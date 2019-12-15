Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
I've Got This Round Audiobook
free | I've Got This Round Audiobook online
for android
Hilarious, candid, and full of shenanigans, YouTube sensation Mamrie Hart—the New York Times bestselling author of
You Deserve a Drink—is back with more adventures.
When Mamrie simultaneously enters her 30s and finds herself single for the first time since college, the world is
suddenly full of possibilities. Emboldened by the cool confidence that comes with the end of one's 20s plus the
newfound independence of an attachment-free lifestyle, Mamrie commits herself to living life with even more spirit,
adventure, and heart than before. Mamrie dives into new experiences at full-tilt and seeks out once-in-a-lifetime
opportunities (like meeting the Dixie Chicks), bucket-list goals (like visiting the Moulin Rouge), and madcap adventures
(like going anchors-away on a Backstreet Boys cruise)—all while diving back into the dating world for the first time in a
decade.
In I've Got This Round, readers will find the same shameless honesty and I'll-try-anything-once spirit they loved in
Hart’s New York Times bestseller You Deserve a Drink. Mamrie doubles down on her strong female friendships, her
willingness to engage in shenanigans, and her inimitable candor, taking the reader along for a wild and unforgettable
journey through adulting.
*Includes a Bonus PDF with images
I've Got This Round Audiobook download
free | I've Got This Round Audiobook online
for android
Written By: MAMRIE HART.
Narrated By: MAMRIE HART
Publisher: Penguin Audio
Date: February 2018
Duration: 6 hours 46 minutes
I've Got This Round Audiobook download
free | I've Got This Round Audiobook online
for android
