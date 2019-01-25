Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
eroctic literature : Cowgirls Don't Cry | Erotica Listen to Cowgirls Don't Cry and eroctic literature new releases on your...
eroctic literature : Cowgirls Don't Cry | Erotica Good girls can play rough too... Rough Riders, Book 10. Jessie McKay has...
eroctic literature : Cowgirls Don't Cry | Erotica Written By: Lorelei James. Narrated By: Rebecca Estrella Publisher: Insa...
eroctic literature : Cowgirls Don't Cry | Erotica Download Full Version Cowgirls Don't Cry Audio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

eroctic literature : Cowgirls Don't Cry | Erotica

4 views

Published on

Listen to Cowgirls Don't Cry and eroctic literature new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any eroctic literature FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Retail
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

eroctic literature : Cowgirls Don't Cry | Erotica

  1. 1. eroctic literature : Cowgirls Don't Cry | Erotica Listen to Cowgirls Don't Cry and eroctic literature new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any eroctic literature FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. eroctic literature : Cowgirls Don't Cry | Erotica Good girls can play rough too... Rough Riders, Book 10. Jessie McKay has accepted her marriage to Luke McKay wasn't perfect. After two years of widowhood, she's ready to kick up her bootheels-until Luke's younger brother shows up to spoil her fun. But if Brandt thinks she'll ever take orders from another McKay male, he's got manure for brains. Brandt McKay has avoided his sweet, sexy sister-in-law ever since the night he confessed his feelings for her weren't the brotherly type. Unexpectedly faced with proof of Luke's infidelity, Brandt is forced to ask for Jessie's help in taking care of Luke's young son. Jessie agrees on one condition-she wants Brandt's boots exclusively under her bed for the duration. The sexual heat that's always simmered between them ignites. Brandt is determined to make the temporary situation permanent, proving to Jessie he's a one-woman man. And Jessie is shaken by feelings she's sworn never to have again for any man...especially not a McKay.
  3. 3. eroctic literature : Cowgirls Don't Cry | Erotica Written By: Lorelei James. Narrated By: Rebecca Estrella Publisher: Insatiable Press Date: August 2014 Duration: 11 hours 19 minutes
  4. 4. eroctic literature : Cowgirls Don't Cry | Erotica Download Full Version Cowgirls Don't Cry Audio OR Listen now

×