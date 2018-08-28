This new edition of the bestselling text is for anyone in merchandising - from store planners and manufacturers to visual merchandisers. The author zeroes in on all aspects of visual merchandising and display, from classic techniques to the most avant-garde development. Using hundreds of textual and visual examples, the author reveals how merchandisers can optimize their image with their target market by adding interest to window and interior displays. A new section on sustainability has been added to select chapters to guide readers toward ways of incorporating this important movement into their visual merchandising strategy.



