÍVEL A LONGO PRAZO Empréstimos e Financiamentos Títulos a Pagar Debêntures Provisões para Riscos Fiscais Receitas de Exercícios Futuros (-) Custos e Despesas de Exercícios Futuros 3. PATRIMÔNIO LÍQUIDO 3.1 Capital Social Capital Social (-) Capital a Integralizar 3.2 Reservas de Capital Ágio na Emissão de Ações Partes Beneficiárias Bônus de Subscrição 3.3 Ajustes de Avaliação Patrimonial 3.4 Reservas de Lucros Reserva Legal Reserva Estatutária Reservas de Contingência Reserva de lucros a realizar Reserva de Retenção de Lucros Reserva de Incentivos Fiscais 3 5 (-) Ações em Tesouraria 3.6 (-) Prejuízos Acumulados TOTAL DO ATIVO TOTAL DO PASSIVO
  15. 15. 15 4 DEMONSTRAÇÃO DO RESULTADO DO EXERCÍCIO ESTUTURA SIMPLIFICADA DA DRE Em 31-12-X1 (Em R$) 1. RECEITA BRUTA DE VENDAS E SERVIÇOS Receitas de Comercialização Receitas de Venda de Serviços 2. (-) DEDUÇÕES DA RECEITA BRUTA Vendas Canceladas Abatimentos e Descontos Impostos sobre Vendas Descontos Incondicionais 3. (=) RECEITA OPERACIONAL LÍQUIDA 4. (-) CUSTOS DAS VENDAS Custo dos Produtos Vendidos (CPV) Custo dos Serviços Prestados (CSP) Custo das Mercadorias Vendidas (CMV) 5. (=) RESULTADO OPERACIONAL BRUTO (LUCRO BRUTO) 6. (-) DESPESAS OPERACIONAIS Despesas com Vendas Despesas Administrativas e Despesas Gerais (+/-) Outras Receitas ou Despesas 7. (=) RESULTADO OPERACIONAL LÍQUIDO 8. (+/-) RESULTADO FINANCEIRO Despesas Financeiras Receitas Financeiras 9. (=) RESULTADO ANTES DO IMPOSTO DE RENDA (LAIR) Provisão para Contribuição Social Provisão para Imposto de Renda 10. (=) RESULTADO DO EXERCÍCIO APÓS IMPOSTO DE RENDA (LADIR) 11. (-) PARTICIPAÇÕES Debêntures Empregados Administradores Partes Beneficiárias 12. LUCRO/PREJUÍZO LÍQUIDO DO EXERCÍCIO Lucro Líq. do Exercício por ação do Cap. Social
  16. 16. 16 Exercícios de Balanço Patrimonial e Demonstração do Resultado do Exercício 1. A contabilidade é um sistema de informação. Compreende-se por sistema de informações um conjunto articulado de dados, técnicos de acumulação, ajustes e editagens de relatórios que permite tratar as informações de natureza repetitiva com o máximo possível de relevância e o mínimo de custo e dar condições, para por meio da utilização de informações primárias constantes do arquivo básico, juntamente com técnicas derivadas da própria contabilidade e (ou) de outras disciplinas, que sejam elaborados relatórios de exceção com finalidade específica, em oportunidades definidas ou não. Nesse contexto, julgue os itens abaixo em certos ou errados: a) Os acionistas e financiadores são exemplos clássicos de usuários externos dos sistemas de informações contábeis que requerem informações dentro dos princípios de contabilidade. b) Os gerentes são usuários internos dos sistemas de informações contábeis e requerem informações que podem nada ter a ver com a obediência aos princípios de contabilidade. c) Os dados das transações modificativas (alteram patrimônio líquido) e permutativas (não altera o patrimônio líquido) são exemplos de entradas do sistema de informação contábil.
  17. 17. 17 2) A evidenciação é um compromisso inalienável da contabilidade com seus usuários e com os próprios objetivos. As formas de evidenciação podem variar, mas a essência é sempre a mesma: Apresentar informação quantitativa e qualitativa de maneira ordenada, deixando o menor número possível de informações fora de demonstrativos formais, a fim de propiciar uma base adequada de informação para o usuário. (Sérgio de Iudícibus - com adaptações) Julgue os Itens abaixo em certos ou errados a) No balanço, as contas serão classificadas segundo os elementos do patrimônio que registrem e agrupadas de modo a facilitar tanto o conhecimento quanto a análise da situação financeira da companhia. b) Para efeito de classificação das contas no balanço, consideram-se de curto prazo os elementos patrimoniais realizáveis ou exigíveis até o final do exercício subsequente e de longo prazo aqueles que vencem após esse prazo. No entanto, caso a empresa tenha um ciclo operacional maior que o exercício social, a definição desses prazos terá por base a duração desse ciclo.
  18. 18. 18 3) Estruturar o Balanço Patrimonial, conforme informações abaixo: Contas 2016 2015 Capital Social 2.600.000 1.800.000 Empréstimos Exterior - LP 120.000 150.000 Lucros Acumulados 471.250 450.000 Investimentos em Coligadas e Controladas 750.000 600.000 Caixa e Equivalentes de Caixa 240.000 180.000 Dividendos a Pagar 175.000 150.000 Impostos e Contribuições a Pagar 175.000 125.000 Clientes 100.000 30.000 Salários a Pagar 100.000 90.000 Imobilizado Líquido 2.550.000 2.100.000 Reservas de Capital 200.000 200.000 Reserva Legal 196.250 170.000 Fornecedores 180.000 120.000 Clientes – LP 260.000 165.000 Empréstimos a Controladas 60.000 70.000 Intangível Líquido 250.000 200.000 Estoques 250.000 180.000 Ajuste de Avaliação Patrimonial 80.000 100.000 Reserva Estatutária 202.500 150.000 Reserva Contingência 100.000 150.000 Despesas pagas Antecipadamente 140.000 130.000
  19. 19. 19 ATIVO 2016 2015 PASSIVO 2016 2015
  20. 20. 20 4. Atribua a letra V para as assertivas verdadeiras e F para as falsas. Conforme art. 178 da Lei 6.404/76, as contas serão classificadas segundo os elementos do patrimônio que registrem e agrupadas de modo a facilitar o conhecimento e a análise da situação financeira da companhia. Portanto, entre os grupos de contas do balanço estão: ( ) Ativo não circulante, composto por ativo realizável a longo prazo, investimentos, imobilizado e diferido. ( ) Patrimônio líquido, dividido em capital social, reservas de capital, reservas de reavaliação, reservas de lucros ou prejuízos acumulados. ( ) Passivo dividido em passivo circulante, passivo exigível a longo prazo e resultados de exercícios futuros. 5.Atribua a letra V para as proposições verdadeiras e F para as falsas. Segundo o art. 184 da Lei 6.404/76, no balanço, os elementos do passivo serão avaliados de acordo com os seguintes critérios: ( )_As obrigações, os encargos e riscos, conhecidos ou calculáveis, inclusive o imposto sobre a renda a pagar com base no resultado do exercício serão computados pelo valor atualizado até a data do balanço. ( )_As obrigações em moeda estrangeira, com cláusula de paridade cambial, serão convertidas em moeda nacional à taxa de câmbio em vigor na data do balanço. (_)_As obrigações, encargos e riscos classificados no passivo circulante serão ajustados ao seu valor presente, sendo os demais ajustados quando houver efeito relevante. 6. Atribua a letra V para as afirmativas verdadeiras e F para as falsas. Conforme art. 176 da Lei 6.404/76 § 4º, as demonstrações serão complementadas por notas explicativas e outros quadros analíticos ou demonstrações contábeis necessárias para esclarecimento da situação patrimonial e dos resultados do exercício. De acordo com o § 5º, do art. 176 da Lei 6.404/76, as notas explicativas devem:
  21. 21. 21 ( ) Divulgar as informações exigidas pelas práticas contábeis adotadas no Brasil que não estejam apresentadas em nenhuma outra parte das demonstrações financeiras. ( ) Fornecer informações adicionais não indicadas nas próprias demonstrações financeiras e consideradas necessárias para uma apresentação adequada. ( ) Apresentar informações sobre a base de preparação das demonstrações financeiras e das práticas contábeis específicas, selecionadas e aplicadas para negócios e eventos não relevantes. 7. Atribua a letra V para as afirmativas verdadeiras e F para as falsas. De acordo com o § 5º, do art. 177 da Lei 6.404/76, as notas explicativas deverão indicar: ( )_O número, espécie e classes das ações do capital social. (_)_A taxa de juros, as datas de vencimento e as garantias das obrigações a curto prazo. ( )_O ônus reais constituídos sobre elementos do ativo, as garantias prestadas a terceiros e outras responsabilidades eventuais ou contingentes. 8. Conforme o Pronunciamento Estrutura Conceitual do Comitê de Pronunciamentos Contábeis, atribua a letra V para as afirmativas verdadeiras e F para as falsas. ( )_As características qualitativas são os atributos que tornam as demonstrações contábeis úteis para os usuários. As quatro principais características qualitativas são: compreensibilidade, relevância, continuidade e comparabilidade. ( _)_As demonstrações contábeis preparadas pelo regime de competência informam aos usuários não somente as transações passadas envolvendo o pagamento e recebimento de caixa ou outros recursos financeiros, mas também as obrigações de pagamento no futuro e recursos que serão recebidos no futuro. ( ) As demonstrações contábeis não são neutras se, pela escolha ou apresentação da informação, elas induzirem a tomada de decisão ou um julgamento, visando a atingir um resultado ou desfecho predeterminado.
  22. 22. 22 9. Julgue os itens abaixo em certos ou errados em conformidade com o CPC 00 – Estrutura Conceitual Básica para Elaboração do Relatório Contábil Financeiro. a) Ativo é um recurso controlado pela entidade como resultado de eventos passados e do qual se espera que resultem futuros benefícios econômicos para a entidade. b) Passivo é uma obrigação presente da entidade, derivada de eventos já ocorridos, cuja liquidação se espera que resulte em saída de recursos capazes de gerar benefícios econômicos. c) Patrimônio Líquido é o valor residual dos ativos da entidade depois de deduzidos todos os seus passivos. d) O benefício econômico futuro embutido em um ativo é o seu potencial em contribuir, direta ou indiretamente, para o fluxo de caixa ou equivalentes de caixa para a entidade. Tal potencial poderá ser produtivo, quando o recurso for parte integrante das atividades operacionais da entidade. Poderá também ter a forma de conversibilidade em caixa ou equivalentes de caixa ou poderá ainda ser capaz de reduzir as saídas de caixa, como no caso de um processo industrial alternativo que reduza os custos de produção. e) O aumento do capital social mediante capitalização de lucros ou de reservas importará alteração do valor nominal das ações ou distribuições das ações novas, correspondentes ao aumento, entre acionistas, na proporção do número de ações que possuírem. 10. A Lei das Sociedades por ações estabelece que os ajustes de exercícios anteriores não devem afetar o resultado normal do exercício em curso, determinando, então, que seus efeitos sejam registrados diretamente na conta de lucros ou prejuízos acumulados. São tratados como ajustes de exercícios anteriores, somente: (A) efeitos de mudança de critério contábil e retificação de erro. (B) erros ocasionados por negligência ou imprudência. (C) alteração no prazo de vida útil do bem e variação cambial relevante. (D) fraudes detectadas pela auditoria independente. (E) despesas diferidas não amortizadas e custos imputados.
  23. 23. 23 11. O comprometimento de investir uma certa quantia na empresa, assumido pelos sócios ou acionistas, é conhecido, contabilmente, como capital: (A) de risco. (B) autorizado. (C) nominal. (D) próprio. (E) subscrito 12. A Comercial de Papéis S/A, em dezembro de 2015, praticou os seguintes atos: • venda de veículo do Imobilizado, para acionista, por R$ 80.000,00, vencimento 30/06/16; • venda de condicionador de ar do Imobilizado, para empregado, por R$ 50.000,00, vencimento 30/06/16; • venda de mercadoria, para sociedade controlada, por R$ 120.000,00, vencimento 30/06/16; • adiantamento de R$ 60.000,00 a empregados, a título de 13º salário, vencimento 20/11/16; • adiantamento de R$ 40.000,00 a diretores, vencimento 20/11/16; • venda de imóvel do Ativo Permanente/Investimentos, para sociedade coligada, para pagamento em 4 parcelas de R$ 250.000,00, com vencimento para 30/06/16; 30/12/16; 30/06/17 e 30/12/17. Considerando, exclusivamente, as informações recebidas e as determinações da Lei das Sociedades por Ações, no balanço de 31/12/16, os direitos a receber, classificados no Ativo Realizável a Longo Prazo, atingiram, em reais, o montante de (A) 500.000,00 (B) 620.000,00 (C) 1.120.000,00 (D) 1.240.000,00 (E) 1.290.000,00
  24. 24. 24 13. A empresa Comercial de Elementos S/A apresentou as seguintes contas em 31 de dezembro de 2015, antes de contabilizar a apuração do resultado do exercício: Caixa R$ 540,00 Contas a Receber R$ 18.360,00 Mercadorias R$ 2.000,00 Fornecedores R$ 10.180,00 Contas a Pagar R$ 15.620,00 Máquinas e Equipamentos R$ 7.500,00 Depreciação Acumulada R$ 1.260,00 Terrenos R$ 16.880,00 Empréstimos longo prazo R$ 12.000,00 Capital Social R$ 6.300,00 Lucros Acumulados R$ 2.720,00 Vendas de Mercadorias R$ 99.760,00 Despesas Administrativas e Gerais R$ 10.000,00 Despesas Comerciais R$ 10.720,00 Depreciação R$ 640,00 Despesas Financeiras R$ 4.000,00 Compras de Mercadorias R$ 77.200,00 Observações: 1 - O estoque de mercadorias ao final do período foi de R$ 9.200,00. 2 - Não considerar implicações de ordem fiscal e tributária, nem distribuições de lucro. Considerando as contas e saldos acima, podemos dizer que: a) o ativo patrimonial é de R$ 52.480,00. b) o passivo patrimonial é de R$ 25.800,00. c) o patrimônio líquido da empresa é de R$ 9.020,00. d) o lucro operacional bruto foi de R$ 8.400,00. e) o lucro líquido alcançado no período foi de R$ 4.400,00.
  25. 25. 25 ATIVO PASSIVO Circulante Circulante Caixa Fornecedores Contas a Receber Contas a Pagar Mercadorias NÃO CIRCULANTE NÃO CIRCULANTE Máquinas e Equipamentos Empréstimos Depreciação Terrenos Capital Social Lucros Acumulados Lucro do Período TOTAL ATIVO TOTAL PASSIVO DRE Vendas de Mercadorias CMV Lucro Bruto Despesas Administrativas e Gerais Despesas Comerciais Depreciação Despesas Financeiras LUCRO DO PERÍODO
  26. 26. 26 14. A partir dos saldos abaixo, oriundos do balancete da empresa Coimbra S/A, calcule o valor do Patrimônio Líquido (Em R$): Caixa 100,00 Fornecedores 2.500,00 Capital 4.000,00 Veículos 1.000,00 Impostos a Pagar 700,00 Salários a Pagar 800,00 Imóveis 10.000,00 Despesas Administrativas 75,00 Custo das Mercadorias Vendidas 700,00 Reserva de Capital 190,00 Despesas de Vendas 25,00 Estoques 300,00 Duplicatas a Pagar 1.000,00 Lucros Acumulados 100,00 Reserva de Lucros 1.000,00 Depreciação Acumulada 1.000,00 Receita Financeira 10,00 Bancos 300,00 Receita de Vendas 1.700,00 Duplicatas a Receber 500,00 TOTAL DO PL Receita de Vendas Custo das Mercadorias Vendidas LUCRO BRUTO Despesas Administrativas Despesas de Vendas Receita Financeira LUCRO (A) R$ 4.000,00; (B) R$ 4.290,00; (C) R$ 4.910,00; (D) R$ 6.200,00; (E) R$ 7.200,00.
  27. 27. 27 15. A Cia. Comercial Campo Grande S.A. apresentou, em 31.12.X5, o seguinte balanço patrimonial: Caixa 50,00 Fornecedores 100,00 Bancos Conta Movimento 150,00 Salários a pagar 30,00 Duplicatas a Receber 100,00 empréstimos a pagar 80,00 Estoques 80,00 Duplicatas descontadas 20,00 Seguros a Vencer 20,00 Provisão p/ devedores duvidosos 5,00 ATIVO CIRCULANTE 400,00 Provisão para Imposto de Renda 15,00 Contas a receber 50,00 PASSIVO CIRCULANTE 250,00 Capital a realizar 200,00 empréstimos a pagar 100,00 Ações em tesouraria 100,00 EXIGÍVEL A L. P. 100,00 REALIZÁVEL L.P. 350,00 Capital social 1.500,00 Investimentos 800,00 Reserva de capital 100,00 Móveis e utensílios 300,00 Reserva de lucros 100,00 Máquinas e equipamentos 200,00 Depreciação acumulada 200,00 Veículos 100,00 Lucros Acumulados 600,00 Edificações 700,00 PATRIMÔNIO LÍQUIDO 2.500,00 ATIVO PERMANENTE 2.100,00 TOTAO DO ATIVO 2.850,00 TOTAL DO PASSIVO 2.850,00 ATIVO PASSIVO Do ponto de vista dos princípios contábeis e considerando-se os aspectos legais, o balanço patrimonial acima apresenta alguns erros de classificação. Feitas as correções necessárias, os totais do ativo e do passivo passariam a ser, em reais, de: a) 2.650,00 b) 2.345,00 c) 2.425,00 d) 2.350,00 e) 2.325,00
  28. 28. 28 16. Da leitura atenta dos balanços gerais da Cia. Emile, levantados em 31.12.16 para publicação, e dos relatórios que os acompanham, podemos observar informações corretas que indicam a existência de: Capital de Giro no valor de R$ 2.000,00 Capital Social no valor de R$ 5.000,00 Capital Fixo no valor de R$ 6.000,00 Capital Alheio no valor de R$ 5.000,00 Capital Autorizado no valor de R$ 5.500,00 Capital a Realizar no valor de R$ 1.500,00 Capital Investido no valor de R$ 8.000,00 Capital Integralizado no valor de R$ 3.500,00 Lucros Acumulados no valor de R$ 500,00 Prejuízo Líquido do Exercício no valor de R$ 1.000,00 A partir das observações acima, podemos dizer que o valor do Capital Próprio da Cia. Emile é de Capital Social no valor de Capital a Realizar no valor de Capital Integralizado no valor de Lucros Acumulados no valor de Prejuízo Líquido do Exercício no valor de TOTAL a) R$ 5.500,00 b) R$ 5.000,00 c) R$ 4.000,00 d) R$ 3.500,00 e) R$ 3.000,00
  29. 29. 29 17) Quando da constituição da sociedade anônima, um dos acionistas subscreveu 1.150.000 ações, com valor nominal de R$ 1,00, para Integralização em equipamentos aos quais ele atribuiu, em documento endereçado à Assembleia Geral, o valor de R$ 1.145.000,00. A Assembleia Geral de subscritores nomeou uma empresa especializada que, em laudo fundamentado, avaliou o conjunto de equipamentos em R$ 1.160.000,00. A Assembleia Geral aprovou o valor dos equipamentos em R$ 1.148.000,00. Considerando as determinações da Lei no 6.404/76, com nova redação dada pelas Leis nos 9.457/97 e 10.303/01, a integralização do capital deve ser considerada pelo valor, em reais, de (A) 1.145.000,00, atribuído pelo subscritor. (B) 1.148.000,00, aprovado pela assembleia geral. (C) 1.150.000,00, sendo a diferença, de R$ 10.000,00, ressarcida ao subscritor. (D) 1.150.000,00, sendo esse valor atribuído aos equipamentos, não havendo ressarcimento. (E) 1.160.000,00, sendo a diferença, de R$ 10.000,00, considerada como ágio na subscrição. 18) O estatuto de uma companhia que quer expandir seus negócios, mediante emissão de novas ações, estabelece que as ações terão valor nominal, fixando esse valor em R$ 3,00. Prevendo dificuldades para colocar as ações pelo valor nominal fixado no estatuto, as novas ações são emitidas com o valor de face de R$ 2,00, preço este tido como de forte apelo para o mercado. Considerando as determinações da Lei 6.404/76, com a nova redação dada pelas Leis no 9.457/97, de 5/5/97; no 10.194/01, de 14/2/2001 e no 10.303/01, de 31/10/2001, esta Companhia deverá:
  30. 30. 30 (A) registrar, como Capital, o valor de face das novas ações vezes a quantidade de ações negociadas. (B) registrar, como Capital, o valor de face das novas ações vezes a quantidade de ações negociadas e, como Reserva de Ágio, a diferença entre o valor nominal das ações e o valor de face da nova emissão vezes a quantidade negociada. (C) registrar, como Capital, o valor de face das novas ações vezes a quantidade de ações negociadas e, como Deságio, a diferença entre o valor nominal das ações e o valor de face da nova emissão vezes a quantidade negociada. (D) registrar, como Capital, o valor de face das novas ações vezes a quantidade de ações negociadas e, como Despesa do Exercício, a diferença entre o valor nominal das ações e o valor de face da nova emissão vezes a quantidade negociada. (E) suspender a emissão das novas ações, pois a Lei Societária veda a emissão de ações por preço inferior ao de seu valor nominal. 19. A Companhia Capcap de Negócios apresenta os seguintes valores relacionados ao capital próprio: Capital Autorizado R$ 100.000,00 Capital Subscrito R$ 90.000,00 Capital Integralizado R$ 70.000,00 Lucros Acumulados R$ 20.000,00 Reserva de Ágio na Venda de Ações R$ 19.000,00 Reserva para Contingências R$ 17.000,00 Bônus de Subscrição R$ 16.000,00 Reservas Estatutárias R$ 15.000,00 Reservas para Investimento R$ 14.000,00 Reserva Legal R$ 13.000,00 Ajuste de Avaliação Patrimonial R$ 12.000,00
  31. 31. 31 CAPITAL SUBSCRITO (-) A Integralizar (=) Capital Integralizado Reservas de Capital Ágio na Emissão de Ações Bônus de Subscrição Ajuste de Avaliação Patrimonial Reservas de Lucros Legal Estatutária Contingência Investimento Lucros Acumulados TOTAL DO PATRIMONIO LIQUIDO Agrupando corretamente os títulos acima, encontraremos a) Capital Social no valor de R$ 100.000,00 b) Capital a Realizar no valor de R$ 30.000,00 c) Reservas de Lucros no valor de R$ 59.000,00 d) Reservas de Capital no valor de R$ 47.000,00 e) Patrimônio Líquido no valor de R$ 216.000,00
  32. 32. 32 20) As contas abaixo representam um grupo de receitas e despesas e, embora distribuídas aqui aleatoriamente, compõem a demonstração do resultado do exercício de X1 da empresa Boapermuta S/A. Contas R$ Receita venda imobilizado 2.000 Provisão para Contribuição Social 1.500 Juros Recebidos 1.500 Depreciação 700 Participação de Administradores 800 Impostos e Taxas 500 Propaganda e Publicidade 1.800 Vendas Canceladas 20.000 PIS/PASEP 600 Despesas Bancárias 800 Estoque Inicial 30.000 Comissões sobre Vendas de Mercadorias 3.000 Descontos Incondicionais Concedidos 20.000 Estoque Final 37.000 Descontos Condicionais Concedidos 2.000 Participação de Debenturista 500 Juros Pagos 500 Vendas de Mercadorias 100.000 COFINS 2.000 Salários e Encargos - Administrativo 3.000 Água e Energia 200 Provisão para Imposto de Renda 3.000 Compras de Mercadorias 50.000 ICMS sobre Vendas 7.200 CMV 43.000 Descontos Obtidos 15.000 Salários e Encargos – venda 5.000 Apure o lucro líquido ordenando as contas acima adequadamente e em conformidade com as regras de elaboração da Demonstração do Resultado do Exercício.
  33. 33. 33 Memória de Cálculo: Impostos Despesas Vendas Despesas Administrativas Receitas Financeiras Despesas Financeiras Outras receitas /Despesas
  34. 34. 34 Demonstração do Resultado do Exercício X1
  35. 35. 35 21) Os dados abaixo se referem às operações de uma empresa. • Aquisições de mercadorias, no montante de R$ 800,00, sujeitas a ICMS de 20%. • Saldo inicial da conta Mercadorias para Revenda de R$ 200,00. • Montante das vendas equivale a 200% do custo das mercadorias vendidas. • Impostos de 20% incidentes sobre as vendas. • Inventário, ao final do período, no valor de R$ 160,00, já excluído o ICMS. Com base nos dados, é correto afirmar que o lucro bruto sobre vendas, em reais, será: (A) 408,00 (B) 504,00 (C) 840,00 (D) 952,00 (E) 1.360,00 22) A Demonstração do Resultado do Exercício da empresa Gama apresentava as seguintes contas e valores (em reais) em 31/12/2015: Contas Valores Receita Bruta de Vendas 12.000,00 Custo das Mercadorias Vendidas 6.500,00 ICMS sobre Vendas 2.200,00 Lucro na Venda de Imobilizado 1.100,00 Despesas Financeiras 900,00 Vendas Canceladas 800,00
  36. 36. 36 DRE Valores Receita Bruta (-) Vendas Canceladas (-) ICMS sobre vendas (=) Receita Liquida (-) CMV (=) Lucro Bruto (-) Despesas Operacionais Despesa Financeiras Outas receitas (=) Lucro Operacional Os valores, em reais, do Lucro Bruto e do Lucro Operacional, respectivamente, são: (A) 2.500,00 e 500,00 (B) 2.500,00 e 1.600,00 (C) 2.500,00 e 2.700 (D) 3.300,00 e 1.600,00 (E) 5.500,00 e 500,00 23. Num determinado período do exercício social, a Companhia Comercial apresentou as seguintes informações: Venda de Mercadorias 250.000,00 Compra de Mercadorias 80.000,00 Devolução de Vendas 10.000,00 Estoque Inicial Mercadorias 5.000,00 ICMS a Recuperar 14.400,00 Estoque Final Mercadorias 10.000,00 Abatimento sobre Vendas 6.000,00 ICMS a Recolher 43.200,00 A receita líquida da Companhia, em reais, no aludido período do exercício social, foi: VENDAS DE MERCADORIAS (-) Devoluções de vendas (-) Abatimentos sobre Vendas (-) ICMS a Recolher (=) Receita Líquida
  37. 37. 37 (A) 115.800,00 (B) 176.400,00 (C) 190.800,00 (D) 196.800,00 (E) 206.800,00 24. Considere os saldos abaixo: Estoque Final – R$ 600,00 Compras – R$ 1.000,00 Estoque Inicial – R$ 9.000,00 Devolução de Compras – R$ 200,00 Sabendo-se que do total das vendas, correspondente a R$ 10.000,00, houve devoluções na ordem de R$ 250,00, pode-se dizer que foi apurado: (A) resultado nulo; (B) prejuízo de R$ 550,00 (C) lucro de R$ 550,00; (D) prejuízo de R$ 800,00; (E) lucro de R$ 800,00. 25. Assinale a alternativa que contém somente contas de resultado: (A) despesas financeiras e despesas antecipadas; (B) juros incorridos e juros recebidos; (C) vendas canceladas e adiantamento de clientes; (D) despesas com pessoal e gastos pré-operacionais; (E) dividendos propostos e gastos de reorganização. 26. Em 31/12/2015, as contas da CIA BALANCEADA apresentaram os seguintes saldos: CONTAS SALDO ($) Receitas de Vendas 280.000 Custo das Mercadorias Vendidas 216.000 Estoques 280.000 Fornecedores 240.000 Títulos a Receber 240.000 Bancos 80.000 Despesas de Salários 40.000 Contas a Pagar 40.000 Móveis e Utensílios 24.000 Veículos 8.000 Capital 320.000 Lucros Acumulados 21.600 Despesas Diversas 13.600
  38. 38. 38 Considerando esses dados, um balancete de verificação que apresentasse apenas o resultado do exercício contábil teria um saldo de: CONTAS DEBITO CREDITO Receitas de Vendas Custo das Mercadorias Vendidas Estoques Fornecedores Títulos a Receber Bancos Despesas de Salários Contas a Pagar Móveis e Utensílios Veículos Capital Lucros Acumulados Despesas Diversas SALDOS (A) $ 559.600; (B) $ 621.600; (C) $ 632.000; (D) $ 891.000; (E) $ 901.600. 27. Na determinação da receita líquida de vendas: (A) o Imposto de Renda deve ser deduzido; (B) devem ser deduzidos o IR, o ICMS e o IPI; (C) devem ser deduzidos o ICMS e valores não pertencentes à empresa; (D) o ICMS deve integrar a receita; (E) abatem-se os descontos condicionais 28. A firma Linhas de Comércio Ltda. tem no livro razão uma conta intitulada “Provisão para Créditos de Liquidação Duvidosa” com saldo credor de R$ 9.000,00, oriundo do balanço patrimonial de 2015, mas que permanece inalterado ao final do exercício de 2016. No balanço patrimonial, que será elaborado com data de 31.12.2016, a empresa deverá demonstrar as contas “Duplicatas a Receber” e “Clientes”, com saldo devedor de R$ 350 mil e R$ 200 mil, respectivamente. Considerando-se que está comprovada a expectativa de perda provável de 3% dos créditos a receber, a empresa deverá contabilizar uma provisão. Este fato, aliado às outras informações constantes do enunciado, fará com
  39. 39. 39 que o lucro da empresa, referente ao exercício de 2016, seja reduzido no valor de: a) R$ 7.500,00. b) R$ 9.000,00. c) R$ 16.290,00. d) R$ 16.500,00. e) R$ 25.500,00. 29. A demonstração do resultado do exercício (DRE) deve ser apresentada de forma dedutiva, a começar pelo detalhamento de receitas, custos, despesas, ganhos e perdas, finalizando-se com a definição do resultado (lucro ou prejuízo) líquido do exercício, conta em que se faz a distribuição ou a alocação do resultado. ( V ) ou ( F ) Lucro Art. 189. Do resultado do exercício serão deduzidos, antes de qualquer participação, os prejuízos acumulados e a provisão para o Imposto sobre a Renda. Parágrafo único. o prejuízo do exercício será obrigatoriamente absorvido pelos lucros acumulados, pelas reservas de lucros e pela reserva legal, nessa ordem. Art. 190. As participações estatutárias de empregados, administradores e partes beneficiárias serão determinadas, sucessivamente e nessa ordem, com base nos lucros que remanescerem depois de deduzida a participação anteriormente calculada. 30. Em 31 de dezembro, uma empresa apresentou como resultado do exercício um lucro líquido antes do imposto de renda no valor de R$ 50.000,00. A distribuição desse resultado, segundo as normas legais e estatutárias, foi proposta à Assembleia Geral da seguinte forma: Imposto de Renda R$ 15.000,00 Participações Estatutárias R$ 3.500,00 Reservas Estatutárias R$ 2.992,50 Reserva Legal R$ 1.575,00 Dividendos R$ 6.733,00
  40. 40. 40 Os lançamentos a débito e a crédito seriam: A) D: Apuração do Resultado do Exercício C: Diversos C: Prov. p/ IR C: Participações Estatutárias C: Dividendos a Pagar C: Lucros Acumulados D: Lucros Acumulados C: Diversos C: Reservas Estatutárias C: Reserva Legal B) D: Apuração do Resultado do Exercício C: Diversos C: Prov. p/ IR C: Participações Estatutárias C: Lucros Acumulados D: Lucros Acumulados C: Diversos C: Reservas Estatutárias C: Reserva Legal C: Dividendos a pagar C) D: Apuração do Resultado do Exercício C: Diversos C: Prov. p/ IR C: Participações Estatutárias C: Reservas Estatutárias C: Reserva Legal D) D: Apuração do Resultado do Exercício C: Diversos C: Prov. p/ IR C: Lucros Acumulados D: Lucros Acumulados C: Diversos C: Participações Estatutárias C: Reservas Estatutárias C: Dividendos a Pagar
  41. 41. 41 E) D: Apuração do Resultado do Exercício C: Lucros Acumulados D: Lucros Acumulados C: Diversos C: Prov. p/ IR C: Participações Estatutárias C: Reservas Estatutárias C: Reserva Legal C: Dividendos a Pagar 31. A Companhia Anuncia S/A apresentou as seguintes informações, referentes ao exercício findo em 31/12/2015, em reais: Prejuízo acumulado (exercício anterior) 700.000,00 Lucro antes do Imposto de renda 2.878.400,00 Imposto de renda normal 429.000,00 Imposto de renda adicional 262.000,00 CSLL 257.400,00 A companhia paga participações de 10% para cada um dos seguintes beneficiários: (1) Administradores; (2) Debêntures; (3) Empregados. Considerando somente as informações acima, o lucro líquido do exercício, em reais, após as participações, foi e: (A) 651.000,00 (B) 896.670,00 (C) 1.351.000,00 (D) 1.561.000,00 (E) 1.596.670,00 DRE ($) Lucro antes do Imposto de renda CSLL Imposto de renda normal Imposto de renda adicional Lucro Antes das Participações Debenturistas Empregados Administradores Lucro Líquido do Período
  42. 42. 42 MEMÓRIA DE CÁLCULO Base de Cálculo (-) Compensação Prejuízo (=) Base de Cálculo Debenturistas – 10% Base de Cálculo Empregados – 10% Base de Cálculo Administradores – 10% 32. Informações parciais apresentadas, em reais, pela Companhia Percentual S.A. de capital fechado. Exercício de 2014 Patrimônio Líquido 1.300.000,00 Capital Social 1.500.000,00 Prejuízo Acumulado (200.000,00) Exercício de 2015 Lucro Operacional 1.000.000,00 Provisão para Imposto de Renda 201.000,00 Participações Estatutárias Administradores 10% Empregados 10% Partes Beneficiárias 10% Considerando-se exclusivamente as informações apresentadas pela Companhia e as determinações da Lei Societária, o Lucro Líquido da Percentual, no exercício social de 2015, em reais, é (A) 799.000,00 (B) 636.671,00 (C) 559.300,00 (D) 499.300,00 (E) 436.671,00
  43. 43. 43 DRE ($) Lucro Operacional Provisão para Imposto de Renda Lucro Antes das Participações Empregados Administradores Partes Beneficiárias LUCRO LIQUIDO DO PERIODO MEMÓRIA DE CÁLCULO LAP (-) Prejuízos (=) Base de Cálculo Empregados Base de Cálculo Administradores Base de Cálculo Partes Beneficiárias
  44. 44. 44 33. Considere apenas as informações a seguir, da empresa Correta S/A, fornecidas em 31 de dezembro de 2015. Capital Social Realizado R$ 15.000,00 Lucro antes das participações R$ 65.000,00 Participações de Empregados 20% Participações de Administradores 10% Participações de Debenturistas 10% Participações de Partes Beneficiárias 5% Conforme dispõe a Lei 6.404/76 acerca da destinação do resultado do exercício, tem-se que o Lucro antes das participações Debenturistas Empregados Administradores Partes beneficiárias Lucro Líquido MEMÓRIA DE CÁLCULO Lucro antes das participações Debenturistas – 10% Base de Cálculo Empregados – 20% Base de Cálculo Administradores – 10% Base de Cálculo Partes beneficiárias - (A) montante da participação dos administradores é R$ 5.200,00. (B) montante da participação dos debenturistas é R$ 5.850,00. (C) valor a ser constituído de Reserva Legal é R$ 3.250,00. (D) valor a ser constituído de Reserva Legal é superior a R$ 2.000,00 e está dentro do limite estabelecido na lei. (E) valor do lucro líquido é R$ 42.120,00, pois a participação de partes beneficiárias não é dedutível.
  45. 45. 45 34. O prejuízo do exercício será absorvido: (A) Conforme deliberado pela Assembleia Geral Ordinária; (B) Lucros Acumulados, Reservas de Lucros e Reserva Legal, nesta ordem; (C) Ações em Tesouraria, Lucros Acumulados e Dividendos a Distribuir; (D) Lucros Acumulados, Reserva de Lucros e Reserva de Capital; (E) Pelos lucros não distribuídos. 35. No balancete de verificação final, antes do levantamento do Balanço, em 31 dez. 2014, foram apuradas as seguintes informações, relativas aos saldos das contas. Em reais Capital Social 1.250.000,00 Reserva Legal 125.000,00 Reserva Estatutária 100.000,00 Lucros Acumulados 75.000,00 Total 1.550.000,00 No mesmo exercício social de 2014, na Demonstração do Resultado do Exercício, foi apurado o prejuízo de R$ 515.200,00. No balanço encerrado em 2014, a Conta Prejuízo Acumulado deverá apresentar, em reais, o saldo devedor de: (A) 215.200,00 (B) 315.200,00 (C) 340.200,00 (D) 440.200,00 (E) 515.200,00 36. Em 2016, quando do encerramento do exercício social, uma Companhia de capital fechado apurou e evidenciou, na Demonstração do Resultado do Exercício, um prejuízo de R$ 200.000,00. No levantamento do Balanço, antes do registro contábil da transferência do prejuízo acima informado para a conta de Lucros ou Prejuízos Acumulados, foi comprovada a existência do Patrimônio Líquido, em reais, apresentado a seguir. Capital Social 2.000.000,00 Reserva Legal 70.000,00 Reserva Estatutária 20.000,00 Retenção de Lucros 10.000,00 Sabe-se que: • o saldo inicial de lucros acumulados é 0 (zero); • nenhum ajuste de exercício anterior foi feito;
  46. 46. 46 • não houve reversão de nenhuma reserva anteriormente constituída; • não houve distribuição de dividendos fixos. O valor do prejuízo evidenciado no Balanço Patrimonial, na conta Prejuízos Acumulados, depois de realizados todos os ajustes obrigatórios em tais situações é, em reais, de (A) 200.000,00 (B) 190.000,00 (C) 180.000,00 (D) 170.000,00 (E) 100.000,00
  47. 47. 47 5 DESTINAÇÃO DO RESULTADO E DISTRIBUIÇÃO DE DIVIDENDOS PATRIMÔNIO LÍQUIDO Capital Social Capital Subscrito Autorizado A Subscrever (valor ainda não integralizado) Reservas de Capital Ágio na Emissão Ações O produto da alienação de partes beneficiárias e bônus de subscrição Prêmio Recebido na Emissão de debêntures (revogado pela Lei 11.638/07) Doações e Subvenções para investimentos (revogado pela Lei 11.638/07) Ajuste de Avaliação Patrimonial Reservas de Lucros Reserva Legal Reserva Estatutária Reserva para Contingência Reservas de Incentivos Fiscais (Incluída pela Lei 11.638/07) Reservas de Lucros a Realizar Reservas para Investimentos (para atender projetos de investimentos) Ações em tesouraria (compra das próprias ações pela companhia) Lucros ou Prejuízo Acumulados TOTAL DO PAPTRIMÔNIO LÍQUIDO Reservas de Lucros de acordo com a Lei 6.404/1976:  Reserva Legal – Art. 193  Reserva Estatutária – Art. 194  Reserva para Contingência – Art. 195  Reserva de Incentivos Fiscais – Art. 195-A – Introduzido pela Lei 11.638/2007  Retenção de Lucros – Art. 196  Reservas de Lucros a realizar – Art. 197  Reserva Especial para dividendos obrigatórios não distribuídos – Art. 202 § 5º
  48. 48. 48 Reservas e Dividendos Reserva Legal Art. 193. Do lucro líquido do exercício, 5% (cinco por cento) serão aplicados, antes de qualquer outra destinação, na constituição da reserva legal, que não excederá de 20% (vinte por cento) do capital social. § 1º A companhia poderá deixar de constituir a reserva legal no exercício em que o saldo dessa reserva, acrescido do montante das reservas de capital de que trata o § 1º do artigo 182, exceder de 30% (trinta por cento) do capital social. § 2º A reserva legal tem por fim assegurar a integridade do capital social e somente poderá ser utilizada para compensar prejuízos ou aumentar o capital. Limite legal: Será destinado do lucro 5% para reserva legal, limitado a 20% do capital social. Limite facultativo: a companhia poderá deixar de constituir a reserva legal, quando a soma dessa reserva acrescida das reservas de capital ultrapassarem a 30% do capital social.
  49. 49. 49 Reserva Estatutária Art. 194. O estatuto poderá criar reservas desde que, para cada uma: I - indique, de modo preciso e completo, a sua finalidade; II - fixe os critérios para determinar a parcela anual dos lucros líquidos que serão destinados à sua constituição; e III - estabeleça o limite máximo da reserva. No estatuto deverá indicar: a) Sua finalidade (resgate de debêntures, aumento de capital, amortização de ações, resgate de partes beneficiárias) b) Critérios para determinar a parcela c) Obedeça o limite máximo permitido pela legislação Reserva de Contingência Art. 195. A assembleia-geral poderá, por proposta dos órgãos da administração, destinar parte do lucro líquido à formação de reserva com a finalidade de compensar, em exercício futuro, a diminuição do lucro decorrente de perda julgada provável, cujo valor possa ser estimado. § 1º A proposta dos órgãos da administração deverá indicar a causa da perda prevista e justificar, com as razões de prudência que a recomendem, a constituição da reserva. § 2º A reserva será revertida no exercício em que deixarem de existir as razões que justificaram a sua constituição ou em que ocorrer a perda. Art. 195-A. A assembleia geral poderá, por proposta dos órgãos de administração, destinar para a reserva de incentivos fiscais a parcela do lucro líquido decorrente de doações ou subvenções governamentais para investimentos, que poderá ser excluída da base de cálculo do dividendo obrigatório (inciso I do caput do art. 202 desta Lei).
  50. 50. 50 Tem por objetivo a equalização dos dividendos em virtude da probabilidade de em períodos futuros a empresa reduzir sua rentabilidade. Essa reserva envolve incerteza em relação a perdas futuras que possam causar a diminuição do resultado da companhia. A assembleia geral de acionista pode, por proposta dos órgãos da administração, destinar parte do lucro para a formação dessa reserva, com a finalidade de compensar, em exercícios futuros, a diminuição do lucro decorrente de perda julgada provável, cujo valor possa ser estimado, em virtude de: √ Geadas, secas e enchentes √ Paralisação das atividades devido a substituições anormais de equipamentos √ Desapropriação √ Perspectivas de escassez de matéria-prima Retenção de Lucros Art. 196. A assembleia geral poderá, por proposta dos órgãos da administração, deliberar reter parcela do lucro líquido do exercício prevista em orçamento de capital por ela previamente aprovado. § 1º O orçamento, submetido pelos órgãos da administração com a justificação da retenção de lucros proposta, deverá compreender todas as fontes de recursos e aplicações de capital, fixo ou circulante, e poderá ter a duração de até 5 (cinco) exercícios, salvo no caso de execução, por prazo maior, de projeto de investimento.
  51. 51. 51 § 2o O orçamento poderá ser aprovado pela assembleia geral ordinária que deliberar sobre o balanço do exercício e revisado anualmente, quando tiver duração superior a um exercício social. Sua finalidade é a manutenção, no patrimônio da empresa, de parte do lucro líquido, para que seja aplicado em projetos de investimentos. A assembleia geral de acionista pode, por proposta dos órgãos da administração, deliberar reter parte do lucro liquido do exercício previsto no orçamento (plano de investimentos) Não pode prejudicar a distribuição de dividendos conforme a reserva estatutária. Reserva de Lucros a Realizar Art. 197. No exercício em que o montante do dividendo obrigatório, calculado nos termos do estatuto ou do art. 202, ultrapassar a parcela realizada do lucro líquido do exercício, a assembleia geral poderá, por proposta dos órgãos de administração, destinar o excesso à constituição de reserva de lucros a realizar. § 1o Para os efeitos deste artigo, considera-se realizada a parcela do lucro líquido do exercício que exceder da soma dos seguintes valores: I - o resultado líquido positivo da equivalência patrimonial; e II – o lucro, rendimento ou ganho líquidos em operações ou contabilização de ativo e passivo pelo valor de mercado, cujo prazo de realização financeira ocorra após o término do exercício social seguinte. § 2o A reserva de lucros a realizar somente poderá ser utilizada para pagamento do dividendo obrigatório e, para efeito do inciso III do art. 202, serão considerados como integrantes da reserva os lucros a
  52. 52. 52 realizar de cada exercício que forem os primeiros a serem realizados em dinheiro. Tem como finalidade evitar que a companhia pague dividendos sobre lucros ainda não realizados financeiramente. Art. 198. A destinação dos lucros para constituição das reservas de que trata o artigo 194 e a retenção nos termos do artigo 196 não poderão ser aprovadas, em cada exercício, em prejuízo da distribuição do dividendo obrigatório (artigo 202). Limite das Reservas Art. 199. O saldo das reservas de lucros, exceto as para contingências, de incentivos fiscais e de lucros a realizar, não poderá ultrapassar o capital social. Atingindo esse limite, a assembleia deliberará sobre aplicação do excesso na integralização ou no aumento do capital social ou na distribuição de dividendos. Utilização das Reservas de Capital Art. 200. As reservas de capital somente poderão ser utilizadas para: I - absorção de prejuízos que ultrapassarem os lucros acumulados e as reservas de lucros (artigo 189, parágrafo único); II - resgate, reembolso ou compra de ações; III - resgate de partes beneficiárias; IV - incorporação ao capital social;
  53. 53. 53 V - pagamento de dividendo a ações preferenciais, quando essa vantagem lhes for assegurada (artigo 17, § 5º). Parágrafo único. A reserva constituída com o produto da venda de partes beneficiárias poderá ser destinada ao resgate desses títulos. Dividendos Art. 201. A companhia somente pode pagar dividendos à conta de lucro líquido do exercício, de lucros acumulados e de reserva de lucros; e à conta de reserva de capital, no caso das ações preferenciais de que trata o § 5º do artigo 17. § 1º A distribuição de dividendos com inobservância do disposto neste artigo implica responsabilidade solidária dos administradores e fiscais, que deverão repor à caixa social a importância distribuída, sem prejuízo da ação penal que no caso couber. § 2º Os acionistas não são obrigados a restituir os dividendos que em boa- fé tenham recebido. Presume-se a má-fé quando os dividendos forem distribuídos sem o levantamento do balanço ou em desacordo com os resultados deste.
  54. 54. 54 Art. 202. Os acionistas têm direito de receber como dividendo obrigatório, em cada exercício, a parcela dos lucros estabelecida no estatuto ou, se este for omisso, a importância determinada de acordo com as seguintes normas: I – 50% - metade do lucro líquido do exercício diminuído ou acrescido dos seguintes valores: a) importância destinada à constituição da reserva legal (art. 193); e b) importância destinada à formação da reserva para contingências (art. 195) e reversão da mesma reserva formada em exercícios anteriores; II - o pagamento do dividendo determinado nos termos do inciso I poderá ser limitado ao montante do lucro líquido do exercício que tiver sido realizado, desde que a diferença seja registrada como reserva de lucros a realizar (art. 197); III - os lucros registrados na reserva de lucros a realizar, quando realizados e se não tiverem sido absorvidos por prejuízos em exercícios subsequentes, deverão ser acrescidos ao primeiro dividendo declarado após a realização. § 1º O estatuto poderá estabelecer o dividendo como porcentagem do lucro ou do capital social, ou fixar outros critérios para determiná-lo, desde que sejam regulados com precisão e minúcia e não sujeitem os acionistas minoritários ao arbítrio dos órgãos de administração ou da maioria.
  55. 55. 55 § 2o Quando o estatuto for omisso e a assembleia geral deliberar alterá-lo para introduzir norma sobre a matéria, o dividendo obrigatório não poderá ser inferior a 25% (vinte e cinco por cento) do lucro líquido ajustado nos termos do inciso I deste artigo. § 3o A assembleia geral pode, desde que não haja oposição de qualquer acionista presente, deliberar a distribuição de dividendo inferior ao obrigatório, nos termos deste artigo, ou a retenção de todo o lucro líquido, nas seguintes sociedades: I - companhias abertas exclusivamente para a captação de recursos por debêntures não conversíveis em ações; II - companhias fechadas, exceto nas controladas por companhias abertas que não se enquadrem na condição prevista no inciso I. § 4º O dividendo previsto neste artigo não será obrigatório no exercício social em que os órgãos da administração informarem à assembleia geral ordinária ser ele incompatível com a situação financeira da companhia. O conselho fiscal, se em funcionamento, deverá dar parecer sobre essa informação e, na companhia aberta, seus administradores encaminharão à Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, dentro de 5 (cinco) dias da realização da assembleia geral, exposição justificativa da informação transmitida à assembleia. § 5º Os lucros que deixarem de ser distribuídos nos termos do § 4º serão registrados como reserva especial e, se não absorvidos por prejuízos em exercícios subsequentes, deverão ser pagos como dividendo assim que o permitir a situação financeira da companhia. § 6o Os lucros não destinados nos termos dos arts. 193 a 197 deverão ser distribuídos como dividendos.
  56. 56. 56 Art. 203. O disposto nos artigos 194 a 197, e 202, não prejudicará o direito dos acionistas preferenciais de receber os dividendos fixos ou mínimos a que tenham prioridade, inclusive os atrasados, se cumulativos. Antecipação dos Dividendos Art. 204. A companhia que, por força de lei ou de disposição estatutária, levantar balanço semestral, poderá declarar, por deliberação dos órgãos de administração, se autorizados pelo estatuto, dividendo à conta do lucro apurado nesse balanço. § 1º A companhia poderá, nos termos de disposição estatutária, levantar balanço e distribuir dividendos em períodos menores, desde que o total dos dividendos pagos em cada semestre do exercício social não exceda o montante das reservas de capital de que trata o § 1º do artigo 182. § 2º O estatuto poderá autorizar os órgãos de administração a declarar dividendos intermediários, à conta de lucros acumulados ou de reservas de lucros existentes no último balanço anual ou semestral. Art. 205. A companhia pagará o dividendo de ações nominativas à pessoa que, na data do ato de declaração do dividendo, estiver inscrita como proprietária ou usufrutuária da ação. § 1º Os dividendos poderão ser pagos por cheque nominativo remetido por via postal para o endereço comunicado pelo acionista à companhia, ou mediante crédito em conta-corrente bancária aberta em nome do acionista. § 2º Os dividendos das ações em custódia bancária ou em depósito nos termos dos artigos 41 e 43 serão pagos pela companhia à instituição financeira depositária, que será responsável pela sua entrega aos titulares das ações depositadas.
  57. 57. 57 Prazo para pagamento dos Dividendos § 3º O dividendo deverá ser pago, salvo deliberação em contrário da assembleia geral, no prazo de 60 (sessenta) dias da data em que for declarado e, em qualquer caso, dentro do exercício social. Ações Ordinárias Art. 16. As ações ordinárias de companhia fechada poderão ser de classes diversas, em função de: I - conversibilidade em ações preferenciais; II - exigência de nacionalidade brasileira do acionista; ou III - direito de voto em separado para o preenchimento de determinados cargos de órgãos administrativos. Parágrafo único. A alteração do estatuto na parte em que regula a diversidade de classes, se não for expressamente prevista, e regulada, requererá a concordância de todos os titulares das ações atingidas. Ações Preferenciais Art. 17. As preferências ou vantagens das ações preferenciais podem consistir: I - em prioridade na distribuição de dividendo, fixo ou mínimo; II - em prioridade no reembolso do capital, com prêmio ou sem ele; ou III - na acumulação das preferências e vantagens de que tratam os incisos I e II. § 1o Independentemente do direito de receber ou não o valor de reembolso do capital com prêmio ou sem ele, as ações preferenciais sem direito de voto ou com restrição ao exercício deste direito, somente serão
  58. 58. 58 admitidas à negociação no mercado de valores mobiliários se a elas for atribuída pelo menos uma das seguintes preferências ou vantagens: I - direito de participar do dividendo a ser distribuído, correspondente a, pelo menos, 25% (vinte e cinco por cento) do lucro líquido do exercício, calculado na forma do art. 202, de acordo com o seguinte critério: a) prioridade no recebimento dos dividendos mencionados neste inciso correspondente a, no mínimo, 3% (três por cento) do valor do patrimônio líquido da ação; e b) direito de participar dos lucros distribuídos em igualdade de condições com as ordinárias, depois de a estas assegurado dividendo igual ao mínimo prioritário estabelecido em conformidade com a alínea a; ou II - direito ao recebimento de dividendo, por ação preferencial, pelo menos 10% (dez por cento) maior do que o atribuído a cada ação ordinária; ou III - direito de serem incluídas na oferta pública de alienação de controle, nas condições previstas no art. 254-A, assegurado o dividendo pelo menos igual ao das ações ordinárias. § 2o Deverão constar do estatuto, com precisão e minúcia, outras preferências ou vantagens que sejam atribuídas aos acionistas sem direito a voto, ou com voto restrito, além das previstas neste artigo. § 3o Os dividendos, ainda que fixos ou cumulativos, não poderão ser distribuídos em prejuízo do capital social, salvo quando, em caso de liquidação da companhia, essa vantagem tiver sido expressamente assegurada. § 4o Salvo disposição em contrário no estatuto, o dividendo prioritário não é cumulativo, a ação com dividendo fixo não participa dos lucros
  59. 59. 59 remanescentes e a ação com dividendo mínimo participa dos lucros distribuídos em igualdade de condições com as ordinárias, depois de a estas assegurado dividendo igual ao mínimo. § 5o Salvo no caso de ações com dividendo fixo, o estatuto não pode excluir ou restringir o direito das ações preferenciais de participar dos aumentos de capital decorrentes da capitalização de reservas ou lucros (art. 169). § 6o O estatuto pode conferir às ações preferenciais com prioridade na distribuição de dividendo cumulativo, o direito de recebê-lo, no exercício em que o lucro for insuficiente, à conta das reservas de capital de que trata o § 1o do art. 182. Redução do Capital Social - Art. 173. A assembleia geral poderá deliberar a redução do capital social se houver perda, até o montante dos prejuízos acumulados, ou se julgá-lo excessivo.
  60. 60. 60 Exercícios de Destinação do Resultado e Distribuição de Dividendos 1) Ao registrar a proposta de destinação dos resultados do exercício, o setor de Contabilidade da empresa deverá contabilizar: a) a formação da reserva legal, a débito da conta de Apuração do Resultado do Exercício. b) a formação da reserva legal, a crédito da conta de Lucros ou Prejuízos Acumulados. c) a distribuição de dividendos, a débito da conta de Lucros ou Prejuízos Acumulados. d) a distribuição de dividendos, a crédito de conta do Patrimônio Líquido. e) a distribuição de dividendos, a débito de conta do Passivo Circulante. 2. A Nova redação da Lei no 6.404/76, dada pela Lei no 11.638/07, estabelece as seguintes reservas de lucros: I - Reserva Legal II - Reserva Estatutária III - Reserva para Contingências IV- Reserva de Incentivos Fiscais V - Reserva de Lucros a Realizar VI - Retenção de Lucros A Lei estabelece, igualmente, que o saldo das reservas de lucros não poderá ultrapassar o capital social, EXCLUINDO desse total APENAS as reservas identificadas acima como: (A) I, II e III (B) I, III e V (C) II, III e IV (D) III, IV e V (E) IV, V e VI
  61. 61. 61 3. Quando o total das reservas de lucros, de acordo com o determinado pela Lei no 6.404/76, com nova redação dada pela Lei no 11.638/07, atingir o limite do capital social, compete à Assembleia deliberar sobre a aplicação do excesso, somente, para (A) aumento do capital social, pagamento de dividendos e investimento em ativos imobiliários. (B) aumento de capital social, integralização do capital social e investimento em participações societárias. (C) integralização do capital social, pagamento de dividendos e aplicação em novos ativos. (D) integralização de capital social, aumento do capital social e pagamento de dividendos. (E) integralização de capital social, aumento do capital social, pagamento de dividendos e investimento em novos ativos. 4. De acordo com o artigo 199 da Lei das Sociedades Anônimas, após alterações introduzidas pela Lei no 11.638/2007, o limite do saldo das reservas de lucros, excetuando-se as reservas para contingências, incentivos fiscais e lucros a realizar, NÃO poderá ultrapassar o valor do(a) (A) Capital Autorizado. (B) Capital a Realizar. (C) Capital Social. (D) Ajuste de Variação Patrimonial. (E) Reserva Legal
  62. 62. 62 5. A Cia. Comercial SST terminou o exercício social com lucro líquido de R$ 120.000,00, devendo constituir a reserva legal nos termos da lei, para fins de elaboração de suas Demonstrações Financeiras. O Patrimônio Líquido da referida empresa tem o valor de R$ 224.000,00 e é composto das seguintes contas: Capital Social R$ 200.000,00 Capital a Integralizar R$ 50.000,00 Reservas de Capital R$ 21.000,00 Ajuste de Avaliação Patrimonial R$ 6.000,00 Reserva Legal R$ 35.000,00 Reservas Estatutárias R$ 1.000,00 Lucros Acumulados R$ 11.000,00 Com base na situação supra descrita, a empresa deverá contabilizar na conta Reserva Legal: a) R$ 6.000,00, pois deverá ser constituída com destinação de 5% do lucro líquido do exercício. b) R$ 5.000,00, pois não deverá ultrapassar 20% do capital social. c) R$ 4.000,00, pois somada às reservas de capital, não deverá ultrapassar 30% do capital social. d) R$ 3.000,00, pois somada às outras reservas de lucro e às reservas de capital, não deverá ultrapassar 30% do capital social. e) R$ 0,00, pois a reserva legal não deverá ultrapassar 20% do capital social realizado. 6. Quando da Realização da Reserva de Lucros a Realizar, esta deve ser revertida para: a) lucros ou prejuízos acumulados, quando o evento realizar-se economicamente. b) lucros ou prejuízos acumulados, quando o evento realizar-se financeiramente. c) reserva de capital destinada diretamente para distribuição de dividendos. d) resultado do exercício, quando o evento econômico realizar-se financeiramente. e) resultado do exercício, quando o evento financeiro realizar-se economicamente.
  63. 63. 63 7. A Companhia Irmãos Flores S/A apresentou as seguintes informações relativas ao exercício social encerrado em 31.12.2015: Em reais Capital Social Realizado 8.000.000,00 Patrimônio Líquido 10.800.000,00 Lucro Líquido do Exercício 1.600.000,00 Ações Ordinárias 600.000 Ações Preferenciais 400.000 Dividendos Propostos 480.000,00 Cotação Média das Ações 6,40 Considerando, exclusivamente, as informações recebidas, a representatividade de cada ação (valor patrimonial), em reais, é (A) 1,60 (B) 8,00 (C) 10,80 (D) 18,00 (E) 27,00 8. A Demonstração das Mutações do Patrimônio Líquido da Empresa Lua Cheia apresentava os seguintes saldos, em reais, no final do exercício de 2013: Capital 1.000,00 Reserva de Ágio na emissão de Ações 100,00 Reserva Legal 200,00 Lucros Acumulados 300,00 Total 1.600,00 Ocorreram os seguintes fatos, com valores em reais, no exercício de 2014: • Lucro Líquido do Exercício 400,00 • Ajuste Positivo de Exercícios Anteriores 40,00 Sabe-se que o estatuto da empresa define o pagamento de dividendos de 40% sobre o Lucro Líquido, após a destinação da reserva legal. Considerando as regras definidas na Lei 6.404/76, afirma-se corretamente que o valor do Patrimônio Líquido da Empresa Lua Cheia, no final do exercício de 2004, em reais, será: (A) 1.851,00 (B) 1.864,00 (C) 1.868,00 (D) 1.880,00 (E) 1.888,00
  64. 64. 64 64 9. A constituição da Reserva de Lucros a Realizar é facultativa e tem como objetivo evidenciar a parcela de lucros não realizada financeiramente. São considerados lucros a realizar, para fins de constituição dessa reserva: (A) as receitas não operacionais e os dividendos recebidos de sociedades coligadas. (B) as receitas não operacionais e os ganhos de capital sobre alienação de bens do ativo permanente, realizáveis até o término do exercício seguinte. (C) I - o resultado líquido positivo da equivalência patrimonial; e II – o lucro, rendimento ou ganho líquidos em operações ou contabilização de ativo e passivo pelo valor de mercado, cujo prazo de realização financeira ocorra após o término do exercício social seguinte. (D) os prêmios recebidos na emissão de debêntures e o produto de alienação de partes beneficiárias. (E) os dividendos recebidos de sociedades coligadas e as reversões de provisões para crédito de liquidação duvidosa. 10. As Reservas criadas para postergar o pagamento relativo a lucros economicamente existentes, mas financeiramente não realizados, são chamadas de: (A) Reservas de Lucros a Realizar; (B) Reservas para Futuros Dividendos; (C) Reservas de Lucros Inflacionários; (D) Reservas de Lucros Diferidos; (E) Reserva de Lucros Econômicos.
  65. 65. 65 65 11. A Cia. Moderna apresentou o seguinte resultado, em reais, no final do ano de 2015: LUCRO OPERACIONAL 5.000,00 (+) Resultado Não Operacional 200,00 LUCRO ANTES DO IMPOSTO DE RENDA 5.200,00 (-) Imposto de Renda (1.700,00) LUCRO ANTES DAS PARTICIPAÇÕES 3.500,00 (-) Participações de Empregados nos Lucros (300,00) LUCRO LÍQUIDO DO EXERCÍCIO 3.200,00 A empresa tem saldo de prejuízos acumulados de R$ 100,00, referente a prejuízo apurado no ano anterior. Assim, a Reserva Legal (5%) a ser calculada, conforme a legislação societária, em reais, é de: (A) 155,00 (B) 160,00 (C) 175,00 (D) 250,00 (E) 260,00 12. Julgue os itens em certos ou errados: a) A princípio todo resultado do exercício deve ser distribuído aos acionistas, a não ser que existam fortes razões para não fazê-lo. Nesse caso, as razões para a retenção do lucro devem ser suficientes para justificar a não-distribuição, além de serem devidamente evidenciadas em nota explicativa. b) As parcelas do lucro destinadas à constituição de reservas, que podem decorrer de determinação legal ou estatutária, ou ainda de proposta da administração, devem ser aprovadas pela Assembleia Geral e mostradas, em conjunto, na DLPA, sendo, nesse caso, dispensável a divulgação de informações gerenciais, tais como as razões específicas que justificaram a retenção. c) A evidenciação do lucro por ação e do dividendo por ação é obrigatória por lei, bastando, para atender à norma, a exposição dos valores calculados para esses itens, exclusiva e diretamente nas respectivas demonstrações financeiras, ou seja, na DRE e na DMPL ou na DLPA. 13. Considere a seguinte situação hipotética Uma empresa apresentava PL compostos das seguintes contas: capital no valor de R$ 800.000,00; reserva legal R$ 160.000,00; reserva estatutária igual a R$ 27.000,00 e lucros acumulados no valor de R$ 90.000,00. Após o IR e a CSLL, a empresa apurou um lucro de R$ 30.000,00.
  66. 66. 66 66 Nessa situação, a empresa deve destinar, obrigatoriamente, 5% do resultado do período para a reserva legal. (V) ou (F)? 14. O Art. 202, da Lei 6.404/76, diz: “Os acionistas têm direito de receber como dividendo obrigatório, em cada exercício, a parcela dos lucros estabelecida no estatuto”. Caso o estatuto da empresa seja omisso, os acionistas têm direito a um percentual do lucro ajustado no montante de: (A) 25% (B) 30% (C) 40% (D) 50% (E) 100% 15. O estatuto da Comercial S/A determina como pagamento de dividendos o percentual mínimo obrigatório. A empresa obteve um Lucro Líquido do Exercício de $ 16.000, e decidiu constituir as seguintes Reservas: Legal, Contingência no valor de $ 3.000 e Estatutária em 10% do Lucro Líquido do Exercício. O valor do Dividendo a Pagar evidenciado no Balanço Patrimonial dessa empresa será de: (A) $ 8.000; (B) $ 6.100; (C) $ 5.300; (D) $ 3.050; (E) $ 2.650. 16. Determinada Companhia apurou um ganho na alienação de Ações em Tesouraria. Este ganho será reconhecido contabilmente no (A) Patrimônio Líquido, a débito da conta Reserva de Lucros. (B) Patrimônio Líquido, a débito da conta Capital. (C) Patrimônio Líquido, a crédito da conta Reserva de Capital. (D) Resultado do Exercício, como receita não operacional. (E) Resultado do Exercício, como receita operacional. 17.Considere as informações a seguir, extraídas da contabilidade da Cia. Pérola. Lucro Líquido do Exercício R$ 475.000,00 Reversão de Reserva de Contingência R$ 32.150,00 Valor destinado à Reserva Legal R$ 23.750,00 Sabendo-se que o estatuto social da Cia. Pérola é omisso em relação à distribuição de dividendos e atendendo a legislação societária, o valor do dividendo obrigatório a ser distribuído pela Cia. Pérola, em reais, será (A) 209.550,00 (B) 225.625,00 (C) 237.500,00 (D) 241.700,00 (E) 265.450,00
  67. 67. 67 67 18. Em relação ao Patrimônio Líquido, pode-se afirmar que: (A) é composto pelo capital social, reservas, provisões técnicas e os lucros acumulados; (B) as reservas de contingências se destinam a dar cobertura a perdas ou despesas já incorridas e ainda não desembolsadas; (C) as reservas de reavaliação compreendem as contrapartidas de aumentos de valores atribuídos a elementos do passivo em virtude de novas avaliações dos bens, com base em laudo aprovado pela assembleia geral; (D) a utilização da reserva legal está restrita a aumentos do capital social; (E) as reservas de capital se caracterizam por valores recebidos pela companhia e que não transitam pelo resultado como receitas, por se referirem a valores destinados a reforço de seu capital, sem terem como contrapartida qualquer esforço da empresa em termos de entrega de bens ou de prestação de serviços.
  68. 68. 68 68 6 DEMONSTRAÇÃO DOS LUCROS OU PREJUÍZOS ACUMULADOS E DEMONSTRAÇÃO DA MUTAÇÃO DO PATRIMÔNIO LÍQUIDO Conforme Art. 186, da Lei 6.404/1976, a demonstração de lucros ou prejuízos acumulados discriminará: I - o saldo do início do período, os ajustes de exercícios anteriores e a correção monetária do saldo inicial; II - as reversões de reservas e o lucro líquido do exercício; III - as transferências para reservas, os dividendos, a parcela dos lucros incorporada ao capital e o saldo ao fim do período. § 1º Como ajustes de exercícios anteriores serão considerados apenas os decorrentes de efeitos da mudança de critério contábil, ou da retificação de erro imputável a determinado exercício anterior, e que não possam ser atribuídos a fatos subsequentes. § 2º A demonstração de lucros ou prejuízos acumulados deverá indicar o montante do dividendo por ação do capital social e poderá ser incluída na demonstração das mutações do patrimônio líquido, se elaborada e publicada pela companhia. A Demonstração da Mutação do Patrimônio Líquido é obrigatória para as companhias abertas, por meio da Deliberação CVM nº 676 de 13/12/2011 – CPC 26(R1), que trata da Apresentação das Demonstrações Contábeis.
  69. 69. 69 69 Diferença entre a DMPL e DLPA DMPL Evidencia toda movimentação ocorrida no patrimônio líquido DLPA Evidencia apenas a movimentação ocorrida na conta Lucros ou Prejuízos Acumulados. Exemplos: √ Aumento de capital social com incorporação de reservas de capital afeta a DMPL, mas não afeta a DLPA. √ Aumento de capital social com incorporação de lucros acumulados: afeta a DMPL e a DLPA. √ Aumento de capital social em dinheiro ou bens: afeta a DMPL, mas não afeta a DLPA.
  70. 70. 70 70 1) Com base nas informações abaixo, elabore a DMPL e DLPA. Saldo em 31 de dezembro de 2014 R$ Capital Social Realizado 225.000 Ágio na Emissão de Ações 30.000 Reserva Legal 15.000 Reserva Estatutária 5.000 Reserva para Contingência 25.000 Lucros Acumulados 0 Total do PL 300.000 Eventos em 2015 Lucro Líquido do Exercício 100.000 Proposta da Administração para Distribuição do Lucro Reserva Legal 5% Reserva Estatutária 10% Reserva para investimentos 35.000 Dividendos Propostos 50.000 Saldo em 31 de dezembro de 2015 350.000 Eventos em 2016 Reversão da Reserva de Contingência 20.000 Aumento de Capital Social: Aporte de recursos pelos sócios 50.000 Ágio na emissão de ações 30.000 Lucro Líquido do Exercício 120.000 Proposta da Administração para Distribuição do Lucro Reserva Legal 5% Reserva Estatutária 10% Reserva para Investimentos 42.000 Dividendos Propostos 80.000 Saldo em 31 de dezembro de 2016 440.000
  71. 71. 71 71 DEMONSTRAÇÃO DA MUTAÇÃO DO PATRIMONIO LIQUIDO DATA CAPITAL SOCIAL RESERVAS DE CAPITAL AAP RESERVAS DE LUCROS L/P ACUMULADOS TOTAL PL CM ÁGIO BONUS LEGAL ESTAT. CONTING. INCENTI LUCROS A REALIZ RETENÇÃO Saldo 31/12/2014 Lucro Líquido Proposta p/Distribuição do Lucro Legal Estatutária Investimento Dividendos SALDO EM 31/12/2015 Eventos ocorrido em 2016 Reversão da Reserva de Contingência Aumento de CS Aporte Ágio Lucro Líquido Proposta de Distribuição do Lucro Legal Estatutária Investimento Dividendos SALDO EM 31/12/2016
  72. 72. 72 72 Demonstração dos Lucros ou Prejuízos Acumulados Saldo da Conta L/P Acumulados Valores
  73. 73. 73 73 2. A Cia. Sigma, em fase de elaboração de sua Demonstração de Mutações do Patrimônio Líquido correspondente ao exercício findo em 31/12/2014, deparou-se com a seguinte situação, em reais: Itens Capital Social Reserva de Capital Reservas de Lucros Lucro Acumulado Total PL Legal Estatut ária Contingência Saldo 31/12/14 200.000 150.000 25.000 45.000 50.000 60.000 530.000 Aumento de Capital 100.000 (100.000) - Reversão de Reservas (50.000) 50.000 Lucro Líquido 100.000 100.000 Transferência s para Reservas Dividendos Propostos Saldo 31/12/15 A proposta da administração para distribuir o resultado do exercício é a seguinte: I – Reserva Legal 5% do valor do lucro do exercício II - Reserva Estatutária 15% do valor do lucro do exercício III – Reserva para Contingência R$ 35.000,00 IV – Dividendos Propostos 25% do lucro líquido ajustado Com base nesses dados, o saldo da coluna Total, na Demonstração das Mutações do Patrimônio Líquido, que corresponde ao saldo do grupo “Patrimônio Líquido”, após a elaboração da aludida Demonstração, em reais, é de: a) 560.000,00 b) 575.000,00 c) 615.000,00 d) 602.500,00 e) 700.000,00
  74. 74. 74 74 3. Informação parcial da Demonstração das Mutações do Patrimônio Líquido da Cia. Gama S/A, referente aos saldos finais apresentados no grupo do Patrimônio Líquido, no Balanço de 31/12/15. Capital Reserva de Capital Reservas de lucros Lucro/Prejuízos Acumulado Total PL Legal Estatutária Contingência Saldo em 31/12/2015 2.000.000 1.050.000 200.000 250.000 150.000 15.000 3.665.000 Eventos em 2016 Aumento Capital Reversão Reserva LL exercício Proposta de Distribuição do Lucro Dividendos Saldo em 31/12/2016 Durante o exercício de 2016 ocorreram as seguintes situações: • aumento de capital proveniente de transferência de reservas de capital no valor de R$ 500.000,00 e aporte de capital por parte dos sócios de R$ 500.000,00; • Reversão de reserva de contingência estabelecida em função de perdas possíveis em matéria-prima que efetivamente ocorreram no exercício de 2006 no valor de R$ 100.000,00; • Lucro Líquido do exercício no montante de R$ 300.000,00; Distribuição de lucros em forma de reserva: • Reserva legal = percentual determinado pela lei • Reserva estatutária = 120.000 • Reserva para contingência = 80% do valor da reserva revertida • proposta para dividendos = R$ 0,08 por ação. Sabendo-se que a Cia. Gama S/A só possui ações ordinárias, cujo valor nominal em 31/12/16 era de R$ 1,20, o saldo da coluna Lucros ou Prejuízos Acumulados, em 31/12/16, considerando exclusivamente as informações recebidas, em reais, é (A) 15.000,00 (B) 20.000,00 (C) 35.000,00 (D) 40.000,00 (E) 115.000,00
  75. 75. 75 75 4) Ao registrar a proposta de destinação dos resultados do exercício, o setor de Contabilidade da empresa deverá contabilizar: a) a formação da reserva legal, a débito da conta de Apuração do Resultado do Exercício. b) a formação da reserva legal, a crédito da conta de Lucros ou Prejuízos Acumulados. c) a distribuição de dividendos, a débito da conta de Lucros ou Prejuízos Acumulados. d) a distribuição de dividendos, a crédito de conta do Patrimônio Líquido. e) a distribuição de dividendos, a débito de conta do Passivo Circulante.
  76. 76. 76 76 7 DEMONSTRAÇÃO DO FLUXO DE CAIXA Art. 176 da Lei 6.404/1976 determina que ao fim de cada exercício social, a diretoria fará elaborar, com base na escrituração mercantil da companhia, as seguintes demonstrações financeiras, que deverão exprimir com clareza a situação do patrimônio da companhia e as mutações ocorridas no exercício: (...) IV – demonstração do fluxo de caixa. § 6o A companhia fechada com patrimônio líquido, na data do balanço, inferior a R$ 2.000.000,00 (dois milhões de reais) não será obrigada à elaboração e publicação da demonstração dos fluxos de caixa. Deliberação CVM nº 641 de 07/10/2010 - Pronunciamento Técnico CPC 03 (R2) do Comitê de Pronunciamentos Contábeis. A demonstração dos fluxos de caixa, quando usada em conjunto com as demais demonstrações contábeis, proporciona informações que permitem que os usuários avaliem as mudanças nos ativos líquidos da entidade, sua estrutura financeira (inclusive sua liquidez e solvência) e sua capacidade para mudar os montantes e a época de ocorrência dos fluxos de caixa, a fim de adaptá-los às mudanças nas circunstâncias e oportunidades. Definições aplicadas ao tema: Caixa compreende numerário em espécie e depósitos bancário disponíveis. Equivalentes de caixa são aplicações financeiras de curto prazo, de alta liquidez, que são prontamente conversíveis em montante conhecido de caixa e que estão sujeitas a um insignificante risco de mudança de valor. Fluxos de caixa são as entradas e saídas de caixa e equivalentes de caixa. Atividades operacionais são as principais atividades geradoras de receita da entidade e outras atividades que não são de investimento e
  77. 77. 77 77 tampouco de financiamento. Atividades de investimento são as referentes à aquisição e à venda de ativos de longo prazo e de outros investimentos não incluídos nos equivalentes de caixa. Atividades de financiamento são aquelas que resultam em mudanças no tamanho e na composição do capital próprio e no capital de terceiros da entidade. Os equivalentes de caixa são mantidos com a finalidade de atender a compromissos de caixa de curto prazo e, não, para investimento ou outros propósitos. Para que um investimento seja qualificado como equivalente de caixa, ele precisa ter conversibilidade imediata em montante conhecido de caixa e estar sujeito a um insignificante risco de mudança de valor. Portanto, um investimento normalmente qualifica-se como equivalente de caixa somente quando tem vencimento de curto prazo, por exemplo, três meses ou menos, a contar da data da aquisição. Os investimentos em instrumentos patrimoniais (de patrimônio líquido) não estão contemplados no conceito de equivalentes de caixa, a menos que eles sejam, substancialmente, equivalentes de caixa, como, por exemplo, no caso de ações preferenciais resgatáveis que tenham prazo definido de resgate e cujo prazo atenda à definição de curto prazo. Empréstimos bancários são geralmente considerados como atividades de financiamento. Entretanto, saldos bancários a descoberto, decorrentes de empréstimos obtidos por meio de instrumentos como cheques especiais ou contas correntes garantidas que são liquidadas em curto lapso temporal compõem parte integral da gestão de caixa da entidade. Nessas circunstâncias, saldos bancários a descoberto são incluídos como componente de caixa e equivalentes de caixa. Uma
  78. 78. 78 78 característica desses arranjos oferecidos pelos bancos é que frequentemente os saldos flutuam de devedor para credor. A demonstração dos fluxos de caixa deve apresentar os fluxos de caixa do período classificados por atividades operacionais, de investimento e de financiamento. A entidade deve apresentar seus fluxos de caixa advindos das atividades operacionais, de investimento e de financiamento da forma que seja mais apropriada aos seus negócios. A classificação por atividade proporciona informações que permitem aos usuários avaliar o impacto de tais atividades sobre a posição financeira da entidade e o montante de seu caixa e equivalentes de caixa. Essas informações podem ser usadas também para avaliar a relação entre essas atividades. Uma única transação pode incluir fluxos de caixa classificados em mais de uma atividade. Por exemplo, quando o desembolso de caixa para pagamento de empréstimo inclui tanto os juros como o principal, a parte dos juros pode ser classificada como atividade operacional, mas a parte do principal deve ser classificada como atividade de financiamento. Atividades Operacionais Os fluxos de caixa advindos das atividades operacionais são basicamente derivados das principais atividades geradoras de receita da entidade. Portanto, eles geralmente resultam de transações e de outros eventos que entram na apuração do lucro líquido ou prejuízo. Exemplos de fluxos de caixa que decorrem das atividades operacionais são:  recebimentos de caixa pela venda de mercadorias e pela prestação de serviços;  recebimentos de caixa decorrentes de royalties, honorários,
  79. 79. 79 79 comissões e outras receitas;  pagamentos de caixa a fornecedores de mercadorias e serviços;  pagamentos de caixa a empregados ou por conta de empregados;  recebimentos e pagamentos de caixa por seguradora de prêmios e sinistros, anuidades e outros benefícios da apólice;  pagamentos ou restituição de caixa de impostos sobre a renda, a menos que possam ser especificamente identificados com as atividades de financiamento ou de investimento; e  recebimentos e pagamentos de caixa de contratos mantidos para negociação imediata ou disponíveis para venda futura. Algumas transações, como a venda de item do imobilizado, podem resultar em ganho ou perda, que é incluído na apuração do lucro líquido ou prejuízo. Os fluxos de caixa relativos a tais transações são fluxos de caixa provenientes de atividades de investimento. Entretanto, pagamentos em caixa para a produção ou a aquisição de ativos mantidos para aluguel a terceiros que, em sequência, são vendidos, conforme descrito no item 68A do Pronunciamento Técnico CPC 27 - Ativo Imobilizado, são fluxos de caixa advindos das atividades operacionais. Os recebimentos de aluguéis e das vendas subsequentes de tais ativos são também fluxos de caixa das atividades operacionais. Atividades de investimento A divulgação em separado dos fluxos de caixa advindos das atividades de investimento é importante em função de tais fluxos de caixa representarem a extensão em que os dispêndios de recursos são feitos pela entidade com a finalidade de gerar lucros e fluxos de caixa no futuro. Somente desembolsos que resultam em ativo reconhecido nas demonstrações contábeis são passíveis de classificação como atividades de investimento. Exemplos de fluxos de caixa advindos das atividades de investimento são: (a) pagamentos em caixa para aquisição de ativo imobilizado, intangíveis e outros ativos de longo prazo. Esses pagamentos incluem
  80. 80. 80 80 aqueles relacionados aos custos de desenvolvimento ativados e aos ativos imobilizados de construção própria; (b) recebimentos de caixa resultantes da venda de ativo imobilizado, intangíveis e outros ativos de longo prazo; (c)pagamentos em caixa para aquisição de instrumentos patrimoniais ou instrumentos de dívida de outras entidades e participações societárias em Ls (exceto aqueles pagamentos referentes a títulos considerados como equivalentes de caixa ou aqueles mantidos para negociação imediata ou futura); (d) recebimentos de caixa provenientes da venda de instrumentos patrimoniais ou instrumentos de dívida de outras entidades e participações societárias em joint ventures (exceto aqueles recebimentos referentes aos títulos considerados como equivalentes de caixa e aqueles mantidos para negociação imediata ou futura); (e) adiantamentos em caixa e empréstimos feitos a terceiros (exceto aqueles adiantamentos e empréstimos feitos por instituição financeira); (f) recebimentos de caixa pela liquidação de adiantamentos ou amortização de empréstimos concedidos a terceiros (exceto aqueles adiantamentos e empréstimos de instituição financeira); (g) pagamentos em caixa por contratos futuros, a termo, de opção e swap, exceto quando tais contratos forem mantidos para negociação imediata ou futura, ou os pagamentos forem classificados como atividades de financiamento; e (h) recebimentos de caixa por contratos futuros, a termo, de opção e swap, exceto quando tais contratos forem mantidos para negociação imediata ou venda futura, ou os recebimentos forem classificados como atividades de financiamento. Quando um contrato for contabilizado como proteção (hedge) de posição identificável, os fluxos de caixa do contrato devem ser classificados do mesmo modo como foram classificados os fluxos de caixa da posição que estiver sendo protegida.
  81. 81. 81 81 Atividades de financiamento A divulgação separada dos fluxos de caixa advindos das atividades de financiamento é importante por ser útil na predição de exigências de fluxos futuros de caixa por parte de fornecedores de capital à entidade. Exemplos de fluxos de caixa advindos das atividades de financiamento são: (a) caixa recebido pela emissão de ações ou outros instrumentos patrimoniais; (b) pagamentos em caixa a investidores para adquirir ou resgatar ações da entidade; (c) caixa recebido pela emissão de debêntures, empréstimos, notas promissórias, outros títulos de dívida, hipotecas e outros empréstimos de curto e longo prazos; (d) amortização de empréstimos e financiamentos; e (e) pagamentos em caixa pelo arrendatário para redução do passivo relativo a arrendamento mercantil financeiro. Apresentação dos fluxos de caixa das atividades operacionais A entidade deve apresentar os fluxos de caixa das atividades operacionais, usando alternativamente: (a) o método direto, segundo o qual as principais classes de recebimentos brutos e pagamentos brutos são divulgadas; ou (b) o método indireto, segundo o qual o lucro líquido ou o prejuízo é ajustado pelos efeitos de transações que não envolvem caixa, pelos efeitos de quaisquer diferimentos ou apropriações por competência sobre recebimentos de caixa ou pagamentos em caixa operacionais passados ou futuros, e pelos efeitos de itens de receita ou despesa associados com fluxos de caixa das atividades de investimento ou de financiamento.
  82. 82. 82 82 Juros, Dividendos e Juros Sobre Capital Próprio Classificação Os juros pagos e recebidos Dividendos e os juros sobre o capital próprio recebidos pPodem ser classificados como fluxos de caixa operacionais, porque eles entram na determinação do lucro líquido ou prejuízo. Aalternativamente Os juros pagos  e os juros os dividendos e os juros sobre o capital próprio recebidos PPodem ser classificados, respectivamente, como fluxos de caixa de financiamento e fluxos de caixa de investimento, porque são custos de obtenção de recursos financeiros ou retornos sobre investimentos.  Os dividendos e os juros sobre o capital próprio pagos pPodem ser classificados como fluxo de caixa de financiamento porque são custos da obtenção de recursos financeiros. Aalternativamente  Os dividendos e os juros sobre o capital próprio pagos pPodem ser classificados como componente dos fluxos de caixa das atividades operacionais, a fim de auxiliar os usuários a determinar a capacidade de a entidade pagar dividendos e juros sobre o capital próprio utilizando os fluxos de caixa operacionais. A CVM encoraja fortemente CClassificação  Os juros, recebidos ou pagos.  E os dividendos e juros sobre o capital próprio recebidos. CComo fluxos de caixa das atividades operacionais.  Os dividendos e juros sobre o capital próprio pagos. CComo fluxos de caixa das atividades de financiamento.
  83. 83. 83 83 Exercício Sobre Fluxo de Caixa 1. A nova redação da Lei Societária extinguiu a Demonstração de Origens e Aplicações de Recursos e criou a Demonstração dos Fluxos de Caixa. A legislação estabeleceu, igualmente, que a Demonstração dos Fluxos de Caixa deve segregar as alterações de caixa e equivalentes de caixa em três fluxos: 1 - das operações; 2 - dos financiamentos; e 3 - dos investimentos. Um exemplo da atividade de financiamento é o recebimento de (A) integralização do capital social (B) receitas financeiras (C) venda de ativos intangíveis (D) venda de ativos imobilizados (E) dividendos de sociedades investida 2. Analise as informações a seguir, em reais, dadas pela Companhia Financeira S/A. Aumento de capital 25.000,00 Compras de Imobilizado 15.000,00 Despesas pagas Antecipadamente 5.000,00 Distribuição de Dividendos 14.000,00 Duplicatas Descontadas 20.000,00 Pagamento a Fornecedores 104.000,00 Recebimento de Clientes 180.000,00 Venda de Imobilizado 40.000,00 Na Demonstração do Fluxo de Caixa (DFC), feita pelo método direto, o caixa líquido gerado pelas atividades operacionais, em reais, é de:

×