Team jet set the new voice of millennial entrepreneurs

Last week, I had the opportunity to travel to New York City to be part of a Mastermind Session hosted by Team Jet Set, a group of entrepreneurs I’ve come to know and appreciate these last couple of months. The amount of tangible value and information this group of millennials are giving out it’s truly amazing. I was humbled by the opportunity to be one of their speakers for the evening and be able to provide my knowledge to around 100 millennials who are interested in become entrepreneurs, launch their own businesses, and learn more about using social media and the internet to make serious cash.