2020 Mopcon Ligthting Show

Neo4j 還沒開始就放棄 flyxiang
第 12 屆 鐵人賽 圖形資料庫是什麼，可以吃嗎 - Neo4j
圖形資料庫？？？
節點 Ｎode 關係 Relationship
劉任翔 flyxiang AKA. 啊啊啊啊啊啊啊啊啊啊 啊啊啊啊啊啊啊啊啊啊 • 大學畢業一年多的後端工程師 • 自認技術菜到不行 • 被昨天參加Unconference的朋友激到才臨時決定報閃電秀 • 主管叫我辦Neo4j的Conferen...
  1. 1. Neo4j 還沒開始就放棄 flyxiang
  2. 2. 第 12 屆 鐵人賽 圖形資料庫是什麼，可以吃嗎 - Neo4j
  3. 3. 圖形資料庫？？？
  4. 4. 節點 Ｎode 關係 Relationship
  5. 5. 劉任翔 flyxiang AKA. 啊啊啊啊啊啊啊啊啊啊 啊啊啊啊啊啊啊啊啊啊 • 大學畢業一年多的後端工程師 • 自認技術菜到不行 • 被昨天參加Unconference的朋友激到才臨時決定報閃電秀 • 主管叫我辦Neo4j的Conference，修但幾類 請多多指教 看一下啦拜託啦

