  Romeo and Juliet Audiobook free download | Romeo and Juliet Audiobook mp3 streaming
  2. 2. Romeo and Juliet Audiobook free download | Romeo and Juliet Audiobook mp3 streaming The most iconic love story of all time, Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet is an epic-scale tragedy of desire and revenge. Despite the bitter rivalry that exists between their families, Romeo Montague and Juliet Capulet have fallen madly in love. But when the long-running rivalry boils over into murder, the young couple must embark on a dangerous and deadly mission to preserve their love at any cost. ​ An L.A. Theatre Works full-cast performance featuring: ​ Calista Flockhart as Juliet ​ Matthew Wolf as Romeo ​ Julie White as Nurse ​ Alan Mandell as Friar Laurence ​ Richard Chamberlain as Prince Escalus ​ Nicholas Hormann as Lord Capulet ​ Josh Stamberg as Mercutio ​ Mark J. Sullivan as Benvolio and others ​ Logan Fahey as Tybalt and Balthasar ​ Alfred Molina as Chorus ​ Henry Clarke as Paris and others ​ Lily Knight as Lady Capulet ​ Janine Barris as Young Lady, Boy Page to Paris and others ​ Darren Richardson as Sampson and Peter ​ Alan Shearman as Lord Montague and others ​ André Sogliuzzo as Gregory and others ​ Sarah Zimmerman as Lady Montague and others
  3. 3. Romeo and Juliet Audiobook free download | Romeo and Juliet Audiobook mp3 streaming Written By: Calista Flockhart, William Shakespeare. Narrated By: Matthew Wolf Publisher: LA Theatre Works Date: June 2012 Duration: 2 hours 54 minutes
  Romeo and Juliet Audiobook free download | Romeo and Juliet Audiobook mp3 streaming

