Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
romance subgenres : Deadly Fate | Romance Listen to Deadly Fate and romance subgenres new releases on your iPhone iPad or ...
romance subgenres : Deadly Fate | Romance Alaska​the final frontier? ​ When Clara Avery, an entertainer working on the Fat...
romance subgenres : Deadly Fate | Romance Written By: Heather Graham. Narrated By: Luke Daniels Publisher: Harlequin Audio...
romance subgenres : Deadly Fate | Romance Download Full Version Deadly Fate Audio OR Download Books Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

romance subgenres : Deadly Fate | Romance

6 views

Published on

Listen to Deadly Fate and romance subgenres new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any romance subgenres FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

romance subgenres : Deadly Fate | Romance

  1. 1. romance subgenres : Deadly Fate | Romance Listen to Deadly Fate and romance subgenres new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any romance subgenres FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. romance subgenres : Deadly Fate | Romance Alaska​the final frontier? ​ When Clara Avery, an entertainer working on the Fate, an Alaskan cruise ship, goes to nearby Bear Island, she comes across a scene of bloody mayhem. She also comes across Thor Erikson, who will soon be a member of the FBI's elite paranormal unit, the Krewe of Hunters. ​ Thor's been sent from the Alaska field office to investigate several grotesque killings, with the dead posed to resemble the victims of notorious murderers. The prime suspect is a serial killer Thor once put behind bars. The man escaped from a prison in the Midwest, and all the evidence says he was headed to Alaska​ ​ Thor and Clara share an unusual skill: the ability to communicate with the dead. Their growing love​and their contact with the ghosts of the victims​brings them together to solve the case​and prevent a deadly fate of their own!
  3. 3. romance subgenres : Deadly Fate | Romance Written By: Heather Graham. Narrated By: Luke Daniels Publisher: Harlequin Audio Date: July 2016 Duration: 10 hours 6 minutes
  4. 4. romance subgenres : Deadly Fate | Romance Download Full Version Deadly Fate Audio OR Download Books Now

×