The Little Book of Economics
The Little Book of Economics The Little Book of Economics is a unique and engaging look at how the economy works in all it...
The Little Book of Economics
The Little Book of Economics
Audiobook of The Little Book of Economics Free | The Little Book of Economics Audiobook Free | Health & Wellness Audiobook Free

Published in: Environment
  LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. The Little Book of Economics The Little Book of Economics is a unique and engaging look at how the economy works in all its wonderful and treacherous ways. Economic journalist and U.S. Economics Editor for The Economist Greg Ip covers real world economics in The Little Book of Economics. The audio book is a must hear for anyone who wants to skip the technical jargon and get a better grasp on the economy. From inflation to the Federal Reserve, Ip gives you intelligent and indispensible insight into the economy. The audio book provides an insider's guide to the people and institutions who run (or think they run) our economy. Something as big and complex as the American economy can't be controlled, but presidents sure like to try. Ip also looks at the roots of economic crisis, but his approach will focus on human nature and show that our vulnerability to crisis is the price we pay for dynamism and risk-taking that over time makes us richer. The audio book is an effort to help us understand, and avoid, another economic cataclysm.
