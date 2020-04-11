Mpu3213 perbezaan dialek negeri pahang dan negeri kedah

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MPU 3213 BAHASA KEBANGSAAN A PERBEZAAN ANTARA DIALEK NEGERI PAHANG DAN DIALEK NEGERI KEDAH DISEDIAKAN OLEH : 1. A’INUL WAR...
1 SENARAI KANDUNGAN BAB 1 PENGENALAN MUKASURAT 1.1 Pengenalan 3 1.2 Pengelasan Dialek 1.3 Budaya Melahirkan Variasi dan La...
2 BAB 5 KUMPULAN KOSA KATA DIALEK 19 5.1 Pengenalan 5.2 Definisi Kata Kerja 5.3 Definisi Kata Nama 5.4 Definisi Kata Tugas...
3 BAB 1 PENGENALAN 1.1 PENGENALAN Menurut Kamus Dewan Edisi Keempat, dialek adalah Bahasa yang dibentuk dan digunakan dala...
4 Setiap dialek mempunyai ciri – ciri sistem bunyi (fonologi) dan perbendaharaan kata (leksikal) yang tersendiri yang memb...
5 1.2.2 DIALEK SOSIAL Menurut Matthews, P.H (1997), dialek sosial adalah bentuk pertuturan yang dikaitkan dengan kelas sos...
6 1.4 LATAR BELAKANG NEGERI PAHANG Gambarajah 1 Bendera negeri Pahang Negeri Pahang Darul Makmur merupakan negeri yang ter...
7 1.5 LATAR BELAKANG DIALEK NEGERI PAHANG Bahasa melayu Pahang ialah sebuah Bahasa Austronesian dan suatu varian bahasa Me...
8 1.6 LATAR BELAKANG NEGERI KEDAH Gambarajah 3 Bendera Negeri Kedah Negeri Kedah juga dikenali sebagai Kedah Darul Aman ya...
9 1.7 LATAR BELAKANG DIALEK NEGERI KEDAH Bahasa melayu yang mempunyai kepelbagaian dialek sudah tentu mengandungi ciri – c...
10 BAB 2 ASPEK PENGGUGURAN DAN PENGGANTIAN 2.1 PENGENALAN Proses pengguguran dan penggantian merupakan satu bidang fonolog...
11 2.1.1 PENGGANTIAN KONSONAN ‘E’ KEPADA ‘A’ Proses penggantian fonem boleh berlaku pada awal kata, tengah kata dan juga a...
12 2.3.2 KONSONAN ‘S’ DAN PENGGANTIAN VOKAL ‘I’ Segi sebutan konsonan ‘s’ di dalam Bahasa Melayu Baku digantikan dengan ko...
13 BAB 3 ASPEK PEMENDEKKAN DALAM SEBUTAN 3.1 PENGENALAN Dialek di dalam sesebuah negeri menunjukkan bahawa kelainan dan ke...
14 3.2.6 Moh merujuk kepada ‘mari’ Contoh : moh la kite bernsur dulu, pasni nok gi umh siti pulok 3.2.7 Sokmo merujuk kepa...
15 3.3.5 Ekspresi dok mempunyai interpretasi makna yang berbeza, yang ditentukan berdasarkan konteks ujaran. Contoh 1 : de...
16 BAB 4 ASPEK PENEGASAN DALAM SEBUTAN 4.1 PENGENALAN Penegasan dalam perkataan dapat dilihat daripada sudut perkataan Mel...
17 4.3 PENEGASAN DALAM DIALEK NEGERI KEDAH Jadual di bawah adalah contoh – contoh penegasan dalam perkataan bagi dialek ne...
18 4.4 PENEGASAN SEBUTAN DIALEK Penegesan Sebutan sesebuah Dialek negeri dapat dilihat dimana terdapat penegasan dalam hur...
19 BAB 5 KUMPULAN KOSAKATA DIALEK 5.1 PENGENALAN Penggunaan teknik penguasaan kosa kata adalah langkah yang diambil oelh s...
20 5.2.1 KATA KERJA DALAM DIALEK PAHANG Jadual 5.1 Kata Kerja Dalam Dialek Negeri Pahang No Bahasa Melayu Dialek Pahang Co...
21 5.2.2 KATA KERJA DIALEK KEDAH Jadual 5.2 Kata Kerja Dalam Dialek Negeri Kedah No Bahasa Melayu Dialek Kedah Contoh Ayat...
22 5.3 DEFINISI KATA NAMA Kata nama ialah perkataan yang boleh menjadi unsur inti bagi binaan frasa nama. Selalunya perkat...
23 5.3.2 KATA NAMA DIALEK KEDAH Jadual 5.4 Kata Nama Dalam Dialek Negeri Kedah No Bahasa Melayu Dialek Kedah Contoh Ayat 1...
24 5.4 DEFINISI KATA TUGAS Kata tugas ialah golongan perkataan selain kata nama, kata kerja dan kata sifat yang mendukung ...
25 5.4.2 KATA TUGAS DIALEK KEDAH Jadual 5.6 Kata Tugas Dalam Dialek Negeri Kedah No Bahasa Melayu Dialek Kedah Contoh Ayat...
26 5.5 DEFINISI KATA ADJEKTIF Kata adjektif, juga dikenali sebagai kata sifat, ialah kata yang menjadi inti dalam frasa ad...
27 5.5.2 KATA SIFAT DIALEK KEDAH Jadual 5.8 Kata Sifat Dalam Dialek Negeri Pahang No Bahasa Melayu Dialek Kedah Contoh Aya...
28 BAB 6 KESIMPULAN Kelas kata yang ditandakan bagi sesuatu entri dialek adalah berdasarkan penggolongan kelas kata dalam ...
29 RUJUKAN Fariza Nurbaya (2008), Variasi Bahasa : Dialek, dicapai melalui laman web http://bmstpm.blogspot.com/2008/08/pe...
30 LAMPIRAN Lampiran 1 Contoh lain bagi dialek Bahasa Inggeris dan loghat negeri Kelantan Lampiran 2 Pembahagian variasi d...
  1. 1. MPU 3213 BAHASA KEBANGSAAN A PERBEZAAN ANTARA DIALEK NEGERI PAHANG DAN DIALEK NEGERI KEDAH DISEDIAKAN OLEH : 1. A’INUL WARDIAH BINTI ABIDUL BASIT BM18200022 2. FATIN NURIZDIAN BINTI MAHAMAD JOHARI BM18200017 3. MOHD MIRZA BIN AMIR HAMZA BM19200003 4. MUHAMMAD HAQIEM BIN HASMADI BM18200026 5. NUR QASTURA BINTI M WARI BM18200024 DISEDIAKAN UNTUK : PUAN AIDA NASRIN BINTI NASARUDIN IJAZAH SARJANA MUDA PENTADBIRAN PERNIAGAAN IJAZAH SARJANA MUDA SAINS PERTANIAN SEMESTER 1 DAN SEMESTER 3 SESI 2 2019/2020
  2. 2. 1 SENARAI KANDUNGAN BAB 1 PENGENALAN MUKASURAT 1.1 Pengenalan 3 1.2 Pengelasan Dialek 1.3 Budaya Melahirkan Variasi dan Laras Bahasa 1.4 Latar Belakang Negeri Pahang 1.5 Latar Belakang Dialek Negeri Pahang 1.6 Latar Belakang Negeri Kedah 1.7 Latar Belakang Dialek Negeri Kedah BAB 2 ASPEK PENGGUGURAN DAN PENGGANTIAN 10 2.1 Pengenalan 2.2 Dialek Negeri Pahang 2.2.1 Pengguran Konsonan ‘R’ 2.2.2 Penggantian Konsonan ‘E’ kepada ‘A’ 2.3 Dialek Negeri Kedah 2.3.1 Pengguguran Konsonan ‘R’ 2.3.2 Konsonan ‘S’ dan Penggantian Vokal ‘I’ BAB 3 ASPEK PEMENDEKKAN ATAU RINGKASAN 13 3.1 Pengenalan 3.2 Pemendekkan Dalam Dialek Negeri Pahang 3.3 Pemendekkan Dalam Dialek Negeri Kedah BAB 4 ASPEK PENEGASAN DALAM SEBUTAN 16 4.1 Pengenalan 4.2 Penegasan dalam Dialek Negeri Pahang 4.3 Penegasan dalam Dialek Negeri Kedah 4.4 Penegasan sebutan dalam dialek
  3. 3. 2 BAB 5 KUMPULAN KOSA KATA DIALEK 19 5.1 Pengenalan 5.2 Definisi Kata Kerja 5.3 Definisi Kata Nama 5.4 Definisi Kata Tugas 5.5 Definisi Kata Adjektif BAB 6 KESIMPULAN 28 RUJUKAN 29 LAMPIRAN 30
  4. 4. 3 BAB 1 PENGENALAN 1.1 PENGENALAN Menurut Kamus Dewan Edisi Keempat, dialek adalah Bahasa yang dibentuk dan digunakan dalam sesuatu daerah, masyarakat, kawasan atau sesuatu kelas social yang berbeza daripada bahasa melayu standard. Dialek daerah merupakan kelainan daripada sesuatu Bahasa yang wujud disebabkan kelainan pertuturan antara kumpulan masyarakat sesuatu Bahasa itu. Perbezaan atau kelainan itu dapat dilihat berdasarkan kawasan permastautinan kumpulan penutur yang berbeza. Penggunaan dialek ini juga dapat dibezakan dari segi sebutan, kosa kata, kata ganti nama, tatabahasa dan gaya lagu Bahasa (Abdul Hamid Mahmood, 2006). Menurut Abdul Jalil Anuar, Mohaini Saffar dan Anuar Ahmad (2015), dialek yang pelbagai merupakan khazanah Bahasa Melayu yang amat bernilai dan perlu dipelihara. Terdapatnya tanda – tanda pelupusan dialek ini dapat dilihat dengan berkurangnya penggunaan kata – kata dialek dalam masyarakat, terutamanya dalam kalangan golongan muda. Dialek atau nama lainnya loghat, Bahasa daerah yang merupakan kelainan dalam sesuatu Bahasa yang menjadi ciri golongan tersebut dalam kalangan penutur sesuatu Bahasa itu. Di Malaysia, terdapat pelbagai dialek yang dinamakan mengikut negeri di Semenanjung Malaysia mahupun Sabah dan Sarawak yang merupakan sempada geopolitik, iaitu sempadan negeri. Walaupun penamaan dialek tersebut tidak mengikut amalan linguistic umum, namun penamaan ini adalah untuk memudahkan semua pihak. Kini, terdapat pelbagai dialek yang berjaya dihasilkan. Contohnya dialek Kelantan, dialek Terengganu, dialek Pahang, dialek Johor, dialek Melaka, dialek Negeri Sembilan, dialek Perak, dialek Kedah dan dialek Pulau Pinang.
  5. 5. 4 Setiap dialek mempunyai ciri – ciri sistem bunyi (fonologi) dan perbendaharaan kata (leksikal) yang tersendiri yang membezakan satu dialek dengan yang lain. Kewujudan dialek – dialek ini memperkayakan lagi perbendaharaan kata Bahasa Melayu dan khazanah persuratan Melayu. Di samping itu, terdapat lagu – lagu keluaran daripada setiap negeri yang mengikut pertuturan dialek negeri tersebut seperti Hang Pi Mana atau Mai Ceq Mai mengikut dialek Kedah. Manakala Makwe Koi atau Ngape bior Semok yang mengikut dialek Pahang. 1.2 PENGELASAN DIALEK Dialek ialah kelainan Bahasa yang berbeza dari segi sebutan, kosa kata dan tatabahasa daripada Bahasa baku. Dialek digunakan dalam situasi tidak rasmi dalam perhubungan kekeluargaan dan perhubungan harian. Dialek adalah terbahagi kepada dialek geografi yang berdasarkan daerah dan dialek social dan laras adalah berdasarkan aspek sosial seseorang. 1.2.1 DIALEK GEOGRAFI Mengikut Nik Safiah Karim dalam bukunya berjudul Sosiolinguistik Bahasa Melayu dan Pengajaran, dialek geografi bermaksud sesuatu Bahasa mungkin mempunyai pelbagai variasi, ia bergantung kepada sejarah perkembangan sesebuah negeri, perkembangan atau populasi penduduk dan keluasan daerah penyebarannya. Ia adalah bergantung kepada variasi Bahasa yang terhasil akibat ruang geografi yang berbeza. Perbezaan sebutan dialek atau lorat merujuk kepada perbezaan tempat asal pengguna tersebut. Ia wujud akibat faktor pengguna misalnya ia telah dididik semenjak kanak – kanak. Mengikut Asmah Haji Omar dalam bukunya yang berjudul Susur Galur Bahasa Melayu, dialek geografi juga bermaksud memberi keterangan kepada kejadian – kejadian atau peristiwa – peristiwa yang berlaku dalam sejarah Bahasa yang berkenaan dan menurunkan dialeknya atau perkembangan yang berlaku secara tersendiri atau secara berkaitan dengan dialek – dialek lain.
  6. 6. 5 1.2.2 DIALEK SOSIAL Menurut Matthews, P.H (1997), dialek sosial adalah bentuk pertuturan yang dikaitkan dengan kelas sosial atau kumpulan yang samadalam sesebuah masyarakat, berbeza dengan dialek yang biasa dikaitkan dengan kawasan atau daerah geografi. Manakala Holmes (1992), dialek sosial dapat dibezakan menerusi ciri lafaz, kosa kata dan tatabahasa mengikut kumpulan sosial penutur. 1.3 BUDAYA MELAHIRKAN VARIASI DAN LARAS BAHASA Sesebuah Bahasa mempunyai beberapa dialek atau loghat berdasarkan perbezaan dari segi penggunaan melahirkan dialek geografi, manakala perbezaan dari segi penggunaan melahirkan laras Bahasa. Misalnya, malaysia mempunyai beberapa jenis dialek berdasarkan perbezaan daerah. Contohnya, negeri Kedah, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan dan Terengganu. Perbezaan yang wujud antara dialek – dialek ini ialah dari segi sebutan, kosa kata, nahu, ungkapan umum dan peribahasa. Hal ini dapat dilihat apabila seorang yang berdialek Kelantan bertutur dengan seorang yang berdialek Kedah. Sudah pasti terdapat perbezaan antara Bahasa yang dituturkan oleh kedua – dua pertuturan tersebut. Namun demikian, kedua – duanya masih menuturkan Bahasa yang sama iaitu Bahasa Melayu. Perbezaan ini bukanlah suatu kelainan penting tetapi merupakan satu variasi atau disebut neka Bahasa. Contoh lain yang dapat kita lihat ialah dalam ucapan yang disampaikan oleh pembesar – pembesarnegara. Perdana Menteri kita misalnya, menggunakan Bahasa melayu baku dalam ucapan rasminya. Begitu juga dengan Timbalan Perdana Menteri. Walau bagaimanapun, kedua – duanya akan menunjukkan perbezaan dari segi pemilihan kata, pola ayat, penggunaan imbuhan dan sebagainya. hakikatnya mereka masih menggunakan Bahasa yang sama, iaitu Bahasa Melayu. Neka Bahasa merujuk kepada pelbagai penggunaan Bahasa menurut istana dan lain – lain lagi. Setiap neka atau ragam Bahasa digunakan bagi sesuatu konteks tertentu dan kemampuan seseorang penutur memilih sesuatu ragam yang sesuai dengan keperluannya akan menimbulkan kesan yang dikehendaki.
  7. 7. 6 1.4 LATAR BELAKANG NEGERI PAHANG Gambarajah 1 Bendera negeri Pahang Negeri Pahang Darul Makmur merupakan negeri yang terbesar di Semenanjung Tanah Melayu bersempadan dengan negeri Kelantan di sebelah utara, negeri Perak, Selangor serta Negeri Sembilan di barat. Negeri Johor di selatan dan negeri Terengganu serta Laut China Selatan di bahagian Timur. Negeri Pahang merangkumi kawasan seluas 35,965 kilometer persegi (km2) terbahagi kepada 11 buah daerah pentadbiran iaitu Pekan, Kuantan, Rompin, Maran, Bera, Jerantut, Temerloh, Raub, Bentong, Lipis dan Cameron Highlands. Jumlah keseluruhan penduduk di negeri ini kira – kira 1,572,700 juta orang dengan kepadatan penduduk seramai 43 orang bagi setiap km2. Gambarajah 2 Peta daerah negeri Pahang
  8. 8. 7 1.5 LATAR BELAKANG DIALEK NEGERI PAHANG Bahasa melayu Pahang ialah sebuah Bahasa Austronesian dan suatu varian bahasa Melayu yang ditutur di negeri Pahang, Malaysia. bahasa ini mempunyai keunikan tersendiri dari segi penuturan dan istilah yang digunakan. Kebanyakan istilah tersebut tidak ada dalam Bahasa Melayu piawai dan disebut dengan sebutan berbeza. Agak jarang Bahasa ini digunakan kerana takut dapat membatasikomunikasi antara masyarakat. Secara umumnya,masyarakat pengguna Bahasa melayu tidak menyedari kewujudan varian ini dan dianggap bahawa varian tersebut ialah Bahasa melayu piawai. Dialek Pahang terbahagi kepada tiga kawasan utama mengikut arah Sungai Pahang yang mengalir mengikut geografinya iaitu : i) Hulu Sungai Pahang Dialek dari daerah Jerantut, Lipis, Bentong dan Raub. Oleh itu, dialek Hulu Sungai Pahang dituturkan dengan cepat dari segi kelajuan percakapan. ii) Pertengahan Sungai Pahang Dialek dari Temerloh dan dituturkan secara sederhana dari segi kelajuan percakapan seseorang. iii) Hilir Sungai Pahang Dialek dari Chenor dan Pekan serta dituturkan dengan perlahan dari segi kelajuan percakapan seseorang. Menurut Marlyna Maros (2016), dialek melayu Pahang adalah unik kerana setiap daerah mempunyai ciri – ciri penyebutannya yang tersendiri berdasarkan kedudukan daerah tersebut dengan Sungai Pahang. Kawasan Hulu Sungai Pahang mempunyai pertuturan yang lebih laju berbanding kawasan hilir. Hal ini berlaku kerana kawasan ini mempunyai aktiviti ekonomi dan cara hidup yang menghasilkan pertuturan yang sedemikian. Mereka yang datangnya dari hilir Sungai Pahang perlu bertutur laju kerana menuruti arus sungai yang laju. Sungai merupakan saluran utama perhubungan dalam komuniti Bahasa ini dan pertuturan yang lambat dengan suku kata yang lebih panjang yang akan membuatkan mereka lambat menyampaikan sesuatu maksud atau memperoleh rezeki kerana akan ditinggalkan oleh arus yang laju itu.
  9. 9. 8 1.6 LATAR BELAKANG NEGERI KEDAH Gambarajah 3 Bendera Negeri Kedah Negeri Kedah juga dikenali sebagai Kedah Darul Aman yang merupakan salah satu daripada 14 negeri di Malaysia. Kedah terletak di utara Semenanjung Malaysia dan memiliki keluasa 9,425 km2. Tanah besar negeri ini mempunyai rupa bumi yang agak rata yang digunakan untuk menanam padi. Pentadbiran negeri Kedah terletak di Alor Setar iaitu di Bandar Muadzam Shah. Pada asalnya, terletak di pusat bandar Alor Setar namun dipindahkan agar kesesakan lalu lintas dapat diatasi. Di bahagian utara, Kedah bersempadan dengan negeri Perlis dan bersempadan antarabangsa dengan Wilayah Satun Songkhla dan Yala di Thailand. Ia juga bersempadan dengan negeri Perak di selatan dan Pualu Pinang ke arah barat daya. Kedah terbahagi kepada 12 daerah iaitu Alor Setar / Kota Setar, Kuala Muda / Sungai Petani, Kubang Pasu / Jitra, Kulim, Langkawi, Pokok Sena, Pendang, Bandar Baharu, Yan, Padang Terap, Baling. Gambarajah 4 Peta daerah – daerah negeri Kedah
  10. 10. 9 1.7 LATAR BELAKANG DIALEK NEGERI KEDAH Bahasa melayu yang mempunyai kepelbagaian dialek sudah tentu mengandungi ciri – ciri penggunaan elemen yang tertentu. Oleh itu, dialek negeri Kedah ini dikatakan sebagai sebuah Bahasa Melayu yang mempunyai ciri – ciri tersendiri, malah turut dituturkan dari negeri Perlis sehingga ke negeri Perak Utara (Asmah Hj Omar, 2008). Menurut Ibn Jawi (2019), kawasan dialek negeri Kedah adalah dipecahkan kepada 3 jenis cara bercakap iaitu : i) Kedah Timur (Hilir) Dialeh dari Kedah Timur ini merangkumi kawasan Padang Terap – Kuala Nerang, Sik, Baling, sebahagian kecil daerah Pokok Sena dan sebahagian kecil Kubang Pasu. Dialek daripada bahagian ini adalah seakan dengan orang Kelantan. Sebenarnya, dialek Kedah Timur ini adalah dialek Reman yang dahulunya sebuah kerajaan Kesultanan Melayu di wilayah Fathani, selatan Thailand. Kerana itulah, dialek Baling – Sik – Padang Terap adalah seakan – akan orang Fathani dan Kelantan. ii) Kedah Selatan (Hilir) Kedah Selatan dan Kedah Utara yang berada di hilir memiliki dialek yang sama sahaja. Ia Cuma dapat dibezakan kerana lenggok sebutan atau nada intonasi yang agak berbeza. Kedah Selatan merangkumi daerah Sungai Petani, Kulim – Bandar Baharu, Padang Serai, Merbok dan sebahagian Jerai. Nada intonasi Kedah Selatan adalah kedengaran agak kasar dan meriah cara percakapannya. iii) Kedah Utara (Hilir) Kawasan ini berdekatan dengan negeri Perlis yang merangkumi daerah Alor Setar, Kubang Pasu – Jitra, Jerlun, Ayer Hitam, Kuala Kedah, Pendang dan sebahagian besar Pokok Sena serta Langkawi.
  11. 11. 10 BAB 2 ASPEK PENGGUGURAN DAN PENGGANTIAN 2.1 PENGENALAN Proses pengguguran dan penggantian merupakan satu bidang fonologi. Menurut Adrian Akmajian (2001) bidang fonologi ini merupakan sebahagian daripada ilmu linguistik yang mengkaji struktur dan pola semantik bunyi dalam bahasa manusia. Dalam dialek Kedah dan Pahang, aspek pengguguran dan penggantian bagi perkataan yang mempunyai huruf-huruf vokal, konsonan dan diftong sering berlaku. Keadaan ini membawa perbezaan antara dialek Kedah dan Pahang dengan Bahasa Melayu baku. 2.2 DIALEK PAHANG 2.2.1 PENGGUGURAN KONSONAN “R” Seperti juga kebanyakan dialek Melayu yang lain, konsonan ‘r’ di akhir kata akan mengalami pengguguran. Pengguguran konsonan itu menghasilkan pula bentuk fonetik yang pelbagai. Pendek kata, konsonan ‘r’ hanya gugur tetapi tidak hilang kerana konsonan itu hadir pula dalam bentuk fonetik yang lain. Jadual 2.1 Pengguguran Konsonan Melayu Baku Dialek Pahang Besar Besa Bakar Baka Telur Telo Tidur Tido Kotor Koto Hilir Hili Pasir Pasi
  12. 12. 11 2.1.1 PENGGANTIAN KONSONAN ‘E’ KEPADA ‘A’ Proses penggantian fonem boleh berlaku pada awal kata, tengah kata dan juga akhir kata. Apabila perkataan tersebut dituturkan oleh penutur natif dialek Pahang, perkataan tersebut akan mengalami proses penggantian. Penggantian fonem berlaku dalam dialek Pahang pada konsonan ‘e’ setelah ditranskipsikan dalam Bahasa melayu standard digantikan kepada konsonan ‘a’. Jadual 2.2 Penggantian Konsonan Melayu Baku Dialek Pahang Petai Petei Semai Semei Sungai Sungei Renyai Renyei Pantai Pantei Sakai Sakei Gulai Gulei 2.3 DIALEK KEDAH 2.3.1 PENGGUGURAN KONSONAN “R” Perkataan yang diakhiri dengan konsonan ‘r’ akan digantikan dengan fonem ‘q’ ‘aq’ atau ‘gh’ dalam dialek Utara. Di samping itu, terdapat juga vokal ‘a’ yang ditambah di dalam perkataan yang mengalami pengguguran konsonan ‘r’ tersebut. Jadual 2.3 Pengguguran Konsonan Melayu Baku Dialek Kedah Leher Lehiaq Orang Oghang Biar Biaq Tarik Taghik
  13. 13. 12 2.3.2 KONSONAN ‘S’ DAN PENGGANTIAN VOKAL ‘I’ Segi sebutan konsonan ‘s’ di dalam Bahasa Melayu Baku digantikan dengan konsonan ‘h’ dalam sebutan dialek Kedah. Selain itu, wujud penggantian vokal ‘i’ selepas vokal ‘a’ dalam dialek Kedah. Jadual 2.4 Pengguguran Konsonan dan Penggantian Vokal Melayu Baku Dialek Kedah Habis Habeh Tulis Tuleh Pedas Pedaih Lepas Lepaih
  14. 14. 13 BAB 3 ASPEK PEMENDEKKAN DALAM SEBUTAN 3.1 PENGENALAN Dialek di dalam sesebuah negeri menunjukkan bahawa kelainan dan keunikan dialek tersebut. Malah, dialek negeri Pahang dan negeri Kedah amat jelas kelihatan di dalam hal – hal yang menyentuh aspek sebutan bagi bunyi vokal, konsonan, suka kata dan kosa kata yang melibatkan ciri – ciri tindakan pengguguran, penggantian, pemendekan, penegasan sebutan dan perkataan serta penggauaann kosa kata tempatan. Malah, bunyi sebutan vokal bagi kedua dialek negeri bercorak pendek pada suku kata pertama perkataan atau digugurkan dan digantikan dengan unsur pemendekkan atau penggabungan dengan huruf berikutnya. 3.2 PEMENDEKKAN DALAM DIALEK PAHANG 3.2.1 Deme merujuk kepada maksud mereka Contoh: 3.2.2 Bedo’oh merujuk kepada maksud ‘tipu’ Contoh : bedo’oh tul aok ni, mane ada Miheal Jackson nok datang Malaysia 3.2.3 Doh merujuk kepada maksud ‘sudah’ Contoh : aok doh mandi ke belum ni? Melantong je baunye 3.2.4 Koi, kawan merujuk kepada ‘saya’ Contoh : koi/kawan suka Siti 3.2.5 Lat merujuk kepada ‘jarak masa’ Contoh : Lat dua tiga hari lgi koi datanglah ambik aok kat umoh
  15. 15. 14 3.2.6 Moh merujuk kepada ‘mari’ Contoh : moh la kite bernsur dulu, pasni nok gi umh siti pulok 3.2.7 Sokmo merujuk kepada ‘selalu’ Contoh : sokmo nye kawan yang kena buat. Pemalas betul budak ni! 3.2.8 Tok merujuk kepada ‘tidak’ Contoh : bakpe aok tok gi keje ari ni? 3.2.9 Taruk merujuk kepada ‘letak’ Contoh : taruk sayur ni dalam peti aih 3.2.10 Podok merujuk kepada maksud ‘sumbat’ Contoh : siti, kalau tok muat jugek aok podok je la baju tu dalam beg ni. 3.3 PEMENDEKKAN DALAM DIALEK KEDAH 3.3.1 Dialek kedah lebih cenderung menggunakan kata kerj gerak melalui penggunaan ekspresi mai ‘mari’ dan pi ‘pergi Contoh 1 : dia pun nak mai naik motor tak dak lessen Contoh 2 : mai masuk. Kenapa datang tak beritahu dulu. 3.3.2 Ekspresi masa la ni yang merujuk kepada makna ‘sekarang’ Contoh : buat apa la ni, sihat suma ka? 3.3.3 Ekspresi masa satni dalam ujaran diinterprestasi dalam ruang masa ‘nanti’. Expresi ini merujuk kepada lakuan masa yag belum berlaku atau masa akan datang. Contoh : goreng dah la ma? Satni nak balik sana dah 3.3.4 Ekspresi rujukan masa maghin dan semalam adalah expresi yang digunakan bergantung kepada hari yang lepas daripada hari ini. Contoh : ni ka yang beli maghin?
  16. 16. 15 3.3.5 Ekspresi dok mempunyai interpretasi makna yang berbeza, yang ditentukan berdasarkan konteks ujaran. Contoh 1 : depa ada nu dok pan tivi Contoh 2 : mana anak laki hang? Haa, tudia dok situ 3.3.6 Ekspresi demostratif ni ialah kata singkatan yang berbentuk daripada leksikal ‘ini’ dan expresi demostratif had ni ‘ yang ini’ Contoh : had ni memang la elok, maney. Dia pun ada gula. 3.3.7 Penggunaan expresi diektik lagu tu merujuk kepada mana ‘seperti itu’ atau ‘macam tu’. Contoh : siap duit la kalaw hang nak lagu tu 3.3.8 Ekspresi tang sebaga bentuk diektik merujuk kepada arah pada kedudukan bagi sesuatu tempat dan objek Contoh : mai makan tang ni la , satni hang balik 3.3.9 Dan merujuk kepada ‘sempat’ Contoh : aku rasa hang tak dan la nak ligan lampu hijau ebelum kona depan tu. 3.3.10 Pedo merujuk kepada ‘’berhati hati’ Contoh : pedo sikit bawak ayaq tu, satgi tumpah jenuh nak lap.
  17. 17. 16 BAB 4 ASPEK PENEGASAN DALAM SEBUTAN 4.1 PENGENALAN Penegasan dalam perkataan dapat dilihat daripada sudut perkataan Melayu umum yang digantikan mengikut dialek sesebuah negeri untuk menekankan sesuatu benda yang sedang berlaku atau sedang berlaku. 4.2 PENEGASAN DALAM DIALEK NEGERI PAHANG Jadual di bawah adalah contoh – contoh penegasan dalam perkataan bagi dialek negeri Pahang : Jadual 4.1 Perkataan dan Maksud bagi ayat penegasan Bil Dialek Pahang Maksud dalam Bahasa Melayu 1 Baler Gila 2 Beter Betul 3 Bejejet Peluh yang bercurah-curah 4 Ghober Terlalu teruk 5 Hantoi Lembap 6 Hampuras Tak berguna langsung 7 Hamun Benci 8 Jenuh Puas 9 Keri Ketawa teramat sangat 10 Kerang Menangis dengan sepenuh hati 11 Kuit Menunjukkan sesuatu yang banyak/ramai 12 Kisok Kelam-kabut 13 Kerayan Takut/Cemas 14 Lacuh Tempat yang banyak dilalui 15 Lengit Kalah teruk 16 Lejut Basah teruk
  18. 18. 17 4.3 PENEGASAN DALAM DIALEK NEGERI KEDAH Jadual di bawah adalah contoh – contoh penegasan dalam perkataan bagi dialek negeri Kedah : Jadual 4.2 Perkataan dan Maksud bagi ayat penegasan Bil. Dialek Kedah Maksud Dalam Bahasa Melayu 1 Apuih Penuh/Melimpah 2 Aum Memborong kesemua barang 3 Béban Degil 4 Bebal [sebutan: bebai] Tidak berpuas hati 5 Bedi; sejuk-bedi Terlalu Sejuk 6 Cengkerawang tidak teratur 7 Dahuk terlalu ingin akan hak orang lain 8 Dehak Terkejut 9 Kalut Terburu-buru 10 Ketegaq Degil 11 Larap Terlalu sangat 12 Latu Menggunakan sesuatu habis-habisan, iaitu sehingga tidak boleh dipakai lagi 13 Lecas Terlalu manis 14 Ngong Sangat bodoh
  19. 19. 18 4.4 PENEGASAN SEBUTAN DIALEK Penegesan Sebutan sesebuah Dialek negeri dapat dilihat dimana terdapat penegasan dalam huruf di beberapa perkataan yang tergolong dalam percakapan harian mereka. Pada pandangan umum sebutan ini dapat dilihat sebagai suatu kepelatan individu – individu tersebut namun tetapi hal ini hanyalah kerana Dialek mereka itu sendiri. Jadual di bawah adalah contoh – contoh perkataan dan cara sebutan dalam dialek negeri Pahang ; Jadual 4.3 Ayat Penegasan Dialek negeri Pahang Perkataan/Cara Sebutan Maksud Loghat(Lorat) Nak Cepat Meghuoh(Meruah) Kentut dengan aroma paling hampuras sekali Mentekedarah(Mentekedaghoh ) Makan Rodong(Ghodong) Sahabat Rengcek (ghengchek) Bising Seperti yang dinyatakan di atas, dialek negeri Pahang adalah majority menekankan sebutan abjad R dengan menggantikannya dengan sebutan abjad GH. Jadual di bawah merupakan contoh – contoh perkataan dan cara sebuan dalam dialek negeri Kedah ; Jadual 4.4 Ayat Penegasan Dialek negeri Kedah Perkataan/Cara Sebutan Maksud Acar [sebutan: a-caq] Tempat mebuang kotoran dapur Antah [sebutan: an-tah] Nakal Awat tak cas[sebutan: a-wat tāk cayh] Padan muka Badik[sebutan: ba-deyk] Putik Balas[sebutan: ba-layh] Curi Balur[sebutan: baloq] Malas Beram [sebutan: be-gham] Sejenis alat yang digunakan untuk menangkap ikan Banduk[sebutan: bandok] Pemalu Calas[sebutan: calayh] Curi Cerubah [sebutan: ceqhubah] Sejenis senjata lama
  20. 20. 19 BAB 5 KUMPULAN KOSAKATA DIALEK 5.1 PENGENALAN Penggunaan teknik penguasaan kosa kata adalah langkah yang diambil oelh seseorang untuk belajar kosa kata baru dengan mudah dan lebih efektif. Kosa kata atau perbendaharaan kata adalah perkataan yang mengandungi maksud dan difahami oleh penutur Bahasa tersebut (Irma Martiny Md Yasim, Maimum Aqsha Lubis, Zaid Arafat Mohd Noor, Aisyah Sjahrony, 2017) Kota kata juga diertikan sebagai perkataan yang kita perlu tahu untuk berkomunikasi dengan baik sama ada untuk bercakap atau mendengar. Berdasarkan pengertian tersebut jelas menunjukkan kepentingan pengetahuan kosa kata untuk menguasai sesuatu Bahasa. Sehubungan dengan itu, apabila seseorang kekurangan kosa kata boleh menyebabkan proses komunikasi tidak berkesan. 5.2 DEFINISI KATA KERJA Kata kerja ialah golongan kata yang menjadi inti dalam frasa kerja, sama ada yang berlaku atau dilakukan. Lazimnya kata kerja menunjukkan sesuatu perbuatan atau keadaan melakukan sesuatu. Contohnya, berjalan, makan, memakan, dimakan dan sebagainya. Kata kerja terbahagi kepada, kata kerja transitif (perbuatan melampau) dan kata kerja tak transitif (perbuatan tidak melampau).
  21. 21. 20 5.2.1 KATA KERJA DALAM DIALEK PAHANG Jadual 5.1 Kata Kerja Dalam Dialek Negeri Pahang No Bahasa Melayu Dialek Pahang Contoh Ayat 1 Berbual Borok Aok borok mende tadi weih, rancak kawan nampak. 2 Letak Buboh Buboh barang hok kita beli tadi ataih meja. 3 Baiki Bela Bila aok nok bela TV tu? 4 Bergaduh mulut Bertonyeh Aok semua ni pantang jumpe, bertonyeh je kerjanya. 5 Membimbit Cebet Tolong cebet bag akak ni, berat nak bawaknya. 6 Gomol Komoih Jangan le komoih budak tu nak tidur weh. 7 Membelek Kobek Mende tu aok baru beli, jangan la dikobek-kobek, kang rosak pulak. 8 Tidur Mereloh Aok ni tak de keje lain ke? Mereloh je! 9 Bercakap macam nak tak nak Meleweh Aok ni cakap meleweh je. Aok tak suka ke kawan tanya pasal masalah aok? 10 Menggelupur Mengelice Aok ni tak reti dok diam ke? Mengelice j.e dari tadi.
  22. 22. 21 5.2.2 KATA KERJA DIALEK KEDAH Jadual 5.2 Kata Kerja Dalam Dialek Negeri Kedah No Bahasa Melayu Dialek Kedah Contoh Ayat 1 Panjat Rabat/Kerab at Piah pi tengok anak hang sat tu, takut jatuh tetomoih. Dia dok rabat ghusi cari apa tatau kat dapoq. 2 Kejar Ligan Pidoih ligan kawaq tu sampai depan lau Bang Man, paihtu depa dok begomoi sampai tok pengulu mai. 3 Pukul Tibai Satgi cek tibai hang baru hang tau. 4 Sarapan Menyorok Hang dah menyorok dak laghie nie? 5 Kelam kabut Kalut Awat hang kalut sangat 6 Kupas Meqhekah Mai meghekah buah pelam ni 7 Buang Tauk Tauk sampah 8 Kibas laju-laju Kelepiaq Kalau hampa nak masak satay hampa kena kelepiaq laju laju naa 9 Conteng Contiang Adik selalu contiang dalamkereta mak 10 Merajuk Menyebai Jangan menyebai lama sangat naa
  23. 23. 22 5.3 DEFINISI KATA NAMA Kata nama ialah perkataan yang boleh menjadi unsur inti bagi binaan frasa nama. Selalunya perkataan demikian menamakan orang, haiwan, tempat, benda, atau konsep. Ia terbahagi kepada beberapa subgolongan berdasarkan ciri-ciri semantik perkataannya iaitu seperti kata nama khas, kata nama am, dan kata ganti nama. Sebagai contoh, berikut ialah beberapa binaan frasa nama yang menunjukkan kedudukan kata nama sebagai inti frasa nama dan perkataan-perkataan lain yang hadir sebelum dan selepasnya. 5.3.1 KATA NAMA DIALEK PAHANG Jadual 5.3 Kata Nama Dalam Dialek Negeri Pahang No Bahasa Melayu Dialek Pahang Contoh Ayat 1 Awak Aok, Awok Sape nama aok. 2 Selimut Gebor Karang nak tido jangan lupa ambik gebor dalam gobok . 3 Saya Koi Koi nak makan dengan aok nanti 4 Cerek Kendi Aok ni kendi pun tak kenal. 5 Emak Mok Mok nak gi pasor ni. Aok dok rumah jaga adik. 6 Kelapa Nyuir Abohnye nanti tolong kait buoh nyuir muda. Anok aok nok minum air nyuir. 7 Kawan Rodong Rodong aok ni asal mana? 8 Syiling Senghelen Sape ada senghelen? Kawan nak tukor koi nak telefon mok. 9 Kerusi Kusi Bale aok, dok atas kusi sampai patah. 10 Beg plastik Jabir Hulur kek jabir tu, kawan nak taruk buah ni.
  24. 24. 23 5.3.2 KATA NAMA DIALEK KEDAH Jadual 5.4 Kata Nama Dalam Dialek Negeri Kedah No Bahasa Melayu Dialek Kedah Contoh Ayat 1 Awak Hampa Hampa jangan main kat situ 2 Saya Cek Cek nak makan sedap-sedap 3 Kamu Hang Hang nak pi mana? 4 Mereka Depa Pi duduk dengan depa 5 Reban ayam Lau Jangan lupa tutup pintu lau tu nanti naa 6 Hitam Merengit Pasai pa tangan hang abis merengit sangat ni 7 Gabus Gabuih Lembut sungguh bantal gabuih tu 8 Basikal Gerek Wey Abu , pinjam geghek hang sat aku nak pi kedai beli nyoq (nyiur) , geghek aku ghosak hantaq dah pi kedai apek suruh dia buang 9 Manggis Manggih Manis sungguh manggih ni nohhhh 10 Paip air Pancur Siapa yang lupa nak tutup pancur dalam tandas tu
  25. 25. 24 5.4 DEFINISI KATA TUGAS Kata tugas ialah golongan perkataan selain kata nama, kata kerja dan kata sifat yang mendukung sesuatu tugas tertentu dalam binaan ayat, klausa dan frasa. Kehadiran kata tugas dalam ayat tidak berfungsi sebagai inti dalam sebarang frasa utama, sebaliknya mendukung sesuatu tugas sintaksis tertentu sama ada sebagai penghubung, penerang, penentu, penguat, pendepan, pembantu, penegas, penafi, pembenar pemeri atau tugas- tugas lain. 5.4.1 KATA TUGAS DIALEK PAHANG Jadual 5.5 Kata Tugas Dalam Dialek Negeri Pahang No Bahasa Melayu Dialek Pahang Contoh Ayat 1 Terlampau Bapok Bapok lawanya jam yang aok bagi ni. 2 Bosan Cemuih Mende la nok buat ari ni, cemuih dah koi dok umoh. 3 Tidak ambil peduli Cakner Sebab pagi tadi kawan lupa gosok baju gi keje, lalu mok kawan kata bebudok sekarang ni tok cakner langsung. 4 Kayuh basikal Gohek Bakpe la aok gohek basikei ni pelahei benor, kul bape nak sampei kalau gini. 5 Upaya Kederat Meh la tolong tolak kete ni, nak kene guna kederat banyak, koi ni sorang je. 6 Digunakan dalam situasi ketika orang lain tidak menyedari akan perbuatan seseorang Pantang lepe Aok ni, pantang lepe hilang aje. 7 Menghilir Ngilir Kawan nok gi ngilir jap petang ni. Nok gi nengok jala. 8 Tidak Tok Bakpe aok tok gi keje ari ni? 9 Tangan tidak duduk diam Mengoteh, meroteh Ain, aok ni mengoteh je kejenye. Abih rosak meja tu 10 Tubuh berbaring dalam keadaan bengkok Mengekot Sejuk ngat ke abang aok ni? Sampai mengekot tidonye.
  26. 26. 25 5.4.2 KATA TUGAS DIALEK KEDAH Jadual 5.6 Kata Tugas Dalam Dialek Negeri Kedah No Bahasa Melayu Dialek Kedah Contoh Ayat 1 Campak Hawin “Hang dok diam diam sikit , satgi aku hawin hang sampai ataih menara loq staq tu baru hang tau kot !”ujar penculik tersebut kepada Salmah 2 Bersungguh Pulun “Wey , gila betoi spm lagi sebulan kot , aku kena pulun habeh kalu tak luluih mampuih kena putaq pala ngan pak aku” ujar ujang kepada awang 3 Sepak Tanjai “Agak agak kalau aku tanjai pala hang bengong kot seminggu” 4 Gigit Tokak “Woi Shapie hang dok buat berani pa acah2 anjing tuh , satgi dia ligan lepaih tu tokak hang, dengan aku aku sekali kena” 5 Panggil Keloi “Fans Johor yang dekat SDA tu , pi merendek lu woi balik pa awai awai , alang alang dok kat kedah dah , Danok dok keloi tu” 6 Menangis dengan teruknya Teriak /Teghiak/Gheyau “Toksah dok teghiak/gheyau laa ,makin huduh muka hang dah la memang huduh , tu pi lap hinguih hang tu” 7 Tutup Katup Pi katup sat lauk tu satgi lalat berteloq, pakat berebut bilik ayaq kot, saket perut 8 Cakar Ghengau “Hang toksah dok main main ngan kucing tok som tuh , kucing dia spesis laen sikit, punya cengey satgi dia ghengau hang masuk ICU kot” 9 Merajuk yang memberontak gitu Bebai “Tengok tu Jah , ikut perangai sapa taktau kena tegoq sikit , bebai ...bubuh penampaq baru dia tau” Kata Abu Musa kepada isterinya 10 Banyak cakap Rabung Tak sangka laki Che Nab tu jenih rabung masuk ayaq macam kita jugak noh
  27. 27. 26 5.5 DEFINISI KATA ADJEKTIF Kata adjektif, juga dikenali sebagai kata sifat, ialah kata yang menjadi inti dalam frasa adjektif seperti manis sekali, sudah lama sungguh, masih lebat lagi. Kata-kata dalam golongan kata adjektif menerangkan keadaan atau sifat sesuatu nama atau frasa nama. Kata adjektif boleh dikenali jika kata berkenaan didahului atau diikuti oleh kata penguat seperti amat, sangat, sungguh, sekali, paling, agak, benar. 5.5.1 KATA SIFAT DIALEK PAHANG Jadual 5.7 Kata Sifat Dalam Dialek Negeri Pahang No Bahasa Melayu Dialek Pahang Contoh Ayat 1 Gatal Biroh Jangan la buat biroh sangat nanti takde sape yang berkenan 2 Nakal Buas Jangan la buas sangat, jatuh karang. 3 Bosan Cemuih Mende la nok buat ari ni, cemuih dah koi dok umoh. 4 Pengotor Habat/habad Habat tul aok ni, gi basuh tangan tu! 5 Amat tawar Tawor hebe Bakpenye air ni tawor hebe? Gule habis ke? 6 Degil Babir Babir betul la aok ni. 7 Sopan-santun, cermat Beraluih/ beralus Mok suka benor ngan si Tipah tu..beraluih budaknya. 8 Pekat Ledut Ledut benor aok cakap kelantan yek? Tok paha kawan. 9 Amat busuk Melantong Adam, aok gi buang sampah kat dapur tu. Dah melantong baunye. 10 Amat masam Masam mencekut Tak larat kawan nak mengabiskan mempelam ni. Masam mencekut.
  28. 28. 27 5.5.2 KATA SIFAT DIALEK KEDAH Jadual 5.8 Kata Sifat Dalam Dialek Negeri Pahang No Bahasa Melayu Dialek Kedah Contoh Ayat 1 Bersungguh Pulun “Wey , gila betoi spm lagi sebulan kot , aku kena pulun habeh kalu tak luluih mampuih kena putaq pala ngan pak aku” ujar ujang kepada awang 2 Cuai loqlaq “Abu , awat hang loqlaq sangat nih bawak ayaq kopi terketaq ketaq sampai habeh tumpah nih ” 3 Malas Segan Segan aku nak pi kedai , aku nak tengok spambob ni 4 Botak Dogoi Billy Mehmet sering diejek Keon toyol kerana kepalanya yang dogoi memang tak tumpah seperti toyol 5 Kasar Kahaq “Tak padan ngan pompuan punya kahaq , ni mesti kecik2 luh geng ngan laki, pompuan ni" 6 Baki Belen Mak Noq, mana belen saya lagi 2 kupanng ? Bukan berkira satgi saya nak pi tikam dapatlaa kacang dua genggam 7 Melekit Berlengaih Badan aku rasa berlengaih aih nak pi mandi takpa kot malam malam laguni 8 Meluat Cemuih Jom balik rumahlaa bang mat oi, cemuih ceq nak tunggu, pukui berapa satgi baru nak boleh beli pin upu , punyalaaa ramai orang . Time aku nak beli depa gaduh nak beli jugak haihh 9 Perangai tak tentu hala Cempegha "Hampa pi tempat orang jangan dok buat cempegha sangat , malu kot oghang aih , dok tengok" 10 Hancing Haring Hang tak cerok ayaq ka tiap kali pi bilik ayaq? Haring betui bau kencing hang
  29. 29. 28 BAB 6 KESIMPULAN Kelas kata yang ditandakan bagi sesuatu entri dialek adalah berdasarkan penggolongan kelas kata dalam buku. Oleh hal yang demikian, faktor – faktor yang menimbulkan dialek terdiri daripada faktor – faktor geografis, politik, penjajahan, perdagangan, masa dan seumpamanya. Faktor politik contohnya telah membahagi – bahagikan negara ini kepada unit – unit politik yang lebih kecil yang mewujudkan negeri Perlis, Kedah, Pulau Pinang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Pahang, Terengganu dan Kelantan yang akhirnya menimbulkan pelbagai dialek. Dialek – dialek tempatan di semenanjung Malaysia sebenarnya ialah variasi daripada Bahasa Melayu. Dalam satu – satu dialek tempatan di Malaysia, terdapat pula ideolek – ideolek iaitu kelainan pengucapan yang disebabkan oleh perbezaan individu, dan kelainan stilistik yang terjadi sebagai akibat perbezaan konteks. Semua kelainan ini disebut dialek, tetapi penutur – penuturnya masih boleh saling bersefahaman antara satu sama lain. Fenomena seperti inilah yang telah menarik perhatian ahli – ahli Bahasa untuk membuatkajian mendalam terhadap dialek – dialek tersebut. Dalam hal ini, kita dapat membezakan dialek diantara negeri daripada utara dan negeri daripada pantai timur di Malaysia. Sehubungan dengan itu, setiap dialek mempunyai syaratnya sendiri yang tidak membenarkan sesetengah konsonan daripada hadir di posisi akhir kata. Kehadiran sesetengah konsonan di posisi ini lazimnya ditangani dengan cara khusus Bahasa atau dialek yang bergantung kepada Bahasa atau dialek tersebut.
  30. 30. 29 RUJUKAN Fariza Nurbaya (2008), Variasi Bahasa : Dialek, dicapai melalui laman web http://bmstpm.blogspot.com/2008/08/pengaruh-dialek-dalam-situasi-formal.html (15 Januari 2020) Junawati AB Hamid (2015), Dialek, Khazanah Bahasa Melayu yang amat bernilai, Glosari Dialek Pulau Pinang, dicapai melalui laman web http://klikweb.dbp.my/wordpress/?p=8685, Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) (30 Januari 2020) Marliana Maros (2016), Dialek Melayu Pekan : Penggunaan dan Pengekalan, dicapai melalui laman web http://jurnalbahasa.dbp.my/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/5-Dialek- Melayu-Pekan.pdf (01 Mac 2020) Noor Rohana Mansor, Noraien Mansor dan Normaliza Abd Rahim (2013), Dialek Melayu Terengganu : Pendokumentasian dan Pengekalan Warisan Variasi Bahasa Tempatan, https://www.researchgate.net/publication/317711575_DIALEK_MELAYU_TERENGGAN U_PENDOKUMENTASIAN_DAN_PENGEKALAN_WARISAN_VARIASI_BAHASA_TEM PATAN, (27 Februrari 2020) Nurul Shahida Jamil dan Maslida Yusof (2015), Alaisis Deiksis Dialek Kedah, dicapai melalui laman web http://ejournal.ukm.my/gema/article/view/6525 ( 01 Mac 2020) Portal RasmiDiraja Pahang, Pejabat KDYTM, Tengku Mahkota Pahang, Jajahan Negeri Pahang, dicapai melalui laman web rasm http://www.dirajapahang.my/portaldiraja/?page_id=210 (10 Februari 2020) Portal Rasmi Kerajaan Negeri Kedah Darul Aman, Tentang Kedah, dicapai melalui laman web https://www.kedah.gov.my/index.php/tentang-kedah (1 Februari 2020) Zaharani Ahmad (2006), Kepelbagaian Dialek Dalam Bahasa Melayu : Analisis Tatatingkat Kekangan, dicapai melalui laman web http://ejournal.ukm.my/ebangi/article/view/22074, (20 Mac 2020)
  31. 31. 30 LAMPIRAN Lampiran 1 Contoh lain bagi dialek Bahasa Inggeris dan loghat negeri Kelantan Lampiran 2 Pembahagian variasi dialek dari daerah tertentu di Malaysia

