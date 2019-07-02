Successfully reported this slideshow.
3D | Visual | Art,   l’arte 3D al servizio della cosmetica Gabriele Gotti @ Fotolito Toscana
main sponsor Come un’azienda storica ﬁorentina sceglie   di lanciarsi nel settore 3D applicato   soprattutto al settore co...
main sponsor Alcuni dei nostri clienti moda / cosmesi
main sponsor Aumentare la percezione dell’azienda Nuova sede -> da seminterrato industriale a co-working
main sponsor Aumentare la percezione dell’azienda Verticalizzazione -> Nuova brand unit dedicata al settore cosmetico
main sponsor Perché la cosmetica? • esperienza decennale nel campo della cosmetica (parfume) • concorrenza generalista ...
main sponsor Cos’è Still Beauty? • Propone gli stessi servizi di Fotolito Toscana   ma mirati al settore cosmetico con tea...
main sponsor TENDENZE MODA | BEAUTY
main sponsor www.fendi.com
main sponsor it.diesel.com/it
main sponsor www.covergirl.com
main sponsor www.jeanpaulgaultier.com
main sponsor • Ricerca tramite Instagram di potenziali artisti • Selezione • Contatto Come far partire il nuovo servizio?
main sponsor Il nostro nuovo art director
main sponsor NUOVO SERVIZIO 3D | Visual | Art
main sponsor • aﬃancare la modellazione 3D alla post produzione fotograﬁca • realizzare immagini di campagna pubblicitari...
main sponsor • acquisto di ﬂacone da stock web • scatto + modellazione 3D • implementazione di elementi custom • post p...
main sponsor Come presentare il nuovo servizio? • realizzazione di immagine ADV
main sponsor Come presentare il nuovo servizio? • simulazione vari tipi di utilizzo (es. aﬃssioni)
main sponsor Come presentare il nuovo servizio? • video 3D ad uso social (Instagram)
main sponsor
main sponsor Lancio nuova fragranza 2019 Ermanno Scervino
main sponsor • 7 mini animazioni ad uso social • 2 immagini statiche • totale 9 elementi a comporre il mosaico Instagram...
main sponsor Proposta (accettata) • unico “spot” web di 40 secondi da poter frazionare   in 7 animazioni ad uso social • ...
main sponsor Brief creativo • presentare il prodotto con l’eleganza che contraddistingue il brand • far emergere l’animo ...
main sponsor Come procediamo • primo brain storming creativo e delineazione delle linee guida • presentazione storyboard ...
main sponsor
main sponsor
main sponsor
main sponsor
main sponsor Ermanno Scervino Parfume Video completo
main sponsor
main sponsor Esempi di estrapolazione   Mini animazioni con sound design custom
main sponsor
main sponsor
24 Maggio - Open Space - 14:10

24 Maggio - Open Space - 14:10

3D | VISUAL | ART. L’ARTE 3D AL SERVIZIO DELLA COSMETICA - Gabriele Gotti - #FMX19

  2. 2. main sponsor Come un’azienda storica ﬁorentina sceglie   di lanciarsi nel settore 3D applicato   soprattutto al settore cosmetico. Cos’è una Fotolito?
  5. 5. main sponsor Alcuni dei nostri clienti moda / cosmesi
  6. 6. main sponsor Aumentare la percezione dell’azienda Nuova sede -> da seminterrato industriale a co-working
  7. 7. main sponsor Aumentare la percezione dell’azienda Verticalizzazione -> Nuova brand unit dedicata al settore cosmetico
  8. 8. main sponsor Perché la cosmetica? • esperienza decennale nel campo della cosmetica (parfume) • concorrenza generalista • settore in espansione
  9. 9. main sponsor Cos’è Still Beauty? • Propone gli stessi servizi di Fotolito Toscana   ma mirati al settore cosmetico con team specializzato • I clienti ﬁdelizzati ci spingono a proporre qualcosa in più • Analisi tendenze nell’ambito della post produzione fotograﬁca • Scelta di approfondire la tecnologia 3D
  10. 10. main sponsor TENDENZE MODA | BEAUTY
  11. 11. main sponsor www.fendi.com
  12. 12. main sponsor it.diesel.com/it
  13. 13. main sponsor www.covergirl.com
  14. 14. main sponsor www.jeanpaulgaultier.com
  15. 15. main sponsor • Ricerca tramite Instagram di potenziali artisti • Selezione • Contatto Come far partire il nuovo servizio?
  16. 16. main sponsor Il nostro nuovo art director
  17. 17. main sponsor NUOVO SERVIZIO 3D | Visual | Art
  18. 18. main sponsor • aﬃancare la modellazione 3D alla post produzione fotograﬁca • realizzare immagini di campagna pubblicitaria   di impatto ad uso web • creare contenuti social puliti, dinamici, dalle ambientazioni scenograﬁche spesso irrealizzabili su set ﬁsico se non con budget alti. Obbiettivo 3D | Visual | Art
  19. 19. main sponsor • acquisto di ﬂacone da stock web • scatto + modellazione 3D • implementazione di elementi custom • post produzione fotograﬁca (pesante) Come presentare il nuovo servizio?
  20. 20. main sponsor Come presentare il nuovo servizio? • realizzazione di immagine ADV
  21. 21. main sponsor Come presentare il nuovo servizio? • simulazione vari tipi di utilizzo (es. aﬃssioni)
  22. 22. main sponsor Come presentare il nuovo servizio? • video 3D ad uso social (Instagram)
  23. 23. main sponsor
  24. 24. main sponsor Lancio nuova fragranza 2019 Ermanno Scervino
  25. 25. main sponsor • 7 mini animazioni ad uso social • 2 immagini statiche • totale 9 elementi a comporre il mosaico Instagram Richiesta del cliente
  26. 26. main sponsor Proposta (accettata) • unico “spot” web di 40 secondi da poter frazionare   in 7 animazioni ad uso social • 2 immagini statiche da estrapolare   tra i fotogrammi del video
  27. 27. main sponsor Brief creativo • presentare il prodotto con l’eleganza che contraddistingue il brand • far emergere l’animo più rock, più energico che il brand nasconde • rappresentare il ﬂacone solo dopo una prima fase di “reveal” • rappresentare i vari elementi che compongono le note olfattive della fragranza • dare più rilevanza alle note principali dei tre gruppi (testa, cuore, fondo) • dare spazio ai tessuti (organza) tipici del brand e del packaging • sound design dalla partenza romantica e dallo sviluppo più ritmato
  28. 28. main sponsor Come procediamo • primo brain storming creativo e delineazione delle linee guida • presentazione storyboard • modellazione tutti i vari elementi che comporranno   il bouquet olfattivo • diﬃcoltà: rappresentare i vari elementi su un piano olfattivo   e non legato al senso del gusto (vd. mandarini verdi)
  29. 29. main sponsor
  30. 30. main sponsor
  31. 31. main sponsor
  32. 32. main sponsor
  33. 33. main sponsor Ermanno Scervino Parfume Video completo
  34. 34. main sponsor
  35. 35. main sponsor Esempi di estrapolazione   Mini animazioni con sound design custom
  36. 36. main sponsor
  37. 37. main sponsor

