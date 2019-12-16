Successfully reported this slideshow.
​ Scotland is a unique and wonderful ​ place. Its national motto says ​ a lot about it: Nemo me impune ​ lacessit. A decen...
  3. 3. Made In Scotland Audiobook download free | Made In Scotland Audiobook online for android Random House presents the audiobook edition of Made in Scotland by Billy Connolly, read by Gordon Kennedy. ​ All roads lead home. ​ 'After my knighthood was announced, ​ a woman from the BBC came to ​ Glasgow to interview me. We sat ​ down in a lovely hotel in a nice part ​ of town, and she hit me with her first ​ question: "This must mean a lot to ​ you, with you coming from nothing?" ​ I looked at her, and I laughed. ​ "I did'nae come from nothing," ​ I told her. "I come from something." ​ I grew up in the tenements of ​ post-war Glasgow. I am very proud ​ to be working class, and especially ​ a working-class Glaswegian who ​ has worked in the shipyards. I come ​ from the working class. And, most ​ of all, I come from Scotland.
  4. 4. ​ Scotland is a unique and wonderful ​ place. Its national motto says ​ a lot about it: Nemo me impune ​ lacessit. A decent translation might ​ be: 'By all means punch me ​ in the nose but prepare yourself ​ for a kick in the arse.' ​ I did'nae come from nothing: ​ I come from Scotland. And this ​ book is about why I will always be ​ happy and proud that I do.'
  5. 5. Made In Scotland Audiobook download free | Made In Scotland Audiobook online for android Written By: Billy Connolly. Narrated By: Gordon Kennedy Publisher: EburyDigital Date: July 2019 Duration: 6 hours 18 minutes
