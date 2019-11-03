Read PDF (Red Thorn, Volume 1: Glasgow Kiss) pDf books

WELCOME TO MY STORY



Book Descriptions: On the rain-soaked streets of Glasgow, a girl whose drawings somehow come to life has just stumbled across her one true love. And thousands of miles below those streets, an ancient demi-god plots his escape from the prison where he's been held for nearly two thousand years. Evil forces are at play and no one is safe as the legends of Scottish mythology collide with the modern world.Fans of Fables and The Sandman won't want to miss this riveting dark fantasy epic!Collecting: Red Thorn 1-6

