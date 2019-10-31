[PREMIUM]Deadly Betrayal: The Kidnapping and Murder of McKay Everett

Dear Reader:Reality comes when an exact moment coincides with acceptance of a certain event.Reality came for me on September 12, 1995, when McKay, my only child, was abducted and murdered by an adult family friend named Hilton Crawford. McKay loved and trusted Hilton. Hilton betrayed that love and trust.All that is left of McKay are memories, The McKay Foundation, a few personal belongings, a gravesite and some ashes.Our mission has been to leave something more: lessons learned and hopefully wisdom gained.Sincerely,Paulette Norman

