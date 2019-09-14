Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
inspirational biography books The Tycoons autobiography audiobooks read by Charles R. Morris The Tycoons | best audiobooks...
inspirational biography books The Tycoons The modern American economy was the creation of four men: Andrew Carnegie, John ...
inspirational biography books The Tycoons Written By: Charles R. Morris Narrated By: William Hughes Publisher: Blackstone ...
inspirational biography books The Tycoons Download Full Version The TycoonsAudio OR Download Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

inspirational biography books The Tycoons

4 views

Published on

autobiography audiobooks read by Charles R. Morris The Tycoons | best audiobooks The Tycoons | inspirational biography books The Tycoons

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

inspirational biography books The Tycoons

  1. 1. inspirational biography books The Tycoons autobiography audiobooks read by Charles R. Morris The Tycoons | best audiobooks The Tycoons | inspirational biography books The Tycoons LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. inspirational biography books The Tycoons The modern American economy was the creation of four men: Andrew Carnegie, John D. Rockefeller, Jay Gould, and J. P. Morgan. They were the giants of the Gilded Age, a moment of riotous growth that established America as the richest, most inventive, and most productive country on the planet. Acclaimed author Charles R. Morris vividly brings these men and their times to life. The ruthlessly competitive Carnegie, the imperial Rockefeller, and the provocateur Gould were obsessed with progress, experiment, and speed. They were balanced by Morgan, the gentleman businessman, who fought, instead, for a global trust in American business. Through their antagonism and verve, they built an industrial behemoth—and a country of middle-class consumers. The Tycoons tells the incredible story of how these four determined men wrenched the economy into the modern age, inventing a nation of full economic participation that could not have been imagined only a few decades earlier. “Morris skillfully assembles a great deal of academic and anecdotal research…Impressive.”—New York Times Book Review
  3. 3. inspirational biography books The Tycoons Written By: Charles R. Morris Narrated By: William Hughes Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks Date: December 2014 Duration: 14 hours 37 minutes
  4. 4. inspirational biography books The Tycoons Download Full Version The TycoonsAudio OR Download Now

×