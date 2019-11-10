Successfully reported this slideshow.
LMCP1552 PEMBANGUNAN MAPAN DALAM ISLAM (PEMBANGUNAN SOSIAL) FATIN AINAA SOFEA BINTI MOHD YASIM A172260
DEFINISI PEMBANGUNAN SOSIAL  Pembangunan sosial merupakan satu proses pembangunan yang memberi penekanan kepada manusia d...
ASPEK-ASPEK PEMBANGUNAN SOSIAL Budaya dan struktur sosial Kemahiran keibubapaan Pengaruh rakan Media sosial Status kewangan
AMALAN TERBAIK PEMBANGUNAN SOSIAL  Sedekah atau sadaqah berasal dari perkataan Arab (‫صدقة‬ )yang bermaksud benar. Dari s...
DALIL QURAN DAN HADIS  Hadis riwayat Abu Hurairah ra., Rasulullah ‫ﷺ‬bersabda: “Setiap sendi manusia perlu bersedekah set...
 Bersedekah suatu amalan yang suci murni lagi terpuji sebagai keperihatinan dengan nasib dan kesusahan orang lain seperti...
 Sedekah sering juga merujuk kepada maksud memberikan harta untuk hal tertentu di jalan Allah ‫وتعالى‬ ‫سبحانه‬, sebagaim...
CONTOH AMALAN SEDEKAH  Melakukan keadilan di antara dua orang : mendamaikan 2 orang yang bergaduh , adil dlm perbicaraan ...
KESIMPULAN  Kita sebagai umat islam haruslah sentiasa membuat amal kebaikan terutama sekali sedekah kerana dari sedekah k...
  1. 1. LMCP1552 PEMBANGUNAN MAPAN DALAM ISLAM (PEMBANGUNAN SOSIAL) FATIN AINAA SOFEA BINTI MOHD YASIM A172260
  2. 2. DEFINISI PEMBANGUNAN SOSIAL  Pembangunan sosial merupakan satu proses pembangunan yang memberi penekanan kepada manusia dan sistem sosialnya. Ia dihubung kait dengan pelbagai strategi, program dan aktiviti yang menekankan kepada pengisian nilai-nilai yang mempertingkatkan kualiti hidup dan kesejahteraan.
  3. 3. ASPEK-ASPEK PEMBANGUNAN SOSIAL Budaya dan struktur sosial Kemahiran keibubapaan Pengaruh rakan Media sosial Status kewangan
  4. 4. AMALAN TERBAIK PEMBANGUNAN SOSIAL  Sedekah atau sadaqah berasal dari perkataan Arab (‫صدقة‬ )yang bermaksud benar. Dari segi syarak pula, sedekah adalah pemberian sesuatu kepada orang yang memerlukan secara sukarela dan ikhlas tanpa dibatasi oleh waktu dan jumlah tertentu dengan tujuan mahu mendekatkan diri kepada Allah ‫سبحانه‬ ‫وتعالى‬. . Maka apabila merujuk keimanan mahu pun keyakinan janji kepada Allah ‫وتعالى‬ ‫سبحانه‬, sudah tentu ia perlu kepada pembuktian iaitu mengeluarkan harta di jalan Allah ‫وتعالى‬ ‫سبحانه‬. . Baik pemberian itu ditujukan kepada fakir miskin, saudara mara atau pun untuk kepentingan jihad fi sabilillah.
  5. 5. DALIL QURAN DAN HADIS  Hadis riwayat Abu Hurairah ra., Rasulullah ‫ﷺ‬bersabda: “Setiap sendi manusia perlu bersedekah setiap hari di kala matahari terbit, ada orang mengadili dua orang adalah sedekah, membantu orang dengan mengangkat barang ke atas binatang tunggangan (kenderaan) adalah sedekah, satu kalimah (perkataan) yang baik adalah sedekah, setiap langkah untuk melakukan solat adalah sedekah dan membuang duri (sesuatu yang merbahaya) di jalan adalah sedekah.” (Hadis Riwayat Bukhari dan Muslim r.a.)  Dalam sebuah hadis digambarkan, “Memberikan senyuman kepada saudaramu adalah sedekah.”  “Tiap-tiap amalan makruf (kebajikan) adalah sedekah. Sesungguhnya di antara amalan makruf ialah berjumpa kawan dengan wajah ceria (senyum) dan mengurangkan bekalanmu untuk diisikan ke mangkuk kawanmu.” (Hadis Riwayat Ahmad r.a.)
  6. 6.  Bersedekah suatu amalan yang suci murni lagi terpuji sebagai keperihatinan dengan nasib dan kesusahan orang lain seperti mana yang amat dituntut oleh Islam. Rasulullah ‫ﷺ‬ bersabda: “Sebaik-baik amal adalah memberi makan (kepada fakir miskin dan anak yatim) dan memberi salam kepada orang yang engkau kenal dan orang yang engkau tidak kenal.” (Hadis Riwayat Bukhari, Muslim dan Nasa’i r.a.)  Nabi Muhammad ‫ﷺ‬. bersabda: “Tiga perkara aku bersumpah menegaskan kebenarannya iaitu tiadalah berkurangan harta seseorang disebabkan bersedekah. Tiadalah seseorang yang dizalimi itu bersabar, melainkan Allah menambahkan dia kemuliaan. Dan tiadalah seseorang memulakan sesuatu cara meminta sedekah, melainkan Allah membukakan kepadanya pintu kepapaan. Aku menerangkan kepada kamu satu hadis pengajaran untuk dijadikan ikhtibar. ” (Hadis Riwayat Abu Kabsyah al-Anmari r.a.)
  7. 7.  Sedekah sering juga merujuk kepada maksud memberikan harta untuk hal tertentu di jalan Allah ‫وتعالى‬ ‫سبحانه‬, sebagaimana yang terdapat dalam banyak ayat-ayat dalam Al-Qur’an. Di antaranya adalah :  Firman Allah ‫وتعالى‬ ‫سبحانه‬: َ‫ء‬‫َآ‬‫ئ‬ ِ‫ر‬ ‫ۥ‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ُ‫ق‬ِ‫ف‬‫ن‬ُ‫ي‬ ‫ِى‬‫ذ‬َّ‫ل‬‫َٱ‬‫ك‬ ٰ‫ى‬َ‫ذ‬َ ْ‫ٱْل‬َ‫و‬ ِِّ‫ن‬َ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ٱ‬ِ‫ب‬ ‫ُم‬‫ك‬ِ‫ت‬ٰ‫ـ‬َ‫ق‬َ‫د‬َ‫ص‬ ۟‫وا‬ُ‫ل‬ِ‫ْط‬‫ب‬ُ‫ت‬ َ‫َل‬ ۟‫وا‬ُ‫ن‬َ‫م‬‫ا‬َ‫ء‬ َ‫ِين‬‫ذ‬َّ‫ل‬‫ٱ‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ُّ‫ي‬َ‫أ‬ٰٰٓ‫ـ‬َ‫ي‬َّ‫ن‬‫ٱل‬َ‫و‬ْ‫ف‬َ‫ص‬ ِ‫ل‬َ‫ث‬َ‫م‬َ‫ك‬ ‫ۥ‬ُ‫ه‬ُ‫ل‬َ‫ث‬َ‫م‬َ‫ف‬ ِِۖ‫ر‬ ِ‫اخ‬َٔ‫ـ‬ْ‫ل‬‫ٱ‬ ِ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ْ‫ل‬‫ٱ‬َ‫و‬ ِ‫ه‬‫ـ‬َّ‫ل‬‫ٱل‬ِ‫ب‬ ُ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ْ‫ؤ‬ُ‫ي‬ َ‫َل‬َ‫و‬ ِ‫اس‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ف‬ ٌ‫ل‬ِ‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ ‫ۥ‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ص‬َ‫أ‬َ‫ف‬ ٌ‫اب‬َ‫ر‬ُ‫ت‬ ِ‫ه‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ٍ‫ان‬‫ۥ‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫ك‬َ‫ر‬ ﴿ َ‫ين‬ ِ‫ر‬ِ‫ف‬ٰ‫ـ‬َ‫ك‬ْ‫ل‬‫ٱ‬ َ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ق‬ْ‫ل‬‫ٱ‬ ‫ِى‬‫د‬ْ‫ه‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫َل‬ ُ‫ه‬‫ـ‬َّ‫ل‬‫ٱل‬َ‫و‬ ۗ‫وا‬ُ‫ب‬َ‫س‬َ‫ك‬ ‫ا‬َّ‫م‬ِِّ‫م‬ ٍ‫ء‬ْ‫َى‬‫ش‬ ٰ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ‫ون‬ُ‫ِر‬‫د‬ْ‫ق‬َ‫ي‬ َّ‫َل‬ ِۖ‫ًا‬‫د‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ص‬٢٦٤﴾  “Wahai orang-orang yang beriman! Jangan rosakkan (pahala amal) sedekah kamu dengan perkataan bangkit dan (kelakuan yang) menyakiti, seperti (rosaknya pahala amal sedekah) orang yang membelanjakan hartanya kerana hendak menunjuk-nunjuk kepada manusia (riak) dan dia pula tidak beriman kepada Allah dan akhirat. Maka bandingan orang itu ialah seperti batu licin yang ada tanah di atasnya, kemudian batu itu hujan lebat, lalu ditinggalkannya bersih licin (tidak bertanah lagi). (Demikianlah juga halnya orang-orang yang dan riak itu) mereka tidak akan mendapat sesuatu (pahala) pun dari apa yang mereka usahakan dan (ingatlah), tidak akan memberi petunjuk kepada kaum yang kafir.” (Surah Al-Baqarah : ayat 264)  Firman Allah ‫وتعالى‬ ‫سبحانه‬lagi: ِِّ‫ٱلر‬ ‫ى‬ِ‫ف‬َ‫و‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬ُ‫ب‬‫و‬ُ‫ل‬ُ‫ق‬ ِ‫ة‬َ‫ف‬َّ‫ل‬َ‫ؤ‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ٱ‬َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ‫ين‬ِ‫ل‬ِ‫ٰم‬‫ـ‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ل‬‫ٱ‬َ‫و‬ ِ‫ين‬ِ‫ك‬ٰ‫ـ‬َ‫س‬َ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ٱ‬َ‫و‬ ِ‫آء‬َ‫ر‬َ‫ق‬ُ‫ف‬ْ‫ل‬ِ‫ل‬ ُ‫ٰت‬‫ـ‬َ‫ق‬َ‫د‬َّ‫ص‬‫ٱل‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬َّ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬َ‫و‬ ِ‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ق‬َ‫ن‬ِِّ‫م‬ ً‫ة‬ََ‫ي‬ ِ‫ر‬َ‫ف‬ ِِۖ‫ل‬‫ي‬ِ‫ب‬َّ‫س‬‫ٱل‬ ِ‫ْن‬‫ب‬‫ٱ‬َ‫و‬ ِ‫ه‬‫ـ‬َّ‫ل‬‫ٱل‬ ِ‫ل‬‫ي‬ِ‫ب‬َ‫س‬ ‫ى‬ِ‫ف‬َ‫و‬ َ‫ين‬ِ‫م‬ ِ‫ٰر‬‫ـ‬ََْ‫ل‬‫ٱ‬﴿ ٌ‫م‬‫ي‬ِ‫ك‬ََ ٌ‫م‬‫ي‬ِ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ُ‫ه‬‫ـ‬َّ‫ل‬‫ٱل‬َ‫و‬ ِۗ‫ه‬‫ـ‬َّ‫ل‬‫ٱل‬٦٠﴾  “Tidak ada kebaikan pada kebanyakan bisik-bisikan mereka, kecuali (bisik-bisikan) orang yang menyuruh bersedekah atau berbuat kebaikan atau mendamaikan di antara manusia dan sesiapa yang berbuat demikian dengan maksud mencari keredaan Allah, tentulah Kami akan memberi kepadanya pahala yang amat besar.” (Surah An-Nisaa’ : ayat 114)
  8. 8. CONTOH AMALAN SEDEKAH  Melakukan keadilan di antara dua orang : mendamaikan 2 orang yang bergaduh , adil dlm perbicaraan di mahkamah  Membantu orang menaiki kenderaan atau mengangkat barang-barang untuknya : memberi tempat duduk kpd rang tua, hamil & sakit  Percakapan & perkataan yg baik : Berzikir, nasihat , ucap salam.  Berjalan untuk menunaikan solat : Berjalan kaki ke masjid utk solat berjamaah  Membuang perkara yang menyakiti di jalan : Membuang duri, paku ( benda tajam ) & mengalih ranting yang menghalang perjalanan.
  9. 9. KESIMPULAN  Kita sebagai umat islam haruslah sentiasa membuat amal kebaikan terutama sekali sedekah kerana dari sedekah kita dapat membantu ramai orang dan juga dapat menambahkan pahala serta menturuti perintah Allah swt.  Kita juga dapat mengamalkan pembangunan mapan dalam islam dengan bersedekah.

