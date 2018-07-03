Successfully reported this slideshow.
High Style: Fashion Masterworks from the Brooklyn Museum Costume Collection at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Author : Jan Glier Reeder
Pages : 276 pages
Publisher : Yale University Press 2010-05-04
Language : English
This lavishly illustrated volume is the first comprehensive publication on the Brooklyn Museum of Art s internationally renowned historic costume collection.
Synnopsis :
This lavishly illustrated volume is the first comprehensive publication on the Brooklyn Museum of Art s internationally renowned historic costume collection. High quality imagery throughout. DJ has sl. marks from storage. 256pp

Author : Jan Glier Reeder
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces
Format : PDF
Seller information : Jan Glier Reeder ( 6✮ )
Published in: Business
  Author : Jan Glier Reeder
Pages : 276 pages
Publisher : Yale University Press 2010-05-04
Language : English
ISBN-10 : 0300155220
ISBN-13 : 9780300155228
